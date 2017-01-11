About last night … Canadiens win 7-4 in the ‘Peg

Fearless prediction: 11 Canadiens won’t make the scoresheet Thursday in Minnesota.
And neither will 11 Wild skaters.
Carey Price vs. Devan Dubnyk is likely to be more of a goaltenders’ duel than we saw in Winnipeg Tuesday night.
Al Montoya vs. Connor Hellebuyck/Michael Hutchinson was a shooting gallery at both ends of the MTS Centre.
Montoya stopped 23 of 27 shots and did a very creditable job, particularly when it was still a game and in the dying minutes, when Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice pulled Hutchinson for a sixth skater.
Hellebuyck was beaten on three of the seven shots he faced. The Jets’ starter was on the bench 14 minutes into the game.
Hutchinson was better – allowing four goals on 23 shots – but neither Winnipeg goaltender was up to the task of stopping a Canadiens attack that used team speed to skate circles around the hulking Jets, personified by Dustin Byfuglien.
Big Buff played almost 27 minutes and was plus-1 on the game, which is admirable in a 7-4 loss.
But the gaudy numbers were on the Canadiens’ side of the scoresheet:
• Phillip Danault, who opened the scoring 57 seconds in and added an end-to-end highlight goal, and Artturi Lehkonen, whose two early in the third period dashed any hope of a home-team comeback, notched the first two-goal games of their careers.
Danault continues to buttress his case for second-line centre duties when Alex Galchenyuk returns. Lehkonen, after a slow start, plays smart 200-foot hockey every game. And he’s on target for 20 goals.
• Tomas Plekanec scored for the second game in a row. He looks livelier playing with Lehkonen and Paul Byron.
• First defence pairing Shea Weber and Alexei Emelin were each plus-3.
• The second pairing, Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu, were on for five first-period goals – three by the CH – and finished at plus-1 each. They continue to play big minutes: 24:39 for Beaulieu, 23:46 for Petry.
• Sven Andrighetto, who has bounced between Montreal and St. John’s, got his first NHL goal and looked good on a line with wily vets Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn.
Louie DeBrusk, an excellent analyst on the Sportsnet telecast, praised the Canadiens as “a quick team that’s really given the Jets fits tonight.”
Speed, in this case, killed.
The Jets outhit the Canadiens 26-7, but that was mostly a reflection of which team had the puck most of the time.
Winnipeg fought back from an early 2-0 deficit. But the Canadiens didn’t let the home team develop any momentum.
An excellent win lifted the Canadiens nine points up in the Atlantic Division – with two games in hand on Boston, the closest pursuer.
They are 11-6-4 on the road.
But Minnesota will be a tougher visit than Winnipeg.
Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:
I know we give it to MT on here but this year he deserves all the praise for the way this team has played through all the injuries and you can see the Habs becoming more of this puck possession team that was talked about.
Just watching the Sharks/Flames game and Sharks head coach DeBoers or one of his assistants just had a player Mueller tossed from the game for filling out an incorrect lineup.
So other coaches mess up as well.
And from PK:
A year is a long time, no?
I admit that MB and MT have done a good job this season.
Thanks to the AHL players, being developed under MB’s system, the Habs have not folded like a cheap accordion.
Injuries yes, but look at Big Mac, Danault, Lehkonen, Carr, Emelin, Beaulieu.
Oh, and don’t forget the oft-maligned Andrighetto.
Danault brought in for a couple of popular players, who had no significant future with the Habs. Great move by MB.
So, what are the top four centers, once all the players are back?
Galchenyuk
Plekanec
Danault
Mitchell.
Timo: where do we put your man, DD?
Halfway through the season, and Patches with a shot at 40 goals.
Chucky and Byron with a chance to hit mid 20’s, and Radulov, Danault, Weber, and Lehkonen on pace for around 20.
While it’s not likely that actually all happens, if at least 4 of those 7 players hit their projected totals, and Shaw and Gallagher return healthy, rested, and ready to mix it up in the playoffs, it might be an interesting spring in Montreal.
Now what can MB add without mortgaging the future? Gotta hand it to you Bergy, the Danault and Byron moves look like they were steals, and Lehkonen is coming along nicely. Don’t forget Weber, and the best FA signing of the summer, Radulov.
Yeah, the PK sucks, Price hasn’t been himself, our offence, while seemingly spread out and high ranking, still tends to run dry when needed some nights. But 42 games into an injury plagued year, this team’s still hanging around the upper echelon….makes me wonder what’s taken hold of this group? They’re tight as a team. Have more talent than I give them credit for? Winning by commitee doesn’t sound like the formula for playoff victories though…let’s get there and find out for sure 🙂
Weird game. Lots of errors on both side… luckily for Habs, Peg’s D is even worse. I thought Bealieu and especially Petry had a horrible game. And I still am trying to understand the Ryan Johnston thing… especially instead of Redmond. PK is bad. Really… Daignault has to go.
Great goal by The Danault though… a total highlight reel. Byfuglien looked like a peewee player on that goal. Must be The Danault’s hair cut. Fantastic goal. In general, I thought all the lesser names on attack played a strong game today. Sherbak is growing on me and hopefully some of the walking wounded could take some more time to heal. These youngsters are playing relatively well. Don’t want them out of the lineup.
Had to see the highlight for myself. Really nice goal.
Also see the highlight of Ryan Johnston’s boo boo. Yikes. Well I guess he’s dep.
Fire Therrien.
Good that Plecks scored again but he was on for 2 goals…Had another clean PK faceoff loss that lead to a goal…
Let him go on a run – can’t hurt come deadline time.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Thanks for highlighting the post, Boone.
Cheers.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I just checked the standings. The CH are not that far off being one of the top-3 teams in the league. They are 4 points away from Columbus and they sit 4th in the league. I think Marc Bergevin, if the team goes well, should be getting a “GM of the year” nomination. MT may be in consideration for the Jack Adams nomination.
If the playoffs started now Habs would play the Rangers….if they had the most points in the conference they would play the Flyers…They will have a tough first round no matter where they finish in the standings…
Just to clarify Arnou, we are two points back of Columbus and in third overall…
The PK is still a major concern…very few of the Habs forwards are playing well on the PK…There is no reason that they should be in the bottom 10 on the PK…Mitchell i find is terrible in his zone both PK and 5 on 5….
Ghetto’s goal was not his first in the NHL.
First NHL goal of the season.
Boone’s hopped up on Nyquil in his basement. Cut him some slack.
I’m normally a Nyquil man, but lately have discovered Neo Citran. Both tremendous consumer products.
And I hear they’re great if you have a cold.
I eat Fishermans Friends like they’re Skittles.
Try Halls Mentholyptus with ‘vapour action’ (extra strong in the black package). If you like to chortle, check out the youtube adds from the 70s and 80s on Halls Mentholyptus….they are awesome. Also, rub some of that Vicks Vapor Rub on the old chest et voila! Your cold symptoms will reduce by at least 38%. If it works for Trump, it can work for you! Anyone remember the TV ad on HNIC from the 70’s for Zellers…….”Great Shot Zellers!” It was priceless. G’night all! I sure miss Rick Chartraw. Any idea where he might be these days? Wasn’t he the only Hab ever born in Venezuela (no joke!)?
4 goals against looks brutal until you see it up against the 7 goals for. Way to go, Lehkonen and Danault. Nice seeing Pleks poke another one home. Let’s hope he doesn’t go back into his burrow.
Another real tough one tomorrow. The Wild are playing, well, like beasts. Ought to be another good one.
Do we start wondering if, like Max, maybe he was injured to start the season? And that he’s coming around?
Only until we remember that he was fine at the WCH, and are then reminded about how he usually disappears come playoffs.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Players have ups and downs. That’s all. I am tired of hearing that a player may be injured when ge is havong a slump. BTW if a player is injured, he shouldn’t be in the line-up.
Isn’t that kinda’ sorta’ what I said ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I was agreeing with you.
Fight. Fight.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4trn2lJxl00
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
So I was listening to the radio tonight, and former NHL journeyman Mike Santorelli was on there. In between setting the record for saying “you know” in any one interview slot, he was taking about Martin Hanzal of the Coyotes.
He said he hated Hanzal more than any player in the league and that no one liked playing against him. He’s apparently the dirtiest player in the game and is loathed because he rarely fights to back it up.
I seem to recall (and my West Coast mates out here can back me up) one game in which he injured three Canucks in one game.
After I heard he was so dirty (in MB-speak “hard to play against”), I became even more convinced we need to pick him up. Six-six, 230, good on faceoffs, kills penalties, 40-point dude.
Galchenyuk/Plekanec/Danault/Hanzal/Mitchell/etc., in whatever form MT’s blender tosses them out there, works for me.
Hell, maybe we pick him up first, and then Plekanec becomes part of the Duchene blockbuster…
… rarely fights to back it up.
We need another one of those after trading the last one ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I don’t want to marry him, I just want to fool around with him.
No one fights in the playoffs, so that’s perfect…
lol.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Of the 5 Habs players wearing a letter on their jersey last season only one fought last season…guess who?
Gettin’ rag-dolled don’t count.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Dropping your gloves when you are not a fighter counts. It takes courage to risk injury especially when you don’t have to.
Not when your marketing plan going in is to turtle and bail. He’s all talk.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Érik Bélanger, now on RDS, played with him in Phoenix, and circled around the issue a little bit, but characterized him as a little bit fragile, and maybe not the toughest player in must-win or playoff games, despite his imposing size.
Might be a character if former teammates allow themselves to comment like that on him.
He had three points in four playoff games the one year Belanger played with him. Belanger (no surprise) had zero points.
Fellow I know who follows the league closely and has known Hanzal since his junior days says he isn’t nearly as good if he has to play a “leading” role, but would be lights out as a secondary performer on a really good team.
Since he’s spent his time toiling away in obscurity, it’s hard to say either way. Maybe the bright lights and harsh HIO critics might make him wilt.
Definitely worth a chance, I’d say.
A cheap rental.
I would trade Pleks and a prospect or pick to get Hanzal now. Pleks’s 6 million goes to more worthy players in the summer.
Don’t change the Earth, don’t change a thing for me.
Reminds of the INXS DD-MT theme song..never tear us apart.
Should be interesting when Therrien has to decide who plays where when the injured start returning. Definitely not the “Kindly old coach’s” strong point – how many of the “young” guys who are playing well wind up on the bench or in the AHL? hopefully Therrien (and Bergevin) get it right?
A lot of that will depend on who has to clear waivers and who doesn’t.
Lehkonen is making a good case for replacing Plekanec. Better and cheaper? Nice to see the young guys coming through and providing lots of great depth.
Byfuglien could have been penalized almost every time he’s on the ice. He’s a dirty player.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Was at the game tonight. A few thoughts:
1. Danault is very good all around.
2. Ditto Lehkonen.
3. Andrighetto has NHL offensive skills. He had some nice plays tonight.
4. Scherbak…yikes. You can see the hands, but yikes.
5. McCarron looked ponderous tonight.
6. Montoya got hung out to dry on at least 3 goals. He shut the door when needed.
7. Even with 6 regulars out, the Habs just look solid.
8. Habs PP looked very good.
9. For all the naysayers about this and that, the Habs keep winning.
10. Montoya should NEVER handle the puck – it was scary every time.
11. First live Habs game in over 20 years – that was a treat.
Night all – time for this Habs fan to pack it in. Tomorrow I wear my jersey to work to rub it in.
3. Good cross-ice pass by him to Brian Flynn on the second goal. If the kid can break out, I’ll be happy.
4. I noted the same thing. Needs more simmer time.
11. Good for you.
“Doug” Flynn.
I was more of a Rodney Scott or Rex Hudler man myself.
I pictured you as a Tim Wallach kind of guy.
I thought we were talking favourite Expos at 2nd base. At third, Tim Wallach and Larry Parrish, for sure. Although as a kid, I loved Coco Laboy, if only because of his name.
I was just thinking infielders in general.
Delino DeShields was fun to watch.
Didn’t Rock Raines start out at second?
Yup Raines played 2nd. Many are now saying if he stayed there he would have made the Hall. Delino was my favorite. He wore the jersey with pride and attitude. Best guy however was Vidro.
The CH jersey is magic to watch, doncha’ think ?
Boone: “Tomas Plekanec scored for the second game in a row. He looks livelier playing with Lehkonen and Paul Byron.”
How many times do I have to point out that slotting any struggling player with the SlumpBuster™ Paul Byron will bring them out of their slumber?
I fully expect MT to try to salvage DD when/if he returns by playing him with Byron.
So, is Byron the tonic that’ll cure Gallagher ~ SlumpBuster squared ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Yes. Guaranteed.
Unimpressive display of goaltending and defense all around in this game, except for Beard and junior beard. Habs now 24th in the league on the PK (Leafs tied for 7th). Why the heck is Johnston still in the lineup? Take that, Pollys.
He looked upset b/c he’s not playing a good defensive game, and he had a penalty call. Coaching staff will take note of that and maybe switch him to Redmond tomorrow, we’ll see.
Plekanec’s days are numbered.
Time to include McCarron as part of the plan – Shaw can help, too.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Notes on the Canadiens 7-4 win against the Jets.
–I’m afraid of the Jets. They’re the big type of team that can hurt us, physically, as in injure us.
–Only one Mike McCarron is not enough on a night like this. This is when you’d hope that Jacob de la Rose and Brett Lernout were ready. And Connor Crisp. And Jarred Tinordi. And Jason Missiaen.
–I fear Mark Barberio and Ryan Johnston will expire, on some of those shifts they’re trapped in their zone.
–Although the Jets seem to focus on Alexei Emelin, like they’ve got a score to settle, like they took his number for something that happened before. He’s taken a couple of big hits.
–Torrey Mitchell’s delay of game penalty is a bad one. He’s taken some poor penalties lately, hooking and slashing calls, unnecessary. That flip of the puck over the glass was careless, and it cost the team. I wonder whether he still had in mind a previous shift when he backhanded a puck against the glass and caused an icing, and tried to finesse this one.
–That “hit” by Dustin Byfuglien on Daniel Carr wasn’t a hit, it was an elbow to the face. Of course, no penalty was called.
–Nikita Scherbak undoubtedly earned a ticket back to St. John’s with his decision to take the puck, wheel around his net and try to rush the puck out of his own zone. He got easily caught from behind, lost the puck, and almost cost us a goal. I didn’t realize he was that ponderous, I figured he could skate better than that.
–I’m glad I’m not the only one who caught that lazy half-hearted pokecheck by Dustin Byfuglien on Phillip Danault’s end-to-end goal. Jeff Petry, I absolve you of your sin on that goal by Evgeni Kuznetsov.
–Tomas Plekanec is sick of me ragging on him, of posting how I wish he’d been traded years ago. He’s doing something about it.
–Michael Hutchison? When did the former lead singer of INXS start goaltending in the NHL?
–We’re in awe of the stockpile of talented young players on the Jets, but comes at the cost of years of futility and high draft rankings. We convince ourselves that they’re a great organization that finds great talent, but when you’re drafting ninth overall, you just bend down and pick up Nik Ehlers, it’s not rocket science.
–At 6-3, I expect Big Buff or Adam Lowry or Chris Thorburn will decapitate someone.
–Someone remind me how goaltending is easy to find, and not crucial in the NHL? Use the Jets in your answer, and be sure to discuss Ondrej Pavelec.
–I don’t want to get carried away with Phillip Danault. The kid is doing great now, but ultimately, our roster will be Cup-ready when he’s (at best) our third-line centre. I really liked when he and Torrey Mitchell were the left-right faceoff combination on our fourth line.
–Shawn Matthias is in Winnipeg? After Vancouver and Toronto? Is he on the Matt Stajan/Lee Stempniak career path?
–I’d put the over-under on the word ‘foxhole’ at 1 on Twitter tonight.
–Not that mad at the fourth Jet goal. It may keep their focus on hockey, instead of their attempts at the dismemberment of Daniel Carr.
–We can’t get Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn back soon enough.
–Alright I give: keeping Artturi Lehkonen was the right call coming out of camp. I worried we’d lose players on waivers as a result, and that he wasn’t really superior to Sven Andrighetto, for one. I may have misjudged that one.
–I’ll say it again: I’m glad that Blake Wheeler blossomed once he was gone from Boston. I’d hate to face him so often as a Bruin. This way, the Bruins wasted a first-round pick on him, and didn’t end up with the player. Perfect.
–Good win by the boys, although Al Montoya’s stats take it on the chin again.
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Well, as far as Hutchison goes, he was just hanging around, needed something to do.
I guess Paul Maurice told him “I need you tonight”, after pulling Connor Hellebuyck.
Definitely a choker.
I might find that offensive, but I promised last week that this time will be the last time that we will fight like this.
Hey, we have our moments, but you know they can Never Tear Us Apart.
It’s that temper. Just gotta deal with The Devil Inside.
I’m too lazy to link to the songs.
I’m also trying to be nice so I don’t have to taste your Bitter Tears.
I spend too much time here for sure, but in this case, I’d say my time was at least Elegantly Wasted.
Good job.
Friedman would be proud of ya’ … 😀
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
ONE-der what Timo will complain about tonight?…
MT’s skin has lost its Cheeto dust-like hue.
hahahaha!!!
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….