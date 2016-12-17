About last night … Canadiens edge Washington 2-1

If the Ol’ Blogger were a betting man, I’d be living in a cardboard box in Parc Lafontaine.
And that’s no fun at all in the kind of early-December weather Montreal is suffering.
Let’s rewind to Friday night: San Jose romps, Price is yanked, Canadiens are utterly moribund until the final 10 minutes of the game.
Then out of the Bell Centre and onto a flight to Washington to face the Capitals, who were riding a six-game winning streak.
And they didn’t check into their D.C. hotel until 3 a.m.
Winning conditions?
I think not. Get my bookie on the phone.
For the first 10 minutes Saturday night, the Canadiens looked like the team the Sharks outshot 15-4 Friday night.
Wave after wave of red jerseys poured into the Canadiens’ end, where the white jerseys looked overwhelmed.
But games last longer than 10 minutes. And having weathered the early storm, the Canadiens found their legs.
Artturi Lehkonen, who looks better every time out, beat Matt Niskanen on the wall and steered a wraparound past Braden Holtby.
Having survived the early onslaught, the Canadiens began to play the Caps tough and use their speed to move the puck up ice quickly and into the Washington zone.
A Nicklas Backstrom goal – unstoppable by Price, on a 5-on-3 power play – got the crowd into the game and should have ignited a home-team explosion.
But it didn’t happen.
Jeff Petry, who had six shots on goal to lead both teams and played one of his best games of the season, restored the lead off some excellent work by Phillip Danault and Max Pacioretty.
The third period featured suffocating team D. Despite the loss of Andrei Markov, the Canadiens held the explosive home team to five shots on goal … and NONE through the first 13 minutes of the period.
“We displayed a lot of character,” Michel Therrien said in his French postgame remarks, telecast during L’Antichambre. “This is not an easy place to play. I liked the way we competed.”
Deflecting questions about the much ballyhooed Carey Price Friday Night Glare, Therrien praised his goaltender, adding “all the guys in front of Carey played an excellent game.”
It’s a fair assessment.
With the exception of Nathan Beaulieu’s bonehead chirping, which cost him a misconduct, the Canadiens played a smart, disciplined game – standing out in particular contrast to those three early minors they took against San Jose, which cashed on two of them.
• Shea Weber played 26:39 and blocked five shots … including one that looked like it damaged his knee.
• Michael McCarron took an early penalty but seemed to gain confidence as the game progressed. The big lug won quite a few puck battles.
• Alexander Radulov had five shots on goal, and that whole Number 1 line played like a Number 1 line.
• Tomas Plekanec went 10-5 on draws.
• Elevated to Top Nine duty, Brian Flynn played 14 quality minutes.
The Canadiens’ power play is still a mess. But the PK was generally solid against Washington, which features scary snipers. The 5-on-3 goal was unstoppable.
The explosive Caps were held to 21 SoG – and had another 21 blocked by Canadiens defenders.
And on his third try, Carey Price got his 250th win.
He’s eight Ws behind Ken Dryden.
Mid-January?
• Price on the Friday Night Look: “I was just pissed … at myself and everyone else.”
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:
Just when people are thinking this is it, this is where he slide is going to begin. We come out flat against San Jose, Price gives up four goals on 18 shots and gets the hook and give he death stare to the Coach and I believe the whole bench.
The Habs on the second game of a back to back turn in a gem. They looked again not ready to play in the first ten minutes but got their legs under them and skated with the Caps.
They got a nice goal by a player in Lehkonen who is growing into a good all round player. The Habs made adjustments to counter what the Caps were trying to do, while the Caps never countered with any adjustments of their own which was fine with the Habs.
In the end the Caps when they did manage to get into the Habs zone they were kept to the outside and you could count on one hand the number of difficult save Carey had to make. The team played a much more sound game which they owed Carey.
Habs got a much needed two points to keep pace with all the other streaking teams plus with mounting injuries and the AHL players doing an admirable job in their call ups. The Habs should be able to hold their own going forward.
And from DDO_Habs_Fan:
Biggest win of the season by far tonight. If Price gets nominated for the Hart trophy, they should put “the stare” in the highlight package. The best thing that happened was Price getting yanked yesterday in a meaningless game. It allowed the scheduling mistake to be corrected and for Price to get the start in the actual important game. Petry, Lehks and McCarron were excellent tonight along with the man.
We bash MT a lot but I don’t see how you can’t bash Trotz tonight. Only 21 shots against a team with injuries that was embarrassed yesterday and had various Dmen miss time during the game. The Habs were set-up to be slaughtered and instead embarrassed the Caps. It was just mind-boggling watching the Caps continually try to stick-handle into the zone while the Habs just played the line and broke up their plays. The Habs were forcing them to dump it in and they just refused to (???). How Trotz failed to adjust to dumping it in, especially with bigger and stronger players, was brutal. If you are a Habs fan tonight, you are thinking “we can hang with these guys in the playoffs”. If you are a Caps fan, you are thinking “these guys have our number and we don’t want to play them in the playoffs”. Huge sigh of relief for MT/MB tonight.
A disturbing trend is evolving – they are playing better when I am unable to watch the game. But I thoroughly enjoyed watching the highlights. Like the effort after the horror show on Friday night (that I did watch). Every team has injuries, those create opportunities for other guys to step up and show why they were drafted or acquired. And last night our guys did exactly that.
From Call of the Wilde, this ↓ among other things.
Final thought: If they have the health of every key player, especially the goalie, and the GM acquires an offensively gifted 2C before the trade deadline, I believe the Habs can go to the Stanley Cup final this year. I think they should sacrifice some future for today. Among the prospects, only Sergachev is off limits. Bergevin is a long planner and it is not his instinct to make a deal that helps this year but could hurt years to come, but they’re close and they may not get closer than right now. Go for it Bergy! Stand beside them with something big. This group will reward you.
“Plekanec is never going to be a scorer in the NHL again. The skill set to achieve that is gone. The sooner Bergevin realizes this and gets a true 2C, the sooner this team will be ready for a cup run. They can’t get there with Desharnais as the 2C. Desharnais can still be a part of a successful Habs team, but not in the 2C role. Imagine Duchene in that role. The Habs would be Stanley Cup favourites.”
https://www.capfriendly.com/players/matt-duchene
https://www.capfriendly.com/teams/canadiens$
MB would need to shed some salary.. seems like a difficult trade to pull off
@Habsfan17
Re: Cherry knowing about Emelin’s face plates…..
When did Don Cherry spend more than 4 second learning, considering or praising any Russian (or Foreign) player in the history of the world?
Its pure stupidity that if you hit you are expected to fight. So where was the commentary when rats like Lucic, Thornton, etc wouldn’t fight guys like BGL, etc????
Suddenly quiet then huh grapes?
I enjoyed watching the game last night, a lot. I have a few comments about some of our players.
McCarron. I love having this guy in the line-up. Unlike in the past, he is skating hard out there and making things happen. He is throwing his weight around which is what we really need from a big forward, but he is also showing some offensive promise. I hope he keeps up this work ethic and Therrien doesn’t bench him the first chance he gets.
Gallagher. I still love this guy and unlike some other posters I believe in him. What he needs is a stint with some better line mates. (I know, not that easy to find.) I would like to see him with Pleks and Lekkonen. Again MT, help your players get out of slumps. Gallagher’s PP time has eroded with his linemates and he needs the coach to do what he can to help him get his mojo back.
Daniel Carr. (I’ll include Andrighetto here.) What happened to Carr. I thought he was going to be a 15 to 18 goal player but he is doing nothing out there. He once looked so good. I’m sorry to jump on our coach again, but does he bring out the worst in players. For years he screwed around with Subban (and Eller) and now we are getting so many young players fading under his tutelage.
Lekkonen. He is showing signs of becoming a top six forward. Good thing MT seems to like him or see previous paragraph. We need these types of players to develop. With some puck luck he could have ten goals this season.
Injuries. Galchenyuk, Shaw, Markov, Pateryn, Deharnais. They are starting to add up. If Weber was thrown into this pile things would look really grim.
MT. I will never stop whining about him. I don’t know if we would be doing better or worse this year but he should have been fired last year. The worst team in the league (after our first 20 games) and he is still our coach. I just can’t get on his bandwagon.
Daniel Carr (and Ghetto) isn’t going to be a 15-18 goal player playing less than 10 minutes a game.
Fingers crossed on Weber.
I don’t understand the worst team in the league after “our first 20 game” thing.
I was refering to last year when we had the worst record in the league for our last 60 games of the season.