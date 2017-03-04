About last night … Canadiens romp 4-1 over Rangers

Playoff preview?

Let’s hope so.

The Canadiens may have played their most complete, error-free game of the season –and certainly their best of 2017 – Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The 4-1 win completed a season’s series sweep for the Canadiens over a team they’d be facing in the first round if the playoffs began in the first week of March.

Bring on mid-April!

Because this team looks ready … even without Alexander Radulov.

Bumped up to the top line, with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault, Brendan Gallagher busted his butt on every shift. He may yet rescue an injury-plagued season.

Gallagher also took the Canadiens’ only penalty, and it didn’t come until almost 17 minutes into the third period, with the game no longer in doubt.

Until then, the Canadiens had played with discipline … which is easier to do when you’re winning nearly every shift.

The Canadiens dominated every significant statistical category – starting, of course, with the scoreboard.

Bolstered by the addition of Steve Ott and the surprisingly effective Andreas Martinsen, the Canadiens outhit the Rangers 35-22 – this while dominating puck possession.

They also won 35 of 56 faceoffs. Every centre won most of his draws except Ott – and he’s a faceoff specialist.

Even Alex Galchenyuk was a monster on draws, winning eight of 11. He also picked up two assists, as did Max Pacioretty. Ten Canadiens made the scoresheet.

The excellence of the entire roster at MSG presents Claude Julien with a pleasant dilemma: If Radulov is ready in Vancouver Tuesday night, who sits?

Tough call for the coach because the 12 forwards were almost uniformly excellent against the Rangers.

I think we’ve seen the last of Brian Flynn for a while. And Michael McCarron is St. John’s bound.

Neither the veteran nor the prospect has shown what we saw from Martinsen in his Canadiens debut.

The Norwegian is a thumper who skates well. Moreover, Martinsen and King make their teammates bigger. The Rangers won few, if any, physical battles … regardless of who Claude Julien had on the ice.

On L’Antichambre, Denis Gauthier said the line of Ott, Martinsen and Torrey Mitchell is the CH reincarnation of the great fourth line Julien had in Boston: Shawn Thornton, Gregory Campbell and Daniel Paillé.

High praise indeed! And if Gauthier is right, the Canadiens are going to get a dozen quality, potentially game-changing minutes from this fourth line … a contribution that’s been lacking to date.

If you want to nit-pick … and we at HIO always do … Alexei Emelin had some anxious moments. Maybe we’ll see the other new guy, defenceman Brandon Davidson, on the road trip.

The other five D were pretty much impeccable against the Rangers.

Shea Weber and Andrei Markov played manageable minutes.

Jordie Benn continues to look like a steal.

And Jeff Petry had four hits and two blocked shots … with a busted schnozz.

As for the goaltender …

Simply put, Carey Price is back.

Just in time.

• • •

