About last night … Islanders beat Canadiens 3-0

Thursday night at the Bell Centre, the Greiss was right.
OK, that was horrid.
But a bad hockey team deserves worse puns.
And on the evidence of their 3-0 loss to the mighty Islanders, the Montreal Canadiens are a very bad hockey team.
How bad?
• Five straight losses at the Bell Centre – a building that, as recently as the first couple months of the season, was an impregnable fortress.
• An “attack” that has produced 30 goals in its last 17 games.
• A two-point Adams Division lead over the surging Ottawa Senators, who have three games in hand.
• A four-point lead over the surging Leafs, who have a game in hand … and play host to the Canadiens at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night.
• Alex Galchenyuk and Alexander Radulov – two of the Canadiens’ most gifted offensive players – combined for ZERO shots-on-goal against the Islanders. And their ineptitude was not unique: Brendan Gallagher didn’t have a SoG. Neither did Paul Byron.
• Shea Weber had SIX of the Canadiens’ 24 shots. Weber was minus-2 on the game, as were Radulov, Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Andrei Markov. Weber had ONE hit, while Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw each had five.
Awful.
“The Islanders played a good game,” Claude Julien said during his postgame press conference, telecast on L’Antichambre. “We didn’t respond well.”
When Eric Engels of Sportsnet asked if the Canadiens had followed his game plan, Julien said “I hope not … not with that result.”
To create team identity, Julien added, “you have to have consistency. We haven’t had consistency the three games I’ve been here.”
“I don’t know what excuse to dig up or it’s possible to dig up now,” Max Pacioretty said. “We just have to find out game.”
When asked about booing from disgruntled Bell Centre fans, Pacioretty was honest:
“They pay good money to watch us play, and they deserve better than that.”
The Canadiens haven’t played a decent game at the Bell Centre since Jan. 31, when they beat the mighty Buffalo Sabres 5-2 .. despite being outshot 39-35.
Since then …
• A 3-2 loss to Washington on Feb. 4, when the Capitals had a 30-22 shot advantage.
• A 1-0 loss to Edmonton on Feb. 5. Shots were 32-22 for the Oilers.
• A 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Feb. 11.
• A 3-1 loss to Winnipeg last Saturday. Jets had a 33-20 shot advantage and 48 bone-crunching hits.
• The 3-1 Islanders win, in which the Canadiens – trailing 2-0 – had three shots on Greiss through the first half of the third period.
Do the math: Six goals in five games … on home ice … in one of the largest and noisiest rinks in the NHL … packed with fans who manifest the city’s love affair with our hockey team.
Just. Freakin’. Brutal.
The trade deadline looms, and Marc Bergevin has to make a move.
The general manager will have advice.
After coaching against them in Boston, Claude Julien has seen enough of the Canadiens to know who is capable of playing the new coach’s style of hockey.
And, more crucially, who isn’t.
On to TO.
Fearless prediction: It ain’t gonna be pretty at the ACC.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from HabsCHfan:
There are many mysteries with this team but one that is really mystifying is why they are losing after getting everyone back from injury. It really puzzles me. They get a new coach, you get back the Gally’s, Markov and Shaw and the team is worse off…how is this possible?
And from berc:
A few positives from tonight: Galchenyuk was 64% on faceoffs. The Plekanec lines looked good, Pateryn was decent, penalty kill was aggressive and effective, the team avoided taking dumb penalties. And some negatives: Both Emelin and Weber were slow and ineffective, Price gave up a questionable goal (the first one), though he made up for it with a couple of very nice saves, puck control in the offensive zone was poor, Pacioretty played a terrible game, Gallagher continued to be ineffective, to the point where one wonders whether he will ever get his game back, chemistry and timing between forwards and D was off, Radulov wasn’t able to control the puck as well as he usually does. I believe that Julien can turn it around with time and with maybe one or two modest trades.
Sadly this team is not even close to being a Cup contender – and won’t be with the core they have. Say what you will about the Weber Subban trade, fact of the matter is those players who MB sees as his core didn’t like Subban and saw him as a disruption in the dressing room. (and i mean Paccioretty, Galchenyuk, and most of all Therrien) when you have a strong character guy like Subban you have to have other strong character guys that know how to put up with him, as well as a strong character coach. We didn’t, and don’t. Ultimately they should have kept Subban, got rid of Therrien and built a winner around Subban and Price. Of course that is all water under the bridge now – here is an idea – get rid of MB. Fact of the matter is, that this team will not win with Galchenyuk, Radulov, Emelin, Markov, Nesterov, and Sergachev. Do some research and see how many teams with more than one Russian have won the Stanley cup in the past 20 years. (Red Wings being the one exception) Russians are here for the money – it’s their culture – come the spring they can hardly wait for the next Aeroflot to Moscow. So there will need to be some changes made, and real soon. If MB thinks that this team is only one or two players away taking a run at it, he is very delusional.
Bog Short
I’ve been a habs fan for over 50 years seen the great teams of the past . I have a question does the dressing room have that banner along with the great player names and cups they won and is there still that saying on the wall about the torch passing from failing hands for the future to hold it high . Nuts ! Shame ,No guts OR belief
When I started tentatively exploring the idea of trading Carey late last year, I didn’t really expect this team to go off the rails the way it has.
30 goals in 17 games, shutout four times in the last 8 games, with the addition of Radulov, Weber, Lehkonen, and Chucky coming off his first 30 goal season, I can hardly believe how bad this offence is, given the promise of an improved one at the beginning of the year.
As the months wore on, and I faced much resistance and some abuse over my proposal, one of the main arguments against was “Who’s going to tend goal?”. Detractors made a valid point that this team won’t be any good if Price is gone.
Well, it’s become pretty apparent that this team’s not very good, even with Price in goal. Since the argument’s been that Price’s presence and superlative play papered over all that was wrong with this team, let’s trade him for offence, and see where the rest of the glaring issues are with this team. What exactly needs to be fixed, besides a lack of goals? Almost everything?
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
I though CJ’s answer to the journalists’ “Game plan” question was perfect. The only thing that could have been better was if the journalist had asked CJ “What do you think of your team’s execution?” and CJ had responded “I’m in favor of it”.
Really, now.
This was perhaps one of the worst games of pure passing that I’ve ever seen! And most of them unforced and not with a high degree of difficulty. Incredibly pitiful for an NHL team. Every kind of pass in all zones of the ice seemed to be labored and awkward. Pure open passes either too long or too short. Passes into the skates or forced to be taken backhanded or via broken strides. Head man passes with no zip or accuracy. Zone exits that were self defeating because of the need to regain the puck after awkward passes. Needless regrouping and confusion entering the offensive zone because of out of sync timing and hesitancy due to poor pass accuracy. Yes, relentless Islander checking and defense made it harder, especially when they had the lead. But better flow with speed would have been possible with better passing and pass reception. The blame sometimes has to go to the receiver of the pass, though tonight both parts of the connection were simply dreadful.
You can go through the lineup for examples, because just about everyone had their moments messing up either the pass or the reception. Maybe some of the mistakes were because of poor judgment, some just bad execution. But at this stage in the season one would think the team would have enough cohesion to be better at the fundamentals. Which also includes taking quality shots on goal when the chance is there. The Islanders shouldn’t be so utterly smothering and stifling on the road against a team allegedly with more talent. Skill and execution. And with the urgency to break a home losing streak for a new coach.
Julien has a lot of remedial coaching to do. The assistants haven’t seemed to correct flaws that have been there all year. The rest of the season looks like it will be a patch work scramble to just find a degree of quality and consistency. Each game will be it’s own adventure, never knowing who will step up or who will falter. I think that the season may very well become a chance for Julien to just experiment and improvise, trying to set up a system and nucleus for next year. And probably with all new assistants.
DISGUSTING Petry goes to the wrong side of the ice on first goal which the Canadiens had 3 guys counting him. Second goal weber and lemelin caught playing ring around the rosy at the Islander blueline so they were sitting ducks. So peeved I shut the stream off Did les Boys miss their noon nap ?
If MB wants to seriously help this team then the Habs need to be a seller before the trade deadline. This is a team that now has a trajectory that would leave them out of the playoffs and I just don’t see the Habs “finding their game” anytime soon even with a rental.
I certainly hope that MB doesn’t waste any time trying for Vanek, unless of course the Wings are willing to take DD for him straight up.
This teams needs to address the glaring need for more scoring talent and size up front and if packaging Price gets a deal done then it’s time to do it. If MB doesn’t make that deal then they stand a good chance of losing Price for nothing just a little further down the road.
One of the crazy trades I would really like to see is Price, Pleks, and DD for Mrazek and Mantha. I’ve watched Mantha play a few games and he’s got size, speed, hands, and a mean streak. He’s a little like Benn and the Habs’ could use some of that.
Tomorrow we see a significant move….Fri afternoon….PR 101…..if there is a move of consequence I suspect tomorrow is day…e4
MB changed his coach. I think he has to start looking at changing a few other things, like assistant coaches, scouting team(including Timmins), farm team coaches, and oh yah, a few players. Holy Moly!!!!!!!!
Cause I’m free, free fallin……..at least Price is playing better, down to 2 goals a game from the 4 spot he was giving up. Thank you fast forward, at least the team looks quick when I’m watching it that way. Don’t even care anymore, man that is sad for me to say after watching these boys now for 30 years.
Shaker out!
The sad thing is this isn’t a young rebuilding team with tremendous potential. Just the opposite. They may be young but I can’t think of one exciting prospect in the organization. They always finish somewhere mid league and never get a decent draft pick. As a lifelong Habs fan I feel sick and see no end in sight. No trade will make a difference unless we can get Crosby, Kane, etc. That’s not happening.
This is a very flawed team. The last two seasons have illustrated just how bad they are offensively.
As a life long Habs fan, I find myself hoping that at the trade deadline the Habs are sellers and not pretend buyers.
Imagine what Radulov, Plekanec, Markov and Emelin might bring in talented young prospects and draft picks.
Time to upgrade the prospect pool with offensively gifted players and stop pretending a team consisting of the bottom nine we currently have of fast marginal players is what it will take to go the distance and win the Cup.
Ain’t gonna happen until we have an elite top nine that can consistently create offense AND freaking score goals.
I like Radulov but there is no way this guy is worth 7 million a year. He is getting paid this year pretty well what he is worth and that is about 5.5 million. If he wants to break the bank and get 7 million, he can go and get that somewhere else. He is good but he is no superstar.
He’s not resigning here anyways. One year is enough to tell him what this team is all about.
Another team will give him whatever he wants, not this club. That spot is reserved for MR. Franchise.
Why is Andriogetto not in the line-up. At least he has some offence to his game. How come Hudon is not called up. Instead, it is Jacob DeLaRose who gets the call up and provides no offence at all. Flynn, Mitchell, Byron, Gallagher, Pleks, DD, Shaw and on and on. These guys score 1 goal every 20 games.
Yup, starting to think that MB can take a friggin hike
WHY WHY WHY because they are all plugs barely making the grade.
I really don´t know why anyone would want to give up future assets for someone like Martin Hanzal. Just because he´s 6´5 or 6´6? When players like Flynn (0 points in his last 14 games) and Mitchell (1 point in his last 19 games) are getting dressed instead of Hudon and Andrighetto? Well, there are obvious ways to improve the offense from within.
An even bigger problem is the 1st D. I don´t really want to get into what a dumb trade “it” was but Weber and Emelin is a poor pairing. No matter if you rate Beaulieu or not, Weber absolutely has to play with him.
do both….ghetto would have to play on top two lines though….Hanzal would help….a lot…there is no size up middle right now, limited backpressure, too many shorts against from slot…and all the while he is a dirty player, who will also get 15 goals a year…picture a slightly bigger and meaner Eller….that is Hanzal….sign me up. Would love to see Ghetto be guy playing with Rad and Chcuky actually….I like Ghetto. Mitchell is fine as a 4th liner…gritty, works hard, smart…no issues with Mitchell in that role…for this eyar
preaching to the choir about weber/emelin….only worse combo possible given this group is nate/petry….it is crystal clear based on what has been shown….nate/Weber and Markov/Petry….
Give Ghetto an actual chance on a scoring line.
Don’t put him on an anemic third line then complain that he doesn’t produce, brutal.
I agree. Choir preaching indeed.
Weber needs a skater like his former partner Josi to help cover the ice he can’t and to be the primary puck mover. The only guy on the Habs that even sniffs in the postal code is Nate. Josi has a better head for the game but perhaps CJ can help Nate learn. Emilin is just too freaking slow and between the two of them that’s just too much slow to be effective.
yeah we want Nat to cough up the biscuit more because Webs can back him up with his speed when he give it up (cough cough)
Never said it was perfect but Nate is the best skating d-man on the Habs right now. His hockey IQ is a little on the short side but he does have wheels and hands. Perhaps Nate could do with a little better coaching then he’s obviously been getting from the current disaster, JJD.
Willing to wait until the end of the year to really weigh in on PK V Shea, really hoping we get something incredible out of him come playoff time, should we even make them.
But should this losing continue, I, just don’t think I’ll be able to handle. Like at least when the team was crap we had a guy willing to try anything to get a win.
It’s not a knock on Shea, but so far, it’s looking like a knock on the trade. I’ll wait till years end to really make up my mind. I’m hoping Shea will make me say PK who? But, I doubt it.
Weber is starting to look like Phanoof
Number one move MB has to make is to trade Emelin and replace him with a better Dman. Petry-Markov and N8-Patetyn are fine.
Questions for those on panic patrol tonight :
Final score : 3-0 Islanders
Heard something about disallowed goals …
– Against the Habs ?
– How many ?
– Was effort involved on the part of our players ?
Just curious.
2
1 – Byron high stick – which was questionable since he is tiny and crouched over when his stick made contact.
2 – Leko punched the puck in mid air with his glove
At least PK would bring some excitement to the game. Holy cow are these guys ever boring to watch. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
This team has no pride.
PK had pride.
yeah now I understand we need DD in the line up
If you think Carey Price didn’t impact the outcome of the game tonight then you are either a brainwashed Price fan who thinks he is still the best goalie in the world (he’s not), or you watched the game with blinders on.
Price played the first goal terribly, he should have had that one for sure. Even the rook who scored commented Price was cheating on the play. He has been beaten their constantly this year and the short side stick is a problem obviously for him.
Anders Lee goal, same thing. Price way back in the net not out challenging like he should have been. If he is at the top of the crease Lee’s shot goes over his shoulder and then OVER the net. No goal.
So, yes Price was at fault tonight on both goals and he really had very little in the way of dangerous or hard shots to stop other than the two that went in.
The phrase “make a save” really wrung true in the game tonight.
Trade Price. Get some good pieces in return and bring up Lindgren.
And before anyone comments negatively about this idea think of this: we brought a kid named Ken Dryden out of nowhere and he led us to a Stanley Cup. Steve Penny did almost the same thing years later. Then shortly after that came another kid named Patrick Roy who burst onto the scene in the same manner as Kenny and Steve did and won us a Cup. So don’t try and tell me we have to stick with Carey Price. History suggests otherwise. Could Lindgren be that guy? Maybe, but unless we give him a chance we will never know if History can repeat itself.
“back to you Dick”
Yeah all those Price can not do wrong fans, would of thrown Condon under the bus for this performance tonight, but CP31 just has horrible defense.
How can the world best goalie ever win with all that horrible defence. So sick of the Price era, and terrified hes going to sign a monster contract basically after winning nothing, 1 round against Ottawa 2 years ago, another round against Tampa without a goaltender year before that, and 2 rounds against Boston.
That’s all at 30 years of age Price has on his post season resume. Garbage,
So yeah Colorado won, and you owe me a beer, or name change?
Whats it going to be…
I like the beer idea (mainly because I like beer) so next time we are in Burlington we will have to meet and I will buy you one, or more beers. l will let you know when that is happening and how to contact me. You have my word on that.
“back to you Dick”
Cheers, and hopefully when that time comes, perhaps they’ll have wind in the Canadiens sails once again.
Fire MB.
Simply put, Julien has NOTHING to work with on this team. And I can’t believe how little impact Shea Weber has been. Slow, doesn’t hit, fits in very well with our soft and porous defence corps.
How is Max still captain when his post game reaction is searching for new excuses and needing to “find” their game? We need a captain who inspires the team to play better – he cares more about how much gel he uses in his hair. MT’s evaluation of him as a captain was spot on. He can score goals – but he’s never seen a corner and forget about going to the net. He’s an embarrassment.
The only reason Paccioretti has the C is because they didn’t want to give it Subban. There is no one else who is even close to deserving though, so what do you do. He is an embarrassment
, but then isn’t the entire team.
Bog Short
Habs woes were my gain tonight .never once bet against them on proline however tonight I did and won as well as a bunch of other games . Hallelujah . But yeah come on MB it’s in you , fix your mess.
If you want to trade Carey Price, then straight up for Connor McDavid
Or Patrik Laine
Or John Tavares
Or Sid
Prices value is not anywhere that value. Think more of the equivalence of Tinordi for Scott.
Price for maybe you could get Seguin in Dallas. Maybe.
No goalie coming back in the return, so Montoya steps up which I think he could handle 2 games, and bring in Lindgren or Fucale for the remainder.
How many shots on goal did the hapless ones manage to get on Jesus Greiss?
24!!! And mostly from the perimeter.
________________________________________
I missed it…I was in awe and focussing on the hockey IQ of Danault…..could not help but think of Igor Larionov and Bob Gainey while watching….wasn’t sure if he was going to use his intellect to dissect the opposition offensively or defensively….he cleverly decided to do neither….now that? …did not see that coming..so smart…
http://www.cbssports.com/nhl/gametracker/live/NHL_20170223_NYI@MON
Look on the bright side – lots of time to sharpen up their golf games –
deals that should be made by next week – Burrows from Van for whatever – plays hard every night and maybe some of that will rub off – Price and a 2nd & 3rd rd draft pick for Duchene AND Landeskog
Boedker from SJ for Plekanic, Desharnais, and a 5th or 6th rounder
Focus on some half-decent Dmen -Murray Columbus, Wideman is available, Shattenkirk would be the Habs best Dman, Parayko St. Louis – (probably take too much to get him) plus 7 or 8 more -all better players than our current crop -sans Weber.
What is cost do you all think for Hanzal, Berglund and Engelland?
All are not that costly I would assume…but all would add some grit and Hanzal and Berglund and putting people in right roles offsets lack of a number 1…instead we have two very good no 2 centers and maybe Chcuky revertas back to sings of no 1…but more importantly we have a solid 3 center who occupies space in mddle of ice like Eller did….Berglund is a heavy player and you give htem Shaw and that line would be very, very tough to play against.
All of the sudden our 4th line looks like a 3rd line and we have advantage against mmost teams in both 3rd and 4th line….we lose out at no 1 line but are probably equal to most good teams on line 2 now….overall that is a significant surplus as right now we have only line 3 that looks like an advantage over anyone
Patch-Pleks-Gally
LEhkonen-Chucky-Rad
Berglund-Hanzal-Shaw
Byron-Danault-Mitchell
Not an elite top 6 …but 4 lines deep…and every line capable of not being sheltered…both Berglund and Hanzal add some size and solid supporting skill
On back end because we lose McCarron we get Engelland who culd probably be had cheap enough to replace Pateryn
Beau-Weber
Markov-Petry
Emelin-Engelland
This lineup is much tougher to play then past Habs teams….4 of those 6 dmen can handle themselves and Markov-Petry ideally don’t spend time in our end
There are literally thousands of possible lineups with imaginary players or even with current lineuptha
Hanzal can’t score
Berglund can’t score…
They need players that score.
No but they can check and score form a third line….both are approx. 15-20 guys in third line roles…..it would allow PLeks to move up and Danult to move Down. It would be enough to shift everyone to their right spots….without an anchor on top lines they will do just fine….and now those depth guys who “can’t score” will score…at their usual 15-20 goal pace…while also being tough to lay against and allowing other guys to do their job..
We are not scoring because we are literally anchoring each of our offensive players with a 4th liner….it almost seems intentional…
Hell, trade them all. Keep Danault, DD a load up with players that the media will love. I get the feeling no one wants to play for this team anymore.
Make them all French, Carey Prix… André Marco… Alexandre Raduleau… Paul Birron…
Bergy’s next to go. Unfortunately, too late for this decade.
With every game, I’m more firmly in the trade-Price-and-rebuild camp. This team is truly awful.
Instead of making a deadline deal to strengthen the team for the playoffs, I’d like to see Bergevin pull the plug on the season and sell off about half the players, starting with Price. It won’t happen, of course, because the playoffs are money. But realistically, based on the last couple of months, this is not a playoff team. This is a team that probably needs to get worse before it can get better. A team that needs a couple of bottom finishes to inject some talent into the system.
Quite apart from the probable size and duration of his next contract, this is the main reason we should trade Carey Price. I know one of the main arguments for keeping him is that he’s good enough to take the team on his back and win playoff series almost single-handedly. After what we’ve seen too often recently, I think this is nonsense. No goaltender could take a team this bad on his back. Price is, however, good enough to prevent our finishing near the bottom for a couple of seasons in a row, which is what I think the team needs to start a rebuild.
Price is also part of the annual illusion that we’re a good team, an illusion that regularly collapses in the second half of the season, when the games get tougher. Take Price away, and we see what we have. Not a lot of anything.
At this point, it’s not even about getting full value for Price, which of course we wouldn’t. It’s about clearing the decks and starting over.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Price to the Blues for Shattenkirk, a young center like Barbashev and a couple draft picks. It’ll never happen, but what the heck, it’s the speculating that’s interesting.
It’s too soon to blow it up. The Habs have a decent core which is not easy to assemble. It would be crazy to cash it in at this point. Pittsburgh were out of the playoffs last year when they made some adjustments. Ditto for LA in 2012. You can’t just look at the results, you have to look at the core pieces and see what’s missing. Without Carter, LA was a one line team that was outside the playoffs. With Carter, they were practically unbeatable that year. Even if this year is a bust, it’s a decent core to work with next season at least.
agreed….if no big deal is there to be had at a reasonable or slight above reasonable rate…then I still try to bolster but though depth and addressing missing pieces and moving personnel around….you cannot replace PK onabck end but you can offset it with more top 4, markov-petry and nate -weber. You can replace Eller with a Hanzal, you can add to third with a berlgund or medium level player but size/speed combo needed. You can instantly improve top lines by demoting Danault and splitting Patch and Radulov. D needs a tougher player…Engelland I have not even read anything on…was checking out Wideman earlier and noticed he is UFA…Nate and Weber is a physical pair, and playing with Engelland maybe Emelin goes back to making one or two big hits a game…just enough to create some doubt…but right now? nobody has his back….Weber is not going to fight….too dangerous.
Yes, the Pens allowed a rookie goalie to lead them to the Cup, meanwhile their other Cup winning goalie sat on the bench. So, even good teams, Stanley Cup winning teams even aren’t afraid to go with a new goalie. The Habs used to be like that.
They once upon a time brought up a kid named Ken Dryden and sat the regular goalie. We all know how that ended up. We did it again with Steve Penny ten or so years later and he almost did what Dryden accomplished. Then, of course Patrick Roy came along and replicated Dryden’s feat. So. to think we can’t change Price and go with another goalie, say a rookie like Charlie Lindgren and let history repeat itself is just foolish narrow minded thinking. If our GM’s philosophy is to avoid making those big changes then we truly are in trouble. Sometimes change, a big change is what is required.
“back to you Dick”
Oh yeah, this train is moving finally, maybe that will be BERGYS saving grace, or the nail in the coffin. Whatever, change is needed.
Send Price to the West, hopefully he gets a team that can win HIM a championship.
Problem is Price will want to be traded to probably just a few clubs, where we won’t get nothing in return, or worse again, another Halak-Eller, and we give up on the return early.
I hate this team’s thinking so much.
Thanks again. So well written.
Marc Bergevin on Julien presser day last week: “Yes.”
The question? “Do you think you have the right players?”
He’s obviously not the right guy to be the GM of the Montreal Canadiens.
That, and he hired and stuck with Therrien, and together they ruined Galchenyuk.
And he threw $6 million at Plackanack
When Bergevin was introduced as the new GM, I recall Geoff Molson commenting on the importance of stability. Today, it would take more than missing the playoffs in consecutive years (improbable) to trigger the hire of a new GM in my view.
This said, Bergevin brought the mantra of stability to the presser when Therrien was hired, and extended him before he had to in order to keep the mantra going.
Julien has just been brought in as the latest long-term fixture – the money alone tells me that – but the stability theme remains and suggests to me that’s it for changes near the top for the next while.
Well, that glaring hole on the #1 line turned into a black hole tonight for all 3. Has Radu run out of gas?
Still don’t like the D pairings.
If Price doesn’t stop everything, the team folds like an overloaded cheap paper plate at a buffet.
Lots of own blue line turnovers, which is unacceptable for pro players.
Julien has much to do, and not much to work with. Trades have to happen. I just wonder which fan favourites walk the plank for a band-aid. Something has to give.
Plus ça change, plus ça reste pareil.
#FireJulien
Bugger off!
He misses his ol’ pal who gets no RESPEK.
Weber, last 10 games, as the Canadiens go 2-7-1 and are now just 6 points up on the ninth-place Panthers:
2 goals, 1 assist, minus 9.
PK, last 10 games, as the Predators go 5-4-1 to solidify a playoff spot:
1 goal, 8 assists, plus 5.
But hey, at least Shea “Minus” Weber is good in the room, right?
When the going gets tough, Shea goes missing.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Weber had 6 shots tonight. He did his job. Lots of guts with 0 shots tonight.
As for PK, he was only goal behind Weber when he git hurt. This is not a surprise.
Fair nuf. Tonight was not on Shea.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
He and Emelin were terrible on that second goal. The islanders went through them like it was a Novice game.
Well, they pointed a lot on that one. Sweet pass. Awful D zone coverage. When Price doesn’t save their bacon, Weber and Emelin look awful.
Sure. We could have just as easily lost 3-0 with Subban. What’s the point? Does anyone running this team have any idea?
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Nope.
It’s encouraging to hear a coach answer questions intelligently.
Julien is going to be here for the next 5 years, I’m thinking, no matter who the GM will be after Bergevin.
Bergevin’s days are numbered.
He’s a breath of fresh air that’s been contaminated for too long.
We were disgusted with being out shot every game, minimal scoring, and crappy systems.
That will all change now. Marc has no excuses. No PK Subban to fallout on. “We’re all business.”
Jules already fixed the breakout. Now we need some more horse to cart the poo that’s been piling up.
EA94 moves of the night.
Emelin to pairing three. Shattenkirk to Weber.
Rads-Galchenyuk-Byron (Oct’s highest scoring pair on the team)
Max-Plekanec-Gallagher (Oct’s second highest line)
Lehkonen-Danault (he’s not impressing me lately)-Shaw
I agree! My earlier post .
Listening to TSN Radio 690 Montreal , Mr Julien was on the the air , now there’s a guy who at least sounds like he knows HOCKEY! We didn’t have to listen to YOU KNOW WHAT at least 6 times . We also don’t have to here PUCKLUCK 6 times . He didn’t Throw any one UNDER THE BUS ! He was sensible on what they need to do ! WOW I even enjoyed when he talked in French , even though I did understand any of it. Give Mr Julien some time ,MB gave MT five years to many , it’s going to get better! If Bergivin doesn’t come up with a plan , he should be gone at the end of the year! GO HABS GO. 11. 11. 11.
Doubtful IMO.
Molson endorsed him openly less than a month ago in Laval, and the coaching change must be given time to marinate. Not to say that doing nothing with the lineup is an option for him – I don’t think it is.
However, in listening to true insiders such as Lebrun and Miller, it does not sound as tho a trade that would be enthusiastically received here (get lots give little) is likely.
Someone posted a comment earlier today that Bergevin contracts in which too much term and money were handed over are coming home to roost. What’s done is done, I guess – question is, does he learn from it ?
I look at the Shaw contract, and wonder …
@HabsCHfan we: mysteries. I think it gets down to individual players. I’m a soccer player. In games where our star scorer does not show up, we all pick up the slack and play better and usually win. When he shows up, we often lose even after he scores 2 goals because we all relax a bit. Same with Habs. Everyone picked it up a notch then started relaxing when the injured stars and Gallagher returned. When Gallagher was not playing like his usual self ie doing all the dirty work that everyone else should be doing, it shows
Emelin gets turned around more than a butterface
Well, that was just ****ing embarrassing.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Oy, gevalt!
Richard R
Indeed
Great game…..for the Isle, Anyone But Therrien! #ABT
So the game sucked but the entertainment on HIO lives on. I Loved it, great work everyone.
Marc has his work cut out for him. Step 1. Removed Therrien. Step 2. Who cares 😆 😆 😆
Quotes from yesteryear.
“I’m not a Therrien fan.”
Yet he’s the first one crying here about Jules! 😆 😆
Episode 2 the Mr. Waffles Show is going to be epic. 😎
And who could forget this classic from early on.
T: Carey Price is a sieve.
M: What do you know about goaltending?
T: I was a great standup goalie, won many tournament MVPs”
M: Yah, you and Georges Vezina!
Thanks man, that’s going in the vault! HIO Classics from 2017
Bahahahahahahahahahahahha
OT: Nice Work Lars Eller!
Step 2. Remove himself
LMFAO
Step 3: Profit
Haha. hIOlarious post.
You are a wiser (Weiser’s) man than I for avoiding the liveblog. Just freakin’ painful.
I need to remind myself to stay patient, as the previous coach was the biggest problem but not the only problem with this team.
Liked Galchenyuk with Lehkonen. Would like to see that play out a bit.
Seriously needing to see Weber and Emelin split up, or a solution found via trade.
Cheers Sholi!
Patience for sure.
IE.
Sergachev-Weber
Juulsen-Petry
Beaulieu-Pateryn
