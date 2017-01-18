About last night … Penguins beat Canadiens 4-1

Hey, let’s look on the bright side: The NHL’s leading sniper was kept off the scoresheet.

No, not Ian Cole.

The Pittsburgh defenceman beat Carey Price through a forest of bodies to open the scoring in the Penguins’ 4-1 win Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.

No, not Eric Fehr. The rarely-dressed Penguin made it 2-0.

No, not someone named Jake Guentzel, who scored on another long bomb to make it 3-0.

And not Olli Maatta, the defenceman who scored his first goal in forever to squelch any hope of a miracle comeback by the hapless home team.

Ten Penguins made the scoresheet.

Sidney Crosby wasn’t one of them.

So let’s celebrate that.

What, you’re not popping the cork on that leftover New Year’s Eve bubbly?

Of course you’re not … because your canadiens have sucked in consecutive losses to a lousy team and a very good one.

Canadiens’ shots-on-goal, by period, in their 1-0 loss Monday afternoon in Detroit: 5-8-5.

Shots Wednesday on home ice: 7-5-8… against a team that played a crazy, OT game Tuesday night.

BRUTAL!

Some disquieting stats cited during the Sportsnet game telecast:

• Carey Price has allowed three goals or more in eight of his last 10 starts.

• Price has allowed four goals or more 11 times this season … but it’s happened in four of his last five games.

Is the consensus World’s Best Goalie in a slump?

Not fair to pin this one on Price, because he’s playing behind something less than the world’s best defence.

The buzz words of Michel Therrien’s brief postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre, were “compete level”.

“When you don’t compete,” Therrien said, “you don’t have a chance.

“We played the Stanley Cup champions. To give yourself a chance, you have to compete.

“Our focus was not there. It was a disappointing night.”

Price talked about the Penguins’ suffocating style.

“They make it very difficult to make plays coming up the ice,” Price said. “If you do make one play, you’re going to have to make another play. To do that on a consistent basis against a tight-checking team is very difficult.”

Price bristled when asked if opposing shooters were targeting his blocker side.

“You should ask them.”

A follow-up question was whether Price was working on it during practice.

“You think I need work on my blocker side?” the goaltender replied, with a tight smile. “OK.”

Price is not at the top of his game. His GAA is up to 2.30, 11th among NHL starting goaltenders.

His save percentage, .922, is 12th.

“What worries me is the team in front of Price,” Guy Carbonneau said during L’Antichambre.

The former Canadiens coach nailed it.

We are not seeing vintage Price. But the 18 CH skaters …

“He doesn’t have Crosby or Malkin in front of him,” Carbo said. “He doesn’t have Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane.

“In each game, Price has to be better than good,” Carbo added. “He has to be excellent.”

That’s not going to change, unless Price’s teammates kick it up several notches.

Which is not impossible.

Alex Galchenyuk was a non-factor in Detroit and again at the Bell Centre. The rust of an extended absence still shows on the team’s best centre, and Galchenyuk presumably will play better … which should elevate the play of Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

The best forward against Pittsburgh was Tomas Plekanec – mainly because he contained Crosby. But Pleks still has trouble scoring, a struggle he shares with most of a lineup that has few pure snipers.

On the back end, the absence of Andrei Markov weighs more heavily with every game the veteran misses.

Jeff Petry was bad in Detroit and minus-2 against the Penguins.

He had company. Nathan Beaulieu was minus-3.

Canadiens still sit atop the Atlantic Division, but 2017 hasn’t been a great year.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from sirhabalot:

MT talks about the lack of compete level in his team. Isn’t it his job to motivate his players? Or should the players being well paid professionals play at their highest compete level every game? Me thinks it’s not a compete level thing, it’s the coach’s system that has these players expending an abnormal level of energy early every game only having them sucking wind midway through the periods and looking like they can’t compete. Tonight it mens against boys.

And from Singapore Habs Fan:

This is a terrible situation. Price has reverted to his mean – look back at his career stats, not only his banner year. Very average. His trade value will have plummeted. But his contract expectations are probably still sky high. What to do? I’d see if he can snap back for a while and if he does then trade him. He must be feeling the pressure also as he realizes his contract aspirations are shrinking rapidly. Its a vicious circle.