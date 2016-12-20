About last night … Canadiens scorch Anaheim 5-1

Shall we get right to the asterisk?
The Canadiens caught Anaheim on the second night of a back-to-back that began with a tough win Monday in Toronto.
Shots-on-goal were highly indicative of what transpired in the Canadiens’ 5-1 romp at the Bell Centre Tuesday night:
Anaheim had seven – to the Canadiens’ 10 – in a first period that ended 1-1 after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Paul Byron.
Shots in the second: 12-3 for the Canadiens, who got a power-play goal – yes, you read that right! – by Tomas Plekanec – yes, you also read THAT right!!!
Third-period margin was the same: 12-3 in shots, but 3-0 in goals, by Jeff Petry, Max Pacioretty (on another PP!!) and, in the dying seconds, Chris Terry.
Anaheim had six shots on Carey Price over the game’s final 40 minutes.
That’s fatigue, folks. No one sucks that bad.
Even with the qualifiers, however, it was a huge win for the Canadiens.
Notably for the guys who stepped up.
With Andrei Markov, his defence partner and graduate school professor injured, Jeff Petry played his best game of the season. In addition to his goal and two assists, Petry assumed the role of Markovian mentor for D partner Nathan Beaulieu.
The result? Nate the (occasionally almost) Great had HIS best game of the season: impeccable on the back end and, using those great wheels judiciously, an attacking threat that had the Ducks backing up all evening long.
Everyone on D was excellent. Shea Weber was held pointless, stretching his career-worst drought to 10 games, but he and Alexei Emelin have evolved into a credible first pairing.
A statistical anomaly: Weber had no hits and Emelin had two. The Canadiens’ team total was 13, to 45 for the Ducks.
Look at that disparity and you figure the Canadiens were manhandled. A more accurate interpretation: Anaheim did the thumping because the Canadiens were on the puck for most of the game.
Which they were. Even without Alex Galchenyuk, their most dynamic forward, and with Brendan Gallagher mired in a nightmarish slump – four goals in the first six games of the season, once since and none in the last 10 – the Canadiens are getting solid shifts and timely goals from a forward corps that reminds no one of the 1977 lineup.
Michel Therrien described it as “a good team win, again … Everyone was involved.”
“The guys come to play, they come to work. Their attitude is phenomenal.”
It’s about to be tested.
After playing host to Minnesota on Thursday, the Canadiens have a Friday night date in Columbus – scene of that 10-0 annihilation at the beginning of November.
Then, after a break for Christmas, the Canadiens play six straight on the road against quality opponents: Tampa Bay and Florida (in a back-to-back), Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve, Nashville and Dallas back-to-back, then Toronto.
After a Jan. 9 home game against Washington, the Canadiens play on consecutive nights in Winnipeg and Minnesota.
Bottom line: It doesn’t get easier for this injury-ravaged but surprisingly resilient hockey team.
The collapse, however, is still on hold.
• Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:
With key players out of the lineup, this is how the Habs have to play. The team concept with everyone buying in. Speed kills and the Habs are right now skating teams into the ice. The team is also winning their share of face offs.
The team defense has stepped up with Petry right now leading the way with key goals and key pinches. On the backend the Habs are shutting down the opponents offense. Saturday they allowed 5 shots in the third and tonight 3 shots on net.
This team is showing way more character than last season after losing key players and the silver lining here is Markov may well indeed get some deserved rest as well as Galchenyuk.
Also the team get to evaluate their AHL players in real game situations so to better take stock of what they actually have.
In the end the Habs get another two points and lets roll onto Thursday.
And from city centre:
What a great effort with a quarter of the regular lineup missing. Defense was amazing: not just holding the opposition to a measly 13 shots but the fact that the big duck forwards got nowhere near CP31 during the game.
The combination of Petry stepping up his play, Byron continuing to be excellent every shift and the role guys playing responsible, solid hockey makes for a good chance of surviving the injury bug while a few of our boys still struggling to pot one. Only down note is it looks to me like Shea is certainly playing hurt. His dominant physical game is missing so am guessing a hand or shoulder injury.
RDS is saying that Markov will not play against Wild.
He’ll be back for the games in sunny FLA. Give the old wizard as much time off as possible. It will pay off come playoff time.
With a full lineup this is how MT will probably roll his lines. If it were me I’d switch DD and Pleks and have Flynn out for either Carr or McCarron
Rads Galchenyuk byron
Max DD Gally
Leckonen Pleks Shaw
Flynn Mitchell Danult
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
I can see Pacman staying on the top line there once Chucky is back. Then its Plek with Gally and Byron. And Shaw with Daneault and Letkonen. DD on the 4th line with Mitchell and Flynn. And as soon as Daneault falters – DD moves up to the third line while Dandy gets dropped.
I can also see us adding a top 6 centre close to the deadline which will really throw a wrench into the lines for the BETTER of course.
Paul Byron is no fluke. I am telling you this guy can be a consistent 20 goal scorer and is making up for Gally’s poor season so far. Put the guy on the 2nd line in place of Flynn to get him more minutes. As for Gally I don’t know what should be done with him. I am extremely disappointed with him thus far and wouldn’t mind seeing him in the press box. Yes he has the heart of a lion but he NEEDS to start putting the puck in the net. Even Rads has cooled down but hey the team is still winning.
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
I will be very disappointed if anything were ever to happen to that gorgeous hair of yours.
That he is not. And I recall MANY posters on here ripping our GM for signing him so quickly and for THAT much and THAT long. Our GM showed no patience and this was a huge mistake and ya de dah dah dah. What a STEAL by our GM.
No worries about Gallagher he will be fine , we always notice and complain about the floaters and with good reason , with Gally at least we know he has heart and doesn’t give up, so his lean passage will make him even better , he is still very important and a keeper , players with that much heart just don’t come around every day , he’s human and who knows what’s going on with him , and I believe that can be said for many players who are having uncharacteristic passages , Plekky was criticized last year and he was going thru a divorce if I am not mistaken, although they are millionaires we have to remember that they also go thru the same ups and downs in life that we do , only they are under the microscope every day , I believe the Gally we have will be an important AND CONTRIBUTING player for a while to come and under all circumstances is a keeper …
All Habs all the Time
I just saw a list over on hockeydb of the trending searches. The list can only be described as a
partial list of some of the all time great players. Glad to see a Hab on the list. Here were the top
6: 1/Jaromir Jagr 2/Wayne Gretzky 3/Paul Byron 4/Sidney Crosby 5/Mario Lemieux 6/Alex Ovechkin
What a group of some extremely talented players.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FClGhto1vIg
Both Galchenyuk and DD are slated to be out six-to-eight weeks.
1. If Galchenyuk comes back first and everyone else is healthy, where does DD slot back into the lineup?
2. Is it a virtual lock that DD comes back first, so he can get some first-line minutes and hopefully a few points so MT can justify his roster spot?
3. Will DD get a ‘conditioning’ stint in St. John’s?
4. Will we see Tonya Harding’s goons lurking around the dressing room area?
5. Good burger, or good sandwich?
1/ Yes
2/Yes
3 no
4/what?
5/ yes
1. 2nd or 3rd line (it’s gonna happen)
2. No
3. No
4. I hope not
5. Definitely a good burger! with bacon of course
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Gosh I hate to be a debbie downer but last night was not hte best ever game played by the habs nor was it their best game of the season. Petry and Terry goals were extremely soft and honestly should not have been goals (not that i’m giving them away). 99% of the Habs PP time was worse than aweful. . .how an NHL team can not generate any offense on the PP escapes me – now they did score 2 PP goals but each was not scored off PP set up and can not really be expected.
So – defensively – yes an awesome game – offensively just an average game. extremely concerned about the PP. I just do not understand why they can not enter the zone and set up…. it was clear last night (and other games) the PK keeps players high to take away Weber. . . well then the Habs must control the puck down low… 5 on 5 they cycled the puck very well (all 4 lines did) but on the PP they can’t.
So off my rant – it was a good game and N8 and Petry both played extremely well.
Hmmm. Debbie Downer. DD. Coincidence? I think not.
This team continues to answer the bell and all its critics.
6 out of 12 points vs the heavy and big California teams this season. We are now done with them and we aren’t even half way thru the season yet. Bergy has enough information now to go for it. We are contenders and we should go for it this year and next year. We need a top 6 big centre yet AND a top 4 dman. He will ADD at the deadline and push for it. All the nay sayers can continue to rip this team and GM but reality is – we are CLOSE and Bergy should be given nothing but praise. He is a top 5 GM in this league and our team is lucky to have him as our GM. Keep up the good work Bergy!
As negative as my last post was, yes I agree – I view the Habs as marginal contenders. A big #2C would be fantastic – Pleks as your 3rdC would be great. I would not break the bank for these needed items until more is known about Radu, in fact I’d like to resign before the trade deadline
I hear ya and yes this team can frustrate its biggest fans for sure from time to time. Radulov is a keeper and gamer. Sure he knows he is being watched EVERY single game and people are just waiting for him to crack. But the sample size if big enough for me. Keep him. But we’ll have to PAY. He is a top line winger for SURE and we didn’t have to give up anything to get him. 4 years x $6 M should get it done?
Did I read it right yesterday – Paul Byron has 11 goals?
How about Pacioretty? Or Plekanec?
13 & 3
Pacman is doing great and is hot once again. I truly am disappointed in Gallagher this season. I love his heart but he is showing the talent of a 5th round draft pick this season. He is just shooting for the sake of shooting now. Obviously he is in a slump and has no confidence but I worry this may be what he becomes – a 10-14 goal scorer per year. Not the 22-26 goal man and difference maker. Oh well – nobody can argue with his character and heart and determination. He wears our CH jersey proudly!
well… imagine Gallagher with 2 bigger lads that create space and attract attention. Totally different output then.
But yeah… he is pulling Scotty G there in terms of production. All he needs is an 8 million dollar contract.
fair enough.
Max had a bum foot for the start of the season and, based on what he showed, likely the World Cup too. He’s rounding into form. Tough to get a lot on a shot when you can’t put your full weight on your foot.
Hearing lots on Juulsen from McKenzie and Button. I thought he was an offensive dman, but apparently a stalwart, tough to play against dman who can move the puck well.
Seems like a perfect complement to Sergachev in a few years, eh? As long as Sergie is good on the left side.
Juulsen brings some O as well. He has worked on his all round game since he was drafted. I see him as a top 4 NHL dman who can play on our 2nd PP unit. He is two years away yet. Let’s not rush him. Just my two cents. I have seen him a few times live here in Calgary and he has GAME – trust me.
Beaulieau was incredible last night. I really hope he can keep playing with confidence like that.
Clearly the coaches talked to the D and told them to get more engaged…realizing offence is going to have to come from the backend. I’ve never seen the Habs D jump up as much as they did that game.
That coincides with Markov not playing. Clearly, Markov is the problem in the room.
I hear the exact same thing is happening in Nashville.
That’s far reaching… didnt’ know Markov had that much influence.
No he isn’t “a problem.” However, Markov is being overused and MT is pulling his usual BS of overlooking Markov’s mistakes while benching the younger guys for their mistakes. That’s tough on morale, but he’s very much respected.
As for Beaulieu, after his idiotic penalty for shooting off his mouth at the refs on Saturday, he had to put in a super human effort to get out of MT’s doghouse. And, he did!
N8 shows flashes and always has. I hope he can be consistent now for about 10 games in a row and not go back to his brain farts and brutal reads and turn over machine game. He has the talent but its between the ears that frustrates the heck out of me. If we can land a top 6 for him or even Fowler I would do it in a second.
IMHO the Habs will start Montoya in net against the Wilds tomorrow night, so Price can take care of the Bluejackets who shelled Montoya with ten goals in their last match against the Habs, this Friday night.
I think losing to Jackets 5-1 time would still be an improvement.
I dunno…would the good thing be to give Montoya a chance for redemption against the Blue Jackets? Have to think the team would want him to get that shot and would play like it.
I think Montoya will play against Columbus and shut them out. If Montoya plays Minnesota we may be in trouble. Dubnyk vs Montoya…yikes.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Nope – I think Price starts at home for all the season tick holders and last game before Xmas….you play your #1 at HOME and your #2 on the road. Montoya wants to bounce back vs the team that lit him up AND the players in front of him OWE him a great game in that barn this time too. Just my two cents.
Well, the Habs are winning, Christmas is looming, DD is hurting and the conversation is lulling, so there is only one thing left to turn to. Food.
1) Soup or Salad?
2) A Starter or Skip-it?
3) This middle course, too? Anyone down with it?
4) Lamb, Fish, Seafood, Chicken, Pork, Beef, Pasta, Vegetarian or Misc (Like Game)?
5) Dessert? Y/N?
6) Is Cheese a dessert?
7) Coffee or Apertif?
1) Soup.
2) Starter.
3) Totally Down with it. Many interesting options show up in the Starter/Middle category.
4) Currently on the Lamb train.
5) Dessert? N.
6) Yes. Cheese is so versatile. It is the King of Food.
7) Neither. Another glass of Cab Sauv with my Cheese.
1. Soup
2. No. Steal a little from someone else’s.
3. No
4. Beef
5. No. As much beef as possible should be stuffed in so there’s no room, even if there’s always supposed to be room. If necessary, see No. 2
6. No
7. Neither
What ever happened to just plain beer for the holidays?
1) Soup.
2) Starter.
3)I’m definitely down with the middle course. The more the merrier.
4)Canada Goose
5) Dessert, Yes, Pie a la mode
6) Yes, it can be, but I don’t much care for cheesecake.
7) Coffee with Dessert, and a digestif later.
Montreal Canadiens-2013 and forever Northeast Division Champs
Fun..
1) Salad
2) depends on what I am eating garlic cheese bread..yea baby..
3) Don’t even know what that is..so no
4) Lamb
5) No not much for sweets.
6)Cheese is everything..so yes
7) De caff or I am up half the night..don’t drink so no Apertif
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
1) Depends on the weather.
2) Depends how much wine I have had.
3) Not.
4) Pasta today.
5) No.
6) Yes.
7) Espresso.
I hear a lot of excuses for the ducks last night about being on a back to back game. Let’s see how many in the media give Montreal that consideration when they place3 games in 4 days this week when they do a back to back Thurs/Friday against a very tough Columbus team
i was thinking the same thing. It seems like anytime we play really well all the talk is about how poorly the other team played.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m sure only this forum will cut the Habs a break on back ends of back to backs. I can think of a few posters in particular who will be especially understanding.
I also think they need more days off.
A few posters in particular may need more days off.
Free Front.
John McKay quotes:
1) “I think it’s a good idea.” — on the woeful Buccaneers’ execution.
2) “Everyone is unhappy at times, even my wife. Only she doesn’t get interviewed about it.” –on Buccaneers players who were complaining to the press.
3) “You do a lot of praying, but most of the time the answer is ‘no.'” — on why coaching an expansion team is a religious experience.
4) “We didn’t tackle well today but we made up for it by not blocking.”
5) “He is not in a union. He can carry the ball as many times as we want him to.” — after O.J. Simpson carried the ball 38 times in a game.
6) “He’s not twins.” — on the weaknesses of superb linebacker Hugh Green.
7) “I don’t think he’s got much of a future here, because I plan on going to all the games.” — on placekicker Pete Rajecki having a bad camp with the Buccaneers because McKay made him nervous.
8) “Kickers are like horse manure. They’re all over the place.”
9) “There aren’t many secrets in coaching. Well, there’s one secret: Get a guy like Warrick Dunn, throw him a screen pass and watch him run 52 yards with it. That will make a genius out of you every time.”
10) “If you have everyone back from a team that lost 10 games, experience isn’t too important.” — on the significance of experience.
11) “It’s shattering when a player loses interest in camp. When you lose your desire to stand around and eat steaks, you lose everything.”
12) “Emotion is highly overrated in football. My wife Corky is emotional as hell but she can’t play football worth a damn.”
https://www.espn.com/classic/obit/s/2001/0517/1200798.html
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
I hope Emelin stays with Habs and not exposed in draft. We need the bomb.
If there’s no update on the health of either Markov or Shaw I wish they would point that out as such sometime today.
Even the Fox hosers were forced to acknowledge last night that Habs speed was forcing Ducks into making turnovers and stifling their game.
Minnesota. A very tough team to play against and flying below the radar this year. Excellent goal tender and play a grinding fore checking game. I think the Minnesota team is better then the California teams and you can bet they will add something more at trade time to make them better.
The Minny game and the Jackets game will be tell us more about our Habs.
Iam interested to find out who plays goal against the Jackets.
Tough schedule coming up.
Yup, could be a Minny – Columbus final.
Watched by nobody.
lol…very true.
And if it were an all Canadian final it would be watched by less. Sad to say.
You don’t suppose anyone in Minnesota watches hockey?
I think he supposes there’s not that many souls in Minny…
I think it’s common knowledge they love their hockey like Canadians.
6 out of 12 points against the California teams, missing their top centre for three games
Good Gerry thoughts:
Good win last night! Speed on the puck, Carey not tested, 2 PP goals, and scoring distributed. Pleks gets a goal, Byron again, and even the fourth line gets rewarded. For a team missing so many regulars, including a few key ones in Galchenyuk and Markov, they are displaying a surprising resilience and willful determination. Nice to see the recently maligned Petry show his potential too. With the opportunities and experience afforded some young players during this injury stretch, this team can only be better when the injured return. If we are really lucky, DD won’t make it back on the roster again!
Bad Gerry thoughts:
PP? You call that a PP? Crap, if not for a couple of lucky goals, we’d be screaming about who to blame for that debacle of a man advantage. And if not for those lucky goals, that game was still a toss-up. Imagine if the Ducks had gotten themselves a real backup goalie instead of Bernier, who has now lost 12 of 13 games vs. the Habs in his career. This team is getting it done, hanging around despite the injuries, and while I like the players efforts, the coaching of the PP still leaves room for improvement. Yeah, we are missing Markov and Chucky, two key cogs in the PP, and Weber might be playing hurt. But on one PP we didn’t even gain the zone! That’s so frustrating that you start thinking about declining the PP just to avoid the emotional letdown of seeing two minutes go by and watching your team flail about in utter uselessness! Minny and Columbus next back to back. Minny has won 8 straight, Columbus 10 straight. Now that’s a real test of this Habs club.
It’s going to be hard to make the roster once Galchenyuk returns. With him, Plekanec, Danault and Mitchell, it’s hard to see where DD or McCarron slot in. We could move Danault to the wing, but, Byron and Lekhonen are our depth at LW and Gallagher and Shaw on the other side. I’d much rather see Danault as #3C than #4 wing.
Colour me dumbstruck that Paul F Byron has 19 points. Gonna be tough for get ice for McCarron, Carr, Andrighetto, Scherbak and Hudon when a low-wage NHL winger is putting up top-6 points.
I’ll take two lucky PP goals any time. It’s not like other teams only score those authentic tic-tac-toe goals with the man advantage.
I’m not afraid of those hot streaking teams either. Streaks come to Carey Price’s glove side to die.
bwoar…give it time. We have got really excited before on a short sample of games. Although Byron looks like a real quality small player. As far as the game last night while it is great to see us put points in the bank. If our team was on a long road trip and played a bit tired with a back up that was rocky to say the least well we’d be making that excuse. So good two points and the team does work these past few games while having injuries I don’t think other than Chucky the other injuries are all that key. I’m hopeful of a decent season and making the play offs but this team needs to get bigger to win it all I think. During the regular season we sometimes forget how the intensity ratchets up in the playoffs.
I’m convinced Byron’s having a career year, no worries there, just kinda surprised. He’s this year’s Dutch Gretzky; and as a whole the “fifth-line puds” MB has assembled are eating opposing squads’ depth for lunch.
I think having Shaw out hurts us in certain games, as will Markov, certainly, but I’m crossing my fingers for a healthy squad in the playoffs, period.
I really like Big Mac..brings size and grit to a team that needs some mass.
I agree, but how to deploy him? On a healthy team there’s no room in the top 9, and is he really benefiting from 4th line minutes? That AHL line played about 9 minutes of hockey.
good question..have no idea either.
Byron is starting to look a lot like another Calgary cast off who did OK — Martin St. Louis. McCarron has been a revelation on this visit. Agree that roster is getting full. DD, Carr and Ghetto are spare parts. I like Carr’s fire, but he was lost out there last night. Flynn doesn’t make the same kinds of mistakes.
The best option in my opinion is still Hudon. Keep McCarron, Mitchell and Hudon as a line after all else are healthy.
Patch-Chucky-Radu
Lehk-Danault-Shaw
Byron-Plek-Gally
Hudon-Mitchell-McCarron
Flynn, Andrighetto
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Good two points but I slept through most of it. Kind of a snoozefest.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Clinics usually are boring. Anaheim was schooled.
For the second game in a row Markov is out and Petry steps up.
Too bad he’s as “soft as BUTTER “, I heard them moan after he didn’t jump in as 3rd man as Price pummeled Palmieri within an inch of his life .
Because that’s why they signed Petry- for his fists not his offensive capabilities.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
We don’t see eye to eye a lot..but this is an excellent post.
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
You would have been moaning about it if Price were injured.
But he wasn’t..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
? Don’t follow. If Price were injured on the play, it would not have changed the injury. Very confused as to why this play by Petry has created such angst.
Horse of a different colour.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Here’s a beauty quote from Beaulieu just begging to be used out of context:
“It’s so frustrating,” said Canadiens defenceman Nathan Beaulieu. “The way we play, it just seems like as soon as you get the puck there’s someone on you. It’s the most annoying way to defend.
Engels’ game summary:
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/sum-canadiens-parts-turning-force/
Forced me to read the article with that Luke, well done.
(Okay, skim)
I had to read that paragraph a few times to get the concept.
Nate didn’t phrase it particularly well, and it was just sort of dumped in the article without a clear set-up.
At first skim i was, like, Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?!!
Adding the next sentence in the quote would have made it clear, no?
Last night’s game was great. Imagine if Gallagher gets going, the power play starts producing and Bergevin picks up a stud at the trade deadline. This team could go far!
Gallagher will get goals …
I wonder if DD cried himself to sleep last night? Too busy making toys for Santa, probably.
Cleaning out the reindeer stalls.
Richard R
He probably watched the game and was happy that his team won.
I’m happy when my coworkers succeed without me, too.
Sounds like they would be happy your not there with comments like that..honestly..the guy is hurt..I would expect that the team should and would carry on without him, just like we do here at work, a co worker and friend is off battling cancer right now..so we all step it up and fill in for him..
DD has not played is some time now, and won’t anytime soon, could we possibly move on from this now..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Yea I would say so too..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Its over for DD…but not too many posters on this site could even get one point in the NHL vs the 247 DD has…
Give me enough games, and I’ll get you one point.
How about hits?
I throw a hit on my first shift. Then I’d be carried off on a stretcher.
I whip the most useless shot from so so far away just so I get that on the score card. And I’d throw the weakest, softest, most pathetic hit just to get Nyder off my back.
At this point, I’d collapse from exhaustion and be carried off on your stretcher.
He cleans MTs house.
Good on the Habs: resilient, fast, determined. But that was one of the worst PP ever! They had a full 2 minutes where they didn’t even cross the opponent’s blue line. How does it go again: Therrien is a bum and Muller is a hockey genius? Please. For sure missing Galchenyuk hurts plus Weber injured, Markhov out..quite a challenge.
They were 2 for 6 last night – be happy!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I’ve been reading the rules regarding the expansion draft.
Emelin has a NTC but that doesn’t mean he can refuse to go to Las Vegas if chosen. Only players with NMCs are exempt.
Some other facts:
* LV must take one and only one player from each team.
* Three of those must be goalies.
* They will pick 3rd in the draft lottery.
With 30 players to pick, this means that they will have to pick AHLers as well as NHLers. They can’t pick only NHL regulars as they would be stuck paying too many salaries.
Say they want their total wages to be $60M, this comes out to $2M per player chosen.
A player like Emelin at $4.1M may not be attractive to them. Also, Emelin would only be signed for one more year (2017-2018) and the likelihood is they would lose him next year.
They could pick a prospect, but only players who have been professionals for more than two years are eligible. I believe this makes De La Rose, McCarron and Hudon ineligible (but I might be mistaken). Among our older prospects only Andrighetto has any value.
We wil have to expose two forwards. My guess is that those would be Desharnais and Flynn. Redmond, Pateryn and Barberio will also be left unprotected.
It would make sense for LV to pick Al Montoya (who will need to be exposed) as one of their three goalies, or Flynn or Pateryn, or maybe even Andrighetto.
In other words I doubt we will lose a key player.
—–
I think it’s been mentioned before, but one team that is in trouble is Anaheim. They have to protect Bieksa (NMC), meaning they will also need to protect their three young guns on D ( Vatanen, Lindholm and Fowler).
This leaves four spots, three of which are automatic: Perry, Getzlaf, Kesler (all have NMCs).
They will almost certainly lose a good young player, unless they make a trade.
—–
Thankfully the NHL has chosen to have the expansion draft done behind closed doors. That way when we find out a certain player was not chosen from a certain team, when it would have seemed obvious, we will have no reason to think anything untowards has occurred.
Gary is always ensuring that this league is above board in all facets.
I thiI think that’s a good thing isn’t it? Teams won’t need to publicly reveal who they did not protect.
—–
I am 99% certain the protected lists will be public for all teams in the league.
1) Mike McCarron and Nikita Scherbak and Zach Fucale started their pro career last season, they’re exempt from the expansion draft. Jacob de la Rose and Charles Hudon started theirs before then, they have more than two pro seasons, so they’ll be eligible.
2) Brian Flynn and David Desharnais will be UFA in July. For the purposes of the expansion draft, they won’t count as players under contract that the Canadiens are exposing.
Not a big deal, there will be lots of options for us to fill our quota of forwards and defencemen to leave exposed.
3) Same for Al Montoya, he’ll be UFA in July, so won’t qualify as the goalie we have to leave exposed, unless we re-sign him until then.
Right. Hudon actually already has three years as a pro now.
I assume we will resign Montoya just to expose him. You are obligated to expose at least one goalie.
—–
Fucale?
Are you giving my posts the Burli-skim?
1) Mike McCarron and Nikita Scherbak and Zach Fucale started their pro career last season, they’re exempt from the expansion draft.
Same for Charlie Lindgren, he’s considered to have two pro seasons, since he played one game with the Canadiens last year.
Ummmm… I was asking about TIM Fucale.
Y’know… his cousin.
Yes, re-signing Al Montoya might be an easy way to provide that goalie to Vegas, but there’s always the risk that he’s not picked by Vegas, and then you’re ‘stuck’ with his contract. Meanwhile there are a tonne of goalies in the league and the AHL who qualify, they’re a dime a dozen.
I think they’ll wait to see how Al performs into this season, and what goalies are on the market that, if you had to keep one if he wasn’t selected in the draft, what his fit in the organization would be. Will the team want Charlie Lindgren or a veteran as a backup for Carey Price next season? How is Zach Fucale faring? Will Mike McNiven be ready for AHL or ECHL duty? Etc, etc, all these questions come into play.
Craig Button has Vegas picking DeLaRose from the Habs.
http://www.tsn.ca/viva-las-vegas-tsn-hockey-s-early-expansion-team-lineup-1.614039
I would guess that has changed. DLR looked good in his first year but he is now unlikely to even make it in the NHL.
—–
Because he’s being ruined by the brain-dead hack, Lefebvre, and these feckless no-talent schlubs who run this once proud franchise like its some sort of personal playground.
Bye the way, I support your strong stance on ‘Fred Claus’, but I like anything Vince Vaughn is in. He should be in every movie.
I’ve read this somewhere else before, so it must be true.
Luke, it’s the Christmas season for goodness sake… you need to add a “bah, humbug!” to that post.
Defense wins championships
Fidem rationemque coniunge. One Truth. That is all.
François Gagnon had fun with that, says that he spoke with Mr. Button one evening at a game, and said that if the Canadiens best player left exposed was Jacob de la Rose, they had huge problems. Apparently Craig Button ruefully told him he’d look at this again, for his next expansion draft forecast.
This says to me that Craig Button went on name recognition, saw Jacob a couple years ago as a strong prospect, and took him as the selection from Montréal, without giving a second look to Phillip Danault and Paul Byron or Nathan Beaulieu. He probably hasn’t kept up with the career curve Jacob is on, essentially a flatline.
Ya, a Flatline because he’s being ruined by the brain-dead hack, Lefebvre, and these feckless no-talent schlubs who run this once proud franchise like its some sort of personal playground.
De La Rose has never showed offense. He looks good defensively but is a 4th liner currently
He’s never been given a fair shot by the brain-dead hack, Lefebvre, and these feckless no-talent schlubs who run this once proud franchise like its some sort of personal playground.
Gary Bettman shunted me onto “Canadiens Express” on RDS. Despite the rough cuts and action left on the cutting room floor, with Pierre Houde and Marc Denis calling the action, it’s still better than the HNIC version we get on Saturday nights, or the TVA Sports pale copy. A quick bite-sized broadcast of the Canadiens 5-1 win against the Ducks.
Generalities:
–We felt that if the Canadiens could weather the storm the next little while, a tough stretch of games without Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais, if they could maintain a .500 record, that would be great, what with the strong start they had to the season, they could coast on that for a while.
Well, an OT loss to the Bruins, a loss to the Sharks, a win in Washington, and now a win against the Ducks, that’s 5 points out of 8. We’re on track.
–We often bemoan that teams that played the previous night, usually on a road swing that takes them through Ottawa and Toronto, still get the jump on us on our home ice. On this occasion though, it seems we caught the Ducks when they weren’t their usual energetic, physical selves. And that’s great for us, we suffer on the West Coast trips, might as well feast on jetlagged barnstorming California teams when we get an opportunity.
Specificities:
–I always hated Korbinian Holzer, from when he and Mike Kostka were force fed to us by the toronational media as the second coming of Borje Salming and Ian Turnbull that one season with the Leafs, how they’d be the New Big Three, blah blah blah. Well, it was good to see him take a dumb penalty, after having played Mr. Tough Guy against Brendan Gallagher. I always appreciate when idiots cost their teams a goal and probably a win with their patented dumb moves.
–If teams fear our powerplay, maybe they won’t be so liberterious with our smaller players, won’t feel so free to expressionate their inner goon. I imagine Mr. Holzer will try to avoid Randy Carlyle the next couple of days.
–Is it just me or has Alex Radulov slowed down a smidge or two lately? I understand that he doesn’t have Alex Galchenyuk to play with any more, but it would be nice if he’d still manage to be the offensive instigator for us. Now is when we need him even more.
–This is the good Jeff Petry, the one we hope to see every game. We don’t necessarily expect a goal every game, but we do want to see him all swoopy and rangy and jumping into the attack, noticeable rather than invisible.
He’s had these stretches before. Last season he had a great start, then cooled off, and we found out later that he’d been playing hurt, so we gave him a mulligan. This season, he’s been off and on. Let’s hope he’s just hitting cruising speed right now, that this is his baseline.
–Meanwhile, Shea Weber is ice-cold, hasn’t scored in a dozen games or so. Some are guessing that he’s hurt, maybe a sore shoulder or sprained wrist that prevents him getting off his slapshot. With his type of game, he could very well be dealing with a bum wing and still contribute, still provide strong defensive play in his own end, and a decoy on the attack.
–Jonathan Bernier is always good for what ails us. With the one or two softies he always gifts us with, I find it hard to believe that he’s not still a passionate Canadiens fan.
Or, he has Max Pacioretty on his fantasy hockey team this year.
–I never subscribed to the general discontent that the Canadiens had “too many Bottom-six forwards”. It’s a simplistic view, which holds that acquiring Top 6 forwards is just as easy, you just shop on a different shelf. This fretting also missed the point that Bottom 6 acquisitions Torrey Mitchell, Brian Flynn and Paul Byron were all signed to easily digestible contracts, they could always be traded in a firesale, or even waivered and sent to the AHL with little impact on our salary cap situation.
I have embraced Torrey Mitchell, Paul Byron and Phillip Danault as local boys who want to be Canadiens, who can easily exchange with French-Canadian fans. Brian Flynn however, I’ve felt was superfluous, one too many of a type, and wanted him to be traded for draft picks, to replenish the bank. I have to admit that having a veteran right-handed shot who can play centre or wing is pretty handy right now.
Maybe he’s increasing his trade value during this stretch, and we can realize this asset nearer the trade deadline. If Charles Hudon or Sven Andrighetto or Daniel Carr can ever get their game going and become NHL regulars, that is.
–Glad to see Chris Terry score his first as a Canadien, and the whole fourth line be rewarded. I wasn’t sure if it was the Canadiens Express effect, whether it was the edits that was skewing my opinion, or is it my inclination to want to see good things from Mike McCarron, but they seemed to be having good moments and increased icetime in the third period.
–Good to see the coaches shaking hands after a big win, specifically Jean-Jacques Daigneault and Kirk Muller. I keep forgetting that these two won a Stanley Cup together in ’93.
–Denis Gauthier on L’Antichambre offered up his headline (‘La Manchette’) that, ‘Despite the Criticism’, Michel Therrien must be commended for the way the Canadiens are responding to losing their #1 centre, and now their #2 defenceman.
–We’ve seen in the past during post-game press conferences a stone-faced Michel Therrien, after a loss, mutter that the problem was one of “execution”. He didn’t/wouldn’t blame the goalies or a lack of talent or his system or the failure to adjust tactics, he’d just say that the players didn’t execute the system. They ‘didn’t play the right way’. We saw that a lot last season.
Tonight, we saw perhaps the exact opposite to this, when in response to a question from Chantal Machabée asking if he was satisfied that his system was working and the players were buying in, the coach praised the work ethic of the players as exceptional, their dedication to “structure”, their preparation, their attention to detail, their leadership, their dedication, and called it a good “team win”.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
Addendum: you might not have seen this, but the Habs forced the Ducks into making turnovers all night long. At first I thought the Ducks were just playing poorly, but I think our speed and pressure are what did it.
—–
When the Canadiens are on their game, that is usually what they do, is overwhelm teams with their speed and effort on the puck. I’ve seen for the last few seasons opponents be surprised by this. Often they’re bracing for a forward to finish his check, but no, Canadiens forwards just take off after the puck, that’s what they’re chasing, not hit totals.
This is best part of MB/MT hockey: Montreal’s forecheck is excellent when it’s clicking.
As you mentioned, speed and effort on the puck can indeed be overwhelming, especially when paired with great goaltending.
It’s also hard to sustain for 82 games, which means the odd clunker shouldn’t be stressed over.
But in the playoffs, when effort on the puck will generally be matched and talent is king, do the Canadiens have enough size and talent to go four rounds?
I thought Carey was one of, if not our best, players last night, although there were many contenders. Price’s puck handling and long passing is extraordinary. He is our puck moving D-man.
Not sure if this story got linked yesterday, but worth the time to read.
http://www.si.com/nhl/2016/12/19/montreal-canadiens-shea-weber-casey-price?xid=socialflow_twitter_si
. . . Casey Price . . . haven’t yet clicked on the link, but reading about Shea and Casey should be interesting . . . 🙂
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
Casey Stengel.
Casey Stengel/Quotes
All right everyone, line up alphabetically according to your height.
The secret of successful managing is to keep the five guys who hate you away from the four guys who haven’t made up their minds.
I was such a dangerous hitter I even got intentional walks during batting practice.
The trouble is not that players have sex the night before a game. It’s that they stay out all night looking for it.
Casey Stengel
Richard R
Nice article, outlining that Shea does seem to be happy now that he is settled in HABS land. Good the they mentioned Carey instead of Casey (as appears in the link to the article!) as I would have had a hard time making the connection between Stengel and Weber . . . thanks HabinBurlington for the link!
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
CHeers Ed, I found the following quote from Trotz interesting:
“Unless that leg was broken, unless it was dangling there, he was going to play,” says Capitals coach Barry Trotz, who had Weber for nine seasons in Nashville. “He’s exactly the same person, the same player.”
I don’t recall reading about Weber ever using injuries as an excuse, but based on his style of play it can easily be assumed he is playing nicked up through much of any season. One tough hombre.
. . . yes, that certainly is a telling quote from Trotz . . . and reading that Radulov was crediting Weber with helping get him settled, just two of what I am sure are many things that Mr. Weber has brought with him to Montreal!
CranbrookEd
Mr. Beliveau: “Pure Pak mais oui”! . . .
Thanks for the share. Weber has been awesome, and so good for Emelin.
Those two are getting most of the D zone starts and face the toughest competition. They’re holding their own and then some. Right now they are a top-notch pairing.
Impressive win by the team, up next the Wild.
GO HABS GO!
In addition to watching Habs prospects at WJC, the Spengler Cup will have a goalie we all recognize.
http://www.habseyesontheprize.com/latest-news/2016/12/20/14033052/zachary-fucale-to-represent-team-canada-spengler-cup-hockey-brampton-beast-goaltender
An awful lot to like about last night. For me the 2 biggest were Petry, whose elevated his game to all star level and Pleks.
I’ve been a huge Pleks critic. That being said I never thought it was effort related. I thought it was skills that eroded. His 2nd and 3rd periods last night was the best hockey I’ve seen from him in 2 seasons.
Here’s hoping that continues.
I only managed to get free to watch the second, and man, the Habs were flying. Yes, the Ducks were tired, but the Habs exhausted them. They didn’t let up.
Good man, that Mitchell.
A healthy Pacioretty makes a huge difference. Here’s hoping whatever is ailing Weber can sort itself out over the holidays.
They may not win the Cup, but this is a Habs team worth respecting. Playing the Habs should never return to being an evening on the ice with some venerable, attractive sweaters. It’s nice to see it’s returned to being a game against a dangerous adversary.
For some the question remains and will stay because it suits them…But for me, this roster does not look like last year s . It has such a different work ethic and never stops grinding and winning battles whatever the price.
It definitely comes from the new guys in town. Radu works works works non stop. Danault has no other way to play. Shaw takes care of things and goes in the dirty areas and Weber wants to be part of it even though it appears clear to me that he is playing injured.
Guys like Gallagher are also part of the team s successes. He works hard every game and no one doubt that he will get out of the slump as predictably captain Max did ! Sometimes efforts do not show on the score sheet… Hat s off again for Ti-Paul Byron !
Two huge games coming up !
Radulov is a treat for sure.
This roster doesn’t look like last year’s.
Addition by subtraction.
A certain defenseman has left the building, nudge, nudge, wink, wink
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Game was in balance into the third, Ducks were not able to find the gear needed to push through the forecheck.
Perfect game plan against a team there is no chance of dominating physically. We’ll have to play the same way Thursday and Friday, the Wild and Jackets are built the same way; lots of big bodies up front making room for their skilled guys.
It is the blueprint Bergevin is trying to build, but we are years away from. Danault, a ‘big’ body on our team; would be one of the small guys on those teams.
Skate, lads!
Free Front.
The Habs were dirtied at every turn: crosschecks, punches, face washes as well as absorbing 40+ hits but speed prevailed. Can this team survive a physical playoff run?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
We have a very tough stretch to get through without Galchenyuk, possibly Shaw. But man is this a deep team. Take last year´s team and basically add 3 good top nine wingers: Radulov, Lehkonen, and Byron. Radu may get over 60 points and Lehk and Byron may combine for around forty goals which would be insane.
Also Shaw instead of Eller has been a win. And imagine If Petry keeps playing like this and Beaulieu gets a bit of confidence,
If Nate starts putting it together, I´ll actually feel a bit bummed. We are going to lose either him or Emelin in the expansion draft, unles MB makes some kind of ingenious trade. It will be worse than losing Hainsey.
Also lost Stephan Robidas and Francois Beauchemin for nothing.
The habs have the option of protecting 4 dman and 1 less forward
They can either choose to protect:
1) Seven forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender, or
2) Eight skaters (forwards or defencemen) and one goaltender.
http://thehockeywriters.com/nhl-expansion-draft-rules/
ahh thanks for the clarification. So if you protect 4 dman you have to expose 3 more forwards.
You have to really love those 4 dman to do that
You still only need to expose two forwards (with more than 40 games experience).
Although obviously you will be exposing any player not protected.
—–
If they were to only protect 4 forwards they could not protect 2 of Pacioretty, Galchenyuk, Radulov (assuming he´s re-signed), Gallagher, Shaw, or Byron. I don´t see that happening. Even if you believe they come to a tacit understanding with Radulov and re-sign him after the expansion draft, they would still leave one of those players exposed. Oh, and Danault would be left out as well.
Seems like a no-brainer to keep Nate and expose Emelin, but if Therrien has any say, who knows…There’s nothing Emelin can do that Greg Pateryn (also exposed) can’t do
Its been a while since I posted. Great to see the team win last night. But I must have been watching a different game from everyone else.
For sure the Habs played a great second half. But there is a severe weakness that needs to be addressed urgently.
Let’s give credit where its due – from Plekanec’s goal in the second period the team took off and really smothered the Ducks.
But lets not let the stats give us beer goggles. Habs had two power play goals. Great! But they had a two or three of the worst power plays in hockey history, including the one where Plekanecs scored. Even the announcer on that power play commented that Price was the only one able to handle the puck. Go back and watch the Habs – pathetic passes on the power play, leaving pucks behind, no shots etc. It was painful. So they scored two on the power play – ok, good. But neither of the PP goals were what I call great PP goals, ie where the team have a chance to set up and get some good shots. Plekanecs scored off a bang bang play off a face off resulting from a Habs offside (lame to be offside on a PP). Max’s PP goal came on a yet another weak PP. Again on this PP there was no set up. The Habs were having another crap power play and they happened to end up 3 on 2. Max buried it nicely. But hardly a classic PP goal. I suggest you go back and watch the first few Habs power plays to see what I mean. The PP needs a lot of work. I actually think they play better at full strength than on the PP.
In any event, I am really happy they won. They did play a strong second half. Good news especially considering the injuries. But let’s not let this win mask the weaknesses. (Like when they beat the Avs 10-1 and suddenly they are a goal scoring team). There is work to do if they want to have any hope of playing into late spring.
The Ducks scored first. On the road a veteran team with the lead can often find a way to play a smart, technically sound and opportunistic game. That frustrates the home fans and causes riskier plays. Even when fatigue is a factor. You can try to slow the game down, forecheck, wait for mistakes, counter attack and so on. But on this night the Habs exerted their will and simply skated circles around Anaheim. If they didn’t take advantage of the situation most Montreal fans would be hyper critical.
The two teams split their season series, each winning at home. In Anaheim the game was a lot closer, and Gibson did his Price impression. Projecting a seven game series I would give the Habs at least an equal chance of winning. Each team has a different skill set and style that can beat the other on any given night.
Lots of credit to the unsung fourth line. They all played a tenacious, gritty game, spending most time mucking in the offensive zone. They all created chances and bothered the Ducks defense. Nice chemistry with their cycling even though they played a minimum of shifts and are very raw as a line at the NHL level. MCCarron is much improved with his passing and puck handling. Carr is a buzz saw, almost connecting a few times and a presence around the crease. Terry has some skill and decent hockey sense. Nice to see the hard work pay off at the end.
The next month is potentially difficult. But, why let negative thoughts condition expectations? It could very well be the time that allows the team to mesh and solidify for the playoff run. By the time the road trip is over we’ll be close to the halfway point in the season. If they continue to hold their own without severe injuries or slumps then they should be much better in the second half when the injured players return. Win two out of every three at home and play five hundred on the road and you have yourself a legitimate contender.
The Ferguson-Shack melee was a real donnybrook, if not an outright brouhaha.
Habs played a perfect game (Price should have stopped that Ducks goal)
Granted Ducks looked like they were fatigued, Habs for a change took full advantage of a tired opponent and completely stifled them all over the ice. It was as perfect game as I have seen them play in a long long time.
Davey D was proud… I know he was.
Poor Bernier, beaten like a rented mule again by our Habs. With Kings, Leafs, and now Ducks, it doesn’t matter, he almost always loses. A sparkling 1-12 record according to my own homework, the only victory coming as a Leaf!
Two stern tests await before the Christmas break, Minny at home and Columbus on the road. Minny has won about 8 straight, Columbus 10 straight! Looks like Carey’s stare has produced a few lockdown victories and enough offence to get it done. Carey should get pissed more often!☺
They should put an enlarged photo of the Stare/Glare on the dressing room wall where the No Excuses sign used to be.
Richard R
Fire Therrien.
Did Gallagher ever screw with their heads this time… I don’t care if he scores another goal or gets another assist because the little things he does combined are phenomenal. Team played great McCarron should stay and what do you say about a guy like Radulov except awesome.Real nice game from Petry and Byron and thank God the Mighty Ducks were gassed
So Weber pointless again, what a bum eh? Haven’t watched any games but does the Weber pointless streak coincide with his odd but effective Emelin pairing? Seems like I’d a split the pairings Weber/Beaulieu, Petry/Emelin but what do I know. As long as they keep winning.
You said it not me. But what do you know? I kind of like where they are sitting in the standings and his plus/minus. Waddya think?
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
His +/- is all great. I guess. My point was the pairings and Weber’s drop in offense since his partnership with Emelin. That is all.
Plus/Minus is a useless stat. It gives no real indication of his play, which has been average all year. We were blinded by an early season streak of powerplay goals.
You know who is a bum… PK. No points again tonight. And his team kicked a**. Last couple of games he has been useless.
Facetious posts are contagious.
He did not play! (shhhh)
Gallagher Makes me Smile!
Trivia question:
Only 4 players (all-time) with>100 GP for Habs scored more than one point per game. Who were they?
Newsy, Beliveau, Lafleur and Mahovlich???
Metropolit, Moen, Nilan, Savard (Denis).
Looked it up. I knew the first three. Fourth I suspected, but went the wrong way.
This is kinda fun. OK: Without looking it up, I’m only sure about Lafleur. My other guesses are Mats Naslund, Dickie Moore, and Steve Shutt.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Your question is incorrect.
I already count 5.
-Denis Savard
-Pierre Turgeon
-Guy Lafleur
-Jean Beliveau
-Newsy Lalonde
6….
Pierre Larouche
Now try listing all the Habs players with>100 GP who have scored less than one point per game
We can argue all we want about DD’s placement when he is cleared to play. You know MT is going to find a spot for DD, it;s inevitable! He probably should not be inserted, at least not right away, but you know he will, MT can’t resist it!
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Yup. There are plenty of other guys to send down.
So calming that you two know!!!
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Lehkonen deserved the third star. He is getting better, as is the team overall. Gallagher still struggling. Weber made a good contribution to shutting down Anaheim’s top line, but I agree that something is not right with him. Radulov didn’t have his usual strong game. Shaw is missed. Barberio holding his own. Did anyone else notice Radulov and McCaron on at the same time near the end of the game? With Terry’s goal, only Hab this year on the minus side of +/- is Hanley. That is impressive. Next two games huge test.
Yes, Lehkonen was the key to the power play goal, and played well overall.
Giddy up
Was at the game tonight. Great seats 10 rows up to the left of Price. Their D play was solid tonight. The Ducks clearly started to gas out in the second and completed it in the third. The Habs did what they had to and skated them into the ground. That is how you play a big team that played the night before. Bernier was Bernier…bad. Weber is solid but Petry (as soft as he is) is the best Dman on the team now by far. Just excellent decision making combined with his speed. He is joining rushes at the snap of a finger. This is the guy MB envisioned when he signed him.
I have been a longtime defender of David Desharnais.
But when Galchenyuk returns for the first line centre, with Plekanec (2nd), Daneault (3rd), Mitchel (4th)l and McCarron (4-b), I just can not see David’s return at centre as anything but a significant step backwards.
To Me, it should be the end of the road with the Habs. I would send Him to St Johns if Bergevin.
I’m not Bergevin. Unlikely He would do as I would. So will be one of the interesting things to watch play out in the New Year.
not a defender or a detractor, they do seem to have better options then him. Wasn’t the case a few years ago.
Unfortunately for David that is the reality. There are now better options to be bigger, faster and as skilled up the middle.
If the Habs continue like this, DD’s rehabilitation will take the full 8 weeks if you know what I mean.
This is the Canadiens best defensive corps since Chris Chelios was wreaking havoc on St. Catherines
They have 5 quality D-men. Weber, is the best Defensive D-man in the league, The sheriff runs the show out there and Emelin tags along as his faithful deputy, chucking all the riff raff out of town. Markov and Petry(Charmin’) have been outstanding and other then a handful of games, Beaulieu is playing like a legit top 4. Watched a lot of games this year and there isn’t a better D-corps in the league.
Great game . Wasn’t expecting that, all the injuries etc . Feeling proud tonite
I tend to agree, provided Beaulieu can play with consistency and join the offense more, Weber can re-awaken his dormant offense, and Beaulieu and Petry can avoid dumb giveaways. They were great tonight. Pateryn is clearly the #6D on this team, and D will be better when he returns. Amazing rebound this year for Markov, who looked like he was done at the end of last year.
Zzzzzzzzz.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Gotta give a bit of credit to MB and MT, even without a legit top 6 center in the line up, MT’s system can use all the depp MB acquired and still keep the whole process of team speed going.
Can’t see how Michel can insert DD once he’s back….
Ol’ man river keeps on rollin’ …
As per TSN.ca, ‘Jaromir Jagr matched Mark Messier for second on the NHL’s all-time points list with three assists against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at BB&T Center, bringing his illustrious total to 1,887 points. Jagr needed 94 fewer NHL games to tie Messier.’
He’d be a nice addition in our line-up for the coming playoffs.
Craig Button on Noah Juulsen: http://www.tsn.ca/video/juulsen-s-efficiency-is-what-makes-him-special~1020555
Is Juulsen going to be the next Bieska?
I could live with that.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
So… Fred Claus ix a good movie.
Y’know, for the record.
Delmar post-game show asks whether to have Markov play on Thursday and Friday. I would rest him on both those games so that he could be ready for the road-trip.
Totally agree. Rest him until after the Christmas Holiday if necessary. He’s earned it and it will be only a couple of games. Your comment has so much merit. No harm in resting players for a game or two (Shea Weber) over the course of a long grueling season.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Qualifiers??? Boone give yourself a shake. EVERY team has back to backs, yes even your hated Habs, and don’t get mauled like the Habs did to the Mighty, well not so Mighty, Ducks tonight. Credit where credit is due if you are able. By the way when does the LAST YEAR comment reach it’s past due date and comparisons finally stop to last year and the nellies wish for the collapse? After 30 games, 35, 40 God forbid 45.
Smile and enjoy what’s going on. It’s actually kinda fun.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
No win for Boone.
He doesn’t mention the Ducks played the night before, and the nellies attack him.
He mentions they do and describes it as a qualifier, and gets flak from the Pollyannas…
Can’t we all just get along? 🙂
Ummm!!!
Shall we get right to the asterisk?
The Canadiens caught Anaheim on the second night of a back-to-back that began with a tough win Monday in Toronto.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Yup, you have a point. Now I’d like to make one too.
If you’ve noted my posts in the last few years, you’ll see they range from deliriously optimistic, to savagely pessimistic (last year), and everything in-between.
When I’m pessimistic, it’s not because I don’t love my team, but mostly because I’m afraid they’ll let me down. So I protect myself, by not giving them my hope, my faith, my expectations. I nitpick their weaknesses, say I’ll wait to see if they pass this measuring stick game, or that threshold.
I’m not saying every poster that’s a nellie here is really just a scared polly. Some do seem to enjoy their negativity, and using it to club others with. But I’m guessing quite a few are like me, wanting just a little more performance, a little more proof from our injury-riddled club, that they’re for real, before we get up and cheer unabashedly.
Just a little something to consider before you knock Boone next time.
This is what everyone was talking about when Galchenyuk and DD went down that other players had to step up.
While the whole team played the team game certain players have stepped up.
Paul Byron
Antii Lehkonen
Tomas Plekanec
Jeff Petry
Brian Flynn
Philip Danault
Like I said the whole team as stepped up to a man to play great but these players listed above have seemed to be doing a little more with key faceoff wins and timely goals
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Poster on the live blog stated Carey was still the best player
I’m baffled but what can you say
My retort
Last 6 games Habs allow on a game 20.5 shots against
Last 8 periods of hockey (after the 4 penalty debacle vs SJ), Habs allow, on average 5.25 shots against per period.
13 tonight and you think Carey is the best player, really?
The team is playing locked down hockey and this one, as well as last game was a team win, not Carey
I think I’ve substantiated my opinion with viable stats
If you think Carey is not the best player, despite some of his loses, then maybe you’re just looking at the stats, not the performances.
Speaking of stats, CP has 18 wins currently. That stat is viable.
CP is the best player in the NHL in my very biased opinion, however, he is NOT the only player winning us games i believe is the point of your post. The whole team is playing well, Beaulieu is playing like a top 4 d man, Danault has played DD off this team, Lehkonen gets better every shift. McCarron is a big body with decent hands and good protection skills, and on and on. Anyone saying Price is the only reason we win games should mail in their Habs fan club card and start watching cricket.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Therrien is still a terrible coach. Plays McCarron 9 minutes in a game where there dominating…
“Why do our players never make it?” We seem to ask, well I wouldn’t be blaming the scouts.
That’s all you got,
There’s the door au revoir
Yeah. I’m with you Seps. MT sucks. The stats speak for themselves over the last few seasons, if you want to take a moment to look them up. I’m with you. Don’t wait until tomorrow MB. Walk right in to his office tonight and fire him and when he asks why just tell him it’s because he didn’t play McCarron enough. That should explain things and pacify the nellies.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
only a very keen eye for sarcasm could decipher this one. luckily i have such an eye. MT is a great coach, holy hell some of the posts on here are ludicrous and becoming harder to visit this site at all.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
he’s not a great coach but he’s certainly a very good one. Since 1993. Montreal has only 5 seasons where their record is above .600. Therrien has 4 of them. Carbo in 2007-08 is the other one.
They have some jump in their blades. Teams that hate the coach and think he’s a doofus don’t skate like that.
Johnyk
To his credit, however, he didn’t go ballistic when McCarron glared at him.
Last thread: Liveblog: Canadiens trample Ducks 5-1
This thread: Canadiens scorch Anaheim 5-1
Trample. Scorch.
Geez, wasn’t it bad enough the birds got walked on, you had to take a blow torch to them?
Don Cherry’s probably shaking his head (and getting dizzy).
Good to see you here. On an earlier thread, we worried that you hadn’t been around for a while. We’ve gotten used to your suberous façade, and miss it when it’s gone.
Nice win!
24 cups and counting….
Great game.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Big team. big win. Big points. keep them coming.
La premiere etoile the first star, Mike Boone!
C’mon quit fooling with us Mr Burtlap. Mike Boon makes sure to use the word Qualifier early in the article. What a slick way of digging the knife in an otherwise wonderful performance by the Habs the Booner threw in there. Yup the Ducks are the first team to ever play back to backs NOT!!! Habs win, Ducks lose deal with it nellies.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan