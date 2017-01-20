About last night … Canadiens win 3-1 in NJ

The Montreal Canadiens are undefeated during the Trump presidency.

And while it’s doubtful the team will avoid losses for four years, most fans would settle for four more games of the superb team effort we saw Friday night in Newark.

OK, they weren’t playing the Hawks at the United Centre or the Capitals in Washington.

But the Devils were hot and coming off a road win over mighty Minnesota.

Cory Schneider was banged up and didn’t play. Goaltender Keith Kincaid, however, wasn’t the reason his team lost.

The Devils emerged on the short end of a 3-1 score because the Canadiens played a flawless road game.

Losers of two straight – the stinkeroo in Detroit and a Pittsburgh romp at the Bell Centre – the Canadiens tightened up their defensive game, holding the Devils to a season-low 17 shots. And after conceding an early goal, Al Montoya was perfect …which isn’t always easy when all the action is at the other end of the ice.

Sportsnet analyst Jason York called it the Canadiens’ “best structured game to date.”

Time after time, the Devils “attack” was nullified by aggressive checking in the neutral zone. The Canadiens managed the puck adroitly, avoiding turnovers and exerting game-long pressure on a Devils’ defence corps that’s been decimated by injuries.

The domination forced the home team to take a string of penalties, and the Canadiens scored all their goals on power plays.

Historical note: The Canadiens hadn’t scored three times with the man advantage since Nov. 22, 2015. David Desharnais, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty scored PP goals in a 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Fourteen months later, the win in New Jersey was a huge confidence boost for the PP’s first unit: Galchenyuk, Pacioretty, Alexander Radulov, Shea Weber and Nathan Beaulieu. They were patient, they moved the puck adroitly and the goals were gold-plated chances.

Galchenyuk – a goal and two assists – and Radulov – three assists – demonstrated the complicity that had been on display through the early season until Galchenyuk was injured. It’s a safe bet they’ll be imminently reunited on the top line, with Pacioretty.

Sliding Phillip Danault back down with Andrew Shaw and Sven Andrighetto won’t hurt the young centre’s development.

The other two lines should remain intact. Jacob De La Rose seems to be settling in nicely with Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn, and Tomas Plekanec – while held off the scoresheet – continues to display harmony with Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron.

On the back end, Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu were reunited and played a smarter, more careful game than we’ve seen recently.

“They responded the way I expected them to respond,” Michel Therrien said of his team’s bounce-back from two losses. The coach lauded his forward lines, his defencemen and his goaltender.

It was a solid team effort.

The jury may be out for a while Washington.

But for at least Night 1 of the Trump Era, happy days were here again for the Canadiens.

• • •

Irate Comment on the Liveblog from ILC: