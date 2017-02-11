About last night … Canadiens lose 4-2 to Blues

Shall we get the second-guessing out of the way?
Al Montoya was comical on the Blues goal that opened the scoring. The Canadiens’ backup goaltender lost his balance and was helpless to do anything to stop an Alex Pietrangelo point shot that was tipped in by Patrick Berglund.
Nor was Montoya particularly sharp on the David Perron goal that made it 2-1.
The Canadiens fought back from both deficits.
They played a good game, outshooting the visitors 30-22 and holding a huge edge, 66-37 in shot attempts.
The Canadiens won 39 of 56 faceoffs.
They had 32 hits to 33 for a much bigger St. Louis team.
They were in the game.
We’ll never know if Carey Price would have stopped the shots that eluded Montoya.
But the way it stands, Price – who has been decidedly unPriceian for weeks now – will have to be at the top of his game Sunday night in Boston.
If Price is not the goaltender we saw at the beginning of the season, the Canadiens could be riding a two-game losing streak into their five-game break.
Saturday’s feel-good hockey story was Craig Anderson’s 3-0 shutout of the Islanders.
The feel-bad story for Montreal fans is the win lifted the Senators to within six points of what used to be the Canadiens’ near-insurmountable Atlantic Division lead.
Ottawa has four games in hand – five after the Canadiens’ visit to Boston. And while the Canadiens are idle next week, the Senators play Buffalo at home and the Devils in New Jersey.
When the Canadiens return to action against Winnipeg at the Bell Centre next Saturday, they could be nursing a two-point division lead.
That would be what Sir Alex Ferguson, former manager of Manchester United, calls “squeaky bum time” … and there will be plenty of nervous perspiration to go around, particularly among Montreal’s easily jangled fans.
But let’s not get TOO far ahead of ourselves with hypothetical scenarios.
The Canadiens always play well against the Bs. If Price is on his game, the Sunday match is winnable.
As was the Saturday game.
“We definitely deserved better, Michel Therrien said, in French, to open his postgame press conference (telecast by RDS). “I liked our effort. I liked our intensity.”
But that’s the ominous aspect of the Canadiens’ slump.
The team shows up in nearly every game.
But it’s starting to look like they just might not have the horses to match their early-season surge.
Against St. Louis, the Canadiens were a one-line team. Max Pacioretty, Phillip Danault and Alexander Radulov created headaches for the Blues defence and for goaltender Jake Allen every time they were on the ice.
Danault went 14-7 on faceoffs, Pacioretty had 10 shot attempts – only two of which were on Allen – and Radulov was Radulov, making something happen on every shift.
But as Therrien conceded during his press conference, the Canadiens need more than one line.
Alex Galchenyuk won six of nine faceoffs and generated some chances in the offensive zone. But with all due respect to Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen, Galchenyuk has to play with Top Six wingers … and neither of those hardwiring guys fits into that category.
The fourth line had a few good shifts.
Tomas Plekanec was 10-5 on draws, but the $6 Million Man couldn’t score in … well, you fill in the off-colour metaphor.
On to Boston for a biggie.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from ProHabs:
Galchenyuk was a point a game player as a first line center. He gets hurt and now he is not even one of the 6 attackers on the ice to try and get the tying goal. What happened to not losing your spot due to an injury.
No other coach in the league would do this. Mark Scheifele did not come back from his injury and end up on the 3rd line. Neither did Jonathan Toews nor Tyler Seguin nor Connor McDavid when they got hurt last year. Unbelievable. Therrien is ruining Galchenyuk.
From berc:
So now that injuries are not an excuse, what is the matter with this team? Psychology is a factor. When the goalie is stopping nearly every shot, the offense has the confidence to go the extra mile and may be less worried about being out of position for a rush the other way. Chemistry is another factor–with the exception of the first line, there is an obvious problem with chemistry on the second and third lines. Defensive positioning is another factor, and this one is on the coaches–and in and of itself a strong reason in favour of making some changes on the coaching staff. And finally, goaltending is a major factor. Montoya, on balance, has not been any better than Condon was, and Price has been significantly worse than in recent years–at least in the past 2-3 months. How to cure these ills? Perhaps too many to cure at once. But perhaps if one is cured, some of the other problem areas might begin to improve.
And a tough take from expat_habsfan:
This team has been a pretender since the season started. They have a few good players but too many guys that are barely above AHL caliber to be a serious contender.
Yes, I agree MT is a one dimensional coach in a league that has become multi-dimensional and he needs to go. However, the caliber of the team is strictly MB’s responsibility and other than Radulov, he’s done nothing to improve the team beyond making a tit-for-tat trade with the Preds, acquiring cast-offs, and building a stable of 4th and 5th pairing d-men.
The team’s play is indicative of a illness that will plague this franchise until Molson cleans house. As sad as this sounds this team is DOA until the entire organization realizes that it is being propped up by a history they have literally no attachment with and they need to start making their own.
Thought the boys played reasonably well tonight and simply did not get the goaltending sufficient to come away with the W. El Cubano was sportin the ten hole tonight (not to mention the momentary floppulationishness on the first goal).
Not necessary to throw the whole Club under the bus imo, mierda happens…
At the risk of being accused of being a Polly (don’t give the first fark), to wit…
– all contending clubs consist of 4 or 5 blue chippers and a collection of plug ins. I’ll take our 4-5 blue chippers with the exception of the Penguins, Kings, Sharks, Hawks, and maybe the Caps.
– that being said, I kinda like our fill ins.
– not going to get into the discussion about Danault and Galchenyuk about #1 and #2C. It doesn’t matter. I think Danault is becoming increasingly more valuable to the club. The kid can skate and has a great positional awareness, high IQ as they say. He’s maybe not quite there yet but, if he continues his established arc, he’s going to be something.
– Chucky’s going to be ok (whether we deem him to be #2C or not). It makes sense to spread your scoring around (see Hawks, Penguins, Caps etc). Personally, I think Chucky, Lehkonen and Lord Byron could be a helluva line, once they get accustomed to one another. Lord Byron has Pavel Bure type speed and, unlike most speedsters not named Pavel Bure, is not a logo basher in the final third of the ice. He’s got mitts.
– Plecks frustrates me to no end. He has the first dozen eggs in his pockets that he started his career with. He wears a turtle neck just so he can come close to breaking a sweat. That said, how often do the big snipers on competitive clubs score against us? It’s normally 10 goal bums that score. That’s worth something.
– We’re obviously much better with La Montagne and Rads (a beauty). Wait until the playoffs to fully understand and appreciate both of them.
– Shaw is a bit of a caveman but we knew that going in. Cavemen are always useful in the playoffs. (see Claude Lemieux)…
In short, I think we’re ok. It will come down to the club that can play at a very high tempo, has a Druceian type oddball performer and a goalie capable of deciding a game.
Calm down…
I hate to say it again but if not for Radulov this Habs team be last place …Every scoring play somehow has his efforts and even with a losing streak he makes you proud he’s CH…
8 goals allowed in the last 2 games (1 empty net). At least 4 or more were soft. Bad time both goalies to flounder. But plenty of time to regain form. Montoya blew his chance to show he can be a security blanket. Bad timing for an off night.
This really is the most critical season if Price’s career. An average finish to this year and playoffs sets next year up as a day to day soap opera. Without a bounceback this year questions abut his value and ability will be a constant distraction. Do the Habs dare offer him long term at max? Will he finally want a new lease on the last chapter in his career after a decade here? Even if he plays well a lame duck season is always incredibly tense for the team and player. And in today’s world the odds of a player remaining with the same team for over 15 years (adding a new contract to his current career years) are minuscule. A very tough call for the GM,
There is enough talent on this team (Ice Caps as well) to make the playoffs and do some damage. We have a coaching problem…Therrien has to go.
Hoping Mavid won’t read this, or she’ll cut off My sack –but WHAT ??? about Guy Boucher ?
I read no one here talkin’ ’bout him.
No one second-guessing Bergevin not ditchin’ Therrien for Boucher.
Because it’s too obvious ?
Also, everyone here are wearing blinkers comparing PK and Weber, but no One ever discusses PK and Karlson –or Web and Karlson.
Maybe give some respect what the Senaturds are doing this season ?
Boucher > Therrien
The philosophy of building the team around PRICE, is the cancer. Its the fundamental flaw to building a winning TEAM, but financial windfall to building a financial empire.
This is NOT on PRICE. He’s just some dude wearing a mask and some skates.
Coaching staff: Muller comes in, takes care of the PP and we’re one of the top teams with the man advantage.
JJ Daignault in charge of the PP last year and we are one of the worst teams with the man advantage. He takes over as defensive coach which includes penalty killing and we are once again one of the worst in that department (22nd to be exact). Why is he still employed by the organization?
Watched the game tonight and I thought the Boys played good enough to win but again only one line producing. I’m glad we have a bye week coming up but I still believe that with the exception of Kirk Muller & Stephane Waite, the coaching staff needs to go and now.
Hi my name is Ron, and I am an addict (too many things to list, and truly painful). The HABS being the only relevant one here and now.
…thanks for letting me share my rant earlier.
Watching Above the Law with Steven Seagal. That is some acting. Almost as good as Habs’ powerplay.
Putin, personally, recently, made Seagal a Russian citizen.
Don’t know what difference that makes, but there it is.
It’s time for MT to go.
Why are we worried about the Sens catching us? Please catch us! 2nd in the Atlantic is way better than 1st
no shite, you either get a first round match up vs the Rangers(if they stay in first) or one of Toronto, Ottawa or Boston.
I think Price (and/or his wife) may want out of Montreal
If Max and Radu wanted Chucky on the line , he would be there. These guys hold more then enough sway to call that shot.
Therrien has to be finished, doesn’t he? It’s silly at this point,
He must be fired effective immediately, way past his expiration date.
MB come on! enough
No one is saying the recent losing skid is all on Therrien. No one is saying he needs to be fired because the losing streak is his fault.
What I am saying – to speak for myself – is that Therrien should be fired because he never should have been hired, has accomplished nothing since, and there are credible replacements available at the present time. And this losing streak provides justification.
I wish he was let go and just to see what posters will say when the same line up they have now will not be any different in results over a season even with God coaching..lol
When the team is playing good can’t be the coach doing anything right. When the goaltending sucks as per the last month it must be the coach.
When you only have a top four instead of six you play the cards that are dealt. MT is not the goat tonight it was the goaltending again
Any nonpartisan observer could see the Habs deserved a better fate.
And to those that say replace 24 with 27. why. The 67 47 24 combo are the only line scoring. I like 27 but not on the top line at this point.
The only thing that can right the ship is decent goaltending. Unless that happens the Habs are in deep crap.
Until MT goes this team is going nowhere, blaming it on the goaltending is ridiculous. the team has no scoring depth. and Galcheyuk is a #1 centre, he proved it when DD got injured last year and stepped up,he was in the top ten in scoring before his injury, Yet, MT won’t put him back on the #1 line. Somehow MT has forgotten that. Better coaches than MT have been fired, it’s time to cut our losses and get someone who can teach offense. When we get in the grind of the playoffs against quality goaltending, we are doomed.
Not sure who here likes analytics, or if they follow Berkshire on Twitter, but he had a very interesting analytical take on the Habs’ woes.
According to him, the issue is not so much the offence, but the defence. The Habs have the best group of forwards they’ve had in many years. They actually have a legit top like (if MT would actually play Chucky), and decent depth. The issue is with the defence – the Habs are allowing more high quality and high danger shots than in seasons past, and this is reflected in their month-long swoon and ballooning GAA/Sv%.
So what’s the deal? The defence is not mobile enough, or talented enough, to carry the weight it needs to carry. Some of that is poor usage by MT, but the rest can be attributed to a certain trade that happened last summer. Subban’s current stats aside, it’s very plausible that this team would have better record, and better defensive stats with him in the lineup over Weber.
For whatever reason, people (fans, media) have refrained from criticizing Weber, but the fact is that his game in the D zone has been lacking, and he’s been responsible for some bad goals ever since he cooled off from his hot start. Emelin, Markov, Petry, and the rest are not helping much, either.
What MB’s done is improved the forwards while failing to improve, and actually harming, the defence. He reduced its mobility and also amassed a collection of middling dmen, with only Weber being true first pairing guy. It’s the GM’s job to put together the team, and in plugging one hole he created a new hole. It also doesn’t help that the younger dmen don’t get good chances to develop and step up.
IMO, MB and MT are not the right people to get the Habs to the next level, regardless of what they have accomplished in the last 5 years.
5 on 5 goals against per 60 minutes, the brutally average Weber, who apparently can’t carry the amazing Subban’s equipment bag, is leading the NHL with 1.21 GA per 60 minutes.
Somehow, despite being a huge disappointment, the opposition scores 1.11 fewer goal per 60 minutes when the ineffective Weber is on the ice.
Wrong.
As plausible as aliens invading the planet Sunday…
Uhuh
LOL Berkshire
Shows what you know
It is not easy to win in the NHL…teams are very close….even loaded teams can loose like Pitts in Arizona today…Just think a loaded Habs team needed 7 games to beat Boston in o/t in the seventies…with a penalty at the end…
For sure.
The shift-to-shift whining we do here is just noise.
I don’t care if they get into the dance at the head of the line, or sneak in the back door.
Big picture, a few losses here and there mean little.
But also big picture, this team still isn’t close to being ready to go 16 games. Even factoring in a ton of luck and favourable matchups, which are a must, we still need another top-six forward and a puck-moving d-man. And a new coach.
Can we get there? As long as o2t’s unicorn is alive, there’s hope.
@Leave the coach your comments are contraversial but have merit. I was one of the Halak supporters. I could not understand why they would play Price when Halak at the time was clearly better. Even when Price struggled that playoff season, there was no way they were taking him out.
Since then, I have come to see I was clearly wrong– not about Halak being benched but about trading Halak instead of Price. Price is an amazing goalie and seems to be a good person. Having said that, I will say he is overrated no question about it. Commentators, fans, etc call him the best goalie and sometimes the best player in the world. He is usually not. Sometimes he is right at the top but, for someone who has won nothing in the NHL, and who has been quite ordinary in his playoff career, he gets way too much credit. One cup win would change all that…
koivu said that Price would win the cup one day and he wanted to be a part of it. That still has not happened. I am hopeful I will be wrong again. I would love to see Price earn the praise everyone gives him. I have a feeling it will happen …
See him earn the praise? The guy has already earned it, from the fans, and from all the league. He’s the reason this team went to the 2014 Conference finals, why they were relevant in 2015, etc.
Price is not the problem here. And while we’re on the subject, neither is Pacioretty. Some fans really pick the wrong scapegoats (not saying you did).
Why do they keep showing Leafs games nationwide on CBC and force us all to watch this nonsense useless team? Back in the day they would alternate with Habs games. The GTA makes up 10 or 15 percent of Canada’s population. For the rest of us, this is incredibly annoying. I’m getting my hair cut and am forced to watch those losers for a 1/2 hour
Its all Bob Gainey’s fault.
What has Price won without having a stacked club in front of him?
Juniors? Stacked.
06-07 Calder? Pretty stacked with Halak
Olympics 2010-2014? Beyond stacked
Wolrd Cup? Stacked
Meanwhile how much has the organizations value increased in that time? Like a billion dollars. When George Gillett sold them for 340 million, and their worth what now 1.2 billion?
All because of Carey Price. He was anointed the next Roy, Plante, or Dryden,.
All that valuation increase becasue of the biggest smoke show hype on earth…well maybe not the biggest but close enough.
This is the cancer, this is the organizational skeletons in the closet. The elephant in the room.
This team has protected Price ever since, I cant imagine the EGO this guy has. Bottling it all up inside, with his cool as a cucumber persona.
Coaching, fourth lines, special teams, first line center, all irrelevant, till you address the elephant int he room.
Price for Berglund, Shattenkirk, and Yakopov, and bring on Lindgren or whomever.
This team doesn’t need no Carey PRice, but the organization surely does.
CASH COW
Billion Dollars in just a decade.
Brilliant.
“What has Price won without having a stacked club in front of him?”
Hmmm… you’re right. The only thing that comes to mind is a Hart Trophy. Oh, and a Vezina. And I guess a Jennings. (The Ted Lindsay is just some joke award as far as I’m concerned since it’s voted on by the players and what the hell do they know!)
Jose Theodore won Vezina
And a Hart.
And a Masterton.
I fully endorse this rant. That is a good rant!
Gillette sold the team for 575 million. (paid 275 million)
Canadiens are worth one billion.
Yakupov? Are you on drugs? thats a big hell no.
Price is the cancer?
So much wrong in this post I cant even see straight anymore.
Were you seeing straight to begin with, though? Cus you seemed to be a pretty fervent apologist for everything that is wrong with the team.
He may be kidding.
Although the sneaky Price did grease the skids for PK by luring him into the triple low-five stuff that turned first turned MT’s skin orange.
Man, people were ragging on Price here for a while, but this is just next level absurdity.
Very very few Cup winners were not a stacked club…Probably 95% of cup winners were stacked…
I think MT is an ok coach. The trouble is their are only one or two players he can speak with in depth. Clearly the team needs more Francophone players…………..or………………….a coach that speaks Russian. This would avoid the French vs English game.
Then Habs could go for TV in Russia/Europe and say goodbye to RDS.
The NHL should add a team in Quebec City for RDS.
The days of the Habs getting the pick (50 mile radius of the Forum)of great French speaking players ending in 1964. I believe from that point forward the only time they made a distinct effort to acquire French speaking players was in the 1969 draft.
So if there is a communication issue it might just be because MT has lost the room.
Reunion time?
http://bit.ly/2kVizW3
The Baby-Faced Bouncer. The Velvet Glove Cast in Iron.
Fully expect them to beat Boston so the parade is back on tomorrow night .
You need to lose one of Price Weber Pacs in 2 years. The math does not work
Duchene is $6 coming back though, no?
I knew comments would come out about “wanting to trade Max”. It’s about wanting to obtain Duchene. It’s not like this team is loaded with assets. He is one of the few and how do you pay him $8 mil per soon???
At this moment I see more of an argument to sign Patch at $ 8 million than Carey at $ 10 million +.
He still has two more years after this one at $4.5M.
No way you trade that, unless Price isn’t going to re-sign, and you clear everything out for young talent and start all over.
Once again this team is down to a system that is built around praying for miraculous goaltending and hoping that at least 1 line will provide some scoring. It was great to see Weber get one and keep the monkey from climbing too far up his back. Max got one but could have had three but I’ll cut him some slack this time because he was under the weather a bit.
As for the rest, except for Rads, all I can say is meh and I expect tomorrow in Beantown to be more of the same. The mitigating factor tomorrow will be Rask and not Price. Mainly because Rask has been underplaying almost as much as Price and has had some ‘yips’ playing the Habs.
It is a sad time in Montreal when your hope for a road win is the opposition’s goalie develops an anxiety.
You’ze Guyz wanting to trade Patch make Me belly laugh –in all the wrong wayz.
I want to see Therrien gone before Habs make any more major moves.
Timo,
i never thought that i could/ would ever agree with you, but yes, the coach is not helping.
Who replaces him ? Not Julien , surely .. Muller? or perhaps sir Patrick ?
Following the Habs from New Zealand , i am very thankful for Mike and his blog… i am always intrigued by the politics… ( i would go with Patrick at this point in time )
A goaltender all my life, somehow, we see the game differently.
We need more scoring, bottom line. ( and a coach that can speak to the french media)
As an X- Quebecer who’ gets’ hockey, We need a change, to shake things up. Patrick would do that. We haven’t heard much from him since he left the Avs. Could it work ??
What do you honestly think?
Cheers tom
I agree with pm re MT. No vision no plan B. Same nonsense shift after shift. Adjust For heaven sake during the game !
How many chances does therrien get? He should’ve been axed after tampa beat the habs in the playoffs and his terrible game plan was to ‘throw turds from the outside and pray’
We do need another big gun but let’s hope it’s not someone like Vanek who disappears in the playoffs.
I think Galchenyuk is going to be an amazing player for this team. But I think the Therrien is ruining him comments are pure nonsense.
If Galchenyuk was currently one of the best centers in the league, whether he was on the first line or fourth line, he would be making things happen. Forcing MT to play him more. Spreading out the offense is obviously a necessity right now. And its few and far between right now.
2 points in seven games. Not great. Itll turn for him.
Do you think putting Danault on the third and Gal on the first and we would have won 3-4 more games????
Price has been mediocre. Tonight Al was not good at all.
In the end its simple.
5 days to re group. Gallagher back.
It goes one of two ways.
Gallagher, Galchenyuk, Pleks, Shaw, Price get back to where they are normally. We will be winning 7 of 10 and be fearing only the Caps and Pens to the Finals.
Play the way they have been and we wont make it past the first round without a lot of luck.
Either way, we need another big gun, or we are practicing for next season…..
I think the problem isn’t so much that he needs to be playing with Rads and Patch, but why not on the power play and extra man?
I think the team needs one or two more tops six forwards, there are still too many third/fourth liners in the top six.
I’d agree with you on Galchenyuk, except that I don’t.
Had DD not been injured last year, we’d still be wondering why Galchenyuk wasn’t producing.
Even within the last little while, MT had the guy on DD’s wing, for chrissakes.
I’d take the opposite tack, suggesting that talk MT isn’t ruining Galchenyuk is pure nonsense.
If you’re not going to let the horse run, send him to another track.
“You know what?”, as my boy Mike likes to say, I’m resolutely siding with Therrien on this one. You know why? Because, like it or not, it’s Chucky’s job to figure out what his harrumphing tool of a coach likes. It’s his job to recognize why PK was handed a one-way Greyhound ticket to Nashville “for being PK”. It’s his job to take his job seriously.
All I know about Habs practices is what I read in the news, but for what that’s worth, Chucky still fancies himself above all of that nonsense about learning to play “the right way”. And I don’t blame him because it sounds frankly nauseating. But if it’s ice time he’s after, or better line mates he’s after, I firmly believe that ball is in his court.
Might as well trade him for Bryan Boyle than. 🙂
It took five hours but someone is FINALLY talking some sense around here!
Nope.
Not everyone fits in the foxhole. Not every player can become a better person. Not every player is a max-effort guy like Gallagher who can kick down MT’s iron door. Not every player gains confidence from being afraid to make a mistake. Galchenyuk may not be Richard Gere to MT’s Lou Gossett, Jr.
Ray Ferraro on Galchenyuk: “I can’t think of one single reason to leave him on the wing.”
Maybe Chucky sees the writing on the wall and wants out, playing the dump and chase as he sees fellow former rookies excel under better coaching systems. I mean why give a point a game man with some offensive flair more time than DD, or some other 3rd line plugger, which has occurred too often???
At no time in his career will Pacioretty have a higher trade value than he does today. He is a very good player but I do not see him taking our beloved Habs to the promised land. For that reason, I would trade him now for Matt Duchene who is available before Pittsburgh (sports net rumours) grabs him. This is the meaty elite French centre man the team has been missing. Him, Galchenyuk and Danault would be close to the best 1-2-3 combo in the league. Pacs would not be easy to replace but such a player like Duchene at age 26 is almost impossible to find and now there is a window. Plus Max will not tak less than $7 to $8 million on his next contract and will possibly sign elsewhere. I would even throw in Nate. This team definitely needs to do something big now. Agree?
NOT French…I wish team went and got Drouin last year as team NEEDS a legit top end Francophone to end the unmerited elevation that happens…but in meantime since none of them appear available right now and team is in window…get Duchene…he checks off a lot of boxes with his skillset….might even be able to get Iginla at same time and check off all of the necessary boxes up front
No.
Pacioretty is better than Duchene. And still cheaper.
However, if Colorado would do Beaulieu, McCarron and a second-rounder, I’m in.
Also, Duchene, Galchenyuk and Danault still isn’t better than Crosby, Malkin and (insert random pud here). Or Getzlaf, Kesler and (insert random pud here). Etc., etc.
I would agree, but it would be the best 1-2-3 the Habs have had since Damphousse, Turgeon, Koivu…I doubt the Avs would want patches for him, and I wouldn’t trade him right now anyway. As they were saying on the game tonight Patches is playing the best he has in a long time, if not the best. I’m hoping that he has a big breakout playoffs this year.
They are also not better than what we had for Ovechkin, Backstrom. Or Stamkos, Palat. Or Bergeron, Lucic, Iginla.
But we still beat them.
But we wont this year like this….
Why wouldnt he? Honestly. How many times do you have to see the top 5 goal scorers in the last 5 years. he is top 5.
TOP FIVE.
He needs help. Trade him for for a lesser scorer?
Duchene elite??? He isnt as good as Pac. Costs more.
WHAT????
Max is 2 years older than Duchene. But he is going to be so much better?
His point NOW dont match Maxs 3 years ago.
We need to add, not take away.
Duchene is from Haliburton, in Ontario’s cottage country. He is as “French” as Beaulieu.
Yes, Big.
fire MT, and hire sir Patrick…
WHAT ??? in the Hell is Uce up to these dayz ???
Mike’s post-games are extremely perfunctory compared with Norm’s. Big loss if Uce has jumped ship,
Is Roch Voisine going on tour anytime soon?
Heck, never mind touring–it’s barely even safe to leave the house today, what with all those terrorists spilling across the border.
Roch needs protection.
I agree.
Someone he can trust from back in the day. Who would protect him for love, not money.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmh8a7aYc1s
What’s up with Chucky? He looked terrible tonight. Slow. Bad decisions. Weak on the wall. Gassed. Scary in our end. As much as I have no use for MT, I can’t blame him for Chucky’s performance.
From the sounds of it, Chucky plays that way because MT is a bad coach.
You decide which is the chicken and which is the egg in this scenario. 😉
When a thoroughbred doesn’t get enough chances to run, he loses a bit of his friskiness.
MT is the reverse horse whisperer.
Horse… shouter? …or whispering horse?
I actually thought his skating as better tonight in the handful of chances to accelerate… the one off side he actually had a first stride I haven’t seen since his return from injury…then after he passed to Rad in zone and they were together he skated across ice for regroup looking for pass and skating stood out…looked better…..
it’s time for MT to go, hopefully, he’ll be gone after( or before) the Bruins game so the new coach can have a week to get ready. Under MT, and MB, this team has become the definition of mediocrity, The only reason the team is in first is that it has played four games more and are in a weak division. The key problem is the coach, the constant use of 3rd and 4th liners is telling, most teams would use their best players, but for some reason, MT is afraid that Galchenyuk will outshine him like PK did, I suspect Galchenyuk, will be gone if MT is still around as will Price, come contract time. Sadly, this team is going nowhere, we were once again scammed into believing they had a chance, by a good run of ten games. in the first 3 weeks if the season, since then, mediocrity, and that may play well in some cities.
One only has to look to the Leafs….., yes the Leafs….. to see what good coaching can do for a team.
Mr Boone, before you rag on Montoya for his slip ‘n fall, he was certainly no more comical than Price looking the other way on Goligoski’s goal in Phoenix the other night. Be that as it may, I am not suggesting we need to compare the degrees of ineptitude of Habs goalies. Both have been off at times, and in my view, Price has been more off than Montoya. The bottom line is simple: if the Habs can’t put more than 2 (3 on a very lucky night) goals in the other team’s net then whoever guards the Habs goal needs to be on his game every night. They are not getting that now. Score more goals and allow fewer – simple isn’t it?
A week off is a week to get a new coach
Well at least this game didn’t make me feel like I don’t even want to watch tomorrow’s game. Some previous games have made me feel that way. Let’s get er dun vs the Ruins.
Pure and simple, there’s no excuse for any other centre on the team to have more ice time than Galchenyuk…. unless tha Habs take 10+ penalties per game.
2 weeks from tonight, the Habs play the Leafs in Toronto riding a 13 game undefeated streak against them.
Law of Averages says the Habs lose that game.
If so, is that the night the Laffs pass the Canadiens in the standings?
There will be no Joy in Mudville should that come to pass.
Completely agree with ProHabs, MT is ruining Chucky. He’s the whipping boy now that PK is gone. Disgraceful.
It’s talent.
MT doesn’t know what to do with talent that doesn’t always listen (see: PK). It’s one of the main reasons he was jettisoned by the Pens.
He wants Galchenyuk to become a better person and be a more robotic pud. In the beginning, I can see that. You have to be able to at least pretend you can play a 200-foot game.
But at some point, you have to let the talent loose, and trust that the good will outweigh the bad.
You can always find puds to work hard, you can’t always find talent like that.
Instead of letting Galchenyuk actually learn the centre position, MT was determined to play him on the wing, where he was more controllable.
As mentioned, the only reason Galchenyuk broke out last year is because MT’s little willnot was hurt, the season was forever lost and there was no choice but to let your horse run. And run he did.
This year, as is his bent, MT wants to corral him again.
Danault has become the new DD. Plays the right way, follows orders – gets the plum assignment. However, even for all his good play, he remains on pace for 43 points – playing with Max Pacioretty and Radulov. Do we need to revisit the DD/Corey Locke argument again?
As always, MT is a good coach, he’s just not the right coach. MB needs to realize that sooner rather than later.
If Danault were the new DD, the top line would be firing blanks night after night. Danault is more like the new Alexei Emelin: “This shouldn’t be working but it is so let’s just pretend it’s right.”
By the new DD, I meant when the love was still blossoming and he occasionally pitched in.
Having Emelin on our top pair genuinely shows how far away we really are.
The guy’s got seven points. Career-high is 17. He’s a third-pairing dude, tops.
I do think we’ll see Weber and Markov together late in the season and into the playoffs, however.
Once the need to manage Markov’s minutes is overridden by desperation, they’ll be together.
Thanks Scotty
I just don’t understand Therrien’s problem. It’s like anytime it looks like we maybe have a solid center, he feels like he needs to jerk him around.
Remember the shortened season. Eller was playing center with Galchenyuk and Gallagher on the wings. It was a great line. It looked like Eller was about to break out and be perhaps a big solid number 2 center. Then Coach Mike decides to jerk him around, move him off the line, move him to the wing in order to let Desharnais get the top center minutes and the top offensive center role. Eller has no idea what his role is and settles into another 3rd line pud.
And now it is Galchenyuk. Another center who looks like he is about to break out. He has so much potential. And just as he is breaking out, Coach Mike decides he needs to be put him on the 3rd line, with 2 other wingers who can’t finish. Like Desharnais, now it is Danault’s time to be given all of the chances to become the number 1 offensive center.
Keep holding these guys back Coach Mike. It has only been 25 years since we had a solid top center. Don’t let a young, big center with potential ever blossom
Lets sacrifice this season to develop Danault as a center but not give Galchenyuk the chance.
We know it is because they were using something called creative, and getting scoring chances. Michael Therrien doesn’t approve of creativity and scoring chances, hence why they were broken up. Also he couldn’t have gotten luckier with Galnhenyuk’s injury, he nearly was coupled with Radulov and they were doing the same thing. It’s only a matter of time until Pacorietty is going back with DD, because now Radulov and Pacorietty are creating scoring chances.
“We definitely deserved better, Michel Therrien said, in French, to open his postgame press conference (telecast by RDS). “I liked our effort. I liked our intensity.”
MT’s go-to when he has no answers.
“I liked our effort (down a goal, doesn’t put his most talented offensive player out on the ice).”
“I liked our intensity (trots out his puds rather than his more talented players on a routine basis).”
As always, he’s a one-trick pony. Instead of patting yourself on the back because you think the players are working hard for you, how about doing some better, you know, coaching? The coach’s most important function is player deployment (that comes straight from our pal Scotty Bowman’s mouth).
I agree… they deserve better – a better coach.
Yikes
The entire Montreal organization cares only about profit. They are winning!