About last night … Islanders win 3-1

The team that needed a win got the two points.
The Islanders have come to life under coach Doug Weight, securing nine of a possible 10 points since Weight replaced Jack Capuano.
Were it not for Carey Price’s heroics Thursday night, Weight’s resurgent Islanders would have won 6-1.
A 14-4 shot advantage in the first period set the tone for subsequent margins of 16-9 and 12-9 for a game margin of 42-22– a dead-on accurate reflection of puck possession and execution.
Hey, stuff happens.
“They had a lot of speed and made it hard for us to come up the ice,” Price said, in a scrum carried on L’Antichambre. “They executed their game plan perfectly.”
After a slow start, the Islanders are making a push for the playoffs. The win lifted them within five points of a Wild Card spot, with games in hand on all the teams they’re chasing.
The Canadiens have led the Atlantic Division since the season began. The margin is down to eight points – and Ottawa has four games in hand – but the Canadiens head into the All-Star break in better shape than we may have expected from an injury-ravaged, partly-AHL lineup.
Not much point dwelling on the loss in Brooklyn.
Price was brilliant.
Everyone else in a white jersey – with the exception of Artturi Lehkonen – was ordinary, with gusts to horse excrement.
Including the kindly old coach.
On L’Antichambre, Vincent Damphousse was wondering why Jacob De La Rose and Doug Flynn were deployed 4-on-4 – against John Tavares and Andrew Ladd – in a 1-1 game.
DLR lost the faceoff, Flynn was beaten on the wall and Ladd bagged the winner, his second goal of the game.
Excrement happens.
And maybe we should cut a little slack for a banged-up team playing their 13th game – eight on the road – in the 26 days of 2017.
It would have been nice to glide into the All-Star break on a winning streak. But the loss is hardly cause for a long weekend of hand-wringing in Montreal.
In his postgame remarks, Michel Therrien said “the game seemed close because of Carey”. The coach praised the home team’s intensity before looking ahead to next week, when Therrien hopes for “new chemistry, a new dynamic” when injured players return to the lineup.
There will be a new face on the blueline when Buffalo visits the Bell Centre next Tuesday.
A few hours before the puck dropped at the Barclays Center, the Canadiens acquired defenceman Nikita Nesterov from Tampa Bay. Rumoured to be heading home to the KHL next season, the 23-year-old Dman cost almost nothing and could slot in immediately on the third pairing.
Fearless Prediction: We have seen the last of Ryan Johnston.
Idle Thought to Generate Buzz in the Comments Section: Maybe Marc Bergevin has bolstered his blueline as the first step toward a deal that will get the Canadiens a centre – Martin Hanzal is the name we keep hearing – in exchange for a package that includes a defenceman.
I can’t see Bergevin dealing blue-chip prospect Mikhail Sergachev.
But maybe N8 shouldn’t be buying green bananas.
And with that irresponsibly unfounded speculation – Hey, what is this? Sports talk radio? – the Ol’ Blogger bids y’all a happy All-Star weekend … none of which I’ll be watching because there’s bull-riding on the other sports channel.
Comment on the Liveblog from PeterCH:
Price has slowly made the adjustments to his game that were necessary and his play is reflective over the past few games. This is the mark of a true professional. As for the rest of the team, they have checked out for the all-star break. Not sure what you call their performance tonight and last Saturday against Buffalo but professional clearly does not apply. Even against Calgary, Price kept us in and they blow his shut out. Just on that note alone they should have been breathing fire tonight…does not bode well for the second half…
And from Smart Dog:
I read up on Nesterov so you don’t have to.
He seems quite a good pick up for the price, and much better than his draft position suggests. He was drafted at the height of the KHL threat when only 9 Russians were drafted that year. Talent-wise he was thought to be a late 1st round pick.
He plays a high energy game, can make things happen, aggressive checker, good puck skills, decent shot.
“…But maybe N8 shouldn’t be buying green bananas”…. Haha that was too good. I hope there is more change to come, help up front would be oh so nice. I’m not convinced Shaw is top 6 material, Artturi Lehkonen sure is though.
I think the Habs had already left for the All-Star break before the game started. I’m sure Price wishes he had.
Here’s to Price not damaging himself or his ego in at Bettman’s silly dog and pony show in L.A.
Just to add some information on the Nikita Nesterov trade, this move tells us that Marc Bergevin is possibly going to trade a defenceman in the lineup. The obvious is Nathan Beaulieu. The difference between Nesterov and Beaulieu is that the newly acquired d-man has better puck-moving skill compare to N8. Also, the most important reason MB made a trade is that Beaulieu had shown to be inconsistent and gets shuffled in the d-pairings.
This move also is a signal that there is another potential trade for a defenseman that will compliment Shea Weber. What could happen is something of this d-corps before the playoffs:
??? – Weber
Markov – Petry
Emelin – Pateryn
Extras: Nesterov, Barberio, Redmond
If moves are to be made to bolster the pairings, the structure will be is to bring both Markov and Petry as a 3rd pair. Then, trade both Emelin and Beaulieu to acquire either Kevin Shattenkirk, or Cam Fowler. I know this is playing fantasy GM, but based on the discussions both Radio and TV, MB is on the hunt for maybe 2 top-4 dmen.
Hope to see this GM address the top six.
D will only get you so far.
I say it’s time Carey Price played forward while tending goal.
Way to let your All Star goalie down.
The game tonight was clearly on the coaches. The players were not ready to play. The first period was our worst of the season. Then, there was no push back of any kind in the second, or the third periods. We were outshot and out chanced in every period. That normally never happens in a NHL game. The 6 on 4 PP with about 3 minutes left was abysmal. I don’t think they registered a shot on net or completed one decent pass. Pathetic! What was Muller setting up on the time-out, how to get out of the rink quickly and directions to one of the NY’s finest establishments! He even called Therrien over at one point for confirmation of something and MT seemed lost and disinterested.
Why did Therien move JDR to center. He was performing quite well on the wing. Why make that change? For what?
Lastly, I am going out of my mind watching the guys in Hab’s jerseys continually skate by easy body checks. All night long it was nothing but fly by’s. It is pathetic watching this. I believe we didn’t have one hit in the first period. Several times during the night I was yelling at the TV “Hit Him”. At one point just outside their blueline three of our players all swatted at the puck carrier like it was a fly on a string with all their heads buried looking down at his stick and puck. Get your head up, quit puck watching and HIT somebody ALREADY! The worst non check of the night was when Radulov allowed the NYI d-man to come right out from behind, and beside, his own net while killing a penalty I think, while Radulov tried to stick check him and missed and then Radulov just skates right by him without leveling the guy with a good shoulder to chest hit. Quit watching the puck and “Play the Man”. They all need a few sessions with Brad Park and learn how to play the man and then be forced to read his book of the same name.
The non hitting factor is what will cost us come play-off time. We are too soft as a group. We need a 4th line comprised of bangers and scrappers that go out and intimidate and mix it up and make the other teams d-men think twice going after pucks in the corners. Players like Chris Neil, Matt Martin, and Jordan Nolan to name a few. We have no one like any of those guys on our team. And it shows.
“back to you Dick”
Price is worth the price of admittance.
-Rick Chartraw was not my neighbour once….
Ronnie Biggs was my neighbor once.
We are down 4 of our regulars, 5 if you count DD. We have been icing a sub par team and being out coached which is not hard. We can use the rest coming up to recover and get back on track. The trade should help and some better call-ups from the farm with some of the call ups we have being sent down would help as well MB.
I think DD is too short to be consider a regular, especially in men’s sizes and “Remember, at Dorion Suits you get no hassles”
How would you like to be a Nyuks fan?
Took them until half way through the second period to register their first shot on net…. against the Yotes…
The team owes Price one for this sh*t show.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Vacation started early, but the Isles match up well against the Habs. They’re kind of like Buffalo in that annoying way.
Let’s hope the All Star Habs stay injury free and come back ready for the final 32 games in 67 days push. That’s a lot of games with a mandated 5 days off period in there. Talk about stupid planning, but that’s what happens when committees do things, eh?
Not winning a Cup with Therrien as coach
Time for JDL to go back to the AHL…If he cant win face offs and be a checking force he will never play regulary in the NHL..has one of the weakest offensive career resumes i have seen of a player prior to turning pro…Flynn and Mitchell have hit their yearly scoring expectations and anything extra is a bonus but watching them they lack a lot of simple skills and they are prone to massive slumps..Byron and Lehkonen need to be as far away as possible from Plecks…Carr has not produced but there is something i like about him…The present forward lineup is prone to many 1 or 2 goal games…
A coaching change would do this team good, it’s time.
Coaching change would not improve the Habs lineup that frankly has overachieved…
I said before the game started. The only way we lose to these guys is if they play like they did vs the Wings. Well it was worse than that because one team was fired up to go into the AS break hot, and one team just wanted to go into the break. Weight vs Therrien, Weight won.
Carey Price. Just another WOW game. Gerry P wants Seguin and Niemi for Price which is funny because the score would have been 4-0 after 1 period, and 6-1 after two.
Carey was awesome, hope he gets 12mil/yr for 8 years, smashes every goalie record on the planet, and then watch the Canadiens hang his jersey from the rafters. Retire a Canadiens’ Great!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
With Gallagher and Galchenyuk out the Islanders forwards overall are better than the Habs lineup of today…
And with Tavares and Leddy out, the Islanders would not be better than the Habs, what’s your point? 😳
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
You said the only way they lose to these guys is if they play like vs the Wings but the Habs line up as probably at par with the Islanders if D and goaltenders are included…
I have no idea what you are trying to say. I said the only way we lose tonight is if they play like they did vs the Wings, and that’s exactly how they played, well except for Price and the equipment guy.
Nice Edit by the way, the first time you posted it was pretty much gibberish.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Price will be the 1st Habs player to get his number retired without winning a Cup.
Looking forward to the ceremony 😆
I’m off to the rink 😆
Carey Carey Carey
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
If there is any truth to this trade MB would be all over it.
Nothing more then fan talk.
And this is the problem with the Montreal Canadiens:
Price is not going to win you the Cup all by himself.
Need a good to a very good team to make some noise in the playoffs.
LA Kings have not won Stanley Cups just because they have had Quick in net.
They need to add an impact forward without giving up key roster pieces otherwise they will struggle to score and how you add a impact forward i dont know…
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….