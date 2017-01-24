About last night … Canadiens top Calgary 5-1

How much did you want Carey Price to get a shutout?

He deserved one.

Critiqued in some quarters, based on less-than-stellar recent statistics, Price was magisterially Priceian against a tired Calgary team that made a game of it … for a while … Tuesday night.

Price robbed a free-and-clear Johnny Gaudreau during a first period in which the visitors held an 11-7 shot advantage but trailed 1-0 on Andrew Shaw’s late goal.

SoG were deceiving … and continued to be so as the Canadiens were opportunistic, beating Chad Johnson on two of their first three second-period shots: a shortie by Tomas Plekanec (!!!) and the first of Alexander Radulov’s two power-play goals.

The Canadiens also killed off a two-man advantage in the middle period … with Plekanec doing his PK work without a stick, having handed his over to Shea Weber.

Calgary came into the game with one of the league’s most lethal power plays. But the Flames were blanked until Sam Bennett’s buzzer-beater spoiled the shutout that Price deserved.

The Canadiens were playing a tired and not-very-good team. Calgary lost 4-0 in Toronto Monday night; and 31 SoG notwithstanding, the visitors were unable to exert extended periods of pressure on Price.

Not even during 5-on-3.

Michel Therrien’s team was well prepared. The Canadiens dominated every aspect of the game … as they have tended to do against teams that are manifestly inferior.

“We were opportunistic,” Therrien said during his postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre. “We took advantage of quality chances.”

Therrien heaped praise on the Canadiens special teams, describing the 5-on-3 PK as the turning point of the game.

The coach also lauded the recent resurgence of Plekanec, aided and abetted by his young linemates.

“They’re very responsible with the puck and won’t force plays,” Therrien said. “Paul (Byron) adds speed. Arturri Lehkonen, for a 21-year-old, is very responsible, offensively and defensively.”

Price shrugged off the shutout manqué, saying “I’ve never been a big statistics guy.”

“I thought everybody had their legs, we were fresh,” Price added. “Not skating this morning I think helped us and we put together a solid 60 minutes.”

The Canadiens cancelled their morning skate because of hellacious Montreal weather – freezing rain, followed by snow.

The storm-battered city needed a boost … and the Canadiens supplied one, playing a near-perfect game not dissimilar to Al Montoya’s 3-1 win last Friday night in New Jersey, where the home team was held to 17 shots.

Calgary had 31. But the shot attempt totals – on goal, blocks and missed the net – favoured the Canadiens 53-52 – a much more telling indicator of the game’s flow.

Price was overdue for some run support, and his teammates delivered.

RDS posted an interesting stat during Monday’s Antichambre:

Against the NHL’s Top 10 (in terms of points) teams, the Canadiens are 4-10-1 this season.

The demolition of Calgary raised their record against the rest of the league to 25-3-6.

The Islanders are not a Top 10 team.

The Canadiens play in Brooklyn on Thursday, their last game before the All-Star break.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from Arnou Ruelle: