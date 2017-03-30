About last night … Canadiens stomp Florida 6-2

The Canadiens’ golf clubs are staying in the garage for a while.
How long?
That almost certainly will depend on Carey Price.
But the leading man’s supporting cast is looking good.
The Canadiens punched their ticket to the postseason with a 6-2 win over Florida Thursday night at the Bell Centre.
Price was great, of course. He’s been great – 12-4-0 – since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien behind the bench.
But Price didn’t have to steal this one because the 18 skaters in front of him were almost uniformly excellent.
“We know we have a great goaltender,” Claude Julien said during his postgame press conference. “What we have right now is Marc (general manager Bergevin) did a great job getting some depth.
“You’ve seen me rotate guys in and out,” the coach added. “And I don’t think anybody has disappointed anybody.
“Look at our fourth line tonight. They could have had two three goals. They were that good.”
With Torrey Mitchell getting a night off, Andreas Martinsen played with Steve Ott and Dwight King. The line did some banging and had good possession time in the Florida end, generating the chances to which their coach alluded.
And with five games left, the Canadiens FINALLY have what’s looking like a stable Top 9.
Brendan Gallagher (first four-point night of his career), Paul Byron (two goals, 21 on the season) and Tomas Plekanec (a goal, an assist and 11-9 on faceoffs) combined for eight points and were plus-12.
Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault scored, and Alexander Radulov had two assists. Danault was 8-6 on draws and has seized his most recent opportunity to be the Number One centre on a team that is not deep at that crucial position.
The D is looking good as well.
Jordie Benn was not missed on the back end, as Nathan Beaulieu (plus-3!) and Alexei Emelin looked like they’d been playing together all season. Shea Weber and Andrei Markov were customarily excellent. Brandon Davidson teamed with Jeff Petry and led both teams with four blocked shots.
The Canadiens’ blueline corps stood out in vivid contrast to Florida’s: Jason Demers was minus-5, Keith Yandle minus-4. But the pride of Pointe Claire, Michael Matheson, scored and was plus-1 on the game.
Shall we do a bit of nit-picking?
Of course we shall. This is Hockey Inside/Out, where nits are an endangered species with our (occasionally) happy family of pickers.
Alex Galchenyuk was minus-2 in the win. So was Artturi Lehkonen. And on L’Antichambre, Denis Gauthier was all over Galchenyuk, pointing out that #27 is minus-5 over his last five games.
Their minus stats notwithstanding, the Shaw-Lehkonen-Andrew Shaw line had some nice O-zone shifts. And Shaw, recently switched to centre when Galchenyuk was moved to the wing, was a dominant 11-3 on faceoffs.
The Canadiens will need more from Galchenyuk if they’re going to make some noise in the playoffs.
But if everyone else plays as well as they did against Florida, Galchenyuk has some time to get things together.
• • •
An astute Comment from D Mex, posted on the Liveblog:
Anyone not listening to Julien’s post-game comments on RDS or TSN690 is missing something. Huge insights – into not only his coaching philosophies, but also his interpersonal approach with the players.
He most definitely sounds like a man who was briefed on what was going on when he arrived, and did his share of listening before starting to put his stamp on things.
I would say he has developed nicely in the job. Very interesting.
And from the ever-insightful CJinBK:
Never in doubt. The season, that is. Well, actually, there WAS a time when it really was in doubt. January and February were not kind to the Canadiens or their fanbase. Then on Valentine’s Day, our truest love, Marc Bergevin, sent Michel Therrien packing and brought in our new sweetheart, Claude Julien. Everyone exhaled. The Canadiens started playing well again. Carey Price started playing REALLY well again. Therrien’s Blend-o-Line-o-Rator™ was a thing of the past, replaced by Julien’s patented In-Game-Adjustment®. And now the Canadiens are definitely playing in the post-season, and look like a pretty safe bet for 1st in the Atlantic Division.
Tonight’s game? Another spectacular success story. 6 fabulous goals for the good guys, including 4 for line 2b. (The Habs have a first line, then 2 second lines, and a fourth line.) Plekanec flanked by Byron and Gallagher have comprised the best line of Julien’s tenure, and are proof of the coach’s smarts, putting them together. Great to see Gallagher with a career night. 4 points for the hardest working man in Montreal. (At the final buzzer Byron grabbed the game puck and flipped it to Pacioretty; no doubt it’s headed for Gallagher’s mantle.)
The fourth line… They’re not going to score much — if at all. Or maybe ever — but they are going to wear down other teams with their size, and yes, grit. There was a point in the 3rd when Ott, King, and Martinsen were all on the puck in the offensive zone like peewee soccer, but no harm was done.
Also in the 3rd, play was whistled down after Martinsen played the puck was with a high stick. It looked like Julien was giving the refs a hard time over the call, but the players on the bench were smiling and laughing. Julien was having fun, keeping things light. It’s nice to see a smile on the face of the coach instead of a scowl.
That makes 2 great news stories today, namely:
1. Habs make playoffs
2. Mcdonalds will soon serve all day breakfast (older news item) AND fresh beef 1/4 pounder. Question: can i get a fresh beef 1/4 pounder for breakfast?
I digress.
Can you tell that I may be hungrier for all beef burger vs. a Stanley Cup? Shame on me!!
Go Habs!! That Byron is Gold, Jerry, Gold!!!!
Health is all the Habs are after between now and the end of the season. So glad we’re done clinching, and don’t care where we finish. Health, there’s less than two weeks left to get as healthy as possible.
Rest Carey.
What the hell happened to the site? Did they not feed the hamsters? I couldn’t access for 3 days I think. Or 2. Anyway, seemed like an eternity.
Good game tonight. Panthers suck big time but at least tonight HAbs didn’t play to the level of their crappy opponent. Pedal on the medal, baby!
Davey D’s spirit leaves on!
Therrien seems like he was the kind of construction site boss hiding in the air conditioned trailer, disconnected from the workers whereas Julien would be the Journeyman out there working with everyone else there, getting it done, picking up the pulse of the crew
Habs look better and better as the weeks go by since CJ took over. They are even scoring goals!
Yes, these are some non-playoff teams we are scoring on, and it’s not the same as beating on a playoff team. But it’s trending in the right direction, and that’s undeniable.
For those that rail about the nellies, just remember that many of us still have the high standards of our youth, spoiled by the dynasty teams.
Just watching hilites of the game.
How Thornton did not get 2 for instigating on his beatdown of Emelin I don’t get.
Old habits die hard for one-trick pony thugs.
Panthers will be that much closer to ending their miserable season when the teams meet again (big mistake giving Gallant the pink slip, guys) and, who knows : maybe Mikey Mac, Ott, or Martinsen will decide to have a go.
Having options isn’t a bad thing.
There are so called fans in here no matter what the HABS do, they complain. “Oh, we should have beaten this team by x goals. or OH, this player did not play enough or good enough! You folks are ridiculous! This is a competitive team, not a SC winning team but a competitive one! Better than many clubs could say!
You complainers, go away!
A convincing 6-2 win to clinch a playoff spot and a 6 point lead in the Atlantic and the majority of the comments again are people complaining about who’s not scoring. I agree it’s ridiculous. Maybe some night we’ll see that 18-0 win where every player scores to shut people up, but that’s unlikely.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
well done boys. Chucky might have been -2 but he wasn’t the only one on the ice at the time. All the lines played a complete game. We’re now stepping into playoff mode and have built up the momentum nicely. Keep the boot to the throat and keep building that head of steam. Go Habs Go…All The Way To 25
I think we need to back off Galchenyuk & stop picking on him and his line. We had the other three lines going tonight and at the end of the day, it’s all about winning. Doesn’t matter who does it.
The only thing disturbing me about the team after this win is Galchenyuk and his role on the team. As a few have said, Shaw doesn’t seem to be the center who will get him going. As we have seen as well, he isn’t a good fit with Pacioretty and Radulov. It’s a problem to have a player with that much skill and potential not producing.
An adjustment must be made before the playoffs, as we will definitely need him to score some big goals if we hope to go anywhere. With all the penalties that aren’t called, it gets too easy to shut down a top line, and I for one won’t be relying on a third line–or any line with Thomas Plekanec–to produce much in the post season.
Habs rule, leafs drool.
Nope..Pessimism runs in the family
All season we have been reading and listening to posters on this site and the talking heads on l’antichambre, TSN 690 and so many others.
What the Habs need is a #1 centre
What the Habs need is secondary scoring
What the Habs need is someone to compliment Weber
What the Habs need is a puck moving defenceman
What the Habs need is size
What the Habs need is something, anything from Plekanec
What the Habs need is a move for offense at the trade deadline (how would you like to have Vanek or Hanzel now??)
blah blah blah blah blah
Imagine if the Habs had all these things? They may even make the playoffs, finish first in their division and have home ice advantage for the first round.
Hmmmmmmm…………..
If you have been one of these, say thank you, STFU and enjoy the ride.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Have to keep the “pedal to the medal” – finishing first in the Division will be worth it. Kudos to Bergevin who actually listened to the vast majority of fans (and some analysts) re: a coaching change was needed for any potential playoff success
Galchy will be moved in the off season ..
While Carolina,Flyers and Islanders have not been eliminated it looks like 2/3 of Boston,Toronto and Tampa will make the playoffs..and i cannot decide which team i wish to miss the playoffs..Habs will probably have a big say if Tampa makes it with 2 games against them..
Like I said earlier,
If they think Galchenyuk is a sniper on the wing with that one timer (like Max) then they need someone a lot more skillful than Shaw to set him up.
Like Max, Galchenyuk can’t be in the corners digging for pucks and be expected to in a scoring position too. The laws of physics and space/time don’t permit it.
And there’s no point in him or Lekhonen driving a lane to the net on the rush either if Shaw is going to continue to mishandle the puck just inside the blueline and turn it over. All that’s doing is leaving both of his wingers caught deep.
The reality is, Shaw is a player with grit and a great work ethic but not a setup man with elite vision and hands.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Keeping Danault with Pacioretty and Radulov will cost come playoff time.
3 #3 centers and 1 #4 don’t give me confidence, even with Price in net.
Nice to see the Habs treat a 3rd string goalie exactly like one, and not the 2nd coming of Brodeur. Gallant fans have their wish; Florida is done like dirt. T-Bay still keeping it interesting for the Bruins.
Those celebrating being 1st in the division crown should remember the Habs would be 5th best over in the Metro division. Still, they are in and anything can happen, right?
For a little fun, here’s the Habs record versus the Metro division playoff teams: 12GP- 6W- 5L-1OTL. Versus Atl division playoff teams: 13GP 9W 2L 2-OTL. The “catch” in the Metro division is 3 wins over the Rangers which is half the total. The “catch” in the Atl is 4 wins over Toronto.
Against the Western playoff teams (not that this matters this year, but what the heck, anything can happen):
Central: 8GP, 2W, 5L, 1 OTL
Pacific: 8GP, 3W, 4L, 1 OTL.
Source: http://canadiens.ice.nhl.com/club/teamvsteam.htm
Finally a beat down on a team that would have had no reason to keep this game close…3rd game in four nights on the road,3rd string goalie and pretty well a meaningless game for Florida…
Is there a veiled compliment from you on the teams offence in that post?
Benn > Engblom
Now let’s clinch the Atlantic and go on a deep playoff run. Please stay healthy boys.
Yes it was the Panthers, but winning is better than losing. The events that led up to 14 February had us finishing 9th or worse. WoW!
Gallagher WoW
Emelin and Beaulieu WoW
Byron Noice!
I love our Bracket, anything can happen now troops.
That tis All!
GO HABS GO
