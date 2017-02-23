About last night … Islanders beat Canadiens 3-0

Thursday night at the Bell Centre, the Greiss was right.

OK, that was horrid.

But a bad hockey team deserves worse puns.

And on the evidence of their 3-0 loss to the mighty Islanders, the Montreal Canadiens are a very bad hockey team.

How bad?

• Five straight losses at the Bell Centre – a building that, as recently as the first couple months of the season, was an impregnable fortress.

• An “attack” that has produced 30 goals in its last 17 games.

• A two-point Adams Division lead over the surging Ottawa Senators, who have three games in hand.

• A four-point lead over the surging Leafs, who have a game in hand … and play host to the Canadiens at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night.

• Alex Galchenyuk and Alexander Radulov – two of the Canadiens’ most gifted offensive players – combined for ZERO shots-on-goal against the Islanders. And their ineptitude was not unique: Brendan Gallagher didn’t have a SoG. Neither did Paul Byron.

• Shea Weber had SIX of the Canadiens’ 24 shots. Weber was minus-2 on the game, as were Radulov, Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Andrei Markov. Weber had ONE hit, while Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw each had five.

Awful.

“The Islanders played a good game,” Claude Julien said during his postgame press conference, telecast on L’Antichambre. “We didn’t respond well.”

When Eric Engels of Sportsnet asked if the Canadiens had followed his game plan, Julien said “I hope not … not with that result.”

To create team identity, Julien added, “you have to have consistency. We haven’t had consistency the three games I’ve been here.”

“I don’t know what excuse to dig up or it’s possible to dig up now,” Max Pacioretty said. “We just have to find out game.”

When asked about booing from disgruntled Bell Centre fans, Pacioretty was honest:

“They pay good money to watch us play, and they deserve better than that.”

The Canadiens haven’t played a decent game at the Bell Centre since Jan. 31, when they beat the mighty Buffalo Sabres 5-2 .. despite being outshot 39-35.

Since then …

• A 3-2 loss to Washington on Feb. 4, when the Capitals had a 30-22 shot advantage.

• A 1-0 loss to Edmonton on Feb. 5. Shots were 32-22 for the Oilers.

• A 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Feb. 11.

• A 3-1 loss to Winnipeg last Saturday. Jets had a 33-20 shot advantage and 48 bone-crunching hits.

• The 3-1 Islanders win, in which the Canadiens – trailing 2-0 – had three shots on Greiss through the first half of the third period.

Do the math: Six goals in five games … on home ice … in one of the largest and noisiest rinks in the NHL … packed with fans who manifest the city’s love affair with our hockey team.

Just. Freakin’. Brutal.

The trade deadline looms, and Marc Bergevin has to make a move.

The general manager will have advice.

After coaching against them in Boston, Claude Julien has seen enough of the Canadiens to know who is capable of playing the new coach’s style of hockey.

And, more crucially, who isn’t.

On to TO.

Fearless prediction: It ain’t gonna be pretty at the ACC.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from HabsCHfan:

There are many mysteries with this team but one that is really mystifying is why they are losing after getting everyone back from injury. It really puzzles me. They get a new coach, you get back the Gally’s, Markov and Shaw and the team is worse off…how is this possible?

And from berc:

A few positives from tonight: Galchenyuk was 64% on faceoffs. The Plekanec lines looked good, Pateryn was decent, penalty kill was aggressive and effective, the team avoided taking dumb penalties. And some negatives: Both Emelin and Weber were slow and ineffective, Price gave up a questionable goal (the first one), though he made up for it with a couple of very nice saves, puck control in the offensive zone was poor, Pacioretty played a terrible game, Gallagher continued to be ineffective, to the point where one wonders whether he will ever get his game back, chemistry and timing between forwards and D was off, Radulov wasn’t able to control the puck as well as he usually does. I believe that Julien can turn it around with time and with maybe one or two modest trades.