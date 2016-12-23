About last night … Columbus edges Canadiens 2-1

In the spirit of the season, let’s be generous to the Montreal Canadiens.
OK, we don’t have to let them sit in our laps and ask them what they want from Santa.
But the injury-ravaged hockey team merits a ton of respect.
Friday night in Columbus, the Canadiens outshot and, over the final two periods, generally outplayed the hottest team in the NHL.
On their last visit to Ohio, on Nov. 10, the Canadiens lineup included Alex Galchenyuk, Andrew Shaw, Andrei Markov, Alexei Emelin, David Desharnais and Greg Pateryn.
They lost 10-0.
With none of the aforementioned available Friday night, the Canadiens lost 2-1.
“Moral victories don’t give you points in the standings,” Michel Therrien said during his postgame media scrum, telecast during l’Antichambre.
No, they don’t.
But a gutsy effort is something to savour over the three-day break … and, let’s hope, a boost heading into a schedule that includes six straight road games against quality opponents.
“The number of injuries we have, they showed character against the hottest team in the league,” the coach said. “they deserved better. The breaks weren’t on our side, but the effort was there.”
It was.
The Canadiens outshot Columbus 37-24. The difference in shot attempts was 67-41.
The home team went 13 minutes of the third period without a shot on Al Montoya.
Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t have to stand on his head, but the Blue Jacket’s goaltender made brilliant saves on Paul Byron and the snakebit Brendan Gallagher to maintain the home team’s lead.
Gallagher has scored once in 27 games. Heretofore a fixture on the power play, Gallagher ceded his spot to Byron as Therrien tried to breathe some life into a unit that also fired blanks against Minnesota Thursday night.
Galchenyuk is sorely missed on the power play. And with all due respect to overachieving Phillip Danault, the absence of number 27 is hampering the top line – particularly Radulov.
By the end of the game in Columbus, Gallagher was playing with Danault and Max Pacioretty. Radu joined Torrey Mitchell and Byron.
The line that stayed intact and played well again was renascent Tomas Plekanec between Artturi Lehkonen and Brian Flynn. They will be even more fun to watch when Shaw is available.
The fourth line also had its moments. Michael McCarron had five hits to lead both teams, went 4-2 on face offs and may well have seen the last of St. John’s.
On the back end, Shea Weber played a solid game – although some mysterious knack seems to be hampering his customarily lethal slapshot.
Nathan Beaulieu continues his ascent into Top Four status. Beaulieu led both teams with ToI of 28:22.
Mark Barberio played 23:11 in his best effort of the season.
Montoya had no chance on the Columbus goals.
The Canadiens enter the Christmas break three points ahead of Ottawa in a tightening Atlantic Division race.
Will they still occupy that lofty perch when 2016 winds down next week?
Stay tuned.
And a most merry Christmas to the whole HIO community.
• • •
Some positivity on the Liveblog from spinarama:
Positives for me:
Habs have a great goalie
Habs have a great bottom 6
Habs have one of the best defensive groups with depth. Once Beaulieau gets more comfortable about his spot on the Habs he will become a dominant possible replacement for Markov, who is still one of the league’s smartest players.
Top six is not playing as small with Radulov. They need one more player. Don’t think it will be McCarron. He is fast enough, but not quick, which is tough for a big man. Ask Getzlaf how it’s going this year. The league is too fast.
And from DDO_Habs_Fan:
That was a great loss. They freakin’ dominated them in the third. That may be the hardest place to play in the NHL right now. I think I know what has changed Fonzie…it is the glasses (lol). I don’t know what he has done to Jack Johnson but it worked. He’s playing amazing. Bobrobsky was the best player tonight. If he plays like this in the playoffs, they may make the Finals.
As for the Habs, I can see why MT gets so mad sometimes. All he asks is his Dmen to make the simple play and they still do the opposite. Just a terrible mistake by Barberio. Anyway, great job again by Petry/Weber and the 4th line…they should get more playing time. Anybody criticizing N8 at the end should realize he played 28 minutes. That’s too much. Next week’s games should be fun. Happy holidays everybody.
McCarron needs ice time. He had good possession in the offensive zone, he back checked. His size is much needed on this team. I think Colombus was surprised when he was on the ice, that there was someone over 5’11. Did he have 2 shifts in the third? Ended up plus one, but brings exactly what this team needs.
I can’t wait to see DD, jump onto the ice in the dying minutes of the third, down a goal…. PUUUUkkkkkeeeeee!
He made a HUGE difference also had 3 shots in the first period which no other forward matched. Agree fully, Mac should be playing fourth line center from here on out then some day third. Here’s hoping MT agrees.
The Rangers did not play the night before and the Wild did in Montreal and still beat the Rangers 7-4…Colorado lost 5-0 to the Leafs Thursday and yet won in Chicago yesterday and the Hawks were off the day before…Imagine these scenarios with the Habs…100 post to fire MT…
that also goes to show how good the Wild are, no shame in losing to that team, we played well enough to win.
Still lots of talk about a #2 center. We have Plekanec. This forum amazes me in the way a premiere player is more criticized for what he is not, than celebrated for what he is. Center ice is not our problem. D is not our problem. Goaltending is not our problem. We don’t have a frickin’ problem, we are in first place.
Yes, adding Tavares would make us more likely to win a cup. We could add Toews in there, maybe Schiefele and Foligno, Subban and Doughty. Chances are, the team we have now is the team that we’ll go into the playoffs with. If healthy, you have to like our chances in a seven game series against anyone, especially after the past two games.
Free Front.
I actually like Danault as our 2nd line center. Glachenyuk, Danault, Pleks and McCarron should be our four centermen when all are healthy. Where we need a body is at top six wing position to play on the second line. Our top line will remain Patch-Galch-Radu. Second line Lehk-Danault-Shaw until an upgrade can be made then Shaw can slot in with Pleks on the third line. That is just how i see it.
Gallagher should be ahead of all three you have on the second line.
not the way he’s playing he shouldn’t be. Shaw brings more lately (prior to the injury) and Lehk is better every game he plays. Gally is a heart and soul guy but he needs to play his way back into the top 6
I think it is less a diss on Pleks as it is, the need for a 2nd line centre who is an offensive catalyst.
I still think they could use an upgrade, however, not at any price.
I agree with you that if healthy, the current team should be competitive in the play offs. Not quite a true contender, but good enough to make some noise.
The 2017 draft is not as deep or as strong as this past draft. However, there is a centre that perhaps the Habs should try to move up and take, Vilardi or Hischier.
Hischier may have been available when the Habs pick come up, but he is garnering lots of attention now, and will probably move up in the rankings.
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/juniors/sportsnets-2017-nhl-draft-prospect-rankings-november/
I know, neither player would make an impact for a few years, but Bergevin may be able to addresses things short term through free agency. Maybe they could still manage to land Shipachev.
This is a copy of a post from Christmas in 2013. In a world where we hear so much about the darker side of human nature we need to be reminded about the truly wonderful loving, compassionate and caring side.
Post note: Mason still plays with that same truck today.
A Hockey Inside Out Christmas story.
My Grandson Mason is a 3 year old autistic child. Several weeks ago he lost his favorite truck. He named this truck “Mack Truck”. The family looked high and low for his toy but to no avail. My daughter told him that perhaps Santa would bring him another one if he was a good boy.
Mason does talk but normally he’s very timid around other people and will be very uncomfortable. Part of his spectrum issues is he gets upset at anything outside of his normal routine. He also gets very fixated on things. He was fixated on his Mack Truck.
My daughter and son-in-law took Mason to visit Santa. To everyone’s astonishment Mason went up to Santa and when Santa asked, “What do you want for Christmas little boy?” Mason replied, “Mack Truck!”
We celebrate every milestone this little guy has and this was certainly a milestone. We had to find this little guy his Mack Truck. Now mind you there is nothing special about this truck. It’s not this years “in” toy like an I Pad or X-box. It’s an inexpensive toy truck like those commonly found in any toy department. But Mason wanted his “Mack Truck” all the same.
A week before Christmas my daughter calls me panicking. She could not find this truck anywhere. She looked at Ebay, all the stores in the area to no avail. I quickly sent out a request to my HIO friends Sholli, Habinburlington, L Ellie and Bripro to see if any stores in their home towns may have this toy. So we now had the Provinces of Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba in addition to New York, Nevada and New Jersey looking for this toy truck.
A few days before Christmas I get a phone call from Bripro. He and his wife are in a store starring at the truck Mason wants. While busy doing their own holiday shopping they took time out to look for Mason’s truck. We verified that this was indeed the toy Mason wanted and Bripro and his wife purchase it and quickly went about sending it down to me.
On Christmas Eve the UPS man delivered the truck and I headed up to my daughter’s home to spend the day with my family and deliver the truck.
As I write this my daughter just told me that once Mason saw the truck under the tree he yelled, “Mack Truck”, and had no interest in the other toys under the tree. Santa had come through for this little boy and he was happy. He took his toy out of the living room and into his play room and had no interest in Santa’s other gifts. His simple wish had been fulfilled.
Today that innocent little boy’s pure heart is filled with joy over the gift which he received. But his was not the only gift received during this holiday season.
His Grandfather received an even greater gift, the gift of friendship. Thanks to the great people at the Gazette, I’ve been able to meet and become friends with many folks north of the border. Today my heart is filled with joy for the gift that Bripro and his wife gave me and my family this Christmas. Such wonderful friends all made possible by the greatest hockey fans in the world and the greatest newspaper anywhere.
Sometimes, we need a LIKE button here.
Great story, Jim. If you have health and community, you are a rich person. All the best wishes for the holidays and the upcoming year.
Now, that’s a Habby CHristmas story. All the best to you and yours, Jim.
i’m a little choked up over that. great story, happy boy, all is good in the world for that child. Merry Christmas
Weber was a beast last night, his best game as a Hab. He showed his speed, his toughness, his total command of the ice.
He got caught up on a pinch once, but what a pinch, a rolling puck from a bona fide scoring chance.
Nick ‘concussion fist’ Foligno was thinking of causing a ruckus in front of Montoya, Weber just cruised right up and little Nick was suddenly Saint Nick. A whole lot of face washing doesn’t happen because of Weber’s presence.
McCarron is showing how much he belongs. There are times you can see he is still thinking instead of reacting, but he makes so many small correct decisions that I’m not worried at all. When he’s out of position, he sticks out, but it doesn’t happen often. He also plays a heady, 200 foot game. By year’s end, it’d be interesting to see him on the second line with Lehkonen and Plekanec.
The ‘young’ D (in terms of NHL ice time) were solid, good schemes for clearing the zone worked all night. When Columbus had possession it was tough to get the puck off of them, and their slot feeds were dynamic; but that’s a pretty good team. I’d love to see them in a seven game series (as long as it’s the ECF).
I’m liking Mac’s game too. One thing I’d like to see him do is stick the ol’ caboose out when he’s protecting the puck à la Jagr — the best there ever was at it. Mac has a tendency to keep the puck too much near the end of his reach. Which is fine in open ice when there’s only one guy on him. Not so much when scrumming along the boards.
Good point, and I’m sure Muller will read your post and get right on it.
I was critical last night during the game of our give a way’s and taking penalties against the best power play in the league. But after reflection the team played a decent game using a third of their farm. They worked extremely hard for Montoya last night.
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE EVERYONE !
“They will beeves more fun to watch then Shaw is available”
Through my patented “Boones-lator”; that reads:
“They will be even more fun to watch when Shaw is available”
Steve Downie on twitter talking about the lead up to John Scott getting traded.
He also rips on the AZ the team that waived him about Max Domi and about Don Cherry:
“Downie then explained the situation involving the recently retired John Scott, the NHL all-star game MVP last season who was voted in overwhelmingly by fans through an online ballot even though he barely played with the Coyotes and was subsequently traded to the Montreal Canadiens and promptly sent to the minors.
“Colin Campbell asked John Scott if his kids were going to be embarrassed that he’s going to all star game. What a joke,” Downie wrote.
“John gets mad at Colin and tells him off then AZ trades him ha ha who’s the puppet.”
http://www.torontosun.com/2016/12/23/free-agent-steve-downie-rips-coyotes-don-cherry-in-epic-twitter-rant
Montreal has a 9 point lead in terms of grabbing a playoff spot. That’s the most important stat no matter what other people may say.
The team is in first place in their division. They have a 9 point lead on the 4th place team, Tampa.
They have a GD of 28. That’s 3rd best in the conference and 5th best in the league.
The Habs also have the 2nd best defensive record in the conference ( 76 goals against including the 10 they let in against Columbus a few weeks ago).
Montreal has a 5 game lead on Tampa in terms of the tie breaking ROW. They have an 8 game ROW lead on Florida (just think how the fans in those two cities feel right now, with both teams being well out of the playoff race as the league hits the 35 game mark).
Montreal has collected 33 points against eastern teams, that’s the highest in the conference.
I totally agree that the team needs another decent centre. Most teams have some kind of major hole in their line-up that they would like to upgrade. Trades aren’t happening due to the salary cap. That is the reality of today’s NHL. Almost every deal proposed on this site is a pipedream. They are basically a waste of time and space. The team may make a deadline deal but they may also have to hope that Danault turns into a decent 3rd line pivot. That’s the most realistic option right now. As for the D, the need for another top four defenseman can be solved internally. Beaulieu has been waiting in the wings a long time. It’s up to the coaching staff to give him the opportunity to develop into that player.
Take yourself back to October 1st. Would you have been happy with a start such as this?
I always enjoy this day on HIO. It’s the one day of the year that I can humbly say that I have the best avatar.
Faith, my beloved golden retriever, wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. If we were all a bit more like goldens, this would truly be a better world.
I have to say I’m happy with the team’s record, and maybe more importantly, it”s level of play for the past month. Since the game in Detroit, or you could start with the game before against the Hurricanes, the Habs have competed hard and played great hockey, through many injuries. The character of the team does seem improved.
Merry Christmas, Steve and to all HIO’ers, nellie, polly, or independant alike.
…Not to mention Hera, my beautiful Walker Coon Hound…wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas .
Merry Christmas, Steve!
I like this post. HIO tends to be very negative after a loss, so it’s nice to read something that focuses on the positives. And there are a lot of them. What I find most encouraging is that the team continues to compete hard and play well despite the rash of injuries. We haven’t always been at our best, but I can count only two bad games so far this season — the first one against Columbus and the second one against San Jose. We used to have at least one bad game out of every ten. Those two games aside, all our other losses have been by a single goal (not counting Minnesota’s empty-netter), and all could almost equally well have been victories. The team is a lot tougher mentally and has more character than last year’s team.
What I’d like to see — leaving aside fantasy trades for Tavares or someone — is for us to be able to come from behind late in a game. I think the only time we tied the game late to force OT was against the Bruins a couple of weeks ago. Apart from that game, I don’t think I’ve seen a really convincing assault on the other team’s net when we’ve been down a goal in the dying minutes. But otherwise, and except for a few slow starts, I’m happy with the way we’re playing.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Habs can make it to the dance. They just don’t have enough to make noise. Columbus is showing the combination of skill, size and talent needed to win it all because they are healthy. They’re healthy because they are the ones delivering way more hits than they are receiving. It’s always better to give than to receive.
The Pens have defensive problems, but with their 2 recent Cups they may not have the hunger until the Playoffs arrive.
Those 2 teams are the Beasts of the East. The Habs just don’t have enough.
PS- Sorry, but I’m partial to my Cat Gus. 😉
Markov will hopefully be back for next game.
Has anyone heard anything on Shaw? Is the thinking that it´s a mild, moderate, or serious concussion?
They really need these guys back.
I heard that Marky has been put on the injury reserve list.
PRICE has won at every level and every piece of hardware available in hockey with the exception of the Stanley Cup. This edition of the HABS team (healthy or not) does not have the horses to go all the way. MB must then either make the moves necessary by adding a bonafide #2 Centre-Man and a bonafide #4 D-Man in the new year or start dismantling this team. Ideally the ownership starts by turfing MB and MT and then brings in a “Shanahan” type man with broad shoulders and vision…not backroom pettiness, big egos and arrogance.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all who post on this site and to the folks who manage this site for our pleasure…a very big…Thank you
Habs, depleted with injuries, were very competitive with the two hottest teams, but most Habbies are in a pique ’cause they didn’t win.
Is there anything that you enjoyed about the last two games? If it’s just winning and you can’t enjoy watching a close contest, you could just check the scores, y’know.
I enjoy an entertaining game regardless of outcome but a loss is a loss and I never enjoy losing.
Off to work today. Retail industry. People have to buy things to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
The last game before Christmas day. The team is playing great and having an exciting season. So Merry Christmas to all. All the best to everyone and continued success to our favourite team.
You can have your moral victories. 10-0. 2-1. It’s a loss.
Plex hasn’t had a great year but in the last 9 games he has started to produce. This year he is still our 2nd leading scorer on the PP per 60 minutes ( second to 27). He is a far superior center than Danault. Why he is not on the PP or on the ice at the end of the game is mind boggling. He should be centering the top line. It must be hard to play for MT. He is very stubborn. He likes his 4 th liners and they can produce over a short period of time ( see Weisse,Dale). But leaving Flynn with Plex and Lehkonen and keeeping Danault on the top line doesn’t make much sense. So callled skill players like Carr and Mac should be moved up. I thought they were the two most effective forwards last night.
I was with you for a while. Pleks is starting to show signs of life offensively. But he is going to have to show a lot more before I’d move back up. I never thought of Carr as a skill player. Mac isn’t for sure. Not in the NHL.
“He [Pleks] is a far superior center than Danault.”
IMO it’s statements like this that ruin your argument. You can say that you think Pleks is better, although I haven’t seen the evidence, but when you say “far superior” I shake my head. It’s certainly not what I am seeing. Danault is much quicker, more persist and more effective on the forecheck if nothing else.
Danault is 23 years old. One year older than Galchenyuk. People often forget that. There’s a reason Chicago took PD in the first round and from what i’ve read they would have taken him sooner had they picked sooner. The best drafting team in the league, Danault is a top six centerman and is only getting better. again, 23 years old.
Plek is a shutdown artist. That’s it, that’s all. His offense has completely dried up. He can’t pass, can’t shoot, barely wins his share of face-offs (ranks 58th), and he’s done little to help a bad penalty kill (ranked 18th). Basically, he’s become the league’s most expensive defensive specialist.
Two gritty one goal losses by a depleted team to the two hottest teams in the league. Even Punch Imlach’s crystal ball couldn’t foresee the quirks of the schedule.
You look at the schedule and see the upcoming games, but you never know which teams will be red hot, ice cold, healthy or injured till the actual game arrives. That’s why it’s hard to prognosticate too far in advance. Habs have had bad luck lately playing confident, hot teams.
No need to panic. The team rebounded from adversity with wins over Washington and Anaheim. They can survive the road trip with the same effort an a bit more finish around the net. Radulov needs to get his jump back and Gallagher needs one goal to gain some confidence.
He made some mistakes, but I liked Barberio’s bold forays into the offensive zone. A very good skater, he was trying to provide some extra offense and penetrated deep carrying the puck.
I looked at the standings and I find the Habs are still on top of the Atlantic division standings. They remain 4th in the East, and they sit at 6th in the league.
That, and a few positives (like the emergence of Lehkonen, and possibly McCarron) are good news.
Habby CHristmas, folks. 2-1 is better than 10-0, and, oddly, less funny. At least the team tried, but when the skill isn’t there, well, it just isn’t there.
Yeah, they lost one goal short yet the effort was better. The skill was not there, but so are the following: powerplay, and key players who are injured.
Good effort.
Montoya played well enough.
The effort was there, the ability was not.
I could never have said it better than you.
I just called in the post game with Mitch and Simon and expressed my opinion about price playing the back to back regardless the three game in four night .. their response was to protect price from getting hurt .. Getting hurt?? Do they have a crystal ball on what games will get him hurt?? He can can hurt at anytime time.. He can not play 10 games and get hurt on the eleventh .. Look at Anderson on the leafs..the guy has played 5 games in 8 days in including a back to back today and won both of them…and he plays on a team that has zero blue line help .. Habs organizatiin and media are pampering price too much and put him on a pedestal .. And it’s greeting to his head . I like price but he had one really really good season an won some hardwear that year but com on you don’t stare down your team cause they don’t play to your expectation .. Do they stare you down when you miss play a puck? Or let in ( as of late ) soft goals?? No!! Patrick Roy can stare you down.. Marty can even Dominic can but price you still haven’t reached these hall of famer status yet .. So, in conclusion , stop pampering this guy or ” protecting ” him.. He’s being payed to play important games and these last two were big games.. And if he get hurt he gets hurt regardless how many games.. He got hurt early last and had nothing to do with overworked or any coaching decision ..
I heard it on the post-game show. What I can tell is simple, TSN690, like other media outlets whether English or French, will try to ‘protect’ their reputation, as well the reputation of the Montreal Canadiens.
Much so that if they agree on most of the fanbase’s opinion, it will turn out to be the other side of CH fans who agree with them will either complain or voice out on other radio stations.
Sometimes, the problem with listening to either the voices of radio journalist is that you will always want you agree with what they say, when the fact is, its just their opinion.
So they hired Muller… so why is PP still crap?
you’re on fire man!
his skates haven’t arrived yet.
PP not crap this year. Just lately. Most people think it’s the loss of Alex and Radu not playing his best. Zone entries. Can’t get set up. Don’t you read the papers?
Edit: Markov too.
Wow, this place is dead. You people are all out celebrating the great effort in a lost cause, if I can judge by the comments…
Question has to be asked… why do Habs have so many injuries? Could it be, and I am just wildly speculating here, that it is because they are always on the receiving end of a body check and pucks that fly at around 100 miles an hour? Could it be that an impact of a hit dished out by someone over 6 feet tall and over 200 lbs is greater on a smaller body than a large body?
Again… I am just talking out of my rear end here because I am sure it is all about lack of puck luck. I am not worried because Habs got a lot of dep.
Could it be that Could it be is a lame attempt at hiding the fact you don’t have a clue WTF you’re talking about, but are desperate to appear … relevant ?
Sort of like you d-mex
Its the regular season. That is why the CH have so many injuries in their lineup.
Its normal, and they are professionals like other NHL’ers, or other pro-sports are concerned.
Timo, a few years ago, they were very fortunate to suffer the fewest amount of man-games lost to injury, by a significant margin if I recall correctly, and I don’t think the team was appreciably bigger then.
Seems it’s been a small team for a long time, so while your theory appears logical, it doesn’t jive with that healthy season not so long ago.
I’m curious, would you trade Price?
It’s The System. Habs are too small to play like the Blues, Kings, Ducks every game and not suffer for it. They overextend themselves. Habs are at their best when they’re buzzing around like honeybees in springtime.
injuries to Markov, Galchenyuk, Shaw where all freaky. Markov nobody even knows what happened, i assume groin. Chucky got “ran into” Shaw got blindsided. I don’t follow the logic here. The Habs are also keeping pace most games as far hits thrown, not all games, but many.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Still feels like another 10-1 loss. How many times have we come back from 2 goal deficits this year? 1 maybe? If we don’t score first we don’t win. Seems like we score just enough to lose. Will good old Saint Nick bring us a scorer for Christmas? Doubt it. Maybe Gally or Pleks will find their scoring touches under the tree…Let’s hope so. I hate being negative but this season feels very similar to years past.
It just like always… come december, other teams get better – Habs run out of gas and healthy bodies. Price or no Price, this team is a first round playoffs team at best.
” Always “, huh ?
With DD out he’s lost his one ‘joke’.
actually many teams run out of gas around Christmas, the Habs will get stronger with returning players in January. Getting A27 back is like picking up a late season top six centerman for free. Getting Shaw back will be a huge boost of energy to the entire team. Weber’s minutes will decrease with the upswing of Petry and Beaulieu. Injuries are never good but they can be viewed as rest for players as well. Markov, Shaw and Galchenyuk are 3/6 of our top six players. Other teams will be the ones struggling to keep up when we get them all back healthy and most importantly rested.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Habs did OK tonight.
As long as they hang in there, play .600 hockey for the season, they will be in the playoffs.
After that, it is a new game.
Just look at the LA Kings, a few years back.
I want to ask what makes CBJ so successful? Not like they are loaded with Crosby’s and Toews. And they are coached by Torts. I mean we laugh at Torts. He is so stupid. Michael Therrien is a Jack Adams candidate. Que pasa?
Moronic post.
CBJ have tons of talent. They have been a team expected to go places for a while. Injuries hit them one year and Bob had an off year another. This year it’s all come together.
Nate munched over 28 mins.
I hate being ‘that guy’ but the refs sure swallowed their whistles when it came to the BJ’s. I saw at least 4 blatant calls they missed. Then again we should be waiving any pp’s we get these days so it doesn’t really matter. Moral victory I suppose.
It happens sometimes
They played a great game overall but didn’t win
This has the typical bitches being just that, they’re happier that way
Did they really? Sure they the put a lot of pucks at the net but did your really think any of them had a chance of going in?
Add on a BRUTAL PP and thats game
I actually was hoping that the refs would keep their whistles in their pockets as the game wore on. The HABS pp is woeful and nothing more than a momentum killer. They were doing fine 5 on 5 which was fine with me.
FIRST.