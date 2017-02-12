About last night … Canadiens skunked 4-0 in Boston

Oh, it’s going to be a fun week in Montreal.
The Canadiens are idle for five days. They return to action Saturday at the Bell Centre against Winnipeg.
Of course, a case can be made that the Canadiens have been idle for most of 2017 … and the latter days of 2016.
Their 4-0 loss Sunday night in Boston was the latest in what has become a succession of disappointing performances.
In most of the recent losses – six in their last seven games – the Canadiens have been a one-line team.
Against Boston, they were a no-line team.
And the defence – from the goaltender out – sucked as well.
Boston is not one of the NHL’s offensive juggernauts.
The Canadiens’ ineptitude, however, made the Bs look like the 1985 Oilers.
On the Adam McQuaid goal that opened the scoring, all five Canadiens were out of position. And it got worse as the game continued.
Rather than quote L’Antichambre’s telecast of Michel Therrien’s postgame press conference, Hockey Inside/Out has obtained an exclusive English translation of the coach’s remarks:
OK, that was a younger Therrien (with more hair), 11 years ago in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins ended up firing him, and the rest is history.
Many Canadiens fans would like to see Therrien sacked, particularly in view of the team’s recent craptastic performances.
I don’t think it’s going to happen, unless Geoff Molson cleans house by firing Therrien and Marc Bergevin … a massacre that the cautious owner would be loath to engineer.
And notwithstanding what we’ll be hearing on sports talk radio all week long, I’m not convinced the coach is the Canadiens’ problem.
Could Toe Blake turn Andrew Shaw into a Top 6 forward?
Could Scotty Bowman make Nathan Beaulieu a Top 4 defenceman?
A cold-eyed appraisal of the roster and the “talent” in St. John’s suggests this is not a Cup-contending hockey team.
The Canadiens just don’t have the horses.
And their one thoroughbred is playing like an also-ran claimer.
Could a committee composed of Jacques Plante, Ken Dryden and Patrick Roy figure out why Carey Price is playing like Red Light Racicot?
In a Sportsnet interview after the first period, Boston’s David Backes said: “We need these two points more than they do.”
Their 13 early-season wins, against only two losses, catapulted the Canadiens to the top of the Atlantic Division, and they’ve been there ever since.
But Ottawa and Toronto are getting closer.
And coming out of the break, the Canadiens had better start playing with the desperation backed was talking about … because tumbling out of a playoff position is not inconceivable.
Have a nice week.
• • •
Alex Galchenyuk turned 23 on Sunday.
The Canadiens forward shares his birthday with Charles Darwin and Abraham Lincoln.
Can Galchenyuk’s game evolve?
Or will the gifted-but-stifled-under-Therrien player seek emancipation from the Canadiens?
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by Habnormal:
This loss is a test of where MB wants this team to be. They have, for the 2nd straight season been one of the worst teams from December to February. For decades this once glorious franchise would not put up with even a fraction of that ineptitude. Have some self respect and get a new coach already or else let’s get a new GM!
From ashyslashy
That HAS to be the final nail. If MB doesn’t drop the hammer then he can go down with the ship. It’s such an enormous collapse for the 2nd straight year – coincidence? By the time they play again it will be to stay in the wildcard picture. No leadership, no pride = no chance. Time to find someone else to light a fire. Players simply tuned out MT and he looks completely defeated. And thanks again for trading away 76 so we could be a serious contender. Looking forward to paper bags and acres of empty seats.
I have given up and it takes a lot for me to give up but this is just so frustrating to watch year after year. Same old same old, got to have a French coach got to have this French got to have that french while all other teams get to benefit the best we have to settle for recycled or mediocre coaches.
People wonder why the good French players don’t want to play here. The players we do get we have to overpay it’s got nothing to do with the history that is a song and dance line.
Yet here we are since the start of the season almost identical starts and last year it was Price and now what excuse does he use this year. MT must have something on MB because anyone else and he would be canned.
MB has to see the team is headed down the identical path as last season. This team was built for speed and up tempo play not dump and chase and some sort of weird trap game. The players are not designed for it and all MT has done has created Chaos and confusion with the players.
Here we are going into the third period and what is there to be said the Habs have played crap hockey and will be lucky to score in this game. So what do anyone think MT has some instant chat during the intermission that the teams comes out and scores goals and win the game.
MB got to grow a set and cut the cord with MT. What is the worst can happen?
Does it honestly matter if Therrien’s replacement is francophone? You could replace any coach in the league with a pair of See ‘n Say toys — one for a win, one for a loss — for their post-game comments. Just pull the string, and out comes a stilted bit of nonsense. Montreal’s equipment manager would have to make room for 4 of the items: French & English / Win & Lose.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat myself here: Bye week should be bye bye week for Therrien. Bergevin should also waive David Desharnais, and assign him to St John’s. If the Cup window is truly open, then Therrien is not the coach for the task. (Just as he wasn’t the man to win the cup with Pittsburgh.) With Price playing as badly as he has been, the Habs don’t look to go very far, so he needs to be himself, rather than whoever he has become.
The Canadiens have 5 games before the trade deadline. Depending on how they do with their new coach — Muller? Gallant? Julien? — Bergevin will know if he should buy big on March 1st, or start the rebuild. I would hate to see some of our bright talent shipped out, but the prospect pool is shallow, and if the Cup is not within reach, then Bergevin has to admit this fact and move some talented players out to stockpile picks and prospects, and move on from the Therrien Era.
Gold, Jerry, Gold:
https://twitter.com/KvanSteendelaar/status/831000104286961664
Dear Geoff Molson,
Please correct this situation ASAP. Remove MB/MT this week.
Brisebois and Gallant as replacements seem viable to me. If you prefer others, it’s your team.
But you know that the fans are extremely restless, and failure the remainder of this season may mean no playoff gate again this year, not to mention a miserable off-season of interviewing potential GM’s, and attending meetings regarding the draft, new coach hires, and re-assessment of talent and direction.
Acting this week may salvage the season, and would allow a jump on all the work just mentioned. Fire MB/MT tomorrow.
James Mirtle of the The Athletic TO had a great tweet just now.
In response to Carey Price saying the team has lost its identity, Mirtle wondered if it was in Nashville. Heck yeah.
Here, HIO, for whoever wants to remember better times – a beauty clip from the Habs 2014 run.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQ09PGowU5o
Fail to understand why Boone feels MT is a competent coach and worthy of keeping his job.
Terrible Coach, just terrible.
In terms of content and what he has to share, I suspect he is in the same ballpark, more or less, with his more successful contemporaries.
That said, I’m no fan of his delivery and can see how it could wear thin real quick, especially with guys who have enjoyed their share of success before getting to town.
They say coaches are hired to be fired – unless things turn around here soon, I suspect Therrien will be called upon to complete that circle before free agency starts this summer.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Pk sure was a cancer in the room. The only cancer in that room is Therrien. When I think of what we lost and the PR campaign after the trade I’m just disgusted with this team top to bottom. I can’t wait to hear the excuses after this season is over.
HEAR HEAR
the next time Montreal win the cup,the goalie will be a rookie.
Trade him to Colorado for mackinnon and landeskog.
For anyone who cares Ottawa is now the first team to dethrone Montreal as the number 1 team in Canada with a points percentage of .604 this season. They play each other 3 times next month. They could singlehandedly take Montreal right out of the playoffs with a season sweep.
Senators .604
Habs .603
Oilers .589
Leafs .565
The playoff bubble is not that far.
Agree, the constant response of many who say Habs in first place will soon be unapplicable , unless things change.
Good posts tonight.
two crazy looking high sticks tonight…Nyqvist/Chcuky….Nyqvist obviously much more damage…BUT…on BOTH instances I think the intent was not to whack the head…BOTBH hit the boards when swinging their stick. Nyqvists hands hit the glass and then it jumps up….looks awful and is awful…but not the intent.
Chcuky…similar…he bumps into boards and that cuases stick to go higher….not as much damage and nowhere near as vicious but odd to have two in one day where the boards impact things….
I think it is time to get new blood in the Habs organization.
Any sane NHL executive would know this.
Buh bye, Marc. Take Mike with you.
Bergevin received a public vote of confidence from Geoff Molson at the unveiling of the new Laval uniforms.
Hard to imagine the owner reversing himself on such a short timeline and, for better or worse, that probably means Therrien is on solid ground until end of season.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Habs season is going down the drain, the team’s recent record a true reflection of the talent, coaching, and management of this club. It’s sad, but undeniable that this club isn’t going anywhere in the playoffs, and may not even make the playoffs at this rate.
I’m with PK, time for major changes. As MB/MT are joined at the hip, Molson has no choice but to replace the two of them. Do it this week Geoff.
To D-MEX and others who enable people to continue there subterfuge tactics.
You think Shane is the only person on this site that has a tragic back story and suffers from PTSD? This is an open forum, and its been shared by him voluntarily.
Does that mean we allow him to troll relentlessly his admiration for Price, and attack anyone else who dares question Prices ability, character, and results.
If you cant see that hypocrisy D_MEX than your not paying attention.
OWN your problem, dont bully others because they dont share the same opinion or values that you have.
I grew up in that environment, where if I didn’t think or act like my father wanted, I was bullied, and shamed. Im certain alcoholism and addiction is a popular and unfortunate narrative of more than a few commentariat.
Stop the pattern, Shane is unable to recognize he perpetuates this dynamic and creates strong emotional responses to which everyone loses. He is allowed time and time again to police this site without consequence. That is not equality,.
This sites membership has progressively been banned and muted by the likes of others who bully opinions they dont like, instead of heeding there own advice on ignoring it. People just cant help themselves in making subtle, or sly jabs to anyone they disagree with.
Ban me, hate me, but the elephant the room is crapping all over this site.
The cancer this team has faced for a long while now, is building the entire TEAM around the goalie. They just can’t help themselves, they only know one recipe for success. Beyond stuck in the past.
Anyone can see the entire organization has been built this time around PRICE, protect PRICE at all cost. Nobody knows PRICES injuries, doesn’t play back to backs like hes 55 years old already, plays mostly home games…i could go on, on the amount of ways Price is protected, but its pointless. They will fire the coach, and GM, likely before they change there goddamn philosophy.
I get it, because there is probably not a more profitable name in the league other than PRICE, truly his name makes more money for the league than Sydney Crosby im pretty certain. In large because he plays in Montreal.
Its insanity.
If Montreal can ever get away from the philosophy of building the team around the goalie they will stand a chance.
Look at all the last Stanley Cup winners, NONE were built around the goalie.
The cancer in Montreal is building a TEAM from the goalie out, its not even close to realistic. Montreal cant help but live on its past accolades.
Permanently STUCK as far as winning a championship, but makes tons and TONS of profits.
How do you fix that. This is not a PRICE bashing I feel I need to reiterate, because im sure thats all of some of you will hear, this is PHILOSOPHY bashing, because they make alot of money, and the results are inconsequential.
Montreal needs to get UNSTUCK in thinking BIG TIME, and its unlikely to occur because of those record profits.
They will milk this cow till its dead, rotted, and dried up. They cant help themselves, there just some greedy old boys consortium.
Stick yours where the sun don't shine, whiner.
Wow stay classy
Not sure about the first part of this post… although HIO forums is kinda like America, it feels like there’s 2 groups here, each lives in its own bubble, not listening to each other, and attacking each other. It’s a bit ironic that in trying to stop attacks, you usually have to attack someone you perceived making an attack, and so the cycle goes.
Moving on to the meat though…
Can you explain to me why you think a complete re-build would be better? This is what I don’t get. I’m not in love with this team as is, but I like a lot of the pieces. There’s obviously a big contingent that wants a re-build, but re-build to what?
The problem I have with this is there’s no alternative plan. I can you can debate philosophies of how to build a team, goaile out, down the middle, D first, whatever your preference is, but it just seems academic. What happens if this team did an actual re-build? I’m curious who you’d deem worthy of keeping and what for the big names we’d lose, what you envision getting back.
A rebuild is a long road to go down. You’re upset watching them lose now? I think it’s optimistic to say most Habs fans would be okay watching this team go from at least Playoff bound to perennial stinker for a couple years at least while they are changing the team and developing new talent.
At best, I think you’d get prospects and picks, which automatically makes it a long term project, and a bit of a crap shoot. I think the stat is like only 50% of 1st rounders play more than a full season in the NHL or something. So there’s no guarantees even if you load up on draft picks, number 1 picks aren’t a lock either (re: the Oilers) and you still have the lottery that might screw you over.
So for me, I’ll take the team we have now (hopefully with a few alterations by trade deadline) because as small as it is, I do think there’s a chance this team could win a cup. Playoffs are all about being hot at the right team. CGY/EDM proved that with their runs in the mid 00’s, and LA proved you can win when they made it in the last game of the season and won the cup as an 8th seed in 2012. And a hot goalie is the best commodity you can have for a cup run. They can steal games by themselves, no other position can do that.
You said none of the past winners have been built from the net out?
I would argue both Boston and LA have been built that way. They are built very similarly to the Habs I think. The Hawks and Pens, I’d argue Crawford and Fleury can both play elite levels, but they aren’t as consistent. And I think to a certain extent those teams are put together by circumstance more than anything. If you can get guys like Malkin, Crosby, Toews, and Kane, and you have to pay them top dollar to stay, then that’s what you do cause they are star players, and every team wants stars. So you keep the stars, and do your best with who you can get that left on the market.
For the Habs, for me, that’s Price, Weber, Chucky, Radu, and Patches (his contract is too good and he’s playing some of his best hockey I’ve ever seen lately, Radu has been a miracle worker for that, he actually goes in corners to get pucks sometimes now, haha I never thought I’d see that from Max).
I think this debate is like the repeal Obamacare debate in the US. I might not love it, but this is our team right now and it’s what we have to work with. It’s easy to call for it to be blown up without offering an alternative (and in hockey, it would just be a hypothetical alternative anyways) and there’s no way to really argue against the alternative because there’s nothing to argue against. I can’t say Price over Goalie X and whomever we’d get back, but there’s no way to know.
What is your preferred philosophy for building a hockey team since it’s not from the G out?
I agree with what you’re saying, there’s definitely some of that going on, and sadly it’s contributed to HIO declining over the past few years.
We shouldn’t be getting personal or trying to police others’ opinions. If you disagree so vehemently over an internet hockey argument, may be just don’t say anything. It’s a petty nothing.
So, not a fan of cheap shots involving PTSD shots
at other posters then I take it, that’s good to hear.
N8 and Chucky have not developed to where they were supposed to be. Is it the players…coaches…scouts? If this decline continues there has to be an answer to this after 5 seasons.
Price’s comment is pretty interesting.
😉
Any chance of a summary, for those of
us trapped watching the Grammys … ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
something like
“we seem to have lost or forgotten our identity, we are playing really loose”
Thx Krob !
With those comments, Price appears to have thrown his coach under the bus.
About time.
Good point about Galchenyuk seeking emancipation Boone. It’s quite clear his talent is being wasted, his creativity stifled in Montreal, as you say.
Chucky has to be accountable too. Pre-injury everything was going well but I think his ego was bruised b/c when he came back he wasn’t put on the #1 line right away – and for good reason, he was way out of game shape, needed to get his legs back. But you and Boone are right, it could be enough for him to turn down a long term deal in MTL and test the UFA waters.
This whole team seems to have a victim mentality right now. At the beginning of the year they looked like a team, now they look like a bunch of individuals concerned about their own crap rather than finding a way to win.
So how did this team manage to go 13-2 at the beginning of the season? There must be something there. Defensive zone coverage has broken down, the goaltending has headed South, and morale seems to be poor. It all starts with the goalies helping to boost the players’ confidence, and this has simply not been happening. But poor play in the defensive zone and a dubious transition game are at least as much on the coaches as the players. There is surely a coaching problem here. But there is a management problem, too. With the exception of the bold Subban trade, Management has been too conservative. The repeated decisions to hang onto the coach, made ad nauseam, are obviously hurting the product on the ice. Period.
Ugh. This is going to be my last post here until Therrien is replaced. I’ll keep reading, because you’re all great, and I enjoy the insights and debate, but I’m so disgusted with the way this team is playing and being coached. Good luck and god help us all. CJ in BK
I can smell the skunk from here in Montreal. Headed for the cleaners tomorrow morning.
Richard R
Enjoy your week off, Boone. You deserve it.
Not sure you could blame Price for any of those goals tonight.
Has the house cleaning started yet? I sure hope so.
Yes, McCarron has been shipped back to the farm. The first move of many this week.
Was surprised he was brought up again before playoffs. He’s not ready. He’s still clumsy and slow. Ya he’s a big body, and we desperately need that, but I’d rather take the long view and let this guy develop, get his foot speed up, get comfy in that big body once it fills out, and then come up ready to step into the 2nd or 3rd line, rather than be buried on the 4th and play less than 10 minutes a game.