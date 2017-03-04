About last night … Canadiens romp 4-1 over Rangers

Playoff preview?
Let’s hope so.
The Canadiens may have played their most complete, error-free game of the season –and certainly their best of 2017 – Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
The 4-1 win completed a season’s series sweep for the Canadiens over a team they’d be facing in the first round if the playoffs began in the first week of March.
Bring on mid-April!
Because this team looks ready … even without Alexander Radulov.
Bumped up to the top line, with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault, Brendan Gallagher busted his butt on every shift. He may yet rescue an injury-plagued season.
Gallagher also took the Canadiens’ only penalty, and it didn’t come until almost 17 minutes into the third period, with the game no longer in doubt.
Until then, the Canadiens had played with discipline … which is easier to do when you’re winning nearly every shift.
The Canadiens dominated every significant statistical category – starting, of course, with the scoreboard.
Bolstered by the addition of Steve Ott and the surprisingly effective Andreas Martinsen, the Canadiens outhit the Rangers 35-22 – this while dominating puck possession.
They also won 35 of 56 faceoffs. Every centre won most of his draws except Ott – and he’s a faceoff specialist.
Even Alex Galchenyuk was a monster on draws, winning eight of 11. He also picked up two assists, as did Max Pacioretty. Ten Canadiens made the scoresheet.
The excellence of the entire roster at MSG presents Claude Julien with a pleasant dilemma: If Radulov is ready in Vancouver Tuesday night, who sits?
Tough call for the coach because the 12 forwards were almost uniformly excellent against the Rangers.
I think we’ve seen the last of Brian Flynn for a while. And Michael McCarron is St. John’s bound.
Neither the veteran nor the prospect has shown what we saw from Martinsen in his Canadiens debut.
The Norwegian is a thumper who skates well. Moreover, Martinsen and King make their teammates bigger. The Rangers won few, if any, physical battles … regardless of who Claude Julien had on the ice.
On L’Antichambre, Denis Gauthier said the line of Ott, Martinsen and Torrey Mitchell is the CH reincarnation of the great fourth line Julien had in Boston: Shawn Thornton, Gregory Campbell and Daniel Paillé.
High praise indeed! And if Gauthier is right, the Canadiens are going to get a dozen quality, potentially game-changing minutes from this fourth line … a contribution that’s been lacking to date.
If you want to nit-pick … and we at HIO always do … Alexei Emelin had some anxious moments. Maybe we’ll see the other new guy, defenceman Brandon Davidson, on the road trip.
The other five D were pretty much impeccable against the Rangers.
Shea Weber and Andrei Markov played manageable minutes.
Jordie Benn continues to look like a steal.
And Jeff Petry had four hits and two blocked shots … with a busted schnozz.
As for the goaltender …
Simply put, Carey Price is back.
Just in time.
Comment on the Liveblog by Al Burtlap:
Looks like the moves MB has made are bearing fruit, including and especially the hiring of Claude Julien.
It is one thing to get the players you need, but another thing entirely to have those players execute in the way you desire. Claude so far has been able to motivate, course correct, adjust and alter as he sees fit. And the players continue to respond.
I for one, am appreciative of the size and grit we recently acquired. We now have a broader variety of tools in the tool kit, and a coach who seems to know what tools are needed when.
Pinch me.
Character win and types of games the Habs need to play to be successful going forward and into the playoffs. Sometimes with key players out can be a silver lining, it gives the coach a chance to player different line combinations.
We have been preaching about being a puck possession team all season, his was the first game all season where the Habs dominated a team from the puck drop to the final buzzer.
Nice winning streak at a perfect time of the season.
Funny to read that people are suddenly pleased with Bergevin’s moves at trade deadline. He was then everything but a visionary !
Anyway, i maintained then and still do that if we did not gain anything last week, at least we did not lose anything. Like them or not D.D. , Pateryn and Ghetto were not part of the solution. So the few pounds we gained in the trades were ours to enjoy because point for point it was even deals. Remains to be seen whether on the long run it will bring dividends.
On the getting rid and screwed with a player block, how about Shaw’s involvement now that we are getting close to crunch time ? It was said that Bergevin went for him for his play in playoff season so for all the time people complained about his discipline this season, now is the time went his presence should be felt.
About Ott’s patrol yesterday i agree that it’s a surprizing sight in a Habs jersey but for me, it’ s just to way to go with a coach that i hated so much with the bucking fruins for his goonesque and yellow ways. I know some of you were on Therrien’s case for years now and are probably happy that he is gone but i now that you will be on Julien ‘ s back as quickly if and when the team struggles. Let us not forget that Julien’s team missed the playoff two years in a row so he is not the messiah. Let us thank (for once ) Bergevin and Timmin’ s team for assembling this roster for now…
Agree with Gerry. MB had five years to add size and toughness and he did it in one week. Wtf has he been doing for 5 years????
Listening to Therrien.
Habs win and win convincingly. Sweep season series against the team they’ll most likely face in the 1st round. New guys fit right in.
All’s well in Habbyville. If not, maybe the person in the mirror is the one with the problem.
The Viking is making me look bad. I complained that we should’ve held on to Ghetto as a top six fill in. I still wish we did. Could MB have traded a pick for Martinsen ? Regardless, I also said before the game that perhaps he could be our Matt Martin. Sure looking like it, except he’s got more skill no less! Am surprised no one else pursued him.
Was most excited about King coming here though I wondered about his speed. Still wondering… though maybe he’ll surprise and pick it up some after playing on a much faster team now.
Have to agree w those who say size matters, or at least, size w
toughness too. Always liked Stalberg’s (in Ottawa) skills and would’ve liked him in Mtl but he doesn’t bring the toughness that our new guys bring. Even Carey’s got some push back now!
What the hell took MB so long. Kind of looks like Therrien was wearing the pants in that foxhole.
Have to agree w Gerry though. There’s still a big question regarding our major weakness : scoring goals.
Will it be our undoing come playoffs ? Maybe not so much if the PP can pick it up a bit more. That could be the compensating factor in this dilemna .
Benn played very well again and so did Ott. Have to give Bergie and his scouts credit though. They deserve some for sure.
It’s just SO nice to watch our team play w some real balz.
That Viking went Ragnar tonight….keeper!
Habs and Jets have played the most games in the league(66)…strange that the NHL made a schedule that this late in the season Carolina has played 5 fewer games…
Canes and Detroit had a game postponed earlier in the season. Either way agree 4 games in hand is alot, but Habs only play 4 games the next 2 weeks, so by mid april it should all be within a game or 2.
Habs have done well to set themselves up for those 3 Ottawa games with some cushing now.
I liked the game. It is interesting how the dynamic completely changes when there is a few big boys in the lineup. All of sudden the other team start getting preoccupied with protecting themselves from being hit. What a novel freaking concept. Only took Bergevin 5 years to figure that out (with Julien’s help no doubt).
Glad for Benn. Must have felt good. Also really liked Ott out there. Nothing stupid but always finishes his check (also a novel concept for this team), and when needed did his rat thing.
One person I don’t think I heard mentioned tonight was King. Did he play? Is he pouting that he was traded from sunny LA to d’chez nous?
So. What will George L, Stu and the rest of the clowns at H/O have to complain about now?? Must be wonderful to be such know it alls!!
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
For all those that appreciate the addition of Jordie Benn, please join me now, all together…
Thank you Steffi! 🙂
Trade Carey for young offence.
Lol. I do like Jordie Benn. Very solid D (knock on wood).
I was not able to watch the game tonight. Anyone know what the 5v5 lines were?
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
http://www2.dailyfaceoff.com/teams/lines/28/montreal-canadiens
Very handy sight for line combos. Pretty accurate, until the game progresses and lines get blended.
I finally got time to read the ALN and having not watched the game I must say Boone’s high praise for the new additions pumped me up for the remaining games for this team. And once Radulov gets back in this team will have an extra thumper with scoring touch, a pleasant dilemma indeed.
Like I said in previous thread, will the firing of MT bring us a cup like it did in his last firing in Pittsburg? This would be sooooo sweet.
Martisen and Ott played a good game. King was MIA.
Bergy with some sly pick ups. Top 5 gm. Size matters.
3 goals per game. We have a chance Jim Carey.
Top 5 GM?
Five years to get some size?
Three goals per game? 14 goals in 5 games is close I suppose. Does it feel like an avalanche of offence?
Sure, we have a chance. If Washington loses Backstrom and Ovechkin in the playoffs, and Pittsburgh sees Letang and Malkin go down, I’d then feel pretty good about our Habs…
A five game winning streak is commendable. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Carey’s playing lights out. But he’s got to play that great every night (no mistakes allowed), he has to stay healthy, and our D need to stop Carey from getting run (again tonight, Nash answered to no one), or our continued lack of offence will be our undoing.
This is just a different looking team than a couple of weeks ago. The hiring of Julien, the additions of Benn, King, Martenson, Ott and soon to be in the lineup Davidson give this team a look we haven’t seen since 1993. I don’t remember the last time we outhit any team. Newcomers seem to bring a lot of confidence to the rest of the group.
Complete game effort by everyone in beating one of the best teams in the East. All without Radulov. I like what I’m seeing and hoping it continues.
Now this is some more authentic Hab hockey! Speed, hitting, pressure, energy. Nice full effort. I sense the confidence is coming back and the players are acting like they deserve to be considered one of the better teams. A wee bit of swagger can be an electric jolt that solidifies the emerging team image. And Pacioretty hasn’t scored in two games but still played well.
It’s way premature, but this team has the potential to be a Pat Burns type of 80s/90s kind of club. A great mix of size, speed, star defenseman, and very best goalie. Burns and Julien won Cups, had great respect in hockey circles and with players. Both were fired by Montreal in their first NHL gig but would win elsewhere. But now Julien brings back his added savvy. Pat was more intense, but Claude is feisty and also a player’s coach. And it seems both coaches have roughly the same kind of model they want to follow. Different eras and rules to a degree but not a bad precedent. And the 1989 team was far better than 1986 or 1993. Just happened to be a year when the league regular season top team rode all the way to the end.
The Ferguson-Shack melee was a real donnybrook, if not an outright brouhaha.
Why DD chose #13
http://edmontonjournal.com/sports/hockey/nhl/edmonton-oilers/oilers-snapshots-desharnais-goes-with-lucky-13-wings-streak-in-jeopardy
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Is it true Timo is starting a crowdfunding site to raise money to put up a bronze statue of DD in front of Rogers Place?
Is Marty the Habs’ first Norwegian? Gotta be
We needed someone who could hit hard.
Isn’t it good a Norwegian would?
Fun Fact:
Norwegian players in the NHL are rare. But fellow Norwegian Mats Zuccarello was on the ice tonight with Martinsen
http://www.quanthockey.com/nhl/nationality/norwegian-nhl-players-career-stats.html
In 97 the Habs drafted a Norwegian by the name of Jarl Espen Ygranes in the 9th round. He never made it….
They are rare in spite of being neighbours Sweden and Finland that produce tons of NHL players. I guess hockey is just not that big a deal in Norway. Wonder how Zuccarello and Martinsen got their start?
Norwegians don’t like team sports. True fact.
My exwife was Norwegian, 6′, didn’t take any shit.
Vikings, gotta love it.
I believe we drafted one 10-20 years ago but he never played here.
Habs now have 82 points which is their total for all of last season.
Looks like we got some men to play with les boys .Now if only a few more of les boys would grow some. Have to say that Emelin was less than impressive. Had me screamin’ at him at least 2 times for sure. AND my pet peeve N8 WAS NO picnic . YEAH, Gally worked his boys off tonight. I also think the king should have won something at the Oscars for the twist, dance , and twirl from having his stick run into. Amazing talent. Hopefully it was for a little payback for CP which was Not an acting job. Gally seems to be a step slower right now but he is obviously working into game shape. Good Game tonight addition seem to change this team .Nice
On another note, access to desserts is a nightmare in this town (Montreal).
Where can a hungry man go for some cake? MB, do something.
Rockaberry?
Is they good?
There was a place near the old Forum, Calories. Not sure if it’s still open, but highly recommended.
Andrighetto and Pateryn healthy scratches tonight.
–Go Habs Go!–
MB won the trade already!
Uh oh… hell hath no fury like a WAG scorned. (Somebody lock up the Twitter machine!)
2 former Habs, Zack Kassian and DD figure prominently in scoring at tonight’s game in Edmonton.
What’s wrong with MB?
Happy fishing.
Simple: he doesn’t want players who are good at hockey on his hockey team.
Has Carey Price stood up yet?
That burst of adrenaline that Ott and Martinen provided on the 4th line was just what the doctor ordered. Shaw, winning puck battle after puck battle, looked poised and focused. Lehkonen, scoring and providing the screen for the Benn goal is just as good defensively.
Emelin had quite a few “holy crap!” moments. Likely, his worst game as a Hab as far as puck handling, decision making and passing goes. Ouch!
Galchenyuk starting to put up points again and looking stronger every game. Those pointing out his foibles in his own zone seem to be looking very hard for them. He’s improving on that front.
Weber at the point aimed a quick low wrister to pass diagonally across the slot, looking for a deflection. The second time it worked, caroming in off the Dman.
Liked what Ott did at he end of the game, when one of the Rags went looking for trouble. Ott escorted him in a wide circle, away from his intended target, all the while chatting to him.
Many over the past 5 years wondered what a real coach could do behind the Habs bench. I think we saw it tonight.
Any coincidence in Galchenyuk doing better in face off circle and Ott helping him at practise? Chucky gets 2 months of extra coaching in this regard while Ott is with team.
True, and during his week off Galchenyuk took some time with Ollie Jokinen to work on face-offs, too. He’s putting in the work. The Habs have a chance to have a special player. He’s only 22.
Best game of the season.
The Habs will have something to say in the playoffs.
Is Emelin really as lousy as he looked tonight?
Fogettabout the stats guys/gals, number 74 failed the eye test on multiple occasions during this game.
Hope Vegas rolls the dice on him.
Perhaps the changes instituted by Julien are taking longer Emelin to grasp. Does make one wonder why MT was so adamant he be paired with Weber. Also anybody else notice how all are dman minutes are being distributed more evenly?
As evenly as possible, given game situations, can only benefit Weber and Markov come playoff time.
Love Benn, makes evenly distributing minutes among the three pairings possible.
Should we all thank Steffi now? 🙂
When Emelin hits we think he is great..he makes so many errors in his zone… this has been a regularity in his career..also very bad at pinching at the wrong time in a game…He had the injury excuse..fine..playing on the wrong side fine…but now he still continues to makes so many bad plays in his zone game in and game out…many posters dont see this at all…
Vegas will take Benn or Davidson
DD got his first point. Good for him!
Won a faceoff!
DD looked awesome on that goal.
Remind me again, why did the Habs get rid of him?
lol seller’s remorse?
You know what’s extra awesome about the Habs resurgence? I no longer find myself caring as much about how the Sens do night after night. As Mavis would say, screw those nimrods!
Desharnais apple!!
Season sweep of both the Rangers and Leafs, those would be my choices for a first round encounter.
I guess Habs have a 3 year old grudge to settle with Kreider, and company. Ottawa second round? Ottawa-Boston play Monday.
I never in my wildest imagination could of predicted a 5 game winning streak, after the last month of futility before that.
Wow. Who would have has this much optimism for our team 2 weeks ago? A few bigger players, some secondary scoring and Carey enjoying the new system. Very cool. The Western trip may not be as scary with some bigger bodie up front.
“Who would have has this much optimism for our team 2 weeks ago?”
The unicorns, that’s who!
One of the best Habs games I have seen all season — the intensity, the chances, the swagger.
The last minute of the game demonstrates what we need to know about the new Habs: Carey is back, and we will no longer be pushed around.
The only question I have is: what took MB so long to realize that we were needed some grit?
Just think, our 4th line before the deadline had Ghetto and DD. Martinsen and Ott are significant upgrades over them, all due respect to Ghetto and DD.
Big Mac should get sent down so he can play top minutes in the A. Flynn should get a neck pillow for all the times he will be in the press box.
Hard to argue with any of the points you make here Durocher .
Great win for the team, absolutely loved what I saw from Martinsen and Ott. Especially at the end of the game. Different looking Hab team.
Go Habs Go!
Habs are on fire under their new coach. They will be good in the playoffs. Habs-haters better get used to success in Montreal.
Mitchell has to be the guy sitting if Radulov is back in next game. And I hope Davidson gets a start. You could either rest Markov or bench Beaulieu or Emelin.
Fun and gratifying win tonight!
Krob, from last thread.
Logan was great but it is very much unlike the other X-Men films. Very violent and the violence is very brutal and very realistic — throat slashing, claws through head, occasional beheading and dismemberment type stuff… Might be a bit much for a 9 year old. There’s also the occasional f bomb but the profanity isn’t over-the-top.
It all boils down to how your son reacts to violence, he’ll probably think its the coolest thing he’s ever seen if he doesn’t find it frightening or disturbing. It was a great film though, very well done, Western and Noir influence, unlike any Marvel film you’ve seen.
Can’t recommend it enough
hmmmm that sounds great and terrible all at once…he looooooves superhero movies…the dark trend while entertaining for us adults has kind of disappointed me as they were so awesome to take kids to. He still asks me at least once a week (and actually did today because he saw a trailer for part 2) why he can’t watch Deadpool. I think I’ll take the older boy first and see it ….I would hate for him to have nightmares ….wish for these movies they have showing in 3 theaters at every complex that they would do a pg/cleav version like musicians do…..I am looking forward to it but my older son and I can’t even discuss Deadpool around the younger one without him getting upset..
Logan is awesome!
I cried….
Dude I cried too…..
I was bawling.
Can’t wait to see this movie. Thanks for the perspective.
It’s early in the CJ era. But so far, so good.
Western road swing should be good time for the new guys to get to know their teammates, and maybe CJ even gets in a practice or two, with only two games next week.
Not convinced the offence is for real after just one game, especially against King Henrik, but I am hopeful it’s coming around. Nice to see Lehky get one tonight.
Lundqvist was very solid, made some spectacular saves. I said I would take him out after the second. In the third he makes a great save, the Rangers score one to get close, he makes another; but it was not to be. So, in retrospect , I was right, but if they had scored a second before we scored our 4th…
Habs do look like a different team, not just bigger, but playing with more jam and confidence.
But I’m still worried about the offence. Couple of lucky ones from the point, one fortuitous rebound to Shaw with King Henrik out to lunch. I think the word rout is a little overstating things, doubt they’re getting those kind of goals every night.
Road swing should reveal more of what this team really is going forward.
Liked the TOI breakdown for the defence. Very even and a solid performance by all, with the exception of Emelin’s two or three miscues. Petry looked good backing him up though.
Chucky had a quietly effective game. I don’t remember seeing him or hearing his name much, yet he had two assists and won 73%of his faceoffs.
Lekhonen’s game was high end tonight. Could have had another goal or two based on effort. Had 5 sog and 2 hits.
Not much to complain about tonight but I’m sure it will happen anyway.
what a terrific performance from the entire team except one guy; Emelin. He struggled tonight and looked clueless at times. Maybe time to sit him in favour of Davidson.
And what more can u say about Therrien? If the transformation of this team and its level of play with a real coach doesn’t convince you of Therrien’s utter lack of ability, nothing will.
I hope Desharnais does great in Edmonton.
After a shutout in his first NCAA playoff start yesterday, Hawkey stopped 20 of 20 before sitting for the last 3:48 of tonight’s game. I’m guessing they wanted to give the backup a taste as it was the first time this season that anyone but Hawkey was in nets for Providence. Backup Leahy allowed a goal on the only shot he faced. Providence won the game 5-1 over Massachusetts to take the first round best of 3 series in 2 games. Providence will play on the road next Friday vs Evans and Notre Dame (who had a first round bye) in the second round of the Hockey East playoffs.
Windsor beat London 4-1
Sergachev had an assist, Addison was pointless
Sergachev now has 9 goals and 40 points in 43 games
Addison now has 24 goals and 41 points in 44 games
Mete had an assist for the Knights
He now has 14 goals and 41 points in 43 games
Bitten had an assist in a 5-4 SO loss to Mississauga
He now has 19 goals and 51 points in 58 games
Pezzetta was pointless in a 5-2 loss to Saginaw
Pezzetta has 9 goals 17 pts and 68 PIM in 46 games
McNiven got to watch from the bench for a change tonight
Nice to see some prospects performing at a PPG (or close) pace.
Will it translate to the big league?