About last night … Canadiens win 3-1 in NJ

The Montreal Canadiens are undefeated during the Trump presidency.
And while it’s doubtful the team will avoid losses for four years, most fans would settle for four more games of the superb team effort we saw Friday night in Newark.
OK, they weren’t playing the Hawks at the United Centre or the Capitals in Washington.
But the Devils were hot and coming off a road win over mighty Minnesota.
Cory Schneider was banged up and didn’t play. Goaltender Keith Kincaid, however, wasn’t the reason his team lost.
The Devils emerged on the short end of a 3-1 score because the Canadiens played a flawless road game.
Losers of two straight – the stinkeroo in Detroit and a Pittsburgh romp at the Bell Centre – the Canadiens tightened up their defensive game, holding the Devils to a season-low 17 shots. And after conceding an early goal, Al Montoya was perfect …which isn’t always easy when all the action is at the other end of the ice.
Sportsnet analyst Jason York called it the Canadiens’ “best structured game to date.”
Time after time, the Devils “attack” was nullified by aggressive checking in the neutral zone. The Canadiens managed the puck adroitly, avoiding turnovers and exerting game-long pressure on a Devils’ defence corps that’s been decimated by injuries.
The domination forced the home team to take a string of penalties, and the Canadiens scored all their goals on power plays.
Historical note: The Canadiens hadn’t scored three times with the man advantage since Nov. 22, 2015. David Desharnais, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty scored PP goals in a 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Fourteen months later, the win in New Jersey was a huge confidence boost for the PP’s first unit: Galchenyuk, Pacioretty, Alexander Radulov, Shea Weber and Nathan Beaulieu. They were patient, they moved the puck adroitly and the goals were gold-plated chances.
Galchenyuk – a goal and two assists – and Radulov – three assists – demonstrated the complicity that had been on display through the early season until Galchenyuk was injured. It’s a safe bet they’ll be imminently reunited on the top line, with Pacioretty.
Sliding Phillip Danault back down with Andrew Shaw and Sven Andrighetto won’t hurt the young centre’s development.
The other two lines should remain intact. Jacob De La Rose seems to be settling in nicely with Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn, and Tomas Plekanec – while held off the scoresheet – continues to display harmony with Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron.
On the back end, Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu were reunited and played a smarter, more careful game than we’ve seen recently.
“They responded the way I expected them to respond,” Michel Therrien said of his team’s bounce-back from two losses. The coach lauded his forward lines, his defencemen and his goaltender.
It was a solid team effort.
The jury may be out for a while Washington.
But for at least Night 1 of the Trump Era, happy days were here again for the Canadiens.
• • •
Irate Comment on the Liveblog from ILC:
I only comment once in a while and probably will stop that bad habit soon. Are you all insane? We are watching a very good and entertaining season. One of the best teams we’ve put together in the last 20 years. I suggest you all need some very deep Lupien Therapy …. the deep rub, followed by Lambert Face-Scrub, and then try to move on with your lives and appreciate what you have, you pitiful curmudgeons. Never met a blog that makes me want so much to not come again …get over yourselves ….especially UCE, whoever that so-articulate and educated man is ….and all the others who are still living in the past and holding grudges, but believe they’re up to date …
This was the first game in the last dozen or so that the Habs “ticked all the boxes.”
– Penalty kill: Check. Can’t do better than 100%.
– Goaltending: Check. Not easy for Al Montoya, down there at the lonely end of the rink. A soft goal while the score was 1-1 would have been disastrous.
– 5-on-5 without the puck: Big check mark. The Devils were strangulated, tonight. Their “rushes” – to flatter them – often ended without a shot attempt, let alone a shot on goal.
– 5-on-5 with the puck: Big check mark. The Habs used speed and tenacity to draw a few penalties, for a change – which leads me to the obvious…
– Powerplay: BIG check mark. Patches, Chucky, Rads, and Weber all looked like the big guns they are.
Is there really a parallel universe?
Reads and sounds like UCe but now known as The Eradicator.
Huh? I must have missed the backstory. Rumpelstiltkin signing out.
Good article by Stu Hackel on Georges Vézina.
https://www.nhl.com/news/georges-vezina-100-greatest-nhl-hockey-players/c-284228760?tid=283865022
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
One of the advantages of Gary Bettman’s rapacious greed is that, by forcing me to watch ‘Canadiens Express’ instead of the full broadcast of the Canadiens 3-1 win against the Devils, he saved me a couple hours of boredom, like he did for the Detroit game recently. Thanks Gary for queering the deal, you’re a champ.
Maybe the highlight of the game was Henrik Sedin tallying his 1000th point on a beautiful goal on former teammate Roberto Luongo, and on a nifty pass from his brother Daniel.
https://www.nhl.com/video/h-sedin-scores-for-1000th-point/t-283292846/c-48595303
This occurred to me as I watched the game:
27-Alex Galchenyuk
47-Alex Radulov
67-Max Pacioretty
27, 47, 67? As in 727, 747, 767? The Boeing Line?
And I noticed Jacob de la Rose tonight. So did RDS’ Pierre Houde and Marc Denis, who ventured that he might have played his best game in a Canadiens uniform. A noticeable Jacob is a pleasant change. And it’s not like he piled up points or anything, but he kept going to the net, causing heck, coming close a few times. Maybe he’s very comfortable defensively, playing ‘positionally’, but that’s not enough. We need him to do what he did tonight, which is want the puck, and want to go to the opposition net.
When Nathan Beaulieu and Jeff Petry are on, they’re a joy to watch, strapping young men who can fly around the ice, fast and mobile and assured with the puck.
And Al Montoya gets an easy win, stopping 16 of 17 shots. It’s his fourth consecutive win. Maybe the 10-0 debacle in Columbus is fading in his memory.
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
I am catching up on Trump’s inauguration on CBC and I get a feeling CBC does not like Trump.
Montoya with 4 wins in a row. When was the last time Price won 4 in a row? Montoya > Price.
How are 5-minute power plays treated statistically? If you score twice on the same one, you went 2 for 1?
An ok game. We all know this team isn’t a match to the league heavy weights. Montoya did better than Price… actually stopped some pucks. PP clicked for once.
One thing I need to understand is how JDLR is better than McCarron. At least Big Mac will paste someone once in a while… he makes opposition Dmen not wanting to go into the corner. De La Rose is another Michael Therrien phenomenon I will never understand.
So the Bruins lost last night against the Blackhawks. Now reports are coming in Claude Julien’s job is in (possible) jeopardy. Boston’s next opponent won’t be easy. Good luck getting 2 pts. against a hot Penguins team.
Ottawa vs Toronto tomorrow. This will be an interesting matchup.
Our Habs is sitting well as a top 6th team in the league. I can say its accurate that the top-4: Washington, Columbus, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh, are the tough teams to compete with. Chicago, Montréal, Anaheim, NY Rangers, San Jose, and Edmonton are going to make deals come March 2nd.
Maybe Habs can pick up Jabba to be the defense coach…
Nice to see a fairly good team dominate a pretty crap one with injuries to their D. Not being able to break through 5 on 5 didn’t mean they didn’t have chances.
The last 3 games, the Habs have allowed less shots. 20 against Detroit, 26 against Pittsburgh and only 17 tonight. This is a positive thing, but it basically means the Habs are back to the old clog up the neutral zone and cause turnovers. This tactic is effective against non-playoff teams like Detroit and NJ. Not so much against the Pens or the other elite teams in the NHL.
This “very good and entertaining season” means the Habs play well against the poorer teams and struggle mightily against the teams the Habs will have to beat in the playoffs.
Tomorrow night’s game against Buffalo, we’ll likely see another tight affair. The Sabres have always played the Habs tough, rarely throwing up a stinker.
Good points, Cal. I agree.
Once Davey D is back we’ll be able to match their Crosby’s and Malkins and Ovechkins.
I’d be comfortable if they put the new DD (Darian Durant) in town on skates. Even if the guy never laced up in his life I’m sure he won’t be on his keister from the wind displacement from opposing players skating by him like minny me.
Based on 3 games out 82.
HMM Familiar story pens vrs. habs rather like habs vrs. devils one giant down and one more to go on Saturday go habs go the process was a gem to night . Love the Russian connection on first goal though a beauty
Repost:
I hope this is a beginning of something to build consecutively. Only the first week of January that the Habs grab 3 back-to-back wins. Their last 2 weeks were difficult. Since Shaw and Galchenyuk returned, a few adjustments were made. Markov and Pateryn will help the team more once they get back.
I’m not so sure about David Desharnais though…. Since he’s out of the lineup this long, then maybe a possibility he’ll be dealt even before the deadline (a buyout would be nice).
So its Price tomorrow as their goalie against the Sabres.
can’t buyout during the season
Well, he’s a UFA anyway after this season. He might sign outside North America. But DD’s future here, doubtful.
That’s more like it. Will be good to get Markov and Pateryn back.
I’ll be at the Bell Centre tomorrow night and hope to see a better effort than I saw there against the Pens.
….Hab4life….
Price has inspired a goalie movement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB3xQoh2Pk4
Did Price come out on the ice to congratulate Montoya tonight?
Shaker out!
Thanks shaker. Thought it was me. Not a Nellie comment but I rewound the old PVR and didn’t see him either. Not like him so something was missed by the cameras right???
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Give me a break
ILC just cleared the throat of the throng of us overseas (I am in Nepal) who are weary to dab in the HIO site. Your grugdes are bad aftertaste and your petty jabs never reflect the unit as a whole. For the first time in years, we have the pieces, skill and brawn… as for the fans, well, we only seem to have a few fitting ones there. At least the ones at the Bell drown out this petty plith.
YOU HAVE ///// ???? what sir ?oh yeah of course that is what the cows leave laying around Got it
Good night for DLR. Clearly getting more comfortable and confident in the bigs. He skated hard every shift. Used the body to gain possession. Finished his checks. We know that he is defensively responsible, but if he could only learn to be more offensively irresponsible.
Two questions
Did Montreal ice the puck one single time tonight ?
How, if the Devils had only 5 penalties in total, did we somehow manage 7 power plays – am I missing something ?
Crickets, crickets. Tumbleweed, tumbleweed. Enter Eastwood for the showdown. Friday night blogs can be quite deserted.
Nice win boys.
Good win for the good guys.
Great start to a string of beating the lesser lights.
WWDTD