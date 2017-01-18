About last night … Penguins beat Canadiens 4-1

Hey, let’s look on the bright side: The NHL’s leading sniper was kept off the scoresheet.
No, not Ian Cole.
The Pittsburgh defenceman beat Carey Price through a forest of bodies to open the scoring in the Penguins’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.
No, not Eric Fehr. The rarely-dressed Penguin made it 2-0.
No, not someone named Jake Guentzel, who scored on another long bomb to make it 3-0.
And not Olli Maatta, the defenceman who scored his first goal in forever to squelch any hope of a miracle comeback by the hapless home team.
Ten Penguins made the scoresheet.
Sidney Crosby wasn’t one of them.
So let’s celebrate that.
What, you’re not popping the cork on that leftover New Year’s Eve bubbly?
Of course you’re not … because your canadiens have sucked in consecutive losses to a lousy team and a very good one.
Canadiens’ shots-on-goal, by period, in their 1-0 loss Monday afternoon in Detroit: 5-8-5.
Shots Wednesday on home ice: 7-5-8… against a team that played a crazy, OT game Tuesday night.
BRUTAL!
Some disquieting stats cited during the Sportsnet game telecast:
• Carey Price has allowed three goals or more in eight of his last 10 starts.
• Price has allowed four goals or more 11 times this season … but it’s happened in four of his last five games.
Is the consensus World’s Best Goalie in a slump?
Not fair to pin this one on Price, because he’s playing behind something less than the world’s best defence.
The buzz words of Michel Therrien’s brief postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre, were “compete level”.
“When you don’t compete,” Therrien said, “you don’t have a chance.
“We played the Stanley Cup champions. To give yourself a chance, you have to compete.
“Our focus was not there. It was a disappointing night.”
Price talked about the Penguins’ suffocating style.
“They make it very difficult to make plays coming up the ice,” Price said. “If you do make one play, you’re going to have to make another play. To do that on a consistent basis against a tight-checking team is very difficult.”
Price bristled when asked if opposing shooters were targeting his blocker side.
“You should ask them.”
A follow-up question was whether Price was working on it during practice.
“You think I need work on my blocker side?” the goaltender replied, with a tight smile. “OK.”
Price is not at the top of his game. His GAA is up to 2.30, 11th among NHL starting goaltenders.
His save percentage, .922, is 12th.
“What worries me is the team in front of Price,” Guy Carbonneau said during L’Antichambre.
The former Canadiens coach nailed it.
We are not seeing vintage Price. But the 18 CH skaters …
“He doesn’t have Crosby or Malkin in front of him,” Carbo said. “He doesn’t have Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane.
“In each game, Price has to be better than good,” Carbo added. “He has to be excellent.”
That’s not going to change, unless Price’s teammates kick it up several notches.
Which is not impossible.
Alex Galchenyuk was a non-factor in Detroit and again at the Bell Centre. The rust of an extended absence still shows on the team’s best centre, and Galchenyuk presumably will play better … which should elevate the play of Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.
The best forward against Pittsburgh was Tomas Plekanec – mainly because he contained Crosby. But Pleks still has trouble scoring, a struggle he shares with most of a lineup that has few pure snipers.
On the back end, the absence of Andrei Markov weighs more heavily with every game the veteran misses.
Jeff Petry was bad in Detroit and minus-2 against the Penguins.
He had company. Nathan Beaulieu was minus-3.
Canadiens still sit atop the Atlantic Division, but 2017 hasn’t been a great year.
Comment on the Liveblog from sirhabalot:
MT talks about the lack of compete level in his team. Isn’t it his job to motivate his players? Or should the players being well paid professionals play at their highest compete level every game? Me thinks it’s not a compete level thing, it’s the coach’s system that has these players expending an abnormal level of energy early every game only having them sucking wind midway through the periods and looking like they can’t compete. Tonight it mens against boys.
And from Singapore Habs Fan:
This is a terrible situation. Price has reverted to his mean – look back at his career stats, not only his banner year. Very average. His trade value will have plummeted. But his contract expectations are probably still sky high. What to do? I’d see if he can snap back for a while and if he does then trade him. He must be feeling the pressure also as he realizes his contract aspirations are shrinking rapidly. Its a vicious circle.
If there is an issue that Marc Bergevin should address, the team is again playing like 4 fourth-liner hockey (as Guy Lafleur once said). MT placed Pacioretty with Danault and Shaw, plus Byron with Radulov and Galchenyuk. No disrespect for the good chez-nous, 2nd line centre, I think Danault should stay with Mitchell as a LW. So definitely, a big trade has to happen to get a top-6 centre.
3 of the 4 goals from the blueline through bodies.
Curiously, as has been the case many times this year, Weber has a plus night while all other Dmen except his partner are in the minuses. If it weren´t for Weber one could say the forward positioning is terrible, but I suspect it has more to do with the Dmen.
Beaulieu must be like minus 8 in his last 4 games.
Conclusions:
1) Markov is probably still a valuable player and is being missed. Yes, 2) Beaulieu´s ceiling may be quite a bit higher than what Emelin brings but I would protect the Tank and keep Mtl as the preferred destination for Russians.
3) Forget the puck-moving Dman, forget the 2B centre, we can get around those issues; I´m not convinced of that defence.
1) true.
2) Weber still has to have a Ryan Suter-type partner. So I’d be willing to trade N8 for something of an upgrade (if Sergachev will not be a bait)
3) Still need a fast puck-moving d + a 2nd line centre. The Habs cannot win games if more AHL’ers are coming here to substitute injured players.
Meh!! Same result. The team can’t make good puck passing. The Penguins not only beated the Habs on the defensive zone by letting Patches and co. chase them, Malkin and his teammates just use their speed to score goals. Pittsburgh is a good transition team, pretty obvious for the Stanley Cup champions.
Like I was trying to say on Monday, THE TEAM NEEDS BETTER DEFENSE! (Someone here did not like my comment regarding the Habs not playing good enough defense. Still, I’m damn right!)
I like what Andrew Shaw said, the team didn’t play dirty last night.
There are 36 games left so there’s still more hockey to be played. The Habs have to pick up more wins before the end of January till mid-March.
To all fans: Shadduupp. It’s January.
Get a grip.
Nobody hands out the Stanley Cup in January….
This Habs team can play a lot better, don’t know why they’ve mailed it in two games in a row.
Through some tough stretches with numerous injuries, they played better and got points, even loser points. Past two games, zero points, one goal. What gives? Mid-season blues? Playing all out in face of injuries catching up to them?
Don’t tell me this is a .500 club that depends on Carey. It’s better than that, as demonstrated by wins where Carey sucked, and Habs had third of an AHL team on the ice. Yeah, it’s an 82 game season, and hard to get up for Detroit on a Monday afternoon. But Stanley Cup Pens roll into town after 8-7 crazy win over Caps, and you can’t get up for this game at home?!? Really?
Lose the next one vs. the Devils on a Saturday night, and things will start to get ugly. Despite what the nellies say on HIO, this team’s better this year, and expectations are accordingly higher.
Habs are worn out . They need a break and soon. How many games have they played this month already? All star break cant come soon enough.
Beter hope they play near .500 though or things could indeed heat up in the wrong way.
Emelin played really good tonight. Watch for him to shine in Feb and March
Not a “Bigly” performance tonight. Mediocre play. Price was sharing some laughs with Weber on ice when they were down 3-1. Intensity of the team pretty low. Not sure we can compete against the higher calibre teams. This was the kinda night when a couple of Subban rushes up the ice would have made a difference from an entertainment point of view for some of the younger fans. Onward and upward. We should be able to get 3 out of next 4 possible points vs. Devils and Sabres. Watch for a Price shutout in the next week, especially after that media guy asked Price after the game tonight if he was going to work on his blocker side. Price was pissed and gave him the evil eye and said, “So YOU think I should work on my blocker side?” ……for everything else there is Mastercard.
Goldenchild out. Trump in.
When the Habs are playing well, in all facets of the game, they can beat any team. I can’t think of a better time to have problems, as the team has time to address them, while still being in a comfortable position in the standings. Those white way comments are starting to get very old, this is a hockey site, not a site on slavery and plantations.
This is the perfect time for Bergy to pull the stunner that saves the season. Firing MT and hiring Roy. Or even the sub-stunner move of just promoting Muller. Something’s gotta change now, while a deep playoff run is salvageable. Roy will be good for Carey’s confidence. Do it Bergy! Do it!
MT MUST GO!
I was just watching a video on TSN, of Crosby saying MT is a good coach, he is just a Mr. know it all.
just saw the highlights. maybe the 4-1 goal was on Price.. maybe
the others? a deflection from 2 feet out, a shot for 10 feet out and completely screened on the other one. the team has to be better. this isn’t on price
It is evident for at least the last 8+ years the Habs don’t have the horses to win the derby. They do have a great goalie who is having a bit of a slump but beyond Price, they don’t have enough defense, scoring or size to win the big prize. You can be sure that these latest efforts will only spur the kindly old coach to look into his stable for his trust Shetland pony, DD, save the day. Because when all else fails, unless you look at the numbers, Davey has to be the right call.
The ‘white way’???? Why is this post even showing up on this blog. Crap comment and it should have been removed and the poster banned hours ago. Pathetic. Whoever posted that is not wanted here.
Has anyone mentioned DD’s old minor hockey squad retiring his jersey on Feb. 3?
Definitely one of the best midgets to come out of the Commandeurs program…
Too easily hemmed in. Soft clearing attempts. Makes for faceoffs, penalties and icings. Pas bon.
Johnyk
SirHabalot sayz; “Tonight it’s men against boys.”
Strange, I came home late and joined Quent on the couch before He had to leave for His university class (end of second period), and I remembered mumbling “It’s men against boys” to Him before He left.
Not that the Habs are a ‘bad’ Team, nor poorly coached, only that the Penguins are a better team with a better coach.
Unless Carey Price can play up to Our likely over-expectations there is not a chance in Hell We are presently Stanley Cup capable.
Unless Marc Bergevin has a rabbit up His sleeve We have yet to learn of.
There, that’s reality.
Trade Carey for young offence?
Shoot for Cup 3-5 years from now, with Chucky in his prime, said offensive star acquired for Price as his sidekick? Sergachev and Juulsen on the backend?
WHO do you think IS sleeping better MB OR MT these days especially after that long term contract with Andrew Shaw. Wow another Plekanec deal only sweeter !
A total suckitude tonight and only 23 posts on Boone’s ALN… half of which are mine. The season must be wearing down on the folks here.
Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
Where we at?
I’m still going with denial.
Are your loins emitting any signals that can help us gauge Davey’s return timeline?
They’re still recovering themselves, so I’d say at least a week.
First period was ‘ at least they’re awake tonight ok ‘ Then the PITTSBURG’S first goal and back into sleep mode. It’s scary to think that we depend on those two defensive giants Markov and Pateryn to carry the defense. Are we truly lost without those two ELITE GUYS to help PRICER shine. Could there be some kind of new process in the air ala Pittsburg’s new found system .We should ask Crosby maybe on that one !
I blame this one on puck luck. And clearly team is missing Davey D. Can’t wait for him to come back. When’s the big return date?
I am also shocked that JDLR hasn’t turned the tide for this team yet. Perhaps they should try him in net… can’t do worse than the best goalie in the world.
Ah well… as long as they play da system there are lots of positive, I’m sure.
Ingersoll – I agree with everything you wrote. As I mentioned in another post though I’d give up price if we could get something worthwhile for him. Like players that can finish and put pucks in the net. The current mediocre line up is weak in offense. I don’t have the stats with me but over the past few games with the exception of the recent Winnipeg game (terrible team and goalie) and the Ranger game (lucky pucks) the team has generated no offense. So few shots and many fewer goals. And if you looked at the shots probably a good 30-40% are harmless from the perimeter.
Not sure where I am going with this other than to say sure, they can pull off an 86 or 93 but it’s very unlikely.
What about Price for a competent coach? I’d make that trade.
Ha!
Thanks for the reply…..we probably are more on the same page…I am not as worried about the team…..they have picked up a few missing pieces from injury and the team seams a little out of sync.
They are not playing well…but way too early to give up on them…
Trading Price…last time they traded a goalie it set them back 10 yrs….we will not get value…..
cheers…..
“The sports page records people’s accomplishments, the front page usually records nothing, but man’s failures.” Earl Warren
Leafs are 10 points back with four games in hand.
Carey Price: First 24 games, allows four goals five times. Last nine games, allowed four (or more) six times.
Is it possible … could the Leafs catch the Habs this year?
(Insert Twilight Zone theme music here.)
We’d have to laugh about it, right?
Depends on there systeme and if their puds are better than our puds.
Note to SingaporeHabsFan…….in 1993 there were billboards in Montreal to trade Roy.
Carey price has had a bad month…big freaking deal. Who are you gonna get for him net that makes us better?…I swear…I am like an addict that knows they shouldnt go down the path again yet I keep coming back to this site.
I live in Southern Ontario and it is refreshing to see Leaf fans understand the team they have and are enjoying every point
We Hab fans are delusional compared to them. We have a good team. period. we are not the best team. period. if we catch fire in the playoffs..maybe.
its how we won in 86…its how we won in 93….if you wanna jump off a bridge because price isn’t the best goalie statistics wise….wear a parachute.
Settle down….
“The sports page records people’s accomplishments, the front page usually records nothing, but man’s failures.” Earl Warren
Catch fire PLEASE. Dream on !
Who do you trade? Even Price’s value has dropped recently. Anyone remember “Roy”??
Of course – I remember ” Trigger “, too !!
So, who likes the N8 and Redmond pairing?
It’s time for Barb-Weber, Emelin-Petry and a trade.
It should get done soon.
That 2nd Andrighetto goal was a Beaut!!
MT’s system is not going to fool a team like the Pens or the Sharks
It will too .Because we have the Depp
The Penguins are a very good team with gusts up to great. On the 2nd game of a back to back they shut the Habs down and secondary scoring did all the damage.
As a measuring stick game, this one was tough. Price was not good tonight and hasn’t been for a few weeks (ever since the “stretching during the game” incident). Can he bounce back behind defense that is soooo bad? (Geez, lose Markov and Pateryn and the wheels come off.)
So, on to the Devils and Sabres for the weekend. This could get painful.
When is someone going to ask Weber to play a game, a period, or even 1 shift like he did the first 20 games?
It was games like tonight that I remember Subban lifting the team on his back, and doing everything possible to create some offence.
Weber??
C’mon, Paz. Weber’s all business. He doesn’t do that “carry the team on his back” shtick. He does the “skate softly and carry a big stick” thing. Oh, and he plays the “right way.”
Can the “right way” also be read as the “white way?”
Let’s not bother going there. Although, it is tempting. 😀
Is there something inherently wrong with the ‘white way’ in Your eyes ?
By the way, exactly, WHAT ??? is the ‘WHITE WAY’ — ?
Not really… but it there be in the eyes of those constipated liberals you’ve referred to the other day. I forget the term you used exactly but it made me LOL.
If you can’t see what’s wrong with that Freudian slip then that’s your issue, pal. Racism takes many forms.
I disagree. I have been told many times on this site that racism doesn’t exist. It’s been fixed.
Preach. Not to pile on Weber, but I do wonder if the team, and Price, miss Subban’s ability to get the puck out of their own zone quickly and cleanly. They’re struggling to do that consistently and effectively.
You heard Price… he said Subban didn’t fit da direction that the team was going (that is down, btw). So no… they don’t miss him.
Sorry Kovthe BUT THE HABS GOT RID OF SUBBAN cuz he consistently gave the puck away doing those dipsi doodles IN THE ATTACKING ZONE . And sometimes EVEN in his own end
Is Weber paid to carry the team on his back? I didn’t think so.
No Cuz we have the depp