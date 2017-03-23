About last night … Carolina tops Canadiens 4-1

Is this team ready for the playoffs?

Absolutely … if we’re talking about the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canadiens?

Not so much.

Coming off back-to-back clutch wins over Ottawa, the Canadiens have spent the week soiling the bed sheets against Detroit, which has no chance of making the playoffs, and Carolina, clinging to a mathematical chance of postseason hockey.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

Two emotional wins over their closest pursuers were supposed to propel the Canadiens to midweek conquests of two teams that sit far behind them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Instead, Ottawa’s Shootout win over Pittsburgh (Mike Condon stopped Nick Bonino and Sidney Crosby) sets up a battle for first place at the Bell Centre Saturday night.

That will be great for Hockey Night in Canada’s ratings, not so great for the blood pressure and mental health of Canadiens fans.

Where is the killer instinct on this team? Did Michel Therrien take it with him?

OK, the loss to Detroit was an anomaly. The Canadiens could be excused a letdown after their weekend wins.

But Carolina, its recent hot streak notwithstanding, is not a team that should hold the Canadiens to 22 shots while skating to an easy win.

Looking for bright spots?

The reconfigured fourth line was easily the Canadiens’ best unit. But Torrey Mitchell centring Michael McCarron and Andreas Martinsen aren’t going to carry this team to glory.

“Our effort tonight was unacceptable,” Claude Julien said to lead off his postgame press conference, telecast during l’Antichambre. “We lacked focus. They won more one-on-one battles.”

Julien cited faceoffs as an area in which the Canadiens were particularly awful (my adjective, not his).

Shifted to centre on a new line with Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk on the wings, Andrew Shaw lost 10 of 14 draws.

Tomas Plekanec was even worse: 2-14.

And at least Shaw hustles and creates chances for his linemates. Plekanec did neither, with the result that Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron were non-factors against Carolina.

Phillip Danault was 7-7 on faceoffs. But he and his new linemates, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, didn’t trouble Eddie Lack unduly.

“I’d love to be able to have some set lines,” Julien said. “But when you look at some of the lines, they way they’ve played lately, would you stick with them?

“That’s where I’m at. That’s my job as a coach, to try and find the right combination.”

Julien found a dim silver lining in the play of Galchenyuk on the wing. But 74 games into the regular season, the coach – like his predecessor – hasn’t come up with forward lines that deliver on a consistent basis.

That’s not a problem among other teams currently sitting in playoff spots.

And time is running out on Julien to rectify the situation.

• • •

Ominous Comment on the Liveblog by CJL:

Stop hoping for a Tor- Mtl playoffs based upon our past record

The past means crap in the playoffs and player for player other than Price , Toronto has us beat

Their offence is fast, and dangerous.

Their PK and PP is in the top 10 and their goalie is above average

Oh yeah they also beat the teams below them. This is what good teams do.

Come Saturday, Ottawa will get its revenge. There was too much celebration way too early last week

And from The_Rocket_Returns:

Profoundly irritating. That’s why people want to see this team blown up, I think: it would be easier and more fun to cheer for a rebuilding underdog than the above-average but aging and wheel-spinning group that Bergie has spent five years assembling.

And given the thin farm system, terrible developmental record and management’s antipathy towards mobile puck-moving defensemen … it feels like we’re headed towards being what the Leafs were five years ago: a fading organization that will keep patching holes and plugging leaks rather than confronting the weakness at its foundation.

But hey, at least we’re bigger now. And grittier!