About last night … Canadiens scorch Anaheim 5-1

Shall we get right to the asterisk?

The Canadiens caught Anaheim on the second night of a back-to-back that began with a tough win Monday in Toronto.

Shots-on-goal were highly indicative of what transpired in the Canadiens’ 5-1 romp at the Bell Centre Tuesday night:

Anaheim had seven – to the Canadiens’ 10 – in a first period that ended 1-1 after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Paul Byron.

Shots in the second: 12-3 for the Canadiens, who got a power-play goal – yes, you read that right! – by Tomas Plekanec – yes, you also read THAT right!!!

Third-period margin was the same: 12-3 in shots, but 3-0 in goals, by Jeff Petry, Max Pacioretty (on another PP!!) and, in the dying seconds, Chris Terry.

Anaheim had six shots on Carey Price over the game’s final 40 minutes.

That’s fatigue, folks. No one sucks that bad.

Even with the qualifiers, however, it was a huge win for the Canadiens.

Notably for the guys who stepped up.

With Andrei Markov, his defence partner and graduate school professor injured, Jeff Petry played his best game of the season. In addition to his goal and two assists, Petry assumed the role of Markovian mentor for D partner Nathan Beaulieu.

The result? Nate the (occasionally almost) Great had HIS best game of the season: impeccable on the back end and, using those great wheels judiciously, an attacking threat that had the Ducks backing up all evening long.

Everyone on D was excellent. Shea Weber was held pointless, stretching his career-worst drought to 10 games, but he and Alexei Emelin have evolved into a credible first pairing.

A statistical anomaly: Weber had no hits and Emelin had two. The Canadiens’ team total was 13, to 45 for the Ducks.

Look at that disparity and you figure the Canadiens were manhandled. A more accurate interpretation: Anaheim did the thumping because the Canadiens were on the puck for most of the game.

Which they were. Even without Alex Galchenyuk, their most dynamic forward, and with Brendan Gallagher mired in a nightmarish slump – four goals in the first six games of the season, once since and none in the last 10 – the Canadiens are getting solid shifts and timely goals from a forward corps that reminds no one of the 1977 lineup.

Michel Therrien described it as “a good team win, again … Everyone was involved.”

“The guys come to play, they come to work. Their attitude is phenomenal.”

It’s about to be tested.

After playing host to Minnesota on Thursday, the Canadiens have a Friday night date in Columbus – scene of that 10-0 annihilation at the beginning of November.

Then, after a break for Christmas, the Canadiens play six straight on the road against quality opponents: Tampa Bay and Florida (in a back-to-back), Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve, Nashville and Dallas back-to-back, then Toronto.

After a Jan. 9 home game against Washington, the Canadiens play on consecutive nights in Winnipeg and Minnesota.

Bottom line: It doesn’t get easier for this injury-ravaged but surprisingly resilient hockey team.

The collapse, however, is still on hold.

• Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:

With key players out of the lineup, this is how the Habs have to play. The team concept with everyone buying in. Speed kills and the Habs are right now skating teams into the ice. The team is also winning their share of face offs.

The team defense has stepped up with Petry right now leading the way with key goals and key pinches. On the backend the Habs are shutting down the opponents offense. Saturday they allowed 5 shots in the third and tonight 3 shots on net.

This team is showing way more character than last season after losing key players and the silver lining here is Markov may well indeed get some deserved rest as well as Galchenyuk.

Also the team get to evaluate their AHL players in real game situations so to better take stock of what they actually have.

In the end the Habs get another two points and lets roll onto Thursday.

And from city centre:

What a great effort with a quarter of the regular lineup missing. Defense was amazing: not just holding the opposition to a measly 13 shots but the fact that the big duck forwards got nowhere near CP31 during the game.

The combination of Petry stepping up his play, Byron continuing to be excellent every shift and the role guys playing responsible, solid hockey makes for a good chance of surviving the injury bug while a few of our boys still struggling to pot one. Only down note is it looks to me like Shea is certainly playing hurt. His dominant physical game is missing so am guessing a hand or shoulder injury.