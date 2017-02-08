About last night … Canadiens lose 4-0 to Colorado

Is it time to dust off the panic button?

Or should we wait for Thursday night’s game in Arizona?

The Canadiens’ 4-0 loss in Denver Tuesday was their season-worst fourth in a row.

The winning goal was scored 30 seconds into the game … before the anthem singer had left on his Harley.

Coming on the heels of a 1-0 shootout loss to Edmonton at the Bell Centre Sunday afternoon, the Denver Debacle extended the Canadiens’ goalless streak to 137 minutes, 11 seconds.

That’s a long time.

And the performance at the Pepsi Center offered scant evidence that the Canadiens’ futility will be ending any time soon.

Consider: The last time goaltender Calvin Pickard faced the Canadiens, at the Bell Centre on Dec. 10, he was beaten on four of 20 shots. Semyon Varlamov gave up six goals on 16 shots, and Colorado was embarrassed 10-1.

That was then.

The Canadiens were flying high off the red-hot start to their season.

This is now:

The team still sits comfortably atop the Atlantic Division. but the Canadiens are playing horsespit hockey … at a point in the season when you don’t want to be playing horsespit hockey.

OK, it’s not the third week of March. There’s still plenty of time to right the ship.

But it will take some work.

Consider some grim stats, updated from indefatigable numbers man Ron Reusch‘s pre-game preview:

• The Canadiens have lost five of their last six on the road and were outscored 19-6 (they were held to one goal four times) Only one of the six goals was scored 5-on-5 (5 PPG’s) . They have averaged 20.6 shots on goal (Philadelphia held them to 16 shots and they managed 18 shots at Detroit).

• After a win against Detroit Nov. 12th, the Canadiens had a record of 13-2 (including one overtime loss). In the 40 games since then, the Canadiens have won 17 and lost 23 (including 7 in OT or shootout). Their 42 points total over the last 40 games ranks 22nd in the league.

More from Reusch: Over his last dozen starts, Carey Price is 3-8-1, with a GAA north of 3 and a save percentage south of .910.

These are not Vezina Trophy numbers.

I don’t know enough about goaltending to pick apart Price’s technique.

But anyone who knows anything about hockey is noticing that opponents are buzzing the Canadiens’ zone with dismaying ease. In addition to throwing the puck around with carefree abandon, forwards are camping out in front of Price, creating screens for point shots.

Here’s the stat that says it all: Between them, Shea Weber and Alexei Emelin had ZERO hits against the Avalanche.

Here’s the metaphor that says it all: In attempting to protect their franchise goaltender, the undersized Montreal Canadiens are softer than a sneaker full of wet cow flop.

Nor are they able to exert sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

Alex Galchenyuk makes seeing-eye passes.

Max Pacioretty snaps off lethal wristers.

Alexander Radulov zips around the O-zone like a mongoose on meth.

All the other forwards are interchangeable mediocrities, and no one scores.

This can’t get any worse, can it?

On to mighty Arizona.

• • •

I am indebted to the irate Commentariat for pointing out that David Desharnais, who began the game on the fourth line, had more ice than either Tomas Plekanec, Alex Galchenyuk or Phillip Danault.

Which begs the question: What is Michel Therrien doing in the DVD that DD is holding?

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from CJinBK:

I’m usually full Polly, but these last few games have pushed me into the Nelly abyss. Tonight was terrible. Price let in a couple of softies, then the game just fell apart. Losing 10-0 to one of the top 5 teams in the league was embarrassing, but losing 4-0 to the absolute worst team is paper-bag-on-the-head bad. Somebody call Therrien a cab to the airport, and not so he can go to Arizona. If he’s still behind the bench on Thursday, I am going to root for the cousin Shane and his team to stick a stake through the heart of the Therrien Era II. I love this team, but I am sad and angry and disappointed by the way they are playing, and I’m heaping the most blame on the coach, with his pointless — literally — line-blending in game after game. It’s pretty evident that he has lost the team, and if they are going make something happen in the playoffs, then Therrien needs to go. Hand Muller the reins and bring back Gallant.

And from dickanddanny:

It truly is amazing that the one thing which we ARE all in agreement about (for several seasons now) that the team requires is the same damn thing that was glaringly missing in the recent losses….a number one center.

Without that bonafide number one center we are not a contender. We may be a wild card team at best.

That is how important having one or more top centers is in the NHL. And ones who can win face-offs, puck battles, and make a pass.