About last night … Minnesota beats Canadiens 4-2

It won’t get any easier Friday night.

Fresh off their 4-2 loss to Minnesota at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens travelled to Columbus.

The Blue Jackets also played on Thursday … with a markedly different result.

Columbus swamped Pittsburgh 7-1. With their 11th straight win, the BJs took over first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus has 48 points this season, tied with Chicago atop NHL standings. Their point differential – plus-44 – is the league’s best, 11 up on the Rangers and Minnesota.

Minnesota’s win at the Bell Centre was the ninth straight, a team record .

Minnesota benefited from a less than Priceian Carey Price – two short-side, stoppable goals; some uncharacteristically distracted body language – and a less than full-strength Canadiens lineup.

Andre Markov’s enduring injury and Alexei Emelin’s absence (his wife gave birth a few hours before puck-drop) resulted in a depleted defence corps that experienced long stretches of difficulty with a Wild attack that is keyed by effective forechecking and extended periods of possession in the offensive zone.

The Canadiens had their few-and-far-between moments at the opposite end. Devin Dubnyk made 32 saves but was not unduly taxed by sustained CH pressure.

The Minnesota goaltender had a ;particularly easy ride during four Canadiens power plays, during which the home team struggled mightily – and often futilely – to set up in the Minnesota end.

Some grim +/- stats:

Alexander Radulov was minus-3; Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron, Nathan Beaulieu and Max Pacioretty were minus-2.

The only plus players were the Canadiens’ best line: Tomas Plekanec (12-5 on face-offs), Artturi Lehkonen and Brian Flynn combined for the Lehkonen goal (his fifth of December) that gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead halfway through the second period. And they weren’t on for any goals-against.

Michael McCarron also played well: four hits to lead both teams, 6-4 on face offs, three SoG.

Shea Weber, partnered with Beaulieu in the absence of Emelin, also played a strong game. He was on the ice for the Max Pacioretty shorty that opened the scoring, and the Jared Spurgeon goal that made it 2-2 wasn’t Weber’s fault.

The ominous stat was Weber’s ice time: 30:09.

It was a matter of necessity, with Markov and Emelin out and Zach Redmond and Joel Hanley each playing fewer than seven minutes.

But what will Weber have left in the tank Friday night in Columbus?

Tune in tomorrow.

• • •

The Canadiens won their first home game of 2016, 2-1 over New Jersey on Jan. 6.

They lost nine of their next 10.

The last home game of the calendar year was a loss … and the next seven are on the road.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from berc:

Another 3 takeaways by Lehkonen. Radulov -3 and has seemed worn out the past games. Weber played 30 minutes, so one wonders how effective he will be after the second period against Columbus, and Redmond and Hanley only played 6 minutes–and reportedly Emelin will not play tomorrow. Predict Habs miraculously hold their own through 2 periods, but fall apart in 3rd tomorrow. Price was not sharp tonight. Would have liked to have seen Montoya vs Minn and Price vs Columbus but it seems MT thought best chance for points was to play Price vs Minnesota and Columbus may be a gimme. Pacioretty -2 tonight and again several times failed to make the extra effort. Gallagher may be trade bait. Liked Carr’s game tonight, and McCarron’s as well.

And an argument-starter from Gerry Pigeon:

Love Price, just posted today defending Price’s glare down his bench and how that resulted in the last two wins.

So it’s not that I want to trade the guy who’s the face of the franchise, not to mention the real leader of this team.

It’s just that I can’t see how MB finds the offence this team lacks with no immediate prospects in the pipeline, and no trading chips of the kind of value it would take to get a real Franchise Center.

I see a couple of years wasted in a futile attempt to patch the holes on this team to get Carey a Cup ring, then:

1) Carey bolts

2) Carey signs for the bargain basement price of $8.5M for 5 or 6 more years, thus limiting MB’s ability to add talent around him.

3) Carey re-injures the knee, and his performance and value plummets…

How many have posted this year MB should have got rid of Pleks before his game went south? Even if you don’t believe that won’t happen with Carey, do you think MB can build a winner around him before his game and value decline due to age, if not injury?

Hard choice, and MB’s also got to worry that if the PK trade didn’t run him out of town, trading Carey might just do it. But if he lands the Franchise Center and the Habs win the Cup someday, MB can claim credit for the rest of his life…