About last night … Canadiens lose 3-1 in Philly

It’s the oldest and truest sports cliché: You can’t win ’em all.
But for the kind of $$$ NHL players make, they should at least show up for ’em all.
The Canadiens were MIA in Philadelphia Thursday night– full value for their 3-1 loss.
Maybe it was confusion induced by wearing home jerseys in a road game.
Or maybe the Flyers have the Canadiens figured out.
Consider the most recent two meetings:
• On Nov. 5 at the Bell Centre, Philadelphia held the home team to a measly 17 shots on goal. But five of the shots eluded Michal Neuvirth, and the Canadiens notched a 5-4 win.
• Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Canadiens were held to a season-low 16 shots. This time, Neuvirth stopped 15 of them.
“As soon as we scored the first goal, we didn’t have the attitude to compete,” Michel Therrien said in his sombre post-game media scrum, carried on L’Antichambre. “It was as simple as that.”
The coach repeated the simplicity phrase while commenting on Andrew Shaw’s brain-dead penalty.
“It was a very bad penalty,” Therrien said. “You can’t take a penalty like that.”
Late in the second period, the Canadiens were nursing a 1-0 lead on Nikita Nesterov’s first goal in bleu-blanc-rouge. On a harmless dump-in, Shaw upended Nick Cousins at the Flyers’ blue line with a pitchfork stick move.
It took a shade over a minute for Claude Giroux to cash in on the Flyers power play.
From that point onward, the Canadiens never threatened. They had five shots on Neuvirth during the third period.
Shaw’s night was over. After skating from the penalty box to the Canadiens’ bench, the feisty forward sat down and was not used thereafter.
Andrew Shaw is not the only reason the Canadiens lost.
• Carey Price was not good – blocker side, again – on Matt Read’s winning goal.
• The top line sputtered, and replacing Phillip Danault with Alex Galchenyuk didn’t help.
• A dozen Canadiens’ forwards had the grand total of SIX shots on goal.
• Shea Weber, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov were each minus-2.
• The Canadiens were outhit 34-19. Their leading checker? Big bad Tomas Plekanec with four.
Maybe it was another case of the Philly Flu.
In the last 11 games against the Canadiens on home ice, the Flyers have harvested 21 of 22 points.
That, folks, is domination … in a building that isn’t remotely as intimidating as the old Spectrum was in the Broad Street Bullies era.
Maybe the Flyers just wanted it more.
Philadelphia holds down the second Wild-Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Six other teams are in the hunt.
The Canadiens still lead the Atlantic Division. But Ottawa is seven points back and has three games in hand.
The Canadiens looked refreshed and primed for the stretch run when they came out of the All-Star break with a 5-2 romp over mighty Buffalo Tuesday night.
Two days later, they sucked in the City of Brotherly Love.
And the Bell Centre’s afternoon visitors, on Super Bowl weekend, are Washington and Edmonton.
Buckle up.
Things could get interesting … and maybe scary.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by fastfreddy:
Why does MT continue to use his blender? Why can’t he set his lines and leave them for several games? This constant tinkering, why doesn’t he know who plays well with who? A sign of non confidence in the team? Or his own coaching style? Man oh man it’s sooooooo frustrating watching at times.
And a lengthy rumination by berc:
-Might Shaw possibly be trade bait? He has a very long-term contract at an inflated price. He is a good face-off man, brings a lot of energy, and is good for battles in the corners, but he is not an intelligent player and may be a liability on balance.
-Was it necessary to waive Barberio? Couldn’t they have carried 8D on the roster going forward and provided better protection in the event of injury?
-The lineup is consistently better when Andrighetto plays.
-I would much rather have Carr in the lineup than Flynn, but of course Carr offers the advantage of being able to be sent down without consequence.
-Tough luck for Pateryn. He was very good in his first game back (despite some giveaways). I would like to see alternation between Pateryn and Nesterov. Markov covered for Nesterov a few times again tonight. Markov sure is a great player and has proven wrong those of us who thought he was done after last season.
-Complete mess in blending the lines. If coach would just keep lines intact for 3 or 4 games, the result would be positive. Leave Danault with Radulov and Pacioretty. This has been a very good combination. Why mess with it?
-Is Scherbak done with Habs for the year? Sure, he showed a little defensive weakness. But he was good offensively. I say, bring him back and send DelaRose back down. DLR has size, and in theory he has defensive skill, but I just don’t see much there.
Habs have been in first all year with a decent margin. They need more urgency in their game to beat the good teams. They need to be pushed from behind.
Sorry to be the naysayer but the Habs have really sucked for the last month. No winning streak to speak of and the Sens keep closing the gap with games in hand. Ya, we get the odd ‘good’ game like the last one in Buffalo but then it consistently gets followed by a crap-the-bed effort like this one.
It isn’t necessarily just the lack of scoring it is everything. This team has absolutely no pushback. If they can’t get a solid lead and based on some games even 3 isn’t enough; then they can’t force the other team to play ‘their’ game. And, don’t even discuss what happens if they fall behind, just make sure you have something sturdy over your head because the walls inevitably come crashing down.
Yes, they lead the Atlantic but their lead is dwindling and they haven’t really added to it since their season opening run.
They will probably be in a race to hold the top spot in their division at the end unless something catastrophic happens to the Sens.
It would be really interesting to see Price vs. Condon playoff series. Karma says it’s Condon in 6 just because the Habs can’t play the type of game necessary to beat the Sens and all Condon has to be is above average while Price has to be spectacular.
Part of it is having such a large distance for so long in front in the standings. One night they show what They got, the next take Their foot off the gas.
The problem though that becomes symptomatic if They are not careful towards the post season.
If the lead closes up towards the last third of the season that may be good in getting Them more in battle-mode for the playoffs.
If only! Personally I think it’s the coach and lack of enough real top 6 talent. I think MT has arrived at the point now here, like he did in Pittsburgh; the end of the road. I think that a bench change now would be just the kick in the behind the players need.
To be realistic We have no blue-ribbon offensive superstars relative to other certain teams. In My opinion, Scotty Bowman would not have done better than Therrien with Our Habs this season.
Some of Our Fans get frustrated with Therriens mix-mastering lines, but many forget that Bowman was a mix-master too when combinations started to float.
As a fellow NBer, good to see Jake Allen get a win and only allowing 1 goal on 23 shots after desperately struggling with his confidence over the past few weeks. It’s also a bonus he did it against the Leafs 😀
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Hey Guys, can Y’all set Me straight ?
I was just reading a Gazette article by their food critic (Chesterman) reviewing top BBQ chicken restos in Montreal –from Portuguese piri piri joints to some of the old classics as Cote St. Luc BBQ, Chalet BBQ, etc..
Nowhere did he mention the Bar B Barn on Atwater near the old Forum, which was My favourite go-to for chicken n ribs. Also a fav place for many Habs Players for many years.
Also, what about St. Hubert BBQ (put…put !) ?
I was wondering WHY ??? these 2 goldy oldies were not mentioned.
It has been 12+ years ago since last visiting Montreal, so lots understandably has changed –but, can anyone tell Me whether the Bar B and St. Hubert still exists in Montreal, or are they additional victims of time and changing tastes ?
If they are still in business, are they still popular as they were in bygone days ?
Thank You for any update(s).
P.S: …Y’all may note I said nothing ’bout the EMBARRASSING loss tonight to the Philthydelphia Phlyers.
That was intentional.
On my last visit to MTL I treated my family to St-Hubert. It was delicious. As for Bar-B-Barn the last time I had it was take-out from the West island location some time in the early 80’s. I did not enjoy it but I was severely hung over so…
Danault was a good acquisition and I think Nesterov will work out fine in Montreal. But replacing Eller with Shaw was a big mistake, not to mention forfeiting the two high 2nd Round draft choices. You can uncover some very good players in the 2nd. Shaw has done nothing at all this year, and we have 5 more years of him because of Bergevin’s man crush on “Shawsie.”
If this roster was the Bruins,Capitals,Leafs i believe not one person on this site would say that those teams are under performing…The posters that hate MT would say that those teams are over performing based on the line up…
Habs are going to have a fair bit of trouble in the playoffs.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
16 shots on net with a healthy lineup? Way to stink out the joint in Philly. As much as I loathe MT, he did the right thing benching Shaw. What a stupid & selfish play on his part. Have not liked Shaw one bit so far this season. I too disagree with Boone, I thought Carey was good tonight.
The only guy that works every game is Radulov ,the rest not so much!
Ergo not just Shaw but the whole team should be trade bait…excepting Radu.
Not sure if I can agree with you Boone on Price tonight. the first goal, he didn’t see, and that second goal was a slapper from top of the circle off the post that originated from a puck on it’s end. That puck was shot hard and not moving like a goaltender is used to seeing. It was all over the place. A goaltender is moving to make a save before a puck leaves the stick because he knows where it is going based on repitition of seeing the same thing over and over again. A puck on it’s end is not the same. It’s why a goaltender always looks so stupid when a guy fans on his shot, the puck doesn’t react or go where it is supposed to go.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Just a thought, if MB does not want to give up any of his assets in a trade, then why not bring up McCarron, Scherbak, Hudon for the remainder of the season. Then in the off season try to make some deals. In the meantime, use what you’ve got.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Mr. Boone, merci for the comment selection.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
Although I wish MT was canned last year, once he survived last year…..he’ll get the full year this year.
SHAW as a “Simmonds type on the cheap”
I now have heard it all.
Does anyone else think this?
Booner, I liked my more concise comment better–but honored to be selected in back-to-back ALNs and to play DD to your MT ;). Missing some HIO regulars tonight.
I hate playing the Flyers, ever since the Leclair trade we suck against them
I used to live in northern Vermont and followed Leclair when he was in high school in St. Albans and then at UVM. Among the worst trades Habs ever made. I also have a Philly buddy who is a gazillionaire, likes to rub it in everyone’s face, and has season tix to Flyers. We just cannot catch a break in Philly.
Prediction. Habs fall to 3rd in division by trade deadline. Coach is replaced and the team goes on a run to secure first by seasons end.