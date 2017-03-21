About last night … Detroit beats Canadiens 2-1 in OT

At least they salvaged a point.

Until Artturi Lehkonen beat Jimmy Howard with 2:29, it looked like the Canadiens were going to be shut out for the second time in their last two games against an NHL doormat.

Then inspired by Lehkonen’s late heroics, the home team was outshot 6-0 in Overtime – the last shot being Anthony Mantha’s game-winner.

“No doubt we didn’t play our best game,” Claude Julien said to lead off his postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre. The Canadiens coach went on to praise Detroit’s ability to defend the middle of the ice in their zone. Julien added his team may have had a letdown after an emotional weekend.

Julien was asked about the play of the Canadiens allegedly Number 1 centre:

“He didn’t have a good game tonight,” Julien said of Alex Galchenyuk. “He’s going to tell you the same thing.”

He would if he talked to the media.

L’Antichambre reported Galchenyuk was not available in the Canadiens’ room.

Tied with Jeff Carter for the league lead in Overtime goals with four, Galchenyuk didn’t see the ice until four minutes of OT had expired. His postgame unavailability might have been because Galchenyuk was still looking for the jock Mantha deked him out of before scoring the winner.

Galchenyuk is struggling … badly.

After going 10-23 on faceoffs in the two games against Ottawa, Galchenyuk was 5-10 against Detroit.

And it’s not just the draws.

In terms of pure talent, Galchenyuk is the Canadiens’ most gifted forward. He’s playing for a new contract, and he’s playing crap … at a time of the NHL season when playing crap ill behooves players at the end of their contracts.

With the Canadiens trailing 1-0 in the third period, Phillip Danault was moved up to centre Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov. Galchenyuk played on the wing, with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher.

To be fair, Galchenyuk’s rough night and his undressing by Mantha weren’t the only reason the Canadiens lost.

The power play exerted some pressure but could not score in three opportunities. Overall, the PP is 1/21 over nine games.

Not good.

Not playoff-ready.

Positives?

Al Montoya deserved more run support. He’ll never win any style points – particularly compared to the uber-elegant Carey Price – but Montoya is a battler. OT would have ended sooner but for the goaltender’s heroics.

By picking up a loser’s point, the Canadiens stayed three ahead of Ottawa, which beat the Bruins in Boston.

While the Canadiens play host to mighty Carolina Thursday night, the red-hot Penguins will visit Ottawa. And then the Senators are at the Bell Centre on Saturday – a game that could be a battle for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Wasn’t that race over on Sunday night, when the Canadiens completed a weekend sweep of their closest pursuers?

Guess not.

• • •

Long Comment on the Liveblog by CJinBK: