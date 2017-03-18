About last night … Canadiens edge Senators 4-3

Never in doubt, right?

Shootout heroics by Paul Byron and Alexander Radulov secured a 4-3 win in Kanata Saturday night, setting up what should be a dandy rematch at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

It was a terrific game that saw the Canadiens battle back from a 2-1 deficit to take a third-period lead. And while the home team gained a measure of momentum from the Erik Karlsson goal that tied it up, the Canadiens made it through regulation time and survived an Ottawa power play in Overtime.

“We didn’t panic,” Claude Julien said in a media scrum telecast during L’Antichambre. “We kept our focus.”

The coach said there were “a lot of positives” in the Canadiens’ game. But Julien conceded that faceoffs were a negative that needs work.

Ottawa won 34 of 56 draws … including Kyle Turris beating Tomas Plekanec in the Canadiens’ zone, late in OT. Turris was 11-5 on the night, Plekanec 6-10.

Alex Galchenyuk was a brutal 5-12 on draws – evidence of a less than stellar night for the Canadiens’ number one line. The gang on L’Antichambre suggested there is less chemistry between Galchenyuk and his wingers, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, than was the case when Phillip Danault was centring the top line.

They may have a point.

Danault’s line – with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen – was the Canadiens’ best. They’re all fast and aggressive on the forecheck, which generates chances. The line had 12 of the Canadiens’ 32 shots – five by Shaw.

Notwithstanding Plekanec’s faceoff struggles and the continuation of season-long scoring ineptitude, his line – with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron – had some good, pesky shifts in the offensive zone.

Gallagher’s goal, which gave the Canadiens a third-period lead, was not Craig Anderson’s finest moment. But Gallagher is working his butt off on every shift, and the goal was the latest evidence of number 11’s late-season awakening.

The Canadiens got generally solid play on the back end.

The L’Antichambre gang were not enthusiastic about the play of Brandon Davidson, who drew in for Alexei Emelin and was paired with Jeff Petry. I thought Davidson played a decent game and occasionally had to cover for the gaffes of his partner.

Nathan Beaulieu played 18 error-free minutes in his return to action. Nate seemed comfortable in a pairing with Jordie Benn.

Carey Price was a tad unPriceian on the Erik Karlsson goal that tied the game late. But Price made four saves in an OT dominated by the home team.

Julien declined to say who would get the start in goal Sunday night.

Price has yet to play both halves of a back-to-back this season. But a Canadiens win at the Bell Centre would lift them four points above the Senators, launching a homestand that includes games against Detroit, Carolina, Ottawa, Dallas and Florida.

Running the table could sew up first place for the Canadiens … and Julien may count on Price to get the home-ice run off on the right foot.