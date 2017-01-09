About last night … Caps stomp Canadiens 4-1

Hit the panic button: The Canadiens are winless on home ice this year.
OK, I promise that’s the last cheap 2017 joke.
Laughs were rare at the Bell Centre. Washington took the Canadiens out to the woodshed on a frigid Monday night in Montreal.
As the minutes ticked down on the Capitals’ win, fans could draw solace from the fact Alexander Ovechkin had been kept off the scoreboard.
If the Great 8 was going to tie the career goal total of the even greater Maurice Richard, at least it wouldn’t happen in the 514 area code and be announced in the Rocket’s mother tongue.
Tabarnak!
Ovechkin tied the Rocket on a Washington power-play in garbage time. His 544th was an accurate but fairly anodyne wrister that beat Carey Price on the short side.
Washington was full-value for the win. The red-hot Caps – disgustingly healthy and riding a five-game winning streak – outshot the injury-ravaged Canadiens in each period of the game and generated continuous O-zone pressure.
In his postgame remarks, telecast during L’Antichambre, Michel Therrien praised the Capitals as “a good team that doesn’t give up many scoring chances.”
“Physically and mentally, we weren’t alert,” Therrien added. “I don’t know why, but the first game back from a long road trip is a demanding game. We weren’t sharp.”
The Canadiens had their moments.
Their best line was Tomas Plekanec, between Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen, and they combined for the Canadiens’ only goal.
It was scored by … wait for it … Plekanec. The veteran centre led the Canadiens with five shots on goal. Pleks had good rapport with Byron and Lehkonen. I’d like to see the line remain intact for a while… and Therrien agreed.
“They skated well, made sone good plays and attacked the net,” the coach said. “That’s a positive from tonight.”
The top line looked intermittently dangerous. There will be better things to come when Alex Galchenyuk returns to the lineup.
And it will be interesting to see who becomes the team’s second-line centre: Phillip Danault, who wasn’t great against Washington, or Plekanec, whose goal may snap the veteran out of a season-long torpor.
Nikita Scherbak was another bright spot. The kid had four shots, two of which were on net. He has obvious skills in the offensive zone.
He’s also a fun interview. The Sportsnet telecast included a great clip in which Scherbak said he’d spent two frustrating hours on a video link to Moscow, explaining to his unilingual mother how to find the Canadiens game on whatever NHL satellite feed you can pirate over there.
If the kid stays up with the big club, maybe Ma Scherbak will be treated to a win.
Max Pacioretty said it was too bad the fans, who hadn’t seen the Canadiens live in more than two weeks, weren’t treated to a better effort.
The chance for home-ice redemption will come Saturday against the Rangers.
In the interim, the Canadiens play a tough back-to-back in Winnipeg and Minnesota.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from Arnou Ruelle:
This game is, by far, the most obvious CP has been in terms of underperformance. But for me, the team should be putting more pucks in the net. Talent wise, the Habs are no match for the Capitals tonight. They sure do need a Galchenyuk, a Markov, or a Shaw. Other than that, I like the way the 4th line is working. MT did made sure Big Mac and Scherbak play within the system. They still need to grow within the team.
The team, after their road trip, looked dead tired. After this game, its back-to-back road games in Winnipeg, then Minnesota. Rest and recuperation will be key here. The all-star weekend is their only time to recharge themselves.
Washington will be a tough opponent if ever the Habs face them in the playoffs.
From kale vine:
Caps have no injuries…Habs have oodles. Just no match for them. If Habs hadn’t scored the tie goal it might have ended 1-0 or 2-0, but when they tied it the Caps just decided to regain the lead, and did it promptly.
A healthy Habs team does much better against the Caps, especially in the playoffs
And the last word, from Duker:
Glass half full: 4-1-1 last 6 road games
Glass half empty: 1 regulation win last 9 games
Free chicken leg! How great is that?
Everyone wants a leg up on the competition.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Lethargic goaltending from Price, it looked he drank a bottle of Sambuca before the game, and Petry looking like
Sheldon Souray against Jason Spezza, they looked really bad. They gave away 2 points tonight.
Montreal won in Washington recently. The schedule rumbles on and on. Ups and downs are expected, especially with injuries and weariness. As the Stranger tells the Dude in the Big Lebowski, “sometimes you eat the bar, sometimes the bar eats you.” Just as long as the team avoids slumps they can stay close to where they are in the standings and integrate the returning healed players in due course. The last twenty games will be the time to get seriously focussed on building momentum for the playoffs.
Depth is never a bad thing, and even in these losses the young players are gaining valuable experience.
The odds are slim Habs do anything in the playoffs if their PK remains the same…cannot be giving up 1 or more PP goals every game…
Hard to figure Leafs have the 6th best PP and 7th best PK…
Mitchell has over produced goal scoring wise in the first half..but now he is looking like the minimal scorer he has been in his career….He and Flynn should only be on the team for PK purpose but right now they are not producing along with the rest of the PK…giving up a PP goal in ever game lately…Habs now are 23rd on the PK…
Price is a great goaltender and one of the best. I am not worried about him, as he will be there come playoff time. To think he will win games on his own, is expecting too much. He can and will sometimes, but if we want that most of the time, it won’t happen and there is a problem with the team, if we need him to.
Price can and will be beat, if the team is playing a lazy, soft style like tonight. Their legs were not there, as is often the case after a long road trip. The team is doing well, despite being on paper, a bit of joke, with all the injuries. The Danault, Radulov and Patches line were ugly tonight, especially in their own zone. Danault was awful, but he is not a 1st line center and is doing pretty well as a default guy.
These are not the late 70s Habs and it is about making the Playoffs these days, which they will. Upgrades are needed by MB, and he knows that. We need to understand, the McCarrons and Andrighettos, or Barbieros of the team will not be there In May, but are doing a decent job in the interim.
What a waste. It would have been nice if Price, for a change, could stop the puck. Kinda like… oh, I don’t know… like Holtby? Or whoever is the goalie in Columbus?
This game was a guaranteed loss. When was the last time Habs won their first game back home after an extended trip?
And honestly… Ryan Johnston… WTF?!
And, what about you?
The biggest a-hole on this site…
Timo likes to complain and provoke; but I have it on no less an authority than Captain Alex that he is far from an a-hole. Attack the post, not the poster.
Free Front.
Can someone please replace the so-called irreplaceable ALN author. A Greek tragedian perhaps? Is it never sufficient to simply say it wasn’t their day? That the Habs didn’t do enough? Must the victor
of one game always be so much our better….must it always mean a colossal collapse….or perhaps just a bad day at the office, when half the staff is off sick… get a grip ….good game for Caps, bad game for Habs….even Price realized that when he walked off with praise for Ovechkin…..another day…..oh, BTW, denim shirts are half price at Mark’s this weekend, for all the fashion mavens on this site ….authors get an even deeper discount ….
With whom shall you replace our BELOVED SCRIBE?
Just go read the Pollyannas on this fn site. Thank goodness for Boone… 😉
Unfortunately we still lack talent up front. Boys did a great job on the road tho..
Its too bad Price werent a few years younger. Hes in his prime and needs to win now. If MB cant extend him, fans may be in for some tough drought years
please please go back to sleep !!!!! Go Habs Go to sleep
Trade Price lol really ?? Really? Really ??????
Not sure where anyone in these posts mentioned trading Price? Really? I mean really, where did you read that?
“back to you Dick”
Tonight to beat the Caps we needed Price to be at his best both in stopping pucks and handling them as well. Holtby you could tell was up for the challenge at his end of the rink and seemed really into the game. Focused. Steady, if not spectacular. Price not so much.
I don’t want to come across as a Price basher, as those who question the sainthood of Carey Price on this forum are referred to, however the game results speaks for themselves.
The Caps first goal was indirectly a result of a giveaway by Price which then led to a scoring chance which then led to a poor rebound given up by Price which resulted in a goal. He had the shot in his glove and it should have easily been held onto in that one.
The second goal is one which has become almost a common occurrence this season, with Price on his knees too early, beaten high to the short (stick) side. Weak goal. Not even a big save was required there just a good save. We didn’t get it. You could see the deflation meter in the Bell Center hit it’s highest reading of the season. How many of these same goals have we seen scored this season on Price? Several.
The third goal Price again coughs up the puck on a poor, or very lackadaisical re-direct to Petry, who has no chance of playing the thing which then leads to a turnover and one good pass later with an equally good shot Price is beat again.
We were in this game even if not playing spectacularly tonight with the exception that their goalie made the saves when they needed him to and our goalie didn’t. And in fact our goalie had a direct hand in two of their goals.
My biggest concern going forward with this team is one player’s contract. The one which is going to be signed once that player is free agent available. It the team opens the vault for Price, which I wholeheartedly think will happen, I believe that contract will singlehandedly hand-cuff this team for years to follow. If, as fans we don’t like the fact we rely on our goalie to win games for us now, then how does the future bode for a team who will have even more money tied up in said goalie who will be designated as the main person to win games for us? One, who possibly may already have played his best hockey?
“Back to you Dick”
Geez, I actually got a headline right:
4-1 loss has Canadiens looking ahead to next game on road
Feels even better than posting first on a thread.
(Oh yeah, too bad about the loss and all that.)
First game I missed all season. Looks like it was a good one to miss. Trading Price is ridiculous. I didn’t see the game but even if all 4 goals were terrible, who cares, he is Carey Price, the best goalie in the world. Now, if he demands 12 million a year after next season then it will be a whole new discussion.
Finally, so pumped that Galchenyuk should be back next game. I have really missed him. I hope he picks up where he left off. As good as Patches has been, and he has been excellent, only Galchenyuk and Radulov make me jump of my couch as yell “holly crap what a play”. We need more of that…
There are two guarantees in Life:
1. Death
2. Taxes
If you are a Habs fan there are three:
3. The first 20 seconds on the power play will be spent retrieving the puck from your end of the rink.
“back to you Dick”
Boone writes way better when he doesn’t have to commute to the game, haha
Hopefully I won’t be labelled a negatron or a troll for saying this, but I think it’s important to note that the Habs only have 3 more wins this season, than at the same point last season.
What’s changed? Price is healthy, that’s the big one. Some will refer to the injuries of 6 regulars, ironically counting DD in that group, despite their objections to his place on the team. But is that really a relevant factor? Last season, the injury bug was not kind to the CH either, and they lost their MVP, along with multiple other regulars, for extended periods of time.
So are 3 wins with the best goalie in world healthy, more depth, and better top 6 really something to be that giddy about? Note that Chucky is the only notable absence from the scoring (Gallagher has been having an off season, and is a recent injury), and the addition of Radulov and Lehkonen, and others, have improved the team’s depth and offence. Taking that into account, they’ve only managed to win 3 more times than a team with markedly below average goaltending.
Chalking the record up to “leadership and character” is just another flawed analysis of this team, and it reeks of insecurity to call things as they are – this team relies on Price for its wins. There’s nothing wrong with relying on your best player to carry the day, so there shouldn’t be any shame in admitting that. Sadly, the narrative of leadership and character will continue to inform this organization’s decision’s, to its detriment.
Price has a very positive effect on this team, even when he is playing below his standards, and that is something that should not be discounted, especially in favour of intangible-centred narratives. Indeed, Price’s goaltending is a huge difference maker, and every team around the league acknowledges that – Therrien and Bergevin’s approach just happens to coincide with having the best goalie on the planet. The better results this year are just coinciding with Therrien and Bergie’s system, they are not caused by it.
Granted, the Habs 5 on 5 play has been pretty solid, but special teams still suck, and that’s a big flaw. How good can a coach be when they’ve had crappy special teams for the entirety of their tenure? And how good is MB’s plan if he’s failed to acquire a top 6 centre, and failed to plan for Pleks’ decline?
This team is still a couple of pieces away, that’s the good news. They are a good team that is close to being great. But the bad news is that the people running the ship under appreciate talent in favour of factors that do not improve scoring, or win games. That is why this team is still only marginally better with a healthy Price and Radulov, their record is buoyed by the loser point as well.
This one had to be expected. The Habs are missing 6 regulars and Washington is built for the playoffs…maybe. They’ve underwhelmed for years when it matters; they’re the Sharks of the East with no trip to the Finals yet.
This is another tricky week. They need Alex and Markov to be back.
They need Markov AND Pateryn back. When healthy,Habs have as good a defense corps as any team 1-6. Barberio,Johnson and Redmond are minor leaguers and upset the balance when in the lineup
Where’s the beef MB ?
@ hockey fans
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I don’t think that Price is the problem, it’s the players in front of him, the forwards especially.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
ever watch the hypnotist that waves his hand and puts any one that sees the motion to sleep? That guy must have been on the plane home and for 10 min. in the game they woke up turned over and went back to sleep .Sorry can’t blame price he was on the plane too
Firstly, yes, two of those goals are partly Price’s fault. But after a long road trip with a baby at home, you can allow for one bad game. He’s still one of the best goaltenders in the world. Talk of trading Price is ridiculous, I think he’s more valuable to this team than Roy was in ’94.
Well done.
Did you bring any words of wisdom to share ?
Edit : yes, you did …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Gotta love that edit button…
Gotta love the submit, with
content to follow, even more.
That could be argued all night long.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Can we just drop the “Trade Price” topic? This is going too far and the more we say this, the more he does get traded. I’m against this idea and the Habs, WITH Price, need our support
He’s not getting traded,with or without our support .
Where’s the beef MB ?
Unless you really believe that Marc Bergevin is influenced one teeny bit by what is posted here, it seems safe to relax, Arnou.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Ok. But since last December, this has been a revolving topic for most the time. We just got to stop, let our team play their best hockey, and move on.
To me, they will win with Carey Price. The nay sayers can play GM, but our franchise goalie is here to stay.
There’s a good chance Marc Bergevin shares your point of view – try telling and reminding yourself of that.
¡ Saludos ! –
D Mex
