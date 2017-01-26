About last night … Islanders win 3-1

The team that needed a win got the two points.

The Islanders have come to life under coach Doug Weight, securing nine of a possible 10 points since Weight replaced Jack Capuano.

Were it not for Carey Price’s heroics Thursday night, Weight’s resurgent Islanders would have won 6-1.

A 14-4 shot advantage in the first period set the tone for subsequent margins of 16-9 and 12-9 for a game margin of 42-22– a dead-on accurate reflection of puck possession and execution.

Hey, stuff happens.

“They had a lot of speed and made it hard for us to come up the ice,” Price said, in a scrum carried on L’Antichambre. “They executed their game plan perfectly.”

After a slow start, the Islanders are making a push for the playoffs. The win lifted them within five points of a Wild Card spot, with games in hand on all the teams they’re chasing.

The Canadiens have led the Atlantic Division since the season began. The margin is down to eight points – and Ottawa has four games in hand – but the Canadiens head into the All-Star break in better shape than we may have expected from an injury-ravaged, partly-AHL lineup.

Not much point dwelling on the loss in Brooklyn.

Price was brilliant.

Everyone else in a white jersey – with the exception of Artturi Lehkonen – was ordinary, with gusts to horse excrement.

Including the kindly old coach.

On L’Antichambre, Vincent Damphousse was wondering why Jacob De La Rose and Doug Flynn were deployed 4-on-4 – against John Tavares and Andrew Ladd – in a 1-1 game.

DLR lost the faceoff, Flynn was beaten on the wall and Ladd bagged the winner, his second goal of the game.

Excrement happens.

And maybe we should cut a little slack for a banged-up team playing their 13th game – eight on the road – in the 26 days of 2017.

It would have been nice to glide into the All-Star break on a winning streak. But the loss is hardly cause for a long weekend of hand-wringing in Montreal.

In his postgame remarks, Michel Therrien said “the game seemed close because of Carey”. The coach praised the home team’s intensity before looking ahead to next week, when Therrien hopes for “new chemistry, a new dynamic” when injured players return to the lineup.

There will be a new face on the blueline when Buffalo visits the Bell Centre next Tuesday.

A few hours before the puck dropped at the Barclays Center, the Canadiens acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov from Tampa Bay. Rumoured to be heading home to the KHL next season, the 23-year-old Dman cost almost nothing and could slot in immediately on the third pairing.

Fearless Prediction: We have seen the last of Ryan Johnston.

Idle Thought to Generate Buzz in the Comments Section: Maybe Marc Bergevin has bolstered his blueline as the first step toward a deal that will get the Canadiens a centre – Martin Hanzal is the name we keep hearing – in exchange for a package that includes a defenceman.

I can’t see Bergevin dealing blue-chip prospect Mikhail Sergachev.

But maybe N8 shouldn’t be buying green bananas.

And with that irresponsibly unfounded speculation – Hey, what is this? Sports talk radio? – the Ol’ Blogger bids y’all a happy All-Star weekend … none of which I’ll be watching because there’s bull-riding on the other sports channel.

Comment on the Liveblog from PeterCH:

Price has slowly made the adjustments to his game that were necessary and his play is reflective over the past few games. This is the mark of a true professional. As for the rest of the team, they have checked out for the all-star break. Not sure what you call their performance tonight and last Saturday against Buffalo but professional clearly does not apply. Even against Calgary, Price kept us in and they blow his shut out. Just on that note alone they should have been breathing fire tonight…does not bode well for the second half…

And from Smart Dog:

I read up on Nesterov so you don’t have to.

He seems quite a good pick up for the price, and much better than his draft position suggests. He was drafted at the height of the KHL threat when only 9 Russians were drafted that year. Talent-wise he was thought to be a late 1st round pick.

He plays a high energy game, can make things happen, aggressive checker, good puck skills, decent shot.