About last night … Galchenyuk’s OT goal sinks Devils 4-3

April, T.S. Eliot wrote, is “the cruellest month.”
He didn’t have to watch the Montreal Canadiens play hockey in February.
Let’s get negativity out of the way early.
Now we can celebrate the Canadiens’ glorious 4-3 win Monday night in New Jersey.
It was their fourth W this month.
None were in regulation time.
The Canadiens have been shut out four times in February.
Until their conquest of the mighty Devils, coming on the heels of their OT win in Toronto, the Canadiens had not won consecutive games since the first week of January.
There’s one more February game. The Canadiens play host to Columbus Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
If the they beat the Blue Jackets – that’s a cinch, right? – it will be the Canadiens’ first win on home ice this month.
Hey, I promised to keep a lid on negativity.
But man, it ain’t easy with this team …
The Canadiens have one reliably effective forward line: Phillip Danault centring Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.
The Captain had two goals against New Jersey. Radu had a goal and three assists. Danault was held off the scoresheet but did not look out of place with his talented linemates.
The other lines?
Totally ineffective in Newark … despite Claude Julien’s personnel juggling in the second period.
Alex Galchenyuk was moved to left wing, with Tomas Plekanec at centre and either Andrew Shaw or Brendan Gallagher on the other wing. His OT winner notwithstanding, Galchenyuk was ineffective – at either centre or wing – through the game’s first 60 minutes.
Artturi Lehtonen was dropped to the fourth line, with David Desharnais and Sven Andrighetto.
Julien also tried a combination of Desharnais, Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. I’m too lazy to do the research, but that had to be the smallest line at any level of hockey higher than Pee-Wee.
On the back end, the Canadiens stuck with their new Number 1 pairing, Shea Weber and Andrei Markov. Jeff Petry was teamed with Alexei Emelin ( who somehow contrived to be plus-2 on the game), while Nathan Beaulieu and the soon-to-be-replaced-by-Jordie-Benn Nikita Nesterov formed the third pair.
Nate had a very solid game, distinguished by some excellent rushes. Julien rewarded the young Dman with boosted ice time: Beaulieu played 20:51 – three seconds more than Weber.
Jeff Petry topped the ToI list at 24:07; and Markov was kept to a sensible 21:29, thereby enhancing the odds he’ll have something left against Columbus.
Carey Price gets the Tuesday start after another excellent road performance by Al Montoya. The backup goaltender is 5-1-1 over his last seven starts.
Tampa Bay did the Canadiens a favour by beating Ottawa, leaving the Senators four points back with two games in hand.
That means regardless of what happens against Columbus, the Canadiens will end February the way they’ve ended every month of this season: Atop the Atlantic Division standings.
To maintain their tenuous hold on first place, however, the Canadiens will have to play better than they did for a dismayingly long stretch of the night in the wasteland that is Newark.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from Kvothe:
Taking a break from planning the parade, ya know, after the Habs’ measly record in February. Bargain Bin Bergie asleep at the switch, again. Hanzal and Shattenkirk were not had for that much. But forget Hanzal, Shattenkirk is the kind of dman the Habs need, and he wasn’t too expensive. That second rounder the Habs let go for Mr. Bad Penalties was easy to cough up, so is a first rounder in a bad draft year and prospect who the Habs wouldn’t even call up anyway.
It’s just BS to sit through the deadline year after year, hope Bergie gets a slam dunk, only to see him emerge from the dumpster, with only himself proclaiming him victorious.
If you’re all in, go all in. A depp’ dman for a dman they never appreciated isn’t gonna fix anything.
All the talented players on this team were acquired prior to MB, or fell on his lap.
But… maybe one of our depp players will pull an RJ Umberger, right?
And some love for the Captain from slapshot777:
The Habs still haven’t found the consistency to play a full 60 minutes and if they don’t get that figured out they will have trouble beating anyone.
Last year with all the crap that happened to the team and Pacioretty being his first year as captain went through a lot. Many people questioning him and he still had a 30 goal season.
Start the season this year and he hears a rumour that his head coach was doubting his leadership qualities and what does he do?
He gets another 30 + goals, gets timely goals as we saw tonight and pretty much has been skating his a$$ off. So it is time to give Patches some love and credit for leading by example and doing what a captain is suppose to do.
No way Drouin is being shopped, is that for real? I wonder if Tampa would take N8 and 1st rounder. Cause, if that’s what it would take that would be an excellent acquisition for us. I dream of trades like that.
MikeB.
Good morning.
Enjoyed ALN’s unifying first and last sentences.
(stuff in between was good, too).
Have a good day,
DMike
Hi All.
i think MB has more on the wire. We will see tomorrow…
I keep refreshing, hoping for big news
I’ll take it, back to back W’s – thank-you very much. Pay Radu his money, otherwise we will regret it. I’m good with who we have on D, after Benn gets plugged in, but we need a serious overhaul when it comes to forwards. Andrighetto, Desharnais, Pleks, they gotta go. Bring big Mac up and trade for a couple of pieces, otherwise summer is coming early.
It’s infuriating watching Gallagher try a slapshot from anywhere. He’s not a sniper. Never will be. Stop shooting n go to the front of the net. Stop shooting n get the puck to rad47 or max. Too many players trying to shoot when they should spend energy getting the puck to the net. Stop shooting if ure not a sniper. Even DD is more of a sniper than 11.
TW
I think it is pretty clear that Habs are winning since little somebody is back in the lineup. Take that, all you Davey D haters!
You just gotta love how Rads reacts when his teammates score. I also liked how Julien completely ignored JJD after the GWG. I wonder if Dagnault gets the message… he seems so incredibly clueless.
Other than that I am not ready to party just yet. Outshoot by a crappy Devils team. Other than the top 3-4 guys no one else is scoring. Defense is still an adventure.
Habs still play 10 divisional games, 3 of them against the Sens, a pair each against Detroit, Florida, and Tampa, with another against Buffalo.
Anyone think any of those games will be easy, HELL NO.
A game against Chicago, the Western Canadian road trip. A game against Columbus, another against the Rangers, were we’ve won the first two on the season, Dallas, PK’s return to Montreal, and Carolina.
I just don’t see any easy game.
I can’t beleive HABS have hung on to first the ENTIRE season either, what a wacky and punishing last couple seasons its been.
List the entire 29 other teams and still there would be no easy games for this team,…
I do like the young, skilled Lehkonen, but wouldn’t he be a good piece in a package for Duchene or Landeskog? What about Juulson? We have prospects without giving up Sergachev.
I’m MB on the phone: “Tell ya what Joe – a 1st rounder, Lehkonen and a “non-Sergachev” prospect for Duchene.” Swish!
Sakic is greedy and dealing from a position of power. He’ll want a proven commodity. And I don’t think we can accommodate that cap hit, can we?
Besides, Lehkonen’s a playoff dog. I’m keeping that guy.
Here is what we need:
1. Fowler 1 more year after this year at 4 mil
2. E. Kane 1 more year after this year at 5.25 mil
3. Drouin RFA makes 900g now
4. Duchene 2 more years after this year at 6 mil
5. Johnson RFA w/ARB makes 3.3 mil now
6. Spezza 2 more years after this year at 7.5 mil
Pick the ONE you want and say what you’d give up to get him…. be reasonable on cap hit.
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
E Kane for Petry….straight across.. no wait,throw in D.D.
The Ryan White thread is really overrated. Sure, it was over 3000
comments but diluted by the fact it was in the dog days of summer.
Radulov-Montoya? Now that was a thread. A measuring stick of threads. The mother of all threads, if you will.
Has anyone seen anything on whether Mike Fisher would entertain a straight up rental? Wouldn’t expect nash in market but apparently they are looking at Drouin…would that make a Fisher expendable??? likely not but
At this point I’m all for trading a Sergachev type prospect ++ to land a Duchene . All I always hear is MB is trying and always working he phones , well it’s been 5 years trying isn’t enough time to show some results and to get some damn top six talent . Don’t give the whole ” yeah but he signed Radulov ” I get it he hit one home run with Rads, he was basically just doing his job . Now keep adding , Paul Byron and Phillip Danault are not contending teams top six players barring a healthy lineup quit trying to convince me that they are .
Tossing this against the off-season wall: would the Oilers give us Draisaitl for Shea Weber?
Dylan Strome for Weber?
Duchene, oops, Duchesne for Weber?
etc.
Keep going and you’ll eventually reach the conclusion that Shea Weber would be approximately the 13th best player on the Edmonton Oilers.
I had DD for Weber put I don’t think trading with your own team is allowed. Or maybe it is.
I still say the Habs should pick up Mini Subban from the Canucks for shyts and giggles.
Having the wrong Benn and the wrong Subban would be so MB.
Exactly what kind of trade can be done without sacrificing Galchenyuk or Sergachev ? I’m not even sure if Gallagher holds much to any trade value anymore .
Can trade Sergachev for 2 and a half years of Duchene or several of Drouin/Landeskog type of deal …if 2 or 3 years from now things nto working out? we trade our Patch,or Gallaghers, or Glachnyuks to get another teams Sergachev equivalent..
Galchenyuk did not have a good game but he definitely made up for it in OT winning a key faceoff and potting in the winner. Baby steps and hopefully with a trade or two, we will get this ship sailing in the right direction.
“Danault was held off the scoresheet but did not look out of place with his talented linemates.”
Nonsense.
If you substitute “DD” for “Danault” we have the exact same problem we’ve had for more than half a decade now.
If you are on pace for 40 points and you’re playing with Radulov and Pacioretty, you ARE out of place.
We understand these are NHLers. If they’re not thugs, they are going to have some skill. Maybe they don’t look out of place, but again, they are. We remain, and have for Bergevin’s entire wheel-spinning tenure, mired in suckitude down the middle.
Look at the teams that are going “all-in”. Washington has Backstrom, Kuznetsov and some guy named Eller down the middle – and that Ovechkin dude. Minny now has Koivu, Staal and Hanzal.
We have a 3/4 playing No. 1. Our should-be No. 1 gets three points in two games, and they still want to make him a winger. Kee-rist, Torrey Mitchell had more ice time than Galchenyuk after 40 minutes.
WTF?? If you’re going to make him a winger, just tell him now and leave him there for good, and look to address the issues another way.
Our No. 3 couldn’t score in (insert whatever ‘brothel with a fistful of hundreds’ cliché you want) and our fourth-liners remain fifth-line puds without their leader Danault.
Please stop serving us a shyt sandwich and pointing out how nice the bread is.
+1
bwoar says he’d leave Danault on that line as long as they are scoring. Don’t fix what ain’t broke.
I say that’s the kind of thinking that leads to MB never seeing the urgency to find a real 1C. Therefore DD for years, Pleks too, Koivu in the past…
sigh.
Trade Carey is hitting the panic button, throwing in the towel.
But leaving Danault as our 1C is fine, Patches is learning to score all by himself, why bother helping him?
Grrrrr…
_______________________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
always liked Ryan White…he got a goal and an assist in his debut..good on him
Someone should start a really, really long thread in his honour.
Hey Mike, I did run that line combo through my basement mainframe and you are correct Sir. The line of DD, Brendon and Byron was in fact the smallest line to play at any level higher than rep Pee-Wee!!
Let me know when you are too lazy to fact check. I have a mainframe willing to back up your hunches.
Not hung up in my paraphernalia!
Last night’s game was an Oscar-worthy performance:
“There’s a mistake. Canadiens! You guys win the hockey game. This is not a joke.”
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Note to HIO users: Please become familiar with the spell checker here. Some of the posts are unreadable.
Note…I am about quantity not quality…seriously though…I just can’t type…and I hate writing big posts to find new threads, or have them buried with a string of 40 small ones…try get things out as quick as possible…the idea is always there….and please know..I can spell…just can’t type
Grammer Natzee alurt.
Also, Duchesne, Duchesne, Duchesne.
I like Duschenes in the plural — if one is good, more is better, right?
That said, I suppose it’s a good idea to start with the right Duchesne/Duchesne/Duchesne or even Duchene — as opposed to a case of the Benns — if you’re going the cloning route.
It should always be spelled Duchesne with an ‘s’, so ‘Trummer’ can get all riled up.
That’s entertainment.
And what’s hockey if not entertainment? (Though it’s hard to look at the Habs through that prism of late.)
As for spelling and pronunciation, go the Don Cherry route for the entertainment value? 😉
Hey its a start 0-2-3 where 4/5 teams are non playoff teams with a forward roster that has about 8 hands of Moen..
So, I miss the 3rd period after struggling to stay awake through the first 2 only to see that they came back and won in OT, with Galchenyuk potting the winner. So, when is he going to be given the key to the car? He belongs with Rads and Patches. The production proves it.
Habs desperately need a #2 center that can put up points. With that option not possible, a winger that creates offense is all that can be achieved.
Everyone who is criticizing MB because of the Bishop and Shattenkirk deals that were done today DOES realize that both players are rentals, right? There are no reports I’ve seen that indicate either is going to sign with their new clubs.
A 1st and a 2nd and prospect for a rental is an insane overpayment, even if the rental is Shattenkirk. It’s like the Tanguay trade we made from a few years ago. We rightly should accuse MB of incompetence if he had pulled that move today.
As for Bishop, the price seems low because he is a rental. Hanzal (another rental) and Boyle weren’t going to get us over the top. What they have going for them is size, but we also need goal scoring. I wouldn’t have minded getting Whitey back, but only for sentimental reasons (including the 3000+ post thread).
I’m really glad WE didn’t get Burrows and extend HIM – that’s now a 35 yr + contract, right? For a beat-up player who’s not particularly skilled?
Shattenkirk doesn’t fit here but Washington made a great deal. Those picks are worthless and their time to win is now. They are the hands-down favorite to come out of the East.
Correct…they have to go for it like the Wild…but only one cup winner so in the end there will be teams that over payed and did not win the cup…
There’s Washington’s “all in” and then there’s Montreal’s who the hell knows.
MTLs “all in” is nto just about this year….is about next 2 or 3 years…so getting a guy with term is ideal if spending bigger…I expected Hanzal to be a 2nd and 3rd, Boyle a 3rd,etc,etc…but early on teams often overpay to get jump on who they want….Habs can be more selective as there are several guys fitting their rental needs but more importantly there happen to be actual hockey trades to be had with younger guys who fit profile of a 2 or 3 year difference maker
Realistically, the Habs have pretty much zero chance of challenging. HeII, lately it’s looked like they wouldn’t even make the cut.
Rentals aren’t useful. Overpaying for rentals is an even worse idea.
Still, some kind of deal will have to be made at some point: there’s really nothing in the pipeline, and the next few drafts aren’t likely to make a difference at any time, let alone within a timeframe that would be applicable to the few significant roster players currently with the team.
not true…only one winner…but every playoff round is gaining experience for your core guys. Also, in playoffs anything can happen, especially if you have Carey Price. There will be upsets in playoffs and what you hope is that Cape/Pens play each other and beat each other up…or get knocked off…or Price goes all multiverse and stones them….but you always go for it. You can rebuild on the fly or relative quickly anymore…whatever assets you give up you can get back by being a seller yourself when out…what could team get for Markov, Radulov…you can always be a seller yourself when needed…but I would not have paid those prices but you owe it to your players to give them every chance if they paly well enough for a playoff spot..that is your duty as a gm…
agreed…if you know you can sign then it makes a difference ..I read somewhere earlier that may be case with Shattenkirk though….but anyone who is going to test the market? those prices were too high…below in a post I referenced Eller deal…those guys are essentially Eller (Hanzal, Boyle)….Eller was trade for 2 nds..BUT..had 2 years at affordable rate on contract.
If Hanzal was signed for 2 yrs at 3.5 no doubt MB would have been in on…but those rates were quite a bit. With every deal made…it reduces the number of bidders…I suspect MB is after a player with term who can help for next couple of years,…but if going rental route…cost will go down for gritty vet leader types and other guys with the big spenders blowing their allowance early….still options like Iginla, Sharp, Vanek, Oduya, Doan, Vrbata out there on rental front
Also Habs are still likely kicking tires on guys with term like Kane, Drouin, Duchene, Landeskog, Spezza, maybe Henrique (that was new but interesting one), then there are the OIlers guys usual suspects in Eberle, RNH etc….
Still a lot out there and if everyone spends their money now on straight rentals it brings costs down eventually…..
Good points. Looks like the next couple of days will be interesting.
For the record, the Radulov-Montoya Thread crushed the Ryan White Thread.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
You go all-in when you have a realistic chance of winning it all.
Not a “hope Carey Price steals us 16 games” chance.
Oh 2 , Lehkonen .
MB is building through the draft . So far it has one player playing a full time role since then and drafted at 3rd overall so rightfully so lol.
MB is building through the draft is the biggest fallacy of his tenure. If that was true, he would have sent Chucky back to junior instead of blowing a contract year for a 3 month season. He also would have dealt away vets instead of resigning them. He and MT wanted to win right away.
I would like to see Radulov play centre. He is dangerous down the middle. He gets double teamed on the wing to often.
I know I watched the game and I’m sure they won, but reading all the comments, it sounds like they lost. Did they win or not?
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
yeah, I just rewatch the last 10 minutes to check. apparently they did.
Bwoar hexed the site by praising the previous thread for positivity.
The misery is back.
—–
Fire MT!
Am I misery? I do love company…well not really…deal with people all day so internet is a nice place to not have to agree with everything people say lol
Reality is us people here viewed as “negative” are actually the ones who believe in the team…only on HIO are the people who say it was the goalies fault, or the team isn’t good enough viewed as the “positive” people…I believe the team is far better then appearing due to usage…so to me that means I believe in a heck of a lot more Habs then the so called positive people of last couple of years…
Markov is the unsung hero tonite. Watch him with about 1:30 left in the third with the empty net. He races back to the Habs dzone. Fights off a devil and with his brains and brawn manages to get the puck up to AG27 which ultimately led to the tying goal. If Markov doesn’t make that play NJ gets an empty netter. Kudos Mr Markov!!
I thought this was it…but one more year.
Markov getting injured was probably a good thing. He needed the rest as he is going to get the bulk of the playing time with Weber from now on.
he is skating better this year then the last two years…recovered from his knee injuries…but running into again..but overall still a plus mobility wise over last couple of years…smarts are elite…as they always were. That was bizarre when Hall “won”race…that is rarely given anymore unless the offensive player wins by a landslide..close usually goes to defense..and I actually though he won race to the line
Also kudos to Emelin for the pass for Radulov’s goal.
not really, it was a turd pass but Radulov knocked it out of the air and polished that turd up.
Radulov is one of the few players that can do that so Emmy knew what he was doing. Was for Rad or Patches. Just Rad wanted it more.
The old horse surprised me there for sure.
will the other foxhole idiot make a real move at the deadline ? they need a real center. no chance they are going to do a dam thing in the playoffs.
How about getting Spezza from Dallas; thoughts?
he is something but would the stars trade him ?
Plek and 1st for Spezza. Or 2 2nds for Spezza.
No brainer…especially if they take Pleks in the deal.
Leafs improve big time for the cost of a second round pick in what they say is a weak draft. Adding size down the middle for the playoffs is what teams should do. Good job by the Leafs and the Wild.
Not going after Hanzal…fine. Do not understand MB not grabbing Boyle. He has played in 100 playoff games since 2010. He is still 32 years old. He’s huge and wins face-offs and can penalty-kill. MB can’t possibly think DD is better than Boyle as the 4th line center. Excellent pick-up by the Leafs that addressed a clear weakness. Don’t get it.
Guys that size are just hard to play against and that’s what Bergy supposedly wants. I don’t get it either. Maybe trades are hard to make but the Leafs and Wild can pull them off.
they take up space and get a stick on everything, they can’t be leaned on and they are hard to get inside of…..team is missing Eller soooo badly….I ws sure they would get Hanzal(although I do think cost was relatively high for rental…if you could work a chance to negotiate deal then different…but as far as rentals go? Eller was had for similar but on 2 yr term at appropriate rate
Leafs not making playoffs this year but will be a cup contender by 2018-2019 season…
The first two periods were dull, but the third period was entertaining. Don’t know what changed, but whatever it was, I hope the Habs keep doing it. Amazing game for Pacioretty and Radulov obviously, but a quietly great game for Beaulieu. He showed glimpses of being the defenseman we all hoped he would be.
It was my protest LOL…I turned off the 3rd and only followed on here…missed 3 goals! I went on quite a rant…
Tirteent.
Max was great tonight.
Markov/Weber should be separated again. They were brutal as a pairing.
Desharnais didn’t suck, but it still irks me no end to see him out there. At least his days on the PP seem to be over.
Radulov didn’t take a terrible penalty, or a penalty at all!
Whoever chose the three stars apparently didn’t watch the game. Galchenyuk scored the winner, but was otherwise lost in Newark. Not #1 star material even a little. Radulov’s 4 points? Clearly no great shakes…
I predict a big fat W against the BJs.
Sometimes you have to overpay for a need.
Jordie “NON” Benn…he looks so much like the character NON from Superman (the other guy with General Zod and Ursa)…this has to happen as a nickname…a defenseman with nickname NON in a French speaking market…has to happen…
ouch..what happened to Drouin flu? 3 apples tonight? oh well throw in another prospect…go get him…please….Duchene will not be effective either if used behind a depth player….go get Drouin…or better yet…have Claude beg for Patrice Bergeron!!!
Color me surprised for a second straight game.
And Thank God for Maximus Pacioretty, this team wouldn’t have any offence without 67!
Chucky has 5 points in 5 games since CJ took over
and almost all in times when on with Patch and Rad…in last 7 games on way more ice with those guys? Danault has an OVAL
Chucky was doing great before his injury, he needed a little time to get acclimatised again, not ready to put that on Julien.
Either way with 27 47 and 67, the team is still alive.
This is true…Chcuky found his legs a few games back though…first couple back he had no jump, then the one game you could see he had some acceleration again. He is back…that back check other night on Matthews he was not skating like a hurt player. He needs to be surrounded by guys who can both shoot and pass though as he can do both …with complimentary players he is the real deal…may for next couple of years need usage cherry picked when possible…OR…ensure Patch is aware he is needed in both ends..
Keep in mind, the draft this year sucks…. We do not need all of our picks.
Like I have said a thousand times, just get rid of DD, Pleks and Emelin. I will be happy with that.
any chance Jamie Benn is just a delayed identical twin of Jordie Benn and they can change places for the next few month. Jamie could go back and play of Dallas next year.
NON
Danault is not a top C on any freakin NHL team besides this one I guess . It’s a joke. He is a hard working player and great depth guy but that is all .
Where is Bergevin? Somebody needs to tell him it is safe to come out of the foxhole now, where obviously his cell phone was inoperable.
Damn it Bergevin can you not understand the need to bring in some bonafide secondary scoring for this team.
If you have to pay for Duchene then pay the damn price and get off your a$$ and make the deal.
Presently, MB you are again being left in the dust at the trade deadline.
And if you need help in understanding this process then look at some other teams who are active for help in understanding this and the quality of players they have been able to obtain for next to nothing:
LA gets Bishop for next to nothing.
Wash lands Shattenkirk for a 30th pic in the fist round, a 60th pick in the second Rnd and a nobody.
Tor gets the big experienced center, in Boyle, that we dearly covet, for nothing.
Hanzal goes to Min for nothing.
Those deals are considered throwing away the future? I think not.
Wake up MB.
“back to you Dick”
Agree re: Duchene. If he is truly available I part ways with Sergachev to land him.
Duchene is an absolute #1C in the NHL that we have been wanting for 15 years.
I have said it all along…but does it matter if Danault or Hudon (next in line?)plays ahead of him? This team needs to either admit it, buck the “policy” or trade for someone who can play those minutes, meet marketing expectations AND deliver on ice….Sergachev a 1st and 2nd and a so so player? In theory I want Duchene or Landeskog..but given recent history…get Drouin instead.
This guy gets it.
Arizona’s GM is an idiot. How he didn’t get a prospect from Minn is beyond me.
Habs got Benn (not Jamie though). This is one case where my reaction is a bilingual one “deception.”
—
“I have a reason that I can’t really tell you why, but if I could, you would probably understand.” – The CH approved explanation that school-aged Habs fans can now use to explain poor grades.
I think the Danault experiment can be over and he can go back to the 3rd or 4th line.
I think the DD experiment can be over and he can wait in Laval til he is needed.
I think the Plek experiment has run its course and he can be sold to Edmonton as a 3rd line defensive center they need.
I think we can put Beaulieu back with Weber unless we find a better puck mover by moving some puds.
Habba Dabba Do!
Definitely agree with you about Plekanec. Terrible again tonight, especially on the important face-offs.
Why is it that every time a puck pops out in front of the net or a pass goes through the crease the only guy that happens to be around is Mr. No Hands Plekanec.
What a waste.
“back to you Dick”
Important contribution by Montoya. He made some key saves to give his team the chance to win.
———————————————————————————————————————-
If a man speaks in a forest where no woman can hear him, is he still wrong?
Al made a huge save on a breakaway to keep the game 3-2 in the dieing minutes, or that comeback doesn’t happen.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Fans going wild in Minnesota.
Richard R
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Boone….I realize you write for the paper in MTL but it is better to just say nothing….don’t contribute to misinforming the masses…Danault looks plenty out of place on top line….looks worse than DD did at his worst times in that role. He looked incredible on 4th line earlier…but looks so far out of place that he hasn’t been in on a goal since 8 games ago…playing top line, pp, 18-20 mins a night…his linemates score in spite of him, and they score more in the limited times Chcuky is on with them….
I wouldn’t harp on him if people just admitted it is what it is…or he played where he belonged but I get offended when people try to convince me and other differently and pull wool over eyes…I don’t want to be a “hater” like I was of DD or Malhotra…they just got overplayed and it was plain obvious why…same thing here….
I agree, the points from Rads and Max tonight were not because of Danault. I don’t even think he was on the ice for any of the goals ( Maybe he was on for Max’s first one ). I really like the guy but I don’t think he belongs where he is. When the 3 of them were on the ice togerther, they didn’t generate many chances.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
stats line said he was on for 2…I did not watch, saw the highlights so not the whole plays but those two guys are elite hockey minds offensively…to give them someone like Danault to carry makes no sense. DD would mesh far better with them because offensively he sees the game very well, his issues are not offensively iq oriented…he causes a need to be sheltered…Pleks or Chcuky are better options…I prefer splitting \Max/Rad and spreadin gthe walth over two lines…Pleks with Gally to get him going and Chcuky ?Rad…but I cannot believe this team is trying to fool me like they tried with DD…when there are better options there are better options…for this reason…overpay for Drouin and be done with it.
There’s the Emelin hate from Boone once again.
He just misses Pateryn and now he will have Nate to praise more often than usual(even undeserving) unless english Benn rubs him the right way.
Boone getting to predictable. Not good for his profession.
It was an Emmy hit that near the end of the 2nd that jolted the Habs awake.
PS: Nate would make a better forward then a D. Not the best back skater and can’t hit the side of a barn BUT has an offensive flare. They should experiment him as a forward, I just don’t see him getting any better defensively.
Another positive could be their ability to come back from behind to win some games… though something could be said about needing to come from behind in the first place… damnit.
Jordie Benn looks a lot like this guy from Superman
http://www.bing.com/images/search?q=non+superman+image&id=9D827C0FE7AC8CB39595685D526F9ED04A9A03AF&FORM=IQFRBAan
maybe it will keep players out of crease!
.
Had to PVR the game and just finished watching. WOW, it did not look like they were going to come back and win that one. Great comeback, this should give this team a good confidence boost.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price