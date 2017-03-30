About last night … Canadiens stomp Florida 6-2

The Canadiens’ golf clubs are staying in the garage for a while.

How long?

That almost certainly will depend on Carey Price.

But the leading man’s supporting cast is looking good.

The Canadiens punched their ticket to the postseason with a 6-2 win over Florida Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Price was great, of course. He’s been great – 12-4-0 – since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien behind the bench.

But Price didn’t have to steal this one because the 18 skaters in front of him were almost uniformly excellent.

“We know we have a great goaltender,” Claude Julien said during his postgame press conference. “What we have right now is Marc (general manager Bergevin) did a great job getting some depth.

“You’ve seen me rotate guys in and out,” the coach added. “And I don’t think anybody has disappointed anybody.

“Look at our fourth line tonight. They could have had two three goals. They were that good.”

With Torrey Mitchell getting a night off, Andreas Martinsen played with Steve Ott and Dwight King. The line did some banging and had good possession time in the Florida end, generating the chances to which their coach alluded.

And with five games left, the Canadiens FINALLY have what’s looking like a stable Top 9.

Brendan Gallagher (first four-point night of his career), Paul Byron (two goals, 21 on the season) and Tomas Plekanec (a goal, an assist and 11-9 on faceoffs) combined for eight points and were plus-12.

Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault scored, and Alexander Radulov had two assists. Danault was 8-6 on draws and has seized his most recent opportunity to be the Number One centre on a team that is not deep at that crucial position.

The D is looking good as well.

Jordie Benn was not missed on the back end, as Nathan Beaulieu (plus-3!) and Alexei Emelin looked like they’d been playing together all season. Shea Weber and Andrei Markov were customarily excellent. Brandon Davidson teamed with Jeff Petry and led both teams with four blocked shots.

The Canadiens’ blueline corps stood out in vivid contrast to Florida’s: Jason Demers was minus-5, Keith Yandle minus-4. But the pride of Pointe Claire, Michael Matheson, scored and was plus-1 on the game.

Shall we do a bit of nit-picking?

Of course we shall. This is Hockey Inside/Out, where nits are an endangered species with our (occasionally) happy family of pickers.

Alex Galchenyuk was minus-2 in the win. So was Artturi Lehkonen. And on L’Antichambre, Denis Gauthier was all over Galchenyuk, pointing out that #27 is minus-5 over his last five games.

Their minus stats notwithstanding, the Shaw-Lehkonen-Andrew Shaw line had some nice O-zone shifts. And Shaw, recently switched to centre when Galchenyuk was moved to the wing, was a dominant 11-3 on faceoffs.

The Canadiens will need more from Galchenyuk if they’re going to make some noise in the playoffs.

But if everyone else plays as well as they did against Florida, Galchenyuk has some time to get things together.

• • •

An astute Comment from D Mex, posted on the Liveblog: