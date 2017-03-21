About last night … Detroit beats Canadiens 2-1 in OT

At least they salvaged a point.
Until Artturi Lehkonen beat Jimmy Howard with 2:29, it looked like the Canadiens were going to be shut out for the second time in their last two games against an NHL doormat.
Then inspired by Lehkonen’s late heroics, the home team was outshot 6-0 in Overtime – the last shot being Anthony Mantha’s game-winner.
“No doubt we didn’t play our best game,” Claude Julien said to lead off his postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre. The Canadiens coach went on to praise Detroit’s ability to defend the middle of the ice in their zone. Julien added his team may have had a letdown after an emotional weekend.
Julien was asked about the play of the Canadiens allegedly Number 1 centre:
“He didn’t have a good game tonight,” Julien said of Alex Galchenyuk. “He’s going to tell you the same thing.”
He would if he talked to the media.
L’Antichambre reported Galchenyuk was not available in the Canadiens’ room.
Tied with Jeff Carter for the league lead in Overtime goals with four, Galchenyuk didn’t see the ice until four minutes of OT had expired. His postgame unavailability might have been because Galchenyuk was still looking for the jock Mantha deked him out of before scoring the winner.
Galchenyuk is struggling … badly.
After going 10-23 on faceoffs in the two games against Ottawa, Galchenyuk was 5-10 against Detroit.
And it’s not just the draws.
In terms of pure talent, Galchenyuk is the Canadiens’ most gifted forward. He’s playing for a new contract, and he’s playing crap … at a time of the NHL season when playing crap ill behooves players at the end of their contracts.
With the Canadiens trailing 1-0 in the third period, Phillip Danault was moved up to centre Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov. Galchenyuk played on the wing, with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher.
To be fair, Galchenyuk’s rough night and his undressing by Mantha weren’t the only reason the Canadiens lost.
The power play exerted some pressure but could not score in three opportunities. Overall, the PP is 1/21 over nine games.
Not good.
Not playoff-ready.
Positives?
Al Montoya deserved more run support. He’ll never win any style points – particularly compared to the uber-elegant Carey Price – but Montoya is a battler. OT would have ended sooner but for the goaltender’s heroics.
By picking up a loser’s point, the Canadiens stayed three ahead of Ottawa, which beat the Bruins in Boston.
While the Canadiens play host to mighty Carolina Thursday night, the red-hot Penguins will visit Ottawa. And then the Senators are at the Bell Centre on Saturday – a game that could be a battle for first place in the Atlantic Division.
Wasn’t that race over on Sunday night, when the Canadiens completed a weekend sweep of their closest pursuers?
Guess not.
Long Comment on the Liveblog by CJinBK:
Damn! Anthony Mantha is the new RJ Umberger: CHryponite.
Montoya was heroic tonight. He had no chance on Abdelkader’s goal — how he made the first and second rebound saves, I’ll never know — and was then lights out, even in overtime, as he was being assaulted by Red Wings. I’m not expecting any action against Mike Green from the Montreal police, but if that’s not SOMETHING, I don’t know what is. The refs seemed to have misplaced their whistles in the OT period; The Red Wings were getting away with murder, and the Canadiens were on their heels, although they also managed a couple of scoring chances.
Until Lehkonen blasted a beautiful wrist shot past Howard, it looked like the Wings’ goalie was going to get a well-earned shutout against the Habs. He was good, and he was lucky. Pucks went everywhere but in the net. Montoya, too, had a good and lucky game until the overtime, when his luck ran out, and he was first physically assaulted in his crease, and then finally beaten by Mantha, who decked and dangled and earned his goal.
It’s not that the Canadiens team which beat Ottawa twice over the weekend didn’t show up. They did. Detroit also showed up. This is not unusual for teams coming into the Forummm, I mean Bell Centre. There is something special about playing in Montreal, and it doesn’t just work on the home team.
Seeing that things were getting somewhat desperate, Coach Julien moved Danault back up to the top line, and it almost worked; there was some good pressure from the reunited trio of Danault Pacioretty Radulov. (DaPaRa? No? No.) In the Therrien Era — shudders — there would have been a wholesale juggling of lines, and it would have resulted in Keystone Kops slapstick. Julien’s moves are adjustments, subtle moves of a couple of players rather than cabinet shuffles.
Lehkonen was excellent on the tying goal. Since training camp he has always been what we hoped Andrighetto was going to be. Despite being snakebite for long stretches, he always works hard, and his linemates have benefitted from his vision and tenacity. He’s a keeper.
As Monsieur Boone said in the dying seconds of regulation: “The point is HUGE.” It really is. It keeps the Habs up on Ottawa for another game. If the Canadiens can keep the top spot in the Atlantic, their first round opponent looks to be one of the Rangers, Islanders, or Maple Leafs, with home ice advantage. Which, you know, may not always be such a great thing.
I’m not sure what some were watching, but I agree with CJ Boone
Galchenyuk is not playing well at all. He has the one timer move
From the wing but not much else lately.
Teams out of the playoff race have nothing to lose. This is why you can’t take them for granted.
Scientists know after a certain amount of attempts, it is time to call off the experiment.
CJ needs to quickly decide where Galchenyuk is most productive, centre or wing and leave him there. Enough of the yo-yoing. If it’s wing, so be it, give him a decent centre man. If it’s C, give him wingers as Boone says,with chemistry. 9 games left, gotta make it work.
Here’s to hoping that we can establish a number 1 and number 2 line before the playoffs… Crappy game tonight. Physically, Detroit looked like a team that was going to let the Habs push them around had they really wanted it, but the CH didn’t have it tonight. My bet is that Martinsen and McCarron are both in the lineup against Carolina. Won’t help lines 1&2 however.
Galchenyuk is no more ‘a centre’ than I am a Tom Selleck doppelganger.
I’m cute, ladies say …but I ain’t no Tom Selleck !
Bergevin failed this team at the deadline. The scoring need was obvious.
3 forwards acquired
17 games played (combined)
0 goals
1 assist
Elliotte Freidman and Pierre Lebrun both reported that the price for Radim Vrbata was a 2nd rounder.
Go Habs Go!
Saturday, Sunday, Monday !!! … WHAT ??? da F did Y’all expect ???
Yet …5 out of 6 !!!
Tuesday. But you have a point. (5 of 6 points, actually.)
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
This Habs team is not much different from the teams that made the playoffs with MT….They had wins that resembled the wins vs Ottawa and wins where they would score the next big goal in o/t or late in the game and they also had many loses that resembled the game today..The bottom line is that just like in those playoff years the Habs lack scoring. Their PP is off and on but cannot score when a big goal is needed…PK is worse and if they lose in the first round PK may be one of he main reasons..There seems to be a lack of memory by posters on this site but the reality is that this team is about the same as the last 2 playoff teams under MT…Win 2-1 games most nights and this will have to be the same in the playoffs..
Galchenyuk isn’t playing like crap. He played fine tonight. The two who struggled mightily on that line tonight were Radulov and Pacioretty.
He has no chemistry with them.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
He has had better chemistry, with other playmates
Something needs to be shaken up. I’d move Byron up to centre Max and Rads. Send Chucky to wing on the second line.
I agree that combo is worth a try
Agree 100% Cal. Neither of them went to the net tonight to give Galchenyuk anything to work with. Max and Radulov were invisible all night with the exception of their multiple turnovers.
The only place Galchenyuk was suspect was on faceoffs. And if I remember my own coaching instruction, faceoff wins are a team stat and not exclusively on the centre. You need your wingers to jump in and grab the loose puck on scrambled draws and I saw little of that from those two.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Not sure what you guys were watching and I guess you know more than the coach who said in his postgame remarks that Galchenyuk had a tough night. You are not facing reality, Galchenyuk is no closer to being a first line center than he was when he entered the league five years ago. He is a very good goal scoring winger, that is where he should be playing.
