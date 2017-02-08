About last night … Canadiens lose 4-0 to Colorado

Is it time to dust off the panic button?
Or should we wait for Thursday night’s game in Arizona?
The Canadiens’ 4-0 loss in Denver Tuesday was their season-worst fourth in a row.
The winning goal was scored 30 seconds into the game … before the anthem singer had left on his Harley.
Coming on the heels of a 1-0 shootout loss to Edmonton at the Bell Centre Sunday afternoon, the Denver Debacle extended the Canadiens’ goalless streak to 137 minutes, 11 seconds.
That’s a long time.
And the performance at the Pepsi Center offered scant evidence that the Canadiens’ futility will be ending any time soon.
Consider: The last time goaltender Calvin Pickard faced the Canadiens, at the Bell Centre on Dec. 10, he was beaten on four of 20 shots. Semyon Varlamov gave up six goals on 16 shots, and Colorado was embarrassed 10-1.
That was then.
The Canadiens were flying high off the red-hot start to their season.
This is now:
The team still sits comfortably atop the Atlantic Division. but the Canadiens are playing horsespit hockey … at a point in the season when you don’t want to be playing horsespit hockey.
OK, it’s not the third week of March. There’s still plenty of time to right the ship.
But it will take some work.
Consider some grim stats, updated from indefatigable numbers man Ron Reusch‘s pre-game preview:
• The Canadiens have lost five of their last six on the road and were outscored 19-6 (they were held to one goal four times) Only one of the six goals was scored 5-on-5 (5 PPG’s) . They have averaged 20.6 shots on goal (Philadelphia held them to 16 shots and they managed 18 shots at Detroit).
• After a win against Detroit Nov. 12th, the Canadiens had a record of 13-2 (including one overtime loss). In the 40 games since then, the Canadiens have won 17 and lost 23 (including 7 in OT or shootout). Their 42 points total over the last 40 games ranks 22nd in the league.
More from Reusch: Over his last dozen starts, Carey Price is 3-8-1, with a GAA north of 3 and a save percentage south of .910.
These are not Vezina Trophy numbers.
I don’t know enough about goaltending to pick apart Price’s technique.
But anyone who knows anything about hockey is noticing that opponents are buzzing the Canadiens’ zone with dismaying ease. In addition to throwing the puck around with carefree abandon, forwards are camping out in front of Price, creating screens for point shots.
Here’s the stat that says it all: Between them, Shea Weber and Alexei Emelin had ZERO hits against the Avalanche.
Here’s the metaphor that says it all: In attempting to protect their franchise goaltender, the undersized Montreal Canadiens are softer than a sneaker full of wet cow flop.
Nor are they able to exert sustained pressure in the offensive zone.
Alex Galchenyuk makes seeing-eye passes.
Max Pacioretty snaps off lethal wristers.
Alexander Radulov zips around the O-zone like a mongoose on meth.
All the other forwards are interchangeable mediocrities, and no one scores.
This can’t get any worse, can it?
On to mighty Arizona.
• • •
I am indebted to the irate Commentariat for pointing out that David Desharnais, who began the game on the fourth line, had more ice than either Tomas Plekanec, Alex Galchenyuk or Phillip Danault.
Which begs the question: What is Michel Therrien doing in the DVD that DD is holding?
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from CJinBK:
I’m usually full Polly, but these last few games have pushed me into the Nelly abyss. Tonight was terrible. Price let in a couple of softies, then the game just fell apart. Losing 10-0 to one of the top 5 teams in the league was embarrassing, but losing 4-0 to the absolute worst team is paper-bag-on-the-head bad. Somebody call Therrien a cab to the airport, and not so he can go to Arizona. If he’s still behind the bench on Thursday, I am going to root for the cousin Shane and his team to stick a stake through the heart of the Therrien Era II. I love this team, but I am sad and angry and disappointed by the way they are playing, and I’m heaping the most blame on the coach, with his pointless — literally — line-blending in game after game. It’s pretty evident that he has lost the team, and if they are going make something happen in the playoffs, then Therrien needs to go. Hand Muller the reins and bring back Gallant.
And from dickanddanny:
It truly is amazing that the one thing which we ARE all in agreement about (for several seasons now) that the team requires is the same damn thing that was glaringly missing in the recent losses….a number one center.
Without that bonafide number one center we are not a contender. We may be a wild card team at best.
That is how important having one or more top centers is in the NHL. And ones who can win face-offs, puck battles, and make a pass.
Molson should step in right now and clean house. I’m talking from MB right on down. Only one I may keep would be Muller and that would be in an assistant role as he sure has not been very successful as a head coach. Get Gallant as coach get a new GM and do it now. I know it isn’t easy doing it at this time of year but it needs to be done. There I said it
Think I’m against the grain with this, but I blame the co-coach, Kirk Muller. He was terrible in Carolina and clearly hasn’t improved. Holding the team back at this point.
McCarron and Carr recalled. DLR sent down. reeks of desperation.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Carr should never have been sent down.
McCarron either and dd should have been left aside, but alas, we are not running this team.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Absolutely. That said, they can’t hurt.
The De la Rose showcase was laughable. I’m pretty sure all 30 GMs now know he’s not an NHL hockey player and has quite a ways to go yet before he will ever be considered one.
Geez, we’ve showcased everyone from St. John’s but the stickboy…
Two things MB must do. Get Duchenne. Include Galchenyuk in the package if you have to. Replace Therrien with Julien. MT must go.
Sadly, it will require Galchenyuk in a decent package for that to work.
Interestingly enough, I think the Avavlanche would be more likey to use Galchenyuk at left wing rather than at centre. Just sayin…
once again the Habs problem is LACK OF TALENT…not enough good players – period the end.
calling up Mac and Carr is not going to help.
Flynn, Mitchell, Andro, Shaw, Plek – are not good hockey players these days….we can add Weber to the list…season is turning into a disaster – again.
You’re right. We have talent, but we are missing some in key places.
Meanwhile, we are paying top dollar for a couple of salary cap anchors who shouldn’t be on the team any longer.
I’m not worried. Therrien is a great coach, Serge Savard said so and he knew how to run a hockey 25 years ago. Playing an AHLer like Davey more than every other centermen certainly does not make him an idiot. This coach is all about earning your ice time and doesn’t play favourites at all just ask Pateryn.
I have no fear of this team falling out of the playoffs with Terrible, I mean Therrien, coaching. Its not like what happened last season was his fault. I mean you’d have to be some kind of miracle worker to get a average team in the playoffs with a goalie like Condon.
Nope, definitely not the coaches fault……..
I can not wait until Ott, TO, FLDA finally play their games in hand (all 3-4 games they have). Sure they prob all won’t win all of them…but we will finally have a true reflection in the standings. A more accurate standing. Right now, the fact we have not only been in 1st place all season long…but in first place by a lot (8-14pts throughout)…that it has given this team (players) a false security.
Every time this stink it up…”well at least we are still in first, and by a lot. we have a lot of leaway.” I am sure they try not to think like that, but they all do. It’s natural. I see us fans doing it all the time.
After our break, those 3 teams should be at or almost at par in games played. Then we will see if still in first, or if only 6 pts out of the playoffs! The whole…well we are still 8pts up…may turn into…well we are still 6 pts our of a playoff spot. And none of it having to do with us going into a prolonged slump, but just those teams playing their games in hand. Dear lord, if we lose the next 3 going into the break!!
A true reflection of the standings..nice..you mean more in line with your opinion..the standings are what they each day they are a true reflections..as the teams have earned those points.
Long winded and a bit UCe-like but I don’t post often so…
I think the only way MB can send a meaningful message and save his own job is to fire the entire coaching staff. I’m including Muller there because as loved as he may be in the fan base he has two strikes against him; inexperience and language. Plus, MB would not survive a repeat of the Cunneyworth debacle.
MB made his big trade last year, added a dynamic Radulov, found a solid back up goalie, acquired an oft desired (here anyways) gritty forward in Shaw, and promoted some good looking rookies in Lehkonen and Andrighetto. Prior to that he snatched up a couple of hidden gems in Byron and Danault.
Add one of the league`s top scorers, top defenseman, top goaltenders, and a fair group of experienced supporting cast. This team with a capable coaching staff has all the talent required to compete with the best in the league and beat the worst. We’ve seen them do it. They just don’t do it with any consistency.
Player trades won’t change the dynamics in that room. They may get upgrades, probably like for like swaps, but trades alone won’t provide player motivation. Trades won’t help the power play. Trades won’t help with controlled zone entries. Trades won’t help forwards win battles after a dump and chase. Trades won’t reduce useless icing calls. Trades won’t change team tactics. And trades won’t help the attitude in the room. (Hasn’t worked in the past, has it?).
Edit: Now McCarron and Carr are coming back up with DLR going down. The coaching staff will likely continue to follow the same patterns. It doesn’t matter who comes in or out, who gets press boxed, who plays on the 4th line. The results are bound to be the same unless the tactics are changed.
“Don’t play what’s there. Play what’s not there.” – MD
AGREED!!
Wish I’d seen this before I posted above. Well said punkster.
What happened to UCE?
I’d rather get this slump in now. the team that wins the cup usually is playing the best going into the playoffs. Its all about going into the playoffs hot. Im not worried like most here.
It’s no longer a slump when you’ve been playing pretty much the same way for two or three months.
And if this keeps up, the playoffs are no longer be the sure thing they were a few weeks ago.
Fire the CLOWN Therrien 3 coaching candidates available……Julien,Roy,and Gallant.
Roy who?
nope..
I’m trying very hard these days to keep from becoming a Chicken Little on this site, but it’s time to face facts: Except in fits and starts, the 2016-17 version of the Montreal Canadiens doesn’t look much like a Stanley Cup contender, despite a markedly improved roster from last season’s disasterous meltdown edition.
In fact, if you just look at the monthly win-loss totals: 8-0-1 in October, 9-5 in November, 6-5-3 in December, 7-5-2 in January and 0-4 so far in February, our quality of play has been sinking steadily. And with a nearly healthy roster and Carey Price in the crease for most games, we don’t even have the luxury of the injury excuse that got Bergevin and Therrien off the hook last season.
As difficult as it may be to accept, we are not only in danger of losing our top spot on the Atlantic Divsion – something that as unthinkable just a few short weeks ago – but we may eventually find ourselves fighting for our playoff lives with all those teams we were making fun of back in October.
I think the best way to face this situation is to look at the big picture rather than focus on the short term.
I never thought I’d be typing this a month a go, but I think it might make sense to become sellers at the trade deadline, the better to unload expensive deadwood on the roster and to give us the cap space to set us up as buyers in the off-season.
The off-season is probably the best chance the team will have to reshape this question mark of a roster so that we can be once again considered a Stanley Cup contender.
And I think one of the tougher off-season decisions will be what to do with Carey Price. Even if he wants to stay – and there’s no guarantee that he does – it’s hard to see a winning roster from this particular core fitting under the cap once it’s goaltender is making $10M a year.
And then there’s the Therrien question and what his coaching style and roster decisions have to do with the present difficulties. But I’ll leave that for someone else to dissect.
cb,
I think we’re the team we’ve been since December, except maybe a bit better. Some injuries set us back, in particular to Galchenyuk. He doesn’t look himself and the coach is bumbling with him as well.
I pretty much ignore October/November stats. It’s creampuff time. Barely even hockey. We’re in the real schedule now and the team you see is the team we are. I think the 7-5-2 January sums us up as well as anything.
I have to disagree about blowing things up and becoming sellers. There really isn’t a bucket of expensive deadwood to unload. No more than any team – even the great teams – and that’s because there’s only 1-2 places in the league accepting bad contracts on purpose.
Until I see MB come out and tell us it’s on him, panic beard and all, I’m gonna stick with conventional wisdom that the coach will not survive a late-season collapse.
I agree CB…except MTL’s management is not hear to retool. They are here to go all in for the cup. They should be sellers…but they will never be. Not as long as they believe it’s their cup window.
I think it would have to be a new management team coming in once the window is closed. So either Price or Patches etc are gone from the team in 2-3 yrs. Right now the management/owner believe they are already close to a contender. They will not tear it down now. But it will have to be done if MB doesn’t magically make moves to make us a real contender in the next 2-3 yrs. We will see more of the same. Cup pretenders, playoff bound team until then.
But with the success that Edm, Tor, Columbus are having….most teams will go with the full rebuild then the partial ones that teams like Buff, Cal, NYI have done during the same time. Teams will go into the trade the core away, get young assets, draft high, suck for a few short years….be good for awhile.
For those below discussing the Leafs and how long it has taken to turn around that franchise:
Friday April 11th, 2014 it is announced unofficially Shanahan is Team President, Monday April 14th it is official.
Wednesday May 20th, 2015 it is announced the Leafs have hired Babcock as head coach.
Thursday July 23rd, 2015 it is announced the Leafs have hired Lou Lamoriello as GM of the Maple Leafs.
For those claiming that the Leafs current rebuild is taking 10 years, you may want to make note of the dates above when the new front office regime took over.
May 2nd, 2012 the Habs announced they hired Marc Bergevin as GM of the Habs.
June 5th, 2012 the Habs announced they re-hired Michel Therrien as Coach of the Habs.
That is a lie the LAFFS have take years of being bad that is how you get Matthews,Marner,Rielly,Kadri,the LAFFS also have won nothing and are not going to win nothing their defense is horrible,look at the CAP a MILLION times more talent than the LAFFS and they have won nothing the LAFFS are not close to anything.
You miss the point, the comparison is between the two new regimes. The Habs have not been good since 1993! They fools us by having the odd winning season, but they have not really been contenders.
Now, look at what the Toronto regime under Shanahan has had the guts to do, demote players who did not fit in the master plan, they did not give out stupid loyalty contracts, you can’t afford to in the cap world. Yes, they used some questionable tactics, but they changed the make up and direction. They let the young kids play through their mistakes and use their talents.
The Habs have a top 5 goalie in Price, and have a lot more experience in their line up with some quality talent, Patches, Rads, Galchenyuk, Markov, Weber. Still, they underachieve and refuse to put in an aggressive system that does exploit their speed.
I have had enough of the excuse, they have the condensed schedule and, play too many games in short periods, etc. All the teams have to deal with it and as far as travel schedules go, they have a pretty easy schedule.
They have days off, the best trainers, therapists, and nutritionists. St some point, the excuses have to stop and the team needs to play consistently with intensity, passion, and at times, urgency!
While it is true, players have some slumps, players should not have prolonged slumps where they show no jump! This nonsense of how some players take time to get going, don’t do well the first 10 or so games of the season, is all crap. It is a mind thing and they have the people and tools at their disposal to overcome it.
We all have down days, but how long would your employer allow you to perform well below par?
Therrien should have been gone at the end of last season. Bergevin convinced Molson, it was the lack of certain types of players that was the issue. He addressed it, and still, the team is not performing at the level it should!
Habfan17
Yes it starts at the top. Replacing a coach isn’t enough.
Once the Leafs cleaned house starting at the top with hiring Shanahan everything else fell into place.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
The 3 young players they drafted in 2014, 2015 & 2016 are the biggest reasons for the turn around. In particular, drafting a #1C who can immediately step into the league and be a 40 goal threat at 19… I’d be laughing at any management team who couldn’t make that work.
(See Oilers, Edmonton heh heh)
I’m impressed with the Leafs’ rebuild. The way Brendan Shanahan said early on that it’s easy to have a plan, the hard thing is to stick to a plan, a warning to those who’d get encouraged by early success and want a shortcut to the Cup, the Leafs’ M.O. for what, twenty years now?
I was impressed with Mike Babcock telling the fans right off the bat that there would be pain, to buckle up because it would be a rough ride.
And I’m most impressed with how they managed to unload Phil Kessel, Dion Phaneuf and David Clarkson in like a year. I felt secure that those albatrosses would be around their necks for four or five years before they cleaned the slate.
Having said that, their job, to take it down to the foundation, was much easier than the Canadiens, who had a solid young core and needed to draft adroitly and trade here and there to get over the top. The Leafs have it easy now, they’re the darlings, but I’m not sold on their defence and goaltending, and if two or three years down the road that’s still not adequate, there will be a lot of grumbling.
Goal tending..I am not sure Anderson has what it takes either
Habs fans need to chill! Its a long gruelling season, with a compressed schedule. The NHL game is alot faster now, goalies are alot better trained. Pro hockey has never been so hard on the body. The cap system really handcuffs the better funded teams. The latest going strategy to win the cup is to conserve energy during the regulat season and then peak it out once in the 2nd season. Oh yeah and Habs are 1st in their division. So like Carey Price said: just chill MTL!
And the silver lining to last nights loss is that 2pts went to a going-nowhere western team, and same with the next game. So that means including with the next 5 day break, the allstar break and the games they no-showed for, Habs will have had almost a straight month long reprieve. Boy are they going to be full of beans in the very near futur… waiting now… any moment… soon?
How many unionized pro hockey players does it take to score a goal?
A: i dont know but players gonna get paid goal or no goal.
Michel Therrien parmi les favoris pour le prochain congédiement.
5.5 to 1 odds for MT to be next
http://www.journaldemontreal.com/2017/02/08/michel-therrien-parmi-les-favoris-pour-le-prochain-congediement
Try offering Beaulieu, but give them Sergacheyev if necessary, Desharnais, Andrigetto and Pleckanec for Duschene, or are we not really “all in?” 60% on face offs? Throw in Mitchell as well which will make room for McCarron, DelaRose etc. Imagine if the Avs had signed Radulov? The habs and the avs would be reversed in the standings.
The salary cap is flattening out and will end up topping out at around 75-77 million which will only give Bergevin an extra 2-4 million dollars over the next 10 years. It’s now or never.
What a great pinch by Petry last night. Now thats a good hockey player if I ever seen one, such a smart hockey player. I can’t wait to hear the end of the year presser and hear what the excuses are gonna be. Oh yea…Has anyone seen Weber Lately…we could use a #1 D to help out with this crap but unfortunately we dont have one. We have very little skill and it shows out there. The world is ending..LOL
Petry was bad and so was N8.
Weber could have been better. But let’s not pretend that PK is the better dman here. We won that trade hands down. PK has had a pretty weak season this year AND missed a pile of games. Let’s move forward already on that trade.
All will be fine after our bye week. We are on fumes now.
Not sure why we are looking at our D when our forwards haven’t scored a goal in two games plus went 0 for 3 in the shootout on Sunday. We need goals to win games.
I agrre that N8 was bad as well but what About Weber? Thats supposed to be our top guy and what exactly does he accomplish? He has zero skill so maybe he should rough some guys up or something? Like do something Weber? Take out those first 15 games and weber looks below average. Yes PK isnt having a great year either but really watch Weber’s play and honestly ask yourself what is he doing out there? Weber’s salary is $12,000,000 this year but carries a cap hit of just under 8 mil…… 12 million for doing next to nothing but going through the motions. Time to have a little more battling in practice I think.
Anyone think Beaulieu was taking a dive last night? He really played worse than I can remember him playing—bad decisions, bad passing, bad shooting, bad coverage.
I’m suspecting he doesn’t want to go to Colorado so he was purposely playing like garbage so they won’t want him.
“We done it!” – Patrick Roy
Canadiens recalled today forwards Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron from St. John’s and assigned Jacob De La Rose to the IceCaps.
WOW!! Too bad it wasnt DD!!
Placed on waivers!
“back to you Dick”
The next question is, will they get sufficient ice time? (not holding breath)
This should turn everything around. Watching Carr skate on the 4th line with Flynn and Mitchell should be impressive. Watching McCarron play 9 mins. a night or sit in the pressbox will be equally epic.
DD will be out of the line-up and I am thinking Ghetto too all though he has played well of late. Maybe its Flynn or Mitchell instead not sure. We need goals and Mitchell isn’t scoring since November. So maybe its time to sit him but MT doesn’t sit vets very often.
We are tired. No ifs ands or buts about it peeps. Look at our sked. It is a REASON and not an excuse. 5 games in 8 nights. AND we are in the middle of yet another 4 in 6 nights and throw in 4 different cities. We are on FUMES right now. Price is clearly out of gas. MT is playing him too much. He came back from LA and he has only been given one game off after the break after starting how many in how many nights BEFORE the all – star break. Hate to break this to people but this slump is not going away until after we get our bye week in. I will agree with the MT comment on playing DD so much last night it is simply unforgivable. No idea why he continues to do it. I see Chucky really struggling out there right now but we all know that is just rust and will continue for another 2 weeks. Bergy won’t panic but I am certain he is going to make a trade for a top 6 with SIZE. Size matters and as we head down the stretch we are seeing many of our smurfs simply not playing as well as they did in the first half. If is to be expected as size does MATTER. Which is why I continue to say I would take Landeskog over Duchy if we are going to make a deal with the Avs. Hanzal from the Yotes is ok too but I would not trade big MAC to land him what so ever. Stay the course and don’t sell the farm for Hanzal / a rental. NOT worth it for him as he won’t help us get past the pens or caps any how. We need to aim higher and if we are going to want to contend for this year and the next two – we do need to think bigger and higher end and give up some of our draft picks and prospects. No rentals please unless they can be had cheap (one of our second round picks and a Ghetto or DLR etc. Just my two cents. The ship has some leaks right now but we are on fumes. I honestly believe it is the main reason for our slump right now. Thank goodness our division sucks and regardless I don’t want to play the Flyers in round one of the playoffs any how as I have said time and time again. I am ok with playing the Leafs or Sens in round one instead. Let’s try and get 3 points in our next 3 games and come back fresh after our bye week. I’m out. peace.
Paragraphs. peace.
yea I gave up after the first two lines..
Every team has a compressed schedule. You’re using it as an excuse.
Has there ever been a collection of coaches more capable than our current one. I mean EVER?
0 hits for weber/emelin…dd soft, lazy, no heart…power play can’t get in the zone…not so much fun watching the last few games…but still have time to get their heads out of their butts…big decisions for mb coming up…now or wait for the future
What does Pateryn have to do to get in? Beaulieu is looking like the Eller of D – wheels w no head for the game – and usually fumbles the puck w regularity. Teams really do blow hot and cold in the NHL but watching how soft this team is is annoying. And the DD crap – PP time etc and things like Radu NOT starting overtime.
Someone tell me the last time Weber or Emeljn really HIT someone?
18 wheeler time? How many losses in a row to get rid of Therrien?
A lot of people mentioning right now that Price would be a good player for a possible block buster type trade. I agree.
Why? For many reasons which I could name 4 or 5, but mainly it is based on his future cost; re: his huge salary expectations in 2 years. We do not want to be handcuffed by a long term high salary contract for a goalie who can be replaced then by Lindgren, Fucale, or a free agent, or by trade.
Also, his present standing in the NHL elite goalie world which was once sky high, is dropping quickly.
So, I will offer this trade scenario;
To: Arizona: Price, Beaulieau, Juulsen, Hudon, and our 2017 first Rnd. pick.
To: Montreal: Smith, Ekmund-Larsson, Hanzal, Duclair, and Ariz. 2017 first Rnd pick.
Any thoughts?
“back to you Dick”
who replaces Price..ah Smith.
Smith, for now. An All-star goalie in his own right with size and a strong compete level. Lindgren takes over a little down the road.,
“back to you Dick”
Sorry but Lindgren and Fucale are not able to replace what Price is able to bring to the table.
With that said, if the overall team was better, maybe an above average goalie would be good enough.
in all thy sons command
Yes, I agree we need to improve our entire team personnel, so we don’t continually need to rely on a super star goalie.
This could be a start.
“back to you Dick”
Arizona is buliding for the future… they are not gonna trade for price! Also not gonna give up Ekman Larson
So. your argument is they won’t give up Ekman-Larsson, just as we won’t give up say, Carey Price?
Anyone can be traded. For the right deal.
Carey Price is the most marketable goalie in the NHL, and probably also in the top five players in the NHL. You don’t think Arizona would drool over having him selling tickets for them in Phoenix?
“back to you Dick”
I don’t know who outside of Gerry P is mentioning doing that, but it’s a terrible idea. Outside of a certain stat guru who won’t acknowledge the importance of sample size, it’s probably the most thoroughly ill-conceived notion to be posted here in recent weeks.
(OK maybe the mindless babble about pleasing the francophone nation makes it a 3-way tie.)
The entire concept is built on the notion that you’re going to “get” whatever you please for Carey Price. A blockbuster trade involving an elite goalie… tell me, when was the last time *anyone* did that? And how did it work out?
Pretty much every word of this is either questionable assumptions or downright wrong. The idea of phoning up another GM with this madness would make Bergevin a laughingstock.
MB hates to look like a laughing stock, hence the re-hiring of MT and the growing of a beard exceeded only by a dman in San Jose.
That’s hardly fair, Jumbo Joe’s beard was as good or better than BB’s.
To me the laughingstock moment was the foxhole comment. The coach and the panic beard were borderline, but the war-buddy thing was risible.
Price has a NTC he would not waive it to go to a last place team,he can just wait until July 1st and turn down Montreal’s 8 year contract offer and pick his team.
We can only hope.
“back to you Dick”
Wilde worked hard to put out Marinaro’s fire. Stay tuned after the break when the phone lines open. Fire!
Richard R
That was one heck of a very disappointing game. There were a couple spots where the Habs could have clawed back in, like Byron being perfectly set up by Galchenyuk and flubbing it, but really other than waving dangerously at the puck the team never threatened to score.
To me it sort of defies logic that Therrien was retained after the disaster of last season. I suppose some folks thought that they had a great start, Price got hurt, and Condon, Subban, Tokarski, and Scrivens were the problem. To them I suppose Montoya would be an answer – there all better. Weber for Subban is a definite upgrade but Montoya for Condon is a wash.
The problem last season wasn’t their final finish. The finish was a symptom. It was their ineffectual play and lack of competiveness from December onwards.
The problem this year is again ineffectual play and lack of competiveness from December onwards.
Therrien was fired in Montreal for this. Therrien was fired in Pittsburg for this. Bergevin doesn’t see it that way obviously.
If the Habs can’t compete with the last place team in the League then I guess all they can do is shake up the boys by making a meaningless trade and disrupting a few families. That will deflect attention until the end season presser and the sad faces. Injuries and stuff.
True dat Knob, MB will make a trade before releasing MT, any trade.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
The smartest thing Bergevin could do is trade Galchenyuk, Price, Patches, Gallagher, Markov, and Weber – these are good people and great players. They don’t deserve this.
The whole purge would cause a League buying frenzy. You could totally rearrange the odds for a Stanley Cup by making all those players available to contenders and teams on the cusp.
Or fire Therrien and just leave it up to the backup goalie to change lines. No sense having one guy sitting back there doing nothing while another guy stands there for years doing nothing.
Zing! Laughed reading your final paragraph.
Coach and a couple of assistants need to be replaced.Should have never waited this long.
Last year was the time to relieve the coaching staff of their duties. IMHO, it seemed to me that the veterans quick on the MT.
in all thy sons command
Pat Burns wouldn’t have stood pat with this baloney.
Richard R
Beaulieu has definitely lost his cachet as trade bait.
Richard R
Seinfeld has a joke about the guy honking his horn while stuck in a traffic jam. “That’s a man who is out of ideas”.
‘Fire the coach’ is like honking the horn.
Not defending the coach necessarily, but in this case it’s the players.
—–
not really – players get fed up with coaches who make repeated bad decisions….
and WTF is wrong with Price?
Stop honking your horn, can’t you see Dipsy hates the sound of a horn honking?
I just think it explains nothing. It’s a sports journalism cliché: “They’ve stopped playing for the coach.”
Has any player ever confessed to that? I mean years later, after retirement.
“Oh yeah, back in 1997 that mid-season slump. We just quit on the coach.”
—–
At the start of the season Torey Mitchell and Paul Byron were scoring like Shutt and Lafleur.
Have they quit on the coach or reverted to the mean?
—–
Maybe it is the players that are starting to ‘honk their horn’.
This team has looked lifeless for about a month. Is it injuries? Coaching style? Mid-season slump? Bad goaltending? Player deployment? Just the grind of the season?
I think MB will make a big trade before firing his coach. Something has to be done to shake things up.
in all thy sons command
I’m afraid you may be right but my faith in Bergy is limited.
You could very well be right. Something I never thought of until you wrote that is the habitual Canadiens fast start followed by failure might just be the team sending a message.
Maybe they’re trying to get through a stubborn noggin that “We are capable of doing this or we can play the way you want. Your choice champ.”
Found myself thinking this morning, why do MT coached teams always have great starts and then seem to implode? Is he less involved early in the season, then when things first start to wobble (which will happen to all teams) he gets involved.
Burli I have racked what is left of my grey matter. You can play like that and fold certainly,but doing it as a pattern? Folding once you hit the trade deadline every year? Down 3-0 to Tampa and playing two markedly different games, winning, then take 3 days off and go back to the pattern that did not work?
I have no idea what line is the goto line, the number 2, the third or fourth. Danault is at best a third line center this stage of his career – which is good. But you put your top scorer on the third line and leave Danault as the 1st line center? Petry is and has been a problem when it gets stressful his whole career. He plays half the game while Pateryn sits. How many times does Lehkonen have to set up Pleks for nothing?
Price has issues when the daylight is short. He is worn out. It doesn’t take a genius to see this pattern. He is injured, either physically or mentally, not sharp, and will get injured more. He should be practicing and re-habbing in Montreal while Lindgren and Montoya carry the load.
The whole thing is a micro-managed, meddled with, and ineffective mess that reflects a disorganized mind.
Arena is filled all the time! What you all on about!? MT is great, NHL was nominating him for best coach not long ago! Clearly its his amazing coaching talents that gets us this success. Maybe you should go watch another team? Habs are about making the playoffs now, not about winning Stanley Cups. The strategy has been clear for sometime and fan turnout to games proves it. My only issue is why why why is DD not captain?! C’mon already!! Clearly our most talented player who gets amazing ice time!
Play every game as if it is your last one. Guy Lafleur
When you get to see some of the other arenas where prime seats are sold but not occupied you get a sense of what is coming to the Bell.
MB has been sitting on his hands for so long that he can’t get the circulation back.
Richard R
I’m embarassed to say I was at the game wearing my Habs jersey..along with at least 50% of the building which was half empty anyways.
pathetic effort right out of the gates – too lazy to get into the details but I’ll say this – MB and MT are not bringing us any Stanley Cups…
Subban Weber trade will haunt this team for years – they should have targeted Nikita Zadorov instead…
The HIO Show, recording this morning, ought to be fun.
Just tuned into Marinaro, this is classic stuff! Pretty much how I am thinking right now also.
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
Also need GG here now.
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
Who?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Gerard Gallant. He should have been the head coach already but better late than never.
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
Brian Wilde up next.
Richard R
How is it I have not seen the headline, “Therrien out, Julien in”
I guess MB is worried he gets only two coaches until he is fired and he is afraid to fire the first one.
We are not winning the SC under Therrien.
Cut him loose !!
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
Habs players are doing whats never been done in this city: lowering expectations.
Its a protest i tell you!!
Hi HIO! Anybody listening to Tony Marinaro? Effing hilarious! Got the doomsday alarm going, in full panic mode- love it!
He’s stirring the pot because when the team loses, more people listen.
I concede hes a sensationalist, but hes too ridiculous to taken seriously… im rotflmao!
Non-stop panic button from Marinaro for the next two hours.
Richard R
Well I’m resorting back to last years thinking… mise well keep losing and get a higher draft because this is looking all to familiar
Monster rant from Marinaro this morning. Men overboard!
Richard R
yep. had to turn him off again.
If I’m Geoff Molson, both Bergevin and Therrien are gone. But I’m not.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
To me it’s pretty simple. Either Therriens system sucks and cant coach or Bergevin failed to get him the players needed to play his system. Bergy has no choice but to fire Therrien and hope another coach can turn things around or resign.
Only Cyborgs could play his system.
Richard R
I don’t believe that Bergevin’s big moves have improved the team in any meaningful way. At best, Weber for PK is a wash, Radulov is entertaining but he’s not Crosby and Shaw is a bust. Embarrassing when a player you just lost on waivers outplays the new guy.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Yes but I’m willing to bet they’re moves that Therrien wanted.
Whaddyagonnado? Can’t dance, too fat to fly.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Byron had 11:31 TOI and 17 seconds PP TOI. Had 2 Shots on goal.
Pleks 14:36 TOI and 28 seconds PP TOI. Had 2 shots on goal and went 50% on face-offs.
DD 14:52 TOI and 3:22 PP TOI. Had 0 shots and won 33% of his face-offs.
AG 27 actually did worse than DD….4:39 PP TOI, 0 shots, wents 36% on face-offs and was -1 for the game.
Team sport and I wonder what the rest of the team thinks when they see that happen in a game with no adjustments by MT. Maybe they don’t think about it, after all they get paid anyway.
I think AG is still not 100% recovered from his knee injury.
That may be why is not on the first line.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
What about Danault?
Habfan17
14:17 TOI, 0 minutes PP TOI, 38% face-offs, 1 SOG and -1.
MT had to make adjustments and quick…he did not.
Thanks for the info!
Habfan17
The fact that its late in the season doesn’t necessarily mean Therrien’s job is safe.
Molson won’t stand for a second consecutive collapse.
Didn’t Gainey dump Carbo late in the season? They were longtime friends- Gainey referred to Carbo as his “hero” on on the night he was honored by the team at the Bell Centre.
Didn’t matter.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
If there was ever a mid-season canning that should have happened, it was last year. So, I doubt it will happen this year. The Habs will pull out of this slump and limp into the playoffs and get dumped in the first round. It will be hailed as a great success.
how do u can a coach when half the team was injured last year.
It’s kind of an interesting ethical dilemma Strummer. Gainey was a flawed GM but you could never question his integrity or character and he did what he thought was the right thing despite his friendship with Carbo. Does MB do the right thing or does his loyalty to his friend prevent him from making a tough but necessary decision? That Julien is available makes it all the more interesting……
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
I agree with you. Now is the time for Molson to tell Bergevin, he wants a coaching change. Sometimes the owner needs to step in. Then Molson can also take responsibility for the firing and Bergevin can keep his “loyalty” intact.
Therrien was also let go fairly late in the season by the Penguins if I am not mistaken.
Habfan17
“Over his last dozen starts, Carey Price is 3-8-1, with a GAA north of 3 and a save percentage south of .910.”
Price is part of the problem. This can’t be ignored.
Not being able to score doesn’t help.
Compressed schedule, injuries, it all adds up.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Ah Joey, Danault is a third liner. He’s not playing like one. He is one. He’s two lines higher than he should be.
#1. Galachenyuk
#2. Plekanec
#3. Danault
That’s who the centers are and in that order. Only one man thinks Danault is #1. The man who picked him up at the airport.
Well clearly you forgot about DD. He must be #1 because he got the most PP minutes last night and obviously must be our best playmaker and scoring threat……
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
Don’t see MB firing MT this late in the season. However with Muller right there the option is available to him. Truth is, we saw a breakdown last season. We made some good changes. If the can’t rebound, then a coaching change is the only move.
We should win 7 of the next ten. Anything under 5 is unacceptable. Cause the big problem is the end of March. Playing the Sens 3 times in a week. They have 4 games in hand and only 8 points behind and they have a cake walk schedule the rest of the month.
It is indeed time to dust off the panic button.
I have faith we can pull out of this. Gally coming back will help, if he is back to his regular self. But if this season continues to go south, Gally playing poorly, Pleks playing poorly, Price playing mediocre, Galchenyuk in a slump. Danault producing like a 3rd liner.
Its up to MT to right this ship. And if he couldnt do it last year and again this year….. Time’s up.
how long has he been coach of Habs.
Too Long !!!! and I like to add another word to that but this is a family friendly site …
All Habs all the Time
I don’t know that’s why I was asking.
How about Mark Barberio, what a good game he played. 2nd star I believe….How about Nesterov? Was he out there?
Did not like losing Barberio. Glad he showed up his former team last night.
Richard R
I keep refreshing different sites waiting to see that MT is fired but it is just not happening….
“The team still sits comfortably atop the Atlantic Division.” It’s becoming decidedly uncomfortable. If they lose in Phoenix it will be a sign that there is something very wrong with this team. I wonder if the people paid to figure these things out are capable of doing anything to pull out of this downward spiral.
Losing 4 or 5 in a row is not the hallmark of a contending team.
Getting worried.
What if they win in Arizona then lose the next one? MT should have had a short leash after the mess last year but I guess that’s not the case. He should have been gone a month ago.
I don’t know what to think about MT at the moment, I find it hard to place all the blame on him, after all, this terrible play is a total team effort. But at some point, as you say, he has to provide some solutions to these problems, and so far, like last year, he doesn’t seem to have any answers.
I can’t see this team righting the ship at the moment, the deteriorating level of play has been going on for quite a while now, and if playing DD more than any other centre on the team is part of the coach’s solution, we are well and truly…
Do you really think they are going to win in Arizona??
Our keeper could get a shutout. Oh yea….they could still lose.
…After a win against Detroit Nov. 12th, the Canadiens had a record of 13-2 (including one overtime loss). In the 40 games since then, the Canadiens have won 17 and lost 23 (including 7 in OT or shootout). Their 42 points total over the last 40 games ranks 22nd in the league…
The Canadiens coach has had a lot of time to analyze what is going wrong. His assessment: “We got to get better” … That’s all he can come up with.
Currently they can’t beat the strong teams and they can’t beat the weak teams.
The most gifted and talented forward on the team (Galchenyuk) gets less time than 4th line player Desharnais. Desharnais also gets power-play time.
The coach is struggling to figure out for 5 seasons if Galchenyuk can play centre.
The team needs a puck moving defenceman. Beaulieu can but the coach doesn’t want him to play that style. He wants Beaulieu to play a simple game.
They needed toughness so they added Shaw, but coach can’t commu nicate with him.
There is a leadership issue with the team. So they get Weber. Price is back and he is also a great leader in the room. But the team is on a downward spiral and they can’t seem to help much.
Weber was also expected to help the power-play and protect the area in front of the goalie. The power-play continues to struggle and teams seem to have no trouble crashing into the goalies.
Getting Weber was one of the coaches wishes. So was getting help from Kirk Muller.
Bergevin has tried hard to please the coach.
Perhaps he should get rid of the coach…
Agree that MT’s replacement is due, but don’t see MB pulling the trigger. Was only recently made aware of how close MB and MT are, catching stories of how MT’s wife set MB up with his current girlfriend. I look at Gallant, Julien, or even Roy (!) sitting on the sidelines, and can’t help but think a change behind the bench would do this team some good.
I rarely comment on MT’s performance, as I firmly believe that the basis of a good team isn’t the coaching as much as the actual talent on the ice, and it always strikes me that this team is built ass backwards, trying to win the Cup from the goalie out, vs. acquiring and paying for Top 6 talent, and teaching the team to play D around a decent and cost effective goalie.
No Cup team in the last decade pays their goalie the most money, they practically all pay for offence. Caps and Pens favorites again this year, and one look at their Top 6 tells you why. Meanwhile, Habs shut out two games straight, have scored 3 or 4 goals in their last 4 games…see that happening to the Pens or Caps? Nope.
_______________________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
Has the beard started yet? Is MT gone yet?
Michel Therrien, like God, works in mysterious ways.
Richard R
That’s a good point, but I think God has a much better track record……
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
Look at the youth movement and talent in Toronto,What is going on in Ottawa with Botcher.We a re a team governed by old school management.
would you have preferred years of what the Leafs have gone thru.
“years of what the Leafs have gone thru”?
A quick 2 year rebuild and now they’re competing for a playoff spot with good, young, talent?
Sure, i’ll take that.
ummm..1 playoff appearance in 10 years or more.
of course, you’d say that …. perhaps unaware of the cause of those 10 years of futility.
The first 9 years of futility was a result of hanging on to old veteran players, making ‘win-now’ type of trades, without a real shot of winning the Cup. Governed by old school management, as 4m wrote.
Sound familiar??
The last 2 years, they’ve shed that old school mentality and went for the youth movement. They’re already having success after drafting Nylander, Marner and Matthews in consecutive years.
You’re quick to point out the 10 years of Leafs futility, without seeing the Habs are on the same path. Funny.
I live in Toronto. I saw it all.
2 Year rebuild???? Where have you been for the past ever???
Do people really think the Leafs started their rebuild 10 years ago?
Seriously?
Maybe they don’t know what a rebuild is? Or equate losing with rebuilding?
Maybe they don’t follow the Leafs at all.
I’m sorry, but what place is Toronto in? How many times have they blown leads in the 3rd?
Ask what place they are in next month….. will be higher than us
bet you they will not.
Toronto is only 8 points behind, and closing.
They have 3 games in hand.
Toronto has a well coached team full of kids. They are trending up unlike the Habs.
it seems some are incapable of seeing these trends.
And maybe…just maybe. If they play there very best they can be as good as the habs are right now.
Oh, I don’t think that would be a tough task. Just ask the Avs.
I’m afraid Oz is right, the Leafs are heading in the right direction and have only been on this course for a short amount of time.
Habs last 10 3-5-2
Leafs last 10 4-4-2……yup trending way upwards.
Ozmodiar please graph these trends so “some” can see what you mean.
Are you an Ottawa fan?? Only asking because you sound like one.
just watch the games and you’ll figure it out.
I watch the game. I see a team that can’t hold a lead. I see a team that is way worse than the habs in their own end.
They are better offensively than the habs though. that is true.
If the leafs make the playoffs this year they will be gone in the first round
See… I knew this place would get a lot more entertaining… Good stuff, folks, keep it coming. Where them Pollies?
Where have all the Pollies (flowers) gone, long time passing?
Where have all the Pollies (flowers) gone, long time ago?
http://www.metrolyrics.com/where-have-all-the-flowers-gone-lyrics-peter-paul-mary.html
Richard R
Right here. Its all good.
The Pollies are gathering poppies so that they can make more dope to help them maintain their perspective…….
“Gardez la Foi! Keep the Faith!”
Habs will probably crawl into the playoffs, although it might be better if they did not to help move MT out. Habs will not be winning the cup. Our so-called window is no more than a peephole on a good day. The delusional fantasy we are a contender is holding us back from becoming one.
In a fantasy world where MT became an innovative coach, Price an all-world goalie, Weber the best defenceman in the league and Chucky a bona fide first line center, we would still not win the cup. Too many Flynns, Mitchells, DDs, DLRs, Pertys, etc.
Without bothering to blame anyone, the question is what to do about it.
Obviously a coaching change. Probably a GM too.
If anyone else overvalues our stars the way we do, trade with them. Now. Want the best goalie on the planet – no problem, give us scoring, youth, potential. Want the toughest D in the league, it can be arranged. Tomorrow. This is not all out tanking, but realizing we need to go in a new direction.
For another, give the prospects a chance. A real chance. If after a fair chance we learn that they are not going to contribute, move on. I think we have the measure of DD, Flynn, Michell, etc. by now.
This team could be a contender in two, even one more year, if we trade well. Price is not an all world goalie these days, probably won’t be again and probably won’t be a Hab if he ever does. What value he has is dripping away. Make a deal. Same with Weber. Same with Chucky unless we get a coach who can milk is talent. Be brave. Be realistic.
hmmmm..no to coach change right now. if at all its in the summer.
For those of you who think MT will get the boot it just will not happen despite your wishes. Its 3/4 way thru the season and very hard to do it when team is still in first place. All teams go thru bad stretches maybe with some player movement we might get on a roll..lol.
I am sure they are working on the communication strategery in the foxhole, as we speak.
hahaha..I doubt it.