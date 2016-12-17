About last night … Canadiens edge Washington 2-1

If the Ol’ Blogger were a betting man, I’d be living in a cardboard box in Parc Lafontaine.

And that’s no fun at all in the kind of early-December weather Montreal is suffering.

Let’s rewind to Friday night: San Jose romps, Price is yanked, Canadiens are utterly moribund until the final 10 minutes of the game.

Then out of the Bell Centre and onto a flight to Washington to face the Capitals, who were riding a six-game winning streak.

And they didn’t check into their D.C. hotel until 3 a.m.

Winning conditions?

I think not. Get my bookie on the phone.

For the first 10 minutes Saturday night, the Canadiens looked like the team the Sharks outshot 15-4 Friday night.

Wave after wave of red jerseys poured into the Canadiens’ end, where the white jerseys looked overwhelmed.

But games last longer than 10 minutes. And having weathered the early storm, the Canadiens found their legs.

Artturi Lehkonen, who looks better every time out, beat Matt Niskanen on the wall and steered a wraparound past Braden Holtby.

Having survived the early onslaught, the Canadiens began to play the Caps tough and use their speed to move the puck up ice quickly and into the Washington zone.

A Nicklas Backstrom goal – unstoppable by Price, on a 5-on-3 power play – got the crowd into the game and should have ignited a home-team explosion.

But it didn’t happen.

Jeff Petry, who had six shots on goal to lead both teams and played one of his best games of the season, restored the lead off some excellent work by Phillip Danault and Max Pacioretty.

The third period featured suffocating team D. Despite the loss of Andrei Markov, the Canadiens held the explosive home team to five shots on goal … and NONE through the first 13 minutes of the period.

“We displayed a lot of character,” Michel Therrien said in his French postgame remarks, telecast during L’Antichambre. “This is not an easy place to play. I liked the way we competed.”

Deflecting questions about the much ballyhooed Carey Price Friday Night Glare, Therrien praised his goaltender, adding “all the guys in front of Carey played an excellent game.”

It’s a fair assessment.

With the exception of Nathan Beaulieu’s bonehead chirping, which cost him a misconduct, the Canadiens played a smart, disciplined game – standing out in particular contrast to those three early minors they took against San Jose, which cashed on two of them.

• Shea Weber played 26:39 and blocked five shots … including one that looked like it damaged his knee.

• Michael McCarron took an early penalty but seemed to gain confidence as the game progressed. The big lug won quite a few puck battles.

• Alexander Radulov had five shots on goal, and that whole Number 1 line played like a Number 1 line.

• Tomas Plekanec went 10-5 on draws.

• Elevated to Top Nine duty, Brian Flynn played 14 quality minutes.

The Canadiens’ power play is still a mess. But the PK was generally solid against Washington, which features scary snipers. The 5-on-3 goal was unstoppable.

The explosive Caps were held to 21 SoG – and had another 21 blocked by Canadiens defenders.

And on his third try, Carey Price got his 250th win.

He’s eight Ws behind Ken Dryden.

Mid-January?

• Price on the Friday Night Look: “I was just pissed … at myself and everyone else.”

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:

Just when people are thinking this is it, this is where he slide is going to begin. We come out flat against San Jose, Price gives up four goals on 18 shots and gets the hook and give he death stare to the Coach and I believe the whole bench.

The Habs on the second game of a back to back turn in a gem. They looked again not ready to play in the first ten minutes but got their legs under them and skated with the Caps.

They got a nice goal by a player in Lehkonen who is growing into a good all round player. The Habs made adjustments to counter what the Caps were trying to do, while the Caps never countered with any adjustments of their own which was fine with the Habs.

In the end the Caps when they did manage to get into the Habs zone they were kept to the outside and you could count on one hand the number of difficult save Carey had to make. The team played a much more sound game which they owed Carey.

Habs got a much needed two points to keep pace with all the other streaking teams plus with mounting injuries and the AHL players doing an admirable job in their call ups. The Habs should be able to hold their own going forward.

And from DDO_Habs_Fan:

Biggest win of the season by far tonight. If Price gets nominated for the Hart trophy, they should put “the stare” in the highlight package. The best thing that happened was Price getting yanked yesterday in a meaningless game. It allowed the scheduling mistake to be corrected and for Price to get the start in the actual important game. Petry, Lehks and McCarron were excellent tonight along with the man.

We bash MT a lot but I don’t see how you can’t bash Trotz tonight. Only 21 shots against a team with injuries that was embarrassed yesterday and had various Dmen miss time during the game. The Habs were set-up to be slaughtered and instead embarrassed the Caps. It was just mind-boggling watching the Caps continually try to stick-handle into the zone while the Habs just played the line and broke up their plays. The Habs were forcing them to dump it in and they just refused to (???). How Trotz failed to adjust to dumping it in, especially with bigger and stronger players, was brutal. If you are a Habs fan tonight, you are thinking “we can hang with these guys in the playoffs”. If you are a Caps fan, you are thinking “these guys have our number and we don’t want to play them in the playoffs”. Huge sigh of relief for MT/MB tonight.