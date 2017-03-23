About last night … Carolina tops Canadiens 4-1

Is this team ready for the playoffs?
Absolutely … if we’re talking about the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canadiens?
Not so much.
Coming off back-to-back clutch wins over Ottawa, the Canadiens have spent the week soiling the bed sheets against Detroit, which has no chance of making the playoffs, and Carolina, clinging to a mathematical chance of postseason hockey.
This wasn’t supposed to happen.
Two emotional wins over their closest pursuers were supposed to propel the Canadiens to midweek conquests of two teams that sit far behind them in the Eastern Conference standings.
Instead, Ottawa’s Shootout win over Pittsburgh (Mike Condon stopped Nick Bonino and Sidney Crosby) sets up a battle for first place at the Bell Centre Saturday night.
That will be great for Hockey Night in Canada’s ratings, not so great for the blood pressure and mental health of Canadiens fans.
Where is the killer instinct on this team? Did Michel Therrien take it with him?
OK, the loss to Detroit was an anomaly. The Canadiens could be excused a letdown after their weekend wins.
But Carolina, its recent hot streak notwithstanding, is not a team that should hold the Canadiens to 22 shots while skating to an easy win.
Looking for bright spots?
The reconfigured fourth line was easily the Canadiens’ best unit. But Torrey Mitchell centring Michael McCarron and Andreas Martinsen aren’t going to carry this team to glory.
“Our effort tonight was unacceptable,” Claude Julien said to lead off his postgame press conference, telecast during l’Antichambre. “We lacked focus. They won more one-on-one battles.”
Julien cited faceoffs as an area in which the Canadiens were particularly awful (my adjective, not his).
Shifted to centre on a new line with Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk on the wings, Andrew Shaw lost 10 of 14 draws.
Tomas Plekanec was even worse: 2-14.
And at least Shaw hustles and creates chances for his linemates. Plekanec did neither, with the result that Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron were non-factors against Carolina.
Phillip Danault was 7-7 on faceoffs. But he and his new linemates, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, didn’t trouble Eddie Lack unduly.
“I’d love to be able to have some set lines,” Julien said. “But when you look at some of the lines, they way they’ve played lately, would you stick with them?
“That’s where I’m at. That’s my job as a coach, to try and find the right combination.”
Julien found a dim silver lining in the play of Galchenyuk on the wing. But 74 games into the regular season, the coach – like his predecessor – hasn’t come up with forward lines that deliver on a consistent basis.
That’s not a problem among other teams currently sitting in playoff spots.
And time is running out on Julien to rectify the situation.
• • •
Ominous Comment on the Liveblog by CJL:
Stop hoping for a Tor- Mtl playoffs based upon our past record
The past means crap in the playoffs and player for player other than Price , Toronto has us beat
Their offence is fast, and dangerous.
Their PK and PP is in the top 10 and their goalie is above average
Oh yeah they also beat the teams below them. This is what good teams do.
Come Saturday, Ottawa will get its revenge. There was too much celebration way too early last week
And from The_Rocket_Returns:
Profoundly irritating. That’s why people want to see this team blown up, I think: it would be easier and more fun to cheer for a rebuilding underdog than the above-average but aging and wheel-spinning group that Bergie has spent five years assembling.
And given the thin farm system, terrible developmental record and management’s antipathy towards mobile puck-moving defensemen … it feels like we’re headed towards being what the Leafs were five years ago: a fading organization that will keep patching holes and plugging leaks rather than confronting the weakness at its foundation.
But hey, at least we’re bigger now. And grittier!
Two goals scored in the last two games.
Habs somehow managed to salvage one point still.
It could be worse, we could have lost a star player to injury.
Agree with many that it doesn’t matter, only the playoffs matter, and this team will make the playoffs.
But I do worry they don’t have enough offence to overcome either an off night by Carey, or even a good but unlucky night.
Unfortunately, I think Cal has made some good points. I hate to succumb to negativity (here’s where some posters scoff), but there’s no denying the prolonged lack of playoff success the last few decades coincides with a long stretch without a true stud number one center.
Saku was great, but Mikko would have been better.
C’mon MB. Offence is your ONLY priority this summer, preferably in the form of a stud 1C.
So who would you rather have playing the point on the powerplay? P.K. or Davidson. Yep…that is what we threw out there tonight. Nice work Bergevin..and you too, Molson. Boring hockey team.
If Price isn’t the first star this team has no chance to win. Dmen are slow and are collectively lousy at clearing their own end – the offense is non-existant way too many games – they’ll hang on for a wild card spot but won’t play more than 5 or 6 playoff games. Lots of work for next year as has been the case for 24 years and counting- can’t win without a household name centre and a legitimate Norris Trophy candidate on D – hard to do but that’s what it takes to win the Stanley Cup.
Mediocrity does not win cups. You must follow Leafs way….Stink tank then get a stud or two
See Pitts or Hawks for further examples. Making playoffs then losing gets you mid round players and voila you become the Habs
Julien is prepping this team to win ugly (1-0, 2-1) in the playoffs, but the glaring hole up the middle and lack of cohesion with Petry & Emelin in the back end may be too much to overcome.
Disappointed with the results & effort tonight but crap like this happens. Name of the game is to get to the playoffs and I’m sure we will. All teams start from scratch and hockey unlike any other major sport any team is capable of going all the way.
I’m not too worried about the last 2 losses. The division is Montreal’s if they want it but my hope is they will let the Sens take it. I still feel we’re a good enough team to make some noise in the post-season. So bring it on.
How can a team play A+ hockey against Ottawa on Sunday night and then “soil the bedsheets” in consecutive games against bad teams? Can’t be coaching, it has to boil down to lack of talent, heart and desire.
Habs are the only team in the NHL with 2 fourth lines and 1 fifth line! Thanks to Bergevin, who is hesitant to trade for any offence, they continue to assemble bigger, less talented forwards that have no scoring talent and, quite frankly, they’re heading nowhere! I get it, he’s trying to get bigger, gritty and hard to play against…..now bloody play hard to play against! Creampuffs, all of these guys!
So frustrating watching this team.
May be they don’t want the division lead. Very possible. We beat the Sens back to back and proved that we can whip them. Case closed.
Or maybe we just plain suck?
Will the real Habs please stand up?
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
MT was demonized for line juggling. What’s the message towards CJ folks? IMHO the rightful termination should have been MB in the first place. Don’t get me wrong, CJ is much better than MT…but…neither stands a chance with this roster.
We hired the wrong guy from Chicago.
…Let’s put our heads together and start a new hockey club…
Even Mario Andretti could not win the Indy 500 driving a Chevette.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Not quiet sure how, but bergevin has actually managed to give this team less offense with the trade deadline
——————
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
One of our faithful supporters on here ripped my head off when I suggested we need a total overhaul of the scouting staff. They haven’t done a great job over the years…..if they had, we would have been stronger in all areas of the game……too many quality players passed up only to excel on other teams. How’s McCarron, Juulsen, Scherbak contributing? Louis LeBlanc still playing…..all of that’s on Trevor Timmins and the talent team.
What really hurts is watching a team like the Hawks, that started the season with 6 rookies in the line-up, challenging for the Presidents Trophy. They were also able to slot minor leaguers in and out of their line up all season and these guys contributed.
The torch has become a dying ember, that is lying on the floor.
The problem is currently the team’s best forwards aren’t playing well consistently enough.Pacioretty who was threatning the NHL goal scoring lead a few weeks ago is slipping fast and Radulov is playing uninspired and relatively poor hockey.Combine that with Galchenyuk’s streakiness and the disappearance of Plekanec and we have a very weak forward group.This team needs better scoring forwards for next season.It’s a priority as if the defense or Price lets us down then we usually can’t score consistently enough to stay in games.I would be wary of giving Radulov a huge deal.If he won’t take a 3 year for 5.5-6 then I would let him walk.Plekanec needs to be let loose at whatever cost and I’d package Galchenyuk and extras for an elite forward.This team still needs a lot of work moving forward.
Three Trade Deadline Forwards acquired…. 18 Games Played (combined). 0 goals, 1 assist.
A blind man could see we needed more offence in February.
Marc Bergevin failed to get it.
The Habs made Eddie Lack look like a good goalie.
Go Habs Go!
http://lastwordonsports.com/
It’s a trial being a Habs fan. For years and years, we look back at the glory days and savour the memories of Lafleur on the fly, Robinson gliding up the wing and Beliveau, as graceful as a swan, going up the middle.
Unfortunately, that time is long past. As an older fan in my mid-50s, the mid-90s on has been one long, drawn out exercise in frustration. Poor management and ill-advised trades have plagued the team for almost two decades. It’s gotten so bad that a waiver pick up is considered one of the best moves in years. The once mighty have fallen so low, yet the fans in thrall to this team still never question these player decisions. Online, they continually call those with doubts not “true” fans. Nothing can be further from the truth.
I remember when management of this team was a proud peg to hang one’s hat on. Early in the 80s, all this changed. Still, the team was good enough to win that ’86 Cup and the rose-coloured glasses were firmly perched on the brim of my nose.
The 93 win left me believing the Habs could win a Cup or 2 every decade and be a legit contender indefinitely. Ronald Corey proved me wrong, making the decision that sent the Habs from a waning success cycle into a death spiral. Stunningly short-sighted player moves with management selling that the rudderless Habs were perpetual contenders to fans willing to believe it have made the past couple of decades plus a tough time to be a Hab fan.
The trend continues. This team lacks the oomph up the middle. Until this gets fixed, expect more frustration.
Is Max a great captain, as good or better than any of the 29 others in the NHl because;
He has a awesome and accurate slapshot
his passing skills are above par compared to the other captains
he always screens the opposition’s goalies and always drives to the net
He pursues the puck in every zone, along the boards, behind the net and in corners with determined passion and aggression
He always has his man covered in all zones
He has a great passion and is a very skilled and successful in killing penalties
He has an awesome backhand shot
He regularly dekes all players with such ease.
It is very difficult to take the puck off him.
He knows very well that during 3 on 3 and on PP puck possession is most important and never makes a bad pass
Captain Obvious called.
He says he detects a note of sarcasm.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Max is a great captain because:
he never waives his stick at the opposition, he takes the body and always finishes his checks
he has a couple of players following his lead and they play exactly like he does
he never misses the net with his great wrist shot from 20 yards away
in big games he always leads with his constant efforts
he never tackles the opposition in overtime because he knows it’s a penalty
when he kills penaties the opposition never scores
he is very good at holding on to his hockey stick and a few other habs follow his example in holding on to their sticks
This team is not as bad as you all think. When you are 1st in the Atlantic for such a long, long time you are just not motivated to play at a high level. Yes, I know what you are going to say…..”Good teams play at a high level all the time.” Our Habs play well when it matters. Yes, this is a jeckyl and hyde team and we aren’t happy. Boo hoo. We are still first in the Atlantic and if I told you we would be here a year ago you probably wouldn’t believe me. The glass appears half empty to most of you…I get it. Don’t despair just yet folks. The best time of the year is around the corner. Get your Habs flag on the car and don’t give up! It could be worse….we could be the Canucks.
Discussion of Habs RFAs / UFAs on l’AC folks !
Darran Dragger @DarranDragger 5 secs ago
The Habs may do well in the playoffs, or they may not, all depends on who they play. Yet remains to be seen whether or not this team is a playoff contender or pretender. Stay tuned as this story develops.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
At this rate they won’t be around long enough in the post season to tease us too long.
Not sure but is there still a mathematical chance for them to completely crap out in their final 9-10 games and slide out of a playoff spot?
It would be just desserts for MB, icing on the cake for MT, but too bad for CJ.
I’m just not sure how I feel about this team any more. Two plus decades of utter futility has just about worn me out and games like these last two make me wonder if this team has become the Ain’tes-Flanelle.
Hey Mr Boone, it’s not all CJ’s problem to fix this team. MB created most of the mess. There’s only so much a coach can do. If the talent is lacking………….
Montreal has four gamebreakers on their team; they are not getting it done.
Galchenyuk
Radulov
Pacioretty
Subban
These stars did not get it done tonight.
Especially Subban.
He was completely invisible.
Timo and I were shocked to discover that DD didn’t even show up tonight.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Plecks is packing for the world championships in Paris and Germany…Habs will beat Ottawa ….but lose to Dallas and win in o/t vs Florida…It is a clear talent level issue and again the Habs have over achieved just like the MT playoff years…In the playoffs they may do well in some rounds depending on match ups but there are many non playoff teams that the Habs would really struggle to beat in a series…This is just not an elite team…
Petry, Emelin, and Plekanec = 15.1 million.
Big win coming on Saturday, Sens won’t have a chance after these two stinkers.
I feel bad for the fans who pay for this. At least I can change to another channel on my Bell Express View NHL Center Ice Package, the only way to watch hockey in North America. See details for our new ten game specials starting in 2018.
😎 😎 😎 😎 😎
Brought to you by Sholi2000.com, and 3DG Consulting and Training.
😎 😎 😎 😎 😎
Esso, this gas is for you.
😎 😎 😎 😎 😎
Good Night all, don’t feed the trolls. You’ll live longer.
😎 😎 😎 😎 😎
GO HABS GO GO HABS GO
😎 😎 😎 😎 😎
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
A Troll wants to talk hockey, and all we hear is silence.
Shane&Son Dec 2016
First.
Round exit for the Habs.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
1st!