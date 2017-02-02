About last night … Canadiens lose 3-1 in Philly

It’s the oldest and truest sports cliché: You can’t win ’em all.

But for the kind of $$$ NHL players make, they should at least show up for ’em all.

The Canadiens were MIA in Philadelphia Thursday night– full value for their 3-1 loss.

Maybe it was confusion induced by wearing home jerseys in a road game.

Or maybe the Flyers have the Canadiens figured out.

Consider the most recent two meetings:

• On Nov. 5 at the Bell Centre, Philadelphia held the home team to a measly 17 shots on goal. But five of the shots eluded Michal Neuvirth, and the Canadiens notched a 5-4 win.

• Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Canadiens were held to a season-low 16 shots. This time, Neuvirth stopped 15 of them.

“As soon as we scored the first goal, we didn’t have the attitude to compete,” Michel Therrien said in his sombre post-game media scrum, carried on L’Antichambre. “It was as simple as that.”

The coach repeated the simplicity phrase while commenting on Andrew Shaw’s brain-dead penalty.

“It was a very bad penalty,” Therrien said. “You can’t take a penalty like that.”

Late in the second period, the Canadiens were nursing a 1-0 lead on Nikita Nesterov’s first goal in bleu-blanc-rouge. On a harmless dump-in, Shaw upended Nick Cousins at the Flyers’ blue line with a pitchfork stick move.

It took a shade over a minute for Claude Giroux to cash in on the Flyers power play.

From that point onward, the Canadiens never threatened. They had five shots on Neuvirth during the third period.

Shaw’s night was over. After skating from the penalty box to the Canadiens’ bench, the feisty forward sat down and was not used thereafter.

Andrew Shaw is not the only reason the Canadiens lost.

• Carey Price was not good – blocker side, again – on Matt Read’s winning goal.

• The top line sputtered, and replacing Phillip Danault with Alex Galchenyuk didn’t help.

• A dozen Canadiens’ forwards had the grand total of SIX shots on goal.

• Shea Weber, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov were each minus-2.

• The Canadiens were outhit 34-19. Their leading checker? Big bad Tomas Plekanec with four.

Maybe it was another case of the Philly Flu.

In the last 11 games against the Canadiens on home ice, the Flyers have harvested 21 of 22 points.

That, folks, is domination … in a building that isn’t remotely as intimidating as the old Spectrum was in the Broad Street Bullies era.

Maybe the Flyers just wanted it more.

Philadelphia holds down the second Wild-Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Six other teams are in the hunt.

The Canadiens still lead the Atlantic Division. But Ottawa is seven points back and has three games in hand.

The Canadiens looked refreshed and primed for the stretch run when they came out of the All-Star break with a 5-2 romp over mighty Buffalo Tuesday night.

Two days later, they sucked in the City of Brotherly Love.

And the Bell Centre’s afternoon visitors, on Super Bowl weekend, are Washington and Edmonton.

Buckle up.

Things could get interesting … and maybe scary.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by fastfreddy:

Why does MT continue to use his blender? Why can’t he set his lines and leave them for several games? This constant tinkering, why doesn’t he know who plays well with who? A sign of non confidence in the team? Or his own coaching style? Man oh man it’s sooooooo frustrating watching at times.

And a lengthy rumination by berc:

-Might Shaw possibly be trade bait? He has a very long-term contract at an inflated price. He is a good face-off man, brings a lot of energy, and is good for battles in the corners, but he is not an intelligent player and may be a liability on balance.

-Was it necessary to waive Barberio? Couldn’t they have carried 8D on the roster going forward and provided better protection in the event of injury?

-The lineup is consistently better when Andrighetto plays.

-I would much rather have Carr in the lineup than Flynn, but of course Carr offers the advantage of being able to be sent down without consequence.

-Tough luck for Pateryn. He was very good in his first game back (despite some giveaways). I would like to see alternation between Pateryn and Nesterov. Markov covered for Nesterov a few times again tonight. Markov sure is a great player and has proven wrong those of us who thought he was done after last season.

-Complete mess in blending the lines. If coach would just keep lines intact for 3 or 4 games, the result would be positive. Leave Danault with Radulov and Pacioretty. This has been a very good combination. Why mess with it?

-Is Scherbak done with Habs for the year? Sure, he showed a little defensive weakness. But he was good offensively. I say, bring him back and send DelaRose back down. DLR has size, and in theory he has defensive skill, but I just don’t see much there.