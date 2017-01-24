About last night … Canadiens top Calgary 5-1

How much did you want Carey Price to get a shutout?
He deserved one.
Critiqued in some quarters, based on less-than-stellar recent statistics, Price was magisterially Priceian against a tired Calgary team that made a game of it … for a while … Tuesday night.
Price robbed a free-and-clear Johnny Gaudreau during a first period in which the visitors held an 11-7 shot advantage but trailed 1-0 on Andrew Shaw’s late goal.
SoG were deceiving … and continued to be so as the Canadiens were opportunistic, beating Chad Johnson on two of their first three second-period shots: a shortie by Tomas Plekanec (!!!) and the first of Alexander Radulov’s two power-play goals.
The Canadiens also killed off a two-man advantage in the middle period … with Plekanec doing his PK work without a stick, having handed his over to Shea Weber.
Calgary came into the game with one of the league’s most lethal power plays. But the Flames were blanked until Sam Bennett’s buzzer-beater spoiled the shutout that Price deserved.
The Canadiens were playing a tired and not-very-good team. Calgary lost 4-0 in Toronto Monday night; and 31 SoG notwithstanding, the visitors were unable to exert extended periods of pressure on Price.
Not even during 5-on-3.
Michel Therrien’s team was well prepared. The Canadiens dominated every aspect of the game … as they have tended to do against teams that are manifestly inferior.
“We were opportunistic,” Therrien said during his postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre. “We took advantage of quality chances.”
Therrien heaped praise on the Canadiens special teams, describing the 5-on-3 PK as the turning point of the game.
The coach also lauded the recent resurgence of Plekanec, aided and abetted by his young linemates.
“They’re very responsible with the puck and won’t force plays,” Therrien said. “Paul (Byron) adds speed. Arturri Lehkonen, for a 21-year-old, is very responsible, offensively and defensively.”
Price shrugged off the shutout manqué, saying “I’ve never been a big statistics guy.”
“I thought everybody had their legs, we were fresh,” Price added. “Not skating this morning I think helped us and we put together a solid 60 minutes.”
The Canadiens cancelled their morning skate because of hellacious Montreal weather – freezing rain, followed by snow.
The storm-battered city needed a boost … and the Canadiens supplied one, playing a near-perfect game not dissimilar to Al Montoya’s 3-1 win last Friday night in New Jersey, where the home team was held to 17 shots.
Calgary had 31. But the shot attempt totals – on goal, blocks and missed the net – favoured the Canadiens 53-52 – a much more telling indicator of the game’s flow.
Price was overdue for some run support, and his teammates delivered.
RDS posted an interesting stat during Monday’s Antichambre:
Against the NHL’s Top 10 (in terms of points) teams, the Canadiens are 4-10-1 this season.
The demolition of Calgary raised their record against the rest of the league to 25-3-6.
The Islanders are not a Top 10 team.
The Canadiens play in Brooklyn on Thursday, their last game before the All-Star break.
Comment on the Liveblog from Arnou Ruelle:
I was listening to Chris Nilan and Sean Campbell this afternoon and the question of the afternoon was “which Canadiens player should step up?” The Answers were Tomas Plekanec, Philip Danault, Andrew Shaw, Paul Byron, and Carey Price.
Guess what, those players mentioned stepped up and made the difference tonight. Alex Radulov stepped up a notch better than previous games. I’m not happy with the penalty call at the end of the period, but as Pacioretty says: ”2 points is 2 points.”
This is a good bounce back game after the OT loss on Saturday with the Sabres. Also, the Atlantic division is now up for grabs in 2nd to 4th place. Ottawa is poised to be 2nd and it will be either Toronto and Boston battling to get that 3rd place. Since Boston won tonight, they keep their wildcard spot.
I hope this pace continues on Thursday. The Islanders are getting their groove with their interim coach.
And from berc:
This was one of those nights when you wish they could award four stars, as Shaw surely deserved one. All four lines scored, Plekanec, Price and Radulov showed why they are paid the big bucks, and the defense was solid. Carr had some jump, Redmond looked pretty good, and Galchenyuk’s talent was not missed. A couple of unfortunate bounces on clearing attempts in the final seconds cost Price’s shutout, but we’ll take the win and move on.
My friends, just want to say thanks for all the good times on HIO over the last few years. I used to love the Habs. It’s all good.
May God take care of you all.
I hope you’re doing well Sam. Hang tough.
Anybody notice the powerplay breakout? Really tweaked their approach to gaining the zone, 5 man breakout, with the D mainly Beaulieu and Weber leading the charge with the three forwards behind until gaining the neutral zone. Showed a lot of patience every time by regrouping behind the net, then attacking exactly the same way, I found it fascinating, and highly effective, didn’t work every time but looked way better than previously.
Also, Shea’s face after the the shutout breaker was priceless, damn was he pissed at himself for not clearing the puck and contributing to Price losing his shutout, damn. Love that beast, and that russian beast, and even I can’t complain about Patcho this season. Best team in 20 years IMO. Wild ride thus far.
Can’t help but comment on the fact that both Shaw and Weber look odd in a red Hab’s jersey. Kinda in the same way that Subban looks out of place in a Preds jersey. Something just not right for some reason. Don’t get me wrong I love ALL of these players….it just seems like a mismatch. Price looks great in a Habs jersey. Tony Esposito looked best in a Blackhawks jersey. Robinson in a Kings jersey? No way. If Lemaire was ever traded to the Sabres (per the erroneous hockey card that was printed) that would have been odd too. Marcel Dionne would have looked great in a Habs jersey but looked best in a Red Wings jersey. Bunny Larocque in a Leafs jersey was weird. I am sure there are at least 42 more comments to this effect, but it is getting late and I should go to work tomorrow as calling in sick for the first 24 days of the year does not look so good for 2017, right? Way to go Habs. I believe!!!!!
If CP checks HIO and sees everyone concerned about him losing a shutout he would say K Syrah Syrah. Being a BC boy, I will just drink a good Okanagan syrah to salute his stellar performance.
Yes! Okanagan wine is the best! Living in the South Okanagan, I can attest to that! Burrowing Owl, my friend!!!!
Finally seeing some offensive production from Price. About bloody time.
So the parade is back on it seems?
Stupid blackout… couldn’t watch the game. Need to find me some free VPN service for Kodi. Any suggestions?
Glad to see Rads scoring… he is a play maker and all but goals from him look sweet. Lots of talent. And depp.
Surprised Price didn’t give them a glare when he lost his shutout with one second left.
Judging by the highlights, Beaulieu and Petry are still an adventure.
thank you for your analysis of the game, for all of us who watched
the game.
Only 300 posts for one of Boone’s Live Blogs? Is the Mod running Amok or a win keeps the troll’s away.
Russian Women’s curling on TSN23?
If Habs lost today 5 times more posts just from Timo..
Hab’s PP now at 23.3%, 3rd in the league.
Hard to believe, eh? When it looks good, you can see the talent.
But when they have trouble gaining the zone repeatedly, or miff passes under pressure, it just looks sad.
But that sweet setup of Radulov by Beaulieu on the PP was gorgeous, really showed us that occasional offensive flair, has us looking for more.
Price got an assist on Carr’s goal!
Sabres were trailing 4-2 in the third at Nashville but score the last 3 goals to win…someone was on the ice for 2/3 of those goals…
Whoa whoa… so you’re saying the Sabres scored one of those three goals with NO ONE on the ice!?!? Man, that’s incredible!
Ripley`s is investigating
This is what they call the ‘no man advantage’ LOL!!!!
Around the league now:
Tampa and Buffalo won tonight. St. Louis and L.A. also got wins tonight. Pittsburgh and Washington lost. The Blue Jackets got beaten by the Senators. Boston almost lost tonight vs. Detroit. St. Louis and Minnesota won tonight.
Hmm…,the Central Division has more tight competition compare to the Pacific. They got more talent and the teams try very hard to get to the playoffs. I’m more keen now on teams like Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, or Winnipeg, Than the California teams.
The Metropolitan and Central Division teams are the real hard-knockers come playoffs. I’d wish the Habs would be aware of this.
BTW, I forgot about Daniel Carr. My Bad.
I wonder, what would happen if Mike Condon stayed with the Habs this season?
Or if Habs had hung on to Dubnyk.
Yeah, that’s a good one. Man, the organization has had marquee goaltenders throughout its history (with exceptions from Brodeur and Hasek), both past and present. And they just let them go.
All you have to do is let those team beat the heck out of each other for the first 3 rounds. Then when the Habs meet the team in the finals, that team has nothing left in the tank and the Habs win the cup.
Rangers and then Sens/Leafs would not be a walk in the park. Then follow that up with Caps, Pens or BJs. Tough road to the finals for Habs. But it could happen if the team is healthy and firing on all cylinders–despite their poor record to date ahainst top teams.
I wouldn’t underestimate the Metro teams. I feel any of their top-5 from that division is a possible cup contender. That stupid Sens team pisses me off every time I watch them win. And they beated the Habs twice.
The Sens actually beat the Caps tonight. Blue Jackets lost to NYI.
He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.
But first things first, and I do i hate ref bashing but how many more games are we going to be subject to fighting the men in stripes???
Tonights Questionable Calls:
Petry’s “High stick” – Calgary’s player own stick is what clipped him.
DLR’s “trip” – with one hand on the stick and a half hearted swing at the knee he took Calgary player like a sack of bricks
Danaults “Interference” – He was not even moving his feet, he stood still and let the Flame skate into his stick and fall. Neither were engaged in the play. How is that interference?
And the Cou de Gras; Radulov’s “slash” was nothing more than a checking of the stick, which ultimately led to the snapped shut out, and damn it Price deserved one. Of course the two handed cross check, holding and a slew of other non calls in Calgary’s favour….
End Rant.
Now for the good news…. The Penguins lose aside, Price against Detroit, Buffalo and now tonight against Calgary, he has a GAA of 1.66 and Save % of .946. in those 3 games. ( I discount the Pitts game since he was hung out to dry on 3 of the 4 goals) And also, I am still maintaining that he only let 2 by him in the Rangers game. A high stick and hauling of the goalie from the crease to give Nash an open cage to shoot at are not goals in my book, and never will be. That being said, It is looking more and more like the Price is Right and it’s good to see him win one for us again. Our boys played a damn good game, but didn’t manage a lot of shots on CJ. Price with some clutch saves when it was still a close game buys enough time for the offense to explode. It was nice to be on the right side of a tough schedule tonight of the two teams playing for a change….
Let’s not shy away from the fact that the last time we played consecutive games in our own barn was December 22nd (that’s 5 weeks ago) Any stats guys wanna crunch km’s travelled since that game for me???? No?
Take nothing for granted, take it one game at a time. But who knows, we might be through the worst of it. Much love for the Bell Centre faithful showing him the support he’s earned Post game. Critics and naysayers, be damned: #priceisright #priceisFIGHT #gohabsgo
God, I love hockey.
Couldn’t help myself, i did my own math. Since December 22nd, the team has traveled over 10,000 miles (or 16,000km for us Canucks). Break it down more for you? sure. How about 450+kms a day for 33 days straight. That’s what it averages out to.
Nice backhand goal by Radulov, some serious talent! Glad to see Plekanec contributing a little more. I know it doesn’t make up for his lacklustre season but happy to see him moving in the right direction. He can be useful in the playoffs as a shutdown centre.
His stick blade looks very flat to me, makes for a deadly backhand
Holy crap Boone. Couldn’t even get past the first line without mentioning the word shutout eh???. For all of you who care about that stat how about this stat, ANOTHER 2 POINTS. Now get over yourself and move on. The second half is about to begin so sit back and enjoy.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
1.1 seconds from a 3rd shutout for Price this year.
Two seconds from the shutout.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
They won. Price says its no big deal for it. He got the first star, he thanked the fans for voting him to go at the ASG, the Habs get the two points, the team is 1st in the Atlantic.
Life is still good in Habs land regardless of the injured players.
