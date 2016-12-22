About last night … Minnesota beats Canadiens 4-2

It won’t get any easier Friday night.
Fresh off their 4-2 loss to Minnesota at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens travelled to Columbus.
The Blue Jackets also played on Thursday … with a markedly different result.
Columbus swamped Pittsburgh 7-1. With their 11th straight win, the BJs took over first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Columbus has 48 points this season, tied with Chicago atop NHL standings. Their point differential – plus-44 – is the league’s best, 11 up on the Rangers and Minnesota.
Minnesota’s win at the Bell Centre was the ninth straight, a team record .
Minnesota benefited from a less than Priceian Carey Price – two short-side, stoppable goals; some uncharacteristically distracted body language – and a less than full-strength Canadiens lineup.
Andre Markov’s enduring injury and Alexei Emelin’s absence (his wife gave birth a few hours before puck-drop) resulted in a depleted defence corps that experienced long stretches of difficulty with a Wild attack that is keyed by effective forechecking and extended periods of possession in the offensive zone.
The Canadiens had their few-and-far-between moments at the opposite end. Devin Dubnyk made 32 saves but was not unduly taxed by sustained CH pressure.
The Minnesota goaltender had a ;particularly easy ride during four Canadiens power plays, during which the home team struggled mightily – and often futilely – to set up in the Minnesota end.
Some grim +/- stats:
Alexander Radulov was minus-3; Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron, Nathan Beaulieu and Max Pacioretty were minus-2.
The only plus players were the Canadiens’ best line: Tomas Plekanec (12-5 on face-offs), Artturi Lehkonen and Brian Flynn combined for the Lehkonen goal (his fifth of December) that gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead halfway through the second period. And they weren’t on for any goals-against.
Michael McCarron also played well: four hits to lead both teams, 6-4 on face offs, three SoG.
Shea Weber, partnered with Beaulieu in the absence of Emelin, also played a strong game. He was on the ice for the Max Pacioretty shorty that opened the scoring, and the Jared Spurgeon goal that made it 2-2 wasn’t Weber’s fault.
The ominous stat was Weber’s ice time: 30:09.
It was a matter of necessity, with Markov and Emelin out and Zach Redmond and Joel Hanley each playing fewer than seven minutes.
But what will Weber have left in the tank Friday night in Columbus?
Tune in tomorrow.
• • •
The Canadiens won their first home game of 2016, 2-1 over New Jersey on Jan. 6.
They lost nine of their next 10.
The last home game of the calendar year was a loss … and the next seven are on the road.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from berc:
Another 3 takeaways by Lehkonen. Radulov -3 and has seemed worn out the past games. Weber played 30 minutes, so one wonders how effective he will be after the second period against Columbus, and Redmond and Hanley only played 6 minutes–and reportedly Emelin will not play tomorrow. Predict Habs miraculously hold their own through 2 periods, but fall apart in 3rd tomorrow. Price was not sharp tonight. Would have liked to have seen Montoya vs Minn and Price vs Columbus but it seems MT thought best chance for points was to play Price vs Minnesota and Columbus may be a gimme. Pacioretty -2 tonight and again several times failed to make the extra effort. Gallagher may be trade bait. Liked Carr’s game tonight, and McCarron’s as well.
And an argument-starter from Gerry Pigeon:
Love Price, just posted today defending Price’s glare down his bench and how that resulted in the last two wins.
So it’s not that I want to trade the guy who’s the face of the franchise, not to mention the real leader of this team.
It’s just that I can’t see how MB finds the offence this team lacks with no immediate prospects in the pipeline, and no trading chips of the kind of value it would take to get a real Franchise Center.
I see a couple of years wasted in a futile attempt to patch the holes on this team to get Carey a Cup ring, then:
1) Carey bolts
2) Carey signs for the bargain basement price of $8.5M for 5 or 6 more years, thus limiting MB’s ability to add talent around him.
3) Carey re-injures the knee, and his performance and value plummets…
How many have posted this year MB should have got rid of Pleks before his game went south? Even if you don’t believe that won’t happen with Carey, do you think MB can build a winner around him before his game and value decline due to age, if not injury?
Hard choice, and MB’s also got to worry that if the PK trade didn’t run him out of town, trading Carey might just do it. But if he lands the Franchise Center and the Habs win the Cup someday, MB can claim credit for the rest of his life…
I’m fixin’ to break up with the NFL, so articles like this are a great help.
http://deadspin.com/the-new-frontier-in-stadium-ripoffs-1790361138
Mind the salty language, it’s NSFW.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
San Jose, Washington, Anaheim, Minnesota, Columbus.
5 tough teams. 5 tough games for a healthy line up. 5 very tough games for a depleted line up.
Giddy up
While Gary Bettman was balefully shushing kids playing mini-sticks in his hotel room corridor, since they were intruding on the sound of his cash-counting machine, I was watching the Canadiens game against the Wild, on RDS’ ‘Canadiens Express’, a decisive 5-2 loss.
Some observations:
1) Nathan Beaulieu has a chance to show his stuff with Andrei Markov and Alexei Emelin out of the lineup. What does he decide to do, in the first period, when Carey Price gives him a short pass in front of the net, with the Canadiens scrambling in their own end, and the entire left side of the zone free and clear of opponents? He foregoes the path of least resistance, the option of wheeling to his right and going up the left side of the rink.
Instead, he doggedly, resolutely skates behind his net, on his backhand, with a forechecker in hot pursuit, and then stickhandles and fights his way up the right side along the boards, through every Wild player there is.
I understand that sometimes it’s worth it to take a small risk to surprise your opponents, to zig when they’re expecting you to zag. Also though, like the KISS acronym enjoins us to do, it’s not a bad plan to keep it simple, to take yes for an answer. I’m sure the coaches were as uncomfortable, to put it mildly, as I was on my couch, as they watched the play unfold. It didn’t end badly, Nate ended up taking a good shot on the Minny net, but I think the coaches will go over the video with our boy and hope he sees the error of his ways.
Nate gets knocked by analysts for his inconsistency and decision-making, among other flaws. Tonight I tried to watch his shifts as best I could, and this one, midway through the first period, may be a microcosm of Nate’s issues.
2) Tell me again how Max Pacioretty is soft and of little worth, how he should be traded since he doesn’t muck and grind? Seeing him in slow-mo swooping in on net on that shorthanded goal, the ‘C’ and the ‘CH’ proud on his chest, picking the blocker side effortlessly to give the team the lead, I’m really interested in your plan to trade him for Jordan Eberle.
Max is a weapon. Having him as a constant threat on the penalty kill is a great luxury. He’s the last mohican of the Ryan McDonagh-Max Pacioretty-P.K. Subban 2007 draft year, how about we keep him?
3) Seeing Artturi Lehkonen bearing down on Jared Spurgeon, who was racing back to his end to corral a puck, I fully expected a good bodycheck to be delivered. And not a brainless finishing of a check, in the parlance, but rather a tactical bodycheck to separate the small defender from the puck. Instead, Artturi tried a stickcheck and couldn’t steal the puck away.
I was a little disappointed, even fully knowing that this is what Michel Therrien preaches, that you don’t go looking for the big hit, that you chase and fight for the puck. Surely in this case, this was an opportunity to deliver a good hit, to win the puck in this manner, to leave a calling card with a rattled defender, who’ll feel the nervosity the next time he’s chasing down a puck, preferably with Mike McCarron slavering at his heels.
I didn’t quite have the time to finish this thought before Artturi, Brian Flynn, and Tomas Plekanec caught up to the play in the neutral zone, turned the puck over, and swooped in on Devan Dubnyk’s net for a decent scoring chance. I guess it serves them well to keep their speed up, instead of coming to a standstill after a hit.
Okay, okay, but still, come on, once in a while, just one bodycheck, here and there, you know, just to keep things enlivened? In loving memory of Dave Maley?
4) Shea Weber got off a half-slapper in the second period. Not his usual rocket or anything, but maybe his (suspected) bum wing is feeling better.
5) Carey Price, with his deft puckhandling, can’t be perfect all the time. No one will need to point out to him that the Jordan Shroeder goal, you know, it kind of happened because, well…
Never mind. We’re good.
6) Devan Dubnyk and Jeff Petry chatting after a whistle. Those two went through the Edmonton wringer together.
7) Will there be a race to Québec? A bidding war to sell their franchise between the Islanders, beaten down by their recent UFA signings and their ill-advised move to the Brooklyn Arena, and pauper Peter Karmanos trying to unload his lifeless ‘Canes? I’d fear the latter, seeing the Nouveaux Nordiques take to the ice with 6’3″ right-winger Julien Gauthier and 6’4″ centre Nicolas Roy, facing off against Martin Reway and Daniel Audette.
8) It’s never good news when the Canadiens earn a powerplay, and RDS skips ahead in the game action. Seeing the action start with 45 seconds left in the powerplay early in the third, you knew the Canadiens weren’t offering much of a show with the man advantage.
Sure enough, they’d cut out the fumbling and bumbling (probably), and joined the action shortly before Eric Staal’s shorthanded goal.
9) So now we have five points out of a possible ten in this crucial stretch. Still playing .500 hockey, according to the NHL’s new math, where games variably are worth 2 or 3 points, depending.
All we need is a convincing win against the Blue Jackets, tomorrow night, on the road, against a team that just beat the Penguins 7-1, and beat the Canadiens 10-0 in November. And they get to face Al Montoya again.
“Oye oye oye,” says Benoit Brunet, probably.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
I call it a modest but hopeless loss for tomorrow – 3 -1 Jackets. Where Habs wouldn’t get within a sniff of threatening to win that game.
The season becomes a long grind after the novelty of first month wears off. Tonight was one of those games when a hot team kept up the pressure on a depleted roster. A more complete roster and a sharper Price and maybe they hold and build from the leads that they had. The work ethic was OK but the finish was rather ragged.
Tomorrow will be a challenge. It should be competitive, but I don’t expect another blowout. Kind of surprised that Montoya is facing them again in their rink. A very risky gamble that could affect his confidence if he doesn’t play well. And maybe get him in a few more home games too.
So true that we’re so eager for action when training camp starts, then exhibition season, we can’t wait for the regular season to start. Now we’re in the dog days of
AugustJanuary, just about.
Therrien is such a moron
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/therrien-n-hesite-pas-a-critiquer-le-travail-de-son-avantage-numerique-1.3722069
Price has been uncharacteristcally weak of late, mind u he is picking up the “W”s but he’s been getting beat short side more often and his stats r ballooning to very un Price like levels. I’m sure it’s just a blip and a result of all the injuries, but I think he needs to step up his game and start posting some doughnuts and stealing games like we know he can.
Here’s hoping Montoya and Hanley can bring home a big win tamarra night in c-bus!
Shaker out!
I am not sure about picking up wins lately. I think since beginning of Nov Habs are barely .500. So Price probably lost as many as he won.
I am not liking his play. He kinda seems like Plekanec – too complacent. Maybe he believed his own hype. But his game is off, his body language is off.
To be quite frank, Price kinda sucked lately. Perhaps he’s been thinking too much about his next contract rather than focusing on his play.
Maybe Habs should trade his a$$.
I don’t think Price is that good, hes incredibly hyped, hes only won accolades on stacked clubs. Hahahaha
I do wish however he would be more emotionally involved. Isn’t that a requisite for your goalie to be CRAZY! Too cool cant be good.
Nerd Alert!
Thanks for the shout-out Mr. Boone.
Embarrassed that it wasn’t from a more positive post on a night our Habs won, but at least it’s an honest post, as misguided as some likely think it is.
So, you’re missing 2 of your top 4 Dmen. You know your team is playing again tomorrow night. Why not play the 3rd pairing, oh, 4 minutes a bleeping period? Why not? Well, because MT is the coach. Sure, play Weber over 30 minutes in AN OUT OF CONFERENCE GAME, when the 4 pointer is tomorrow night.
It’s hard to watch Gallagher lately, losing puck battles valiantly, but losing them just the same. In spite of noticeable play and skating miles, N8 ended up -2. In spite of an ordinary shot count of 26, Price was below average. Remember those games early in the season he stole? This was one paid back with interest. The Staal goal was a real back breaker, and one to get tongues wagging about how well Price has been playing lately.
The next 7 are on the road, with a nice Christmas break after tomorrow night. With luck, Coach Therrien uses some common sense in Columbus, but I still expect to see stalled Gallagher on the PP instead of producing Lehkonen.
I thought the Stall goal was freakin awesome. Great shot.
On the plus side, if the Habs do go into a losing streak, surely Gallant will be coaching by middle of January 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
Custom Sports Figures
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
This trip will be the usual… the beginning of the slide down the stands. Always grateful for the WJC hockey around holidays because at least that provides some hockey joy. Can’t count on Habs.
Rogue One is joyless, predictable and devoid of personality. Other than that it’s… okay, I guess…? The Force Awakens, shallow as it was, was at least entertaining all the way through. This one gets pretty darned snoozy at times.
To sum up, “Thumbs down, but see it anyway or risk being completely alienated from Western Culture.”
Plot stirrer.
An accusation of some dubiety.
Interesting, considering I thought VII was as bad as II, I think you’re opinion is swayed by dagonja!
My circle of Star Wars geeks are never wrong. 😳 I have a bad feeling about this. 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
Custom Sports Figures
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
So do we blame this loss on Emelin’s family?
My New Year’s resolution: turn Nelly into Polly whenever possible. So here are a few positives from tonight: Lehkonen keeps on getting better and will make a big contribution to the future of this team. McCarron is looking like a keeper. Blue Jackets score 7 vs Pens, so maybe we won’t hear much of the cannon tomorrow.
Tough loss but look at the defensive line-up and the centres. There ya go.
If Dubnyk and Price finish with the same stats, does Dubnyk win the Vezina as a result of this showdown?
I think Dubnyk wins it because the Wild play better team defense.
Have a look at the Wild’s last three months play. Once they start playing high end talent his numbers will fall to his last two years average. Otherwise Boudreau will be a Jack Adams finalist for his perfect defensive play and Dubnyk the World’s greatest buy and Vezina.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
Custom Sports Figures
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Absolutely stunned the Blues didn’t beat that Lightning lineup. Their injuries are Huge!
Gonna pass on tomorrow night and see Rogue One with the family. A PVR game is easier to watch anyway. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
Custom Sports Figures
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Rogue One is great. I saw it on Monday in Ultravision 3D with the recliner chair seating. There is no other better way to see a movie unless they have all the above and seat side bar service with properly poured Guinness on tap. BTW, I have experienced that as well, it was awesome!!
Rogue One was excellent. Can’t say anymore without giving it away.
All my friends said the same thing. I am pretty sure I am Brandon’s only Star Wars geek who hasn’t seen it, but I wanted to watch it with my kids and I guess my wife too 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
Custom Sports Figures
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Even the Canucks beat them, at home and on the road, in the last couple weeks.
Hyaaa!!!
This will be a fun trip for our CH. Don’t you agree guys?
If you’re into masochism, sure.