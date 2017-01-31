About last night … Canadiens smoke Sabres 5-2

Shall we start with nitpicking?

We shall … because the essence of the Internet is endless whining about everything.

The Canadiens should have played a bit harder to get Carey Price his shutout Tuesday night.

The game was over after 40 minutes, with the home team holding a well-deserved 4-0 lead.

Max Pacioretty completed his hat trick a few minutes into the third … and then the Canadiens took the rest of the night off.

Buffalo outshot the home team 18-5 over the final 20 minutes and got utterly meaningless – if hugely annoying – goals from Dmitry Kulikov and Brian Gionta.

Price made 37 saves – a number artificially inflated by Buffalo’s Garbage Time barrage.

Until that late lapse, the Canadiens played a nearly perfect game.

“The team had a lot of energy,” Michel Therrien said to lead off his postgame media meeting, telecast during l’Antichambre. “The All-Star game break came at a good time for us.”

All four lines played excellent shifts – none more than the Pacioretty-Phillip Danault-Alexander Radulov trio, which threw the puck around with carefree abandon on virtually every shift.

The Captain’s hat trick gave him 24 for the season. Pacioretty is tied in distinguished company – Alex Ovechkin, Jeff Carter and Cam Atkinson – for second behind Sidney Crosby’s 28.

David Desharnais scored for the first time in forever. Out with a knee injury since Dec. 6, DD fit in seamlessly with Andrew Shaw and Sven Andrighetto.

Paul Byron raised his career-best goal total to 14. His line – with Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen – has been the team’s most consistent for weeks.

The situation will get interesting when Alex Galchenyuk returns – possibly Thursday in Philadelphia but almost certainly for the two weekend afternoon games, against Washington and Edmonton.

Who moves to the wing?

DD?

Is Andrighetto bound for St. John’s … again?

I’ll leave it to the Commentariat to work that out.

The situation is clearer on the blueline.

Andrei Markov made a strong return from his injury. He and partner Nikita Nesterov played managed minutes – 17:43 for Markov, 14:21 for the new guy – and were each plus-2 and not on for any goals-against.

(Unlike poor Zach Bogosian. The Buffalo Dman was a mind-blowing minus-5 on the game.)

Greg Pateryn played 18:43 in his return to the lineup. He’ll be back in the pressbox when Jeff Petry gets over the flu.

That isn’t a knock on Pateryn. He played a solid game.

But the Canadiens are getting healthy just in time for the stretch run. And Nesterov looks like he’ll be playing regularly.

The late Buffalo goals and the Sabres’ third-period shot advantage notwithstanding, this was a superb performance by the Canadiens. They look ready for a tough February schedule: Seven games in 12 days before a five-day break.

The Canadiens’ win and Ottawa’s loss to Florida opened a nine-point gap in the Atlantic Division standings.

And their performance – albeit against the lowly Sabres – suggested the Canadiens are capable of upward mobility in the overall Eastern Conference race.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from berc:

Every single Hab except for Markov and Price had at least one shot on goal in a dominant win. No doubt this team has the ability to demolish the weaker teams in the league, but can they find a way to compete with the stronger ones? With a fully healthy roster, they should be able to. Tonight’s new additions were welcome. Pateryn made his presence felt, Markov picked up right where he left off, DD played adequately, and Nesterov was decent. Good news that Redmond was not picked up on the waiver wire; other teams missed out on an opportunity there. Still not persuaded that Shaw adds a whole lot other than in the faceoff circle. Radulov was unbelievable tonight. Let’s hope we soon hear an announcement that he has been signed for the next 5 years.

And from slapshot777:

Great game back after the All-Star Break. Now it’s time to work on the kinks and 2 glaring ones and has to piss anyone off is the inability to keep the foot on the gas and finish teams off and the other is to kill some penalties.

The Habs came out and played a decent first but had a killer second. Going forward we got to get more offense from the other three lines. Teams will focus on Radulov come playoff time and if that happens and the Habs and MB has to know it will be tried.

The Habs have to get a little more offense. Galchenyuk coming back will help and MT tried putting Galchenyuk on another line to try and spread out the scoring and I think if MB can get another play maker or scorer we are in business.

Let’s get to Philadelphia and hopefully bank another two points.