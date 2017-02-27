About last night … Galchenyuk’s OT goal sinks Devils 4-3

April, T.S. Eliot wrote, is “the cruellest month.”

He didn’t have to watch the Montreal Canadiens play hockey in February.

Let’s get negativity out of the way early.

Now we can celebrate the Canadiens’ glorious 4-3 win Monday night in New Jersey.

It was their fourth W this month.

None were in regulation time.

The Canadiens have been shut out four times in February.

Until their conquest of the mighty Devils, coming on the heels of their OT win in Toronto, the Canadiens had not won consecutive games since the first week of January.

There’s one more February game. The Canadiens play host to Columbus Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

If the they beat the Blue Jackets – that’s a cinch, right? – it will be the Canadiens’ first win on home ice this month.

Hey, I promised to keep a lid on negativity.

But man, it ain’t easy with this team …

The Canadiens have one reliably effective forward line: Phillip Danault centring Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

The Captain had two goals against New Jersey. Radu had a goal and three assists. Danault was held off the scoresheet but did not look out of place with his talented linemates.

The other lines?

Totally ineffective in Newark … despite Claude Julien’s personnel juggling in the second period.

Alex Galchenyuk was moved to left wing, with Tomas Plekanec at centre and either Andrew Shaw or Brendan Gallagher on the other wing. His OT winner notwithstanding, Galchenyuk was ineffective – at either centre or wing – through the game’s first 60 minutes.

Artturi Lehtonen was dropped to the fourth line, with David Desharnais and Sven Andrighetto.

Julien also tried a combination of Desharnais, Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. I’m too lazy to do the research, but that had to be the smallest line at any level of hockey higher than Pee-Wee.

On the back end, the Canadiens stuck with their new Number 1 pairing, Shea Weber and Andrei Markov. Jeff Petry was teamed with Alexei Emelin ( who somehow contrived to be plus-2 on the game), while Nathan Beaulieu and the soon-to-be-replaced-by-Jordie-Benn Nikita Nesterov formed the third pair.

Nate had a very solid game, distinguished by some excellent rushes. Julien rewarded the young Dman with boosted ice time: Beaulieu played 20:51 – three seconds more than Weber.

Jeff Petry topped the ToI list at 24:07; and Markov was kept to a sensible 21:29, thereby enhancing the odds he’ll have something left against Columbus.

Carey Price gets the Tuesday start after another excellent road performance by Al Montoya. The backup goaltender is 5-1-1 over his last seven starts.

Tampa Bay did the Canadiens a favour by beating Ottawa, leaving the Senators four points back with two games in hand.

That means regardless of what happens against Columbus, the Canadiens will end February the way they’ve ended every month of this season: Atop the Atlantic Division standings.

To maintain their tenuous hold on first place, however, the Canadiens will have to play better than they did for a dismayingly long stretch of the night in the wasteland that is Newark.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from Kvothe: