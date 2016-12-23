About last night … Columbus edges Canadiens 2-1

In the spirit of the season, let’s be generous to the Montreal Canadiens.

OK, we don’t have to let them sit in our laps and ask them what they want from Santa.

But the injury-ravaged hockey team merits a ton of respect.

Friday night in Columbus, the Canadiens outshot and, over the final two periods, generally outplayed the hottest team in the NHL.

On their last visit to Ohio, on Nov. 10, the Canadiens lineup included Alex Galchenyuk, Andrew Shaw, Andrei Markov, Alexei Emelin, David Desharnais and Greg Pateryn.

They lost 10-0.

With none of the aforementioned available Friday night, the Canadiens lost 2-1.

“Moral victories don’t give you points in the standings,” Michel Therrien said during his postgame media scrum, telecast during l’Antichambre.

No, they don’t.

But a gutsy effort is something to savour over the three-day break … and, let’s hope, a boost heading into a schedule that includes six straight road games against quality opponents.

“The number of injuries we have, they showed character against the hottest team in the league,” the coach said. “they deserved better. The breaks weren’t on our side, but the effort was there.”

It was.

The Canadiens outshot Columbus 37-24. The difference in shot attempts was 67-41.

The home team went 13 minutes of the third period without a shot on Al Montoya.

Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t have to stand on his head, but the Blue Jacket’s goaltender made brilliant saves on Paul Byron and the snakebit Brendan Gallagher to maintain the home team’s lead.

Gallagher has scored once in 27 games. Heretofore a fixture on the power play, Gallagher ceded his spot to Byron as Therrien tried to breathe some life into a unit that also fired blanks against Minnesota Thursday night.

Galchenyuk is sorely missed on the power play. And with all due respect to overachieving Phillip Danault, the absence of number 27 is hampering the top line – particularly Radulov.

By the end of the game in Columbus, Gallagher was playing with Danault and Max Pacioretty. Radu joined Torrey Mitchell and Byron.

The line that stayed intact and played well again was renascent Tomas Plekanec between Artturi Lehkonen and Brian Flynn. They will be even more fun to watch when Shaw is available.

The fourth line also had its moments. Michael McCarron had five hits to lead both teams, went 4-2 on face offs and may well have seen the last of St. John’s.

On the back end, Shea Weber played a solid game – although some mysterious knack seems to be hampering his customarily lethal slapshot.

Nathan Beaulieu continues his ascent into Top Four status. Beaulieu led both teams with ToI of 28:22.

Mark Barberio played 23:11 in his best effort of the season.

Montoya had no chance on the Columbus goals.

The Canadiens enter the Christmas break three points ahead of Ottawa in a tightening Atlantic Division race.

Will they still occupy that lofty perch when 2016 winds down next week?

Stay tuned.

And a most merry Christmas to the whole HIO community.

• • •

Some positivity on the Liveblog from spinarama:

Positives for me:

Habs have a great goalie

Habs have a great bottom 6

Habs have one of the best defensive groups with depth. Once Beaulieau gets more comfortable about his spot on the Habs he will become a dominant possible replacement for Markov, who is still one of the league’s smartest players.

Top six is not playing as small with Radulov. They need one more player. Don’t think it will be McCarron. He is fast enough, but not quick, which is tough for a big man. Ask Getzlaf how it’s going this year. The league is too fast.

And from DDO_Habs_Fan:

That was a great loss. They freakin’ dominated them in the third. That may be the hardest place to play in the NHL right now. I think I know what has changed Fonzie…it is the glasses (lol). I don’t know what he has done to Jack Johnson but it worked. He’s playing amazing. Bobrobsky was the best player tonight. If he plays like this in the playoffs, they may make the Finals.

As for the Habs, I can see why MT gets so mad sometimes. All he asks is his Dmen to make the simple play and they still do the opposite. Just a terrible mistake by Barberio. Anyway, great job again by Petry/Weber and the 4th line…they should get more playing time. Anybody criticizing N8 at the end should realize he played 28 minutes. That’s too much. Next week’s games should be fun. Happy holidays everybody.