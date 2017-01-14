About last night … Canadiens edge Rangers 5-4

The Canadiens still haven’t lost in regulation on a Saturday night this season.
But the latest W – running their Saturday record to 10-0-2 – wasn’t easy.
Had the Rangers won – and they led the game three times – we’d be chewing over Rick Nash’s second-period goal, which made it 2-1 in favour of the visitors.
Replays showed Kevin Hayes’ skate hooked into the top of Carey Price’s goalie pad, pulling Price away from the net and giving him no chance to stop Nash’s shot.
How is that a good goal?
Credit to the Canadiens for bouncing back after that bad call.
Also credit to them for bouncing back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits.
But I don’t know what conclusion we can draw from the game … other than the hope that Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn return to action in time for what should be tense times in February and March.
In a postgame interview telecast on TVA Sports, Phillip Danault lauded the Canadiens’ character and chemistry.
Both were on ample display in a game that was not an artistic triumph for the home team.
“It turned out to be a really emotional game,” Michel Therrien said during his press conference. “We showed a lot of character.”
Therrien alluded to a “playoff atmosphere” in the Bell Centre. The fans, he said, were a key factor in the Canadiens’ third-period explosion of three goals in 62 seconds.
“The fans were fantastic,” Therrien said. “Our players felt their energy.”
The raucous building may have rattled Henrik Lundqvist. Coming on in the second period in relief of an injured Antti Raanta, Lundqvist was beaten on two of the 12 shots he faced in the middle period and three of 10 in the third.
While still not looking like the All-World goaltender who sparked the Canadiens to their excellent start in November, Carey Price made the saves he had to … including a spectacular glove stop on Michael Grabner in the third period.
Some goaltenders might have been rattled by that weird Hayes interference play.
Price wasn’t. And he was unbeatable down the stretch, protecting a one-goal lead.
If we’re going to see vintage Carey Price – and the Canadiens, their lofty perch notwithstanding, are going to need his A-game – then the team has to tighten up in front of their goaltender.
There were too many instances when Price had to track the puck through a forest of white jerseys, too many occasions when Rangers had free run of the Canadiens’ zone.
Zach Redmond was plus-3 in 10:49 of ice time. And Mark Barberio’s point shot is an asset.
But the Canadiens will be better – and Price’s GAA and save percentage will become more Priceian – when the calming influence of Andrei Markov returns to the blueline.
Notes on the forwards:
• Demoted to the third line, Phillip Danault had an excellent game: three assists, 9-3 on faceoffs.
• Alex Galchenyuk will need more time to shake off the rust, but his goal was a confidence-booster. And chemistry with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov improved as the game progressed.
• Once again, the Artturi Lehkonen-Tomas Plekanec-Paul Byron line was the Canadiens’ best.
• Love his size and maybe he has an NHL future. But Michael McCarron needs more AHL seasoning.
• I’ll eat my words when he scores the Game 7 winner in the Stanley Cup final. But for me, Andrew Shaw is just too much of a Don Cherry hockey player.
The Canadiens’ come-from-behind win buttressed their hold on first place in the Atlantic Division. They have a nine-point bulge – with two games in hand – on Boston.
And look who’s in third place.
On to the Motor City for a Monday matinee.
Comment on the Liveblog by Mattyleg:
Look at the first games of the season.
Shaw came out and played like an unhinged mental patient.
We all worried about him.
He was just excited to be playing for a new team in a new arena in a new season.
He calmed down and became very useful.
Now he’s back from injury, and I expected this kind of game from him. The refs were too hard on him, unfortunately, but he’ll balance back out.
When the refs put away their whistles in the playoffs, he’ll really really come into his own.
And from slapshot777:
I know everyone has been guessing what is wrong with Price and with the play of the Habs in some games.
We have to remember is that the Habs have basically been on the road since December 23rd and have played only two home games in that span. Having said that teams when on the road usually don’t get much practice time which means players don’t get to work on things or goalies don’t get to correct their positioning.
The Habs won’t get to work on much until they get a stretch of home games. With injuries and road games the Habs have held up pretty well. Scores of games I don’t mind, a 7-1 loss is the same as a 2-1 loss only difference it is not pretty to watch.
Watched the game, glad we won but the officials ganged up on Andrew Shaw dishing out 22 penalty minutes. Did he deserve a penalty? Yes, but tossing him out was total BS.
A big meh as a game. Sure, they won… moar character, yadda, yadda, Michael Therrien… But the fact remains that the defense sucks and that the PP sucks moar. Why/how Daignault is still “coaching” is beyond me.
Redmond is infinitely better than Johnston… anotehr BS decision from Therrien for god knows what reason. Hopefully Redmond stays.
Shaw getting tossed out of the game was BS too. Did Krug get a game when his blindsided Shaw? Or was it a hockey play?
Back to D and goaltending… when was the last game that Habs gave up less than 3 goals? Sheesh… And I am less than impressed with Weber. He reminds me of Hal Gill and not in a good way.
Almost 3 AM. Go to sleep Michael.
I love how the fans booed Ranger so-called “accidentally on purpose bad boy “‘ Chris Kreider, Who crashed into Carey Price during the 2014 playoffs! I’m glad the fans have long memories. Who knows how far we could’ve gone in the playoffs without thatLittle mishap, eh ? I don’t know about you guys who are old enough to remember … But the Duker actually booed another former ranger Vic had field after he returned from Russia… After he bolted on the summit Series winning Canadians! Jesus how old am I? But it’s true I did it every time he touch the puck… Trader… Bastard!
Crap, you’re older than dust! 🙂
Just kidding, good on you to boo Hadfield for deserting the ship. I’m too young to remember, but read he was informed he’d play a bigger role on the team and bolted after throwing a fit when it didn’t happen.
It’s okay, I don’t want individual egos on my team anyway. Way to make sure you’re remembered fondly Vic, 45 years later!
Was a pretty even game I thought. Wasn’t a goalie or defensive special, but a fun one to watch. Price is average right now, but I am not worried about him. He will bounce back to being a top goaltender.
Unfortunately I don’t think MacCarron is an NHLer. Just too slow for the league. Not talking about straight speed, but his quickness is obviously a step behind. He barely can touch the puck for more than a second. I honestly would trade him right away before the league realises.
The HABS and NYR are quite similar in that they both have world class goalies whose playoff results are fine (good). I would take both PRICE and King Lundquik ahead of Quick, Murray and Crawford, no hesitation.
Understand your reasoning, and agree you picked the best goalies of the bunch.
But I’d take Murray. Not because he’s better, but because he represents the best bang for the buck. Good enough to help win the Cup, as proven last year, but cheapest to retain long-term, so I could spend elsewhere on the team. Like a franchise center, or two in Pen’s case.
15 goals against in the last 3 games and the Habs pull off 2 wins while scoring 13. Not a bad trick.
Shaw went overboard early and often, leaving the Habs a man short and effing up the 4 lines rolling. In the end, his extra brain dead 5 minute penalty didn’t cost a goal or 2 points.
Price has, let’s face it, been absolutely Condon vintage 2015/16 lately. Good thing the Habs are getting scoring from almost every line almost every night, making up for the nonPricean season.
Winning looks good on the Habs. The only thing that can mess things up now is the return of DD.
No, we live in Ottawa and my wife is a Sens fan!
Sens win this out by monday obviously. I was implying Leaves are wrongly placed in standings, more bad stuff for that organization to handle.
Shootout wins do not count when it comes to tie breakers in standings. Both TO and Ottawa have 19 “ROW” wins. when they are still tied in that sense, the 3rd tie breaker method is most points between the two clubs. Ottawa is 1-1-0 against TO and TO is 1-0-1 against Ottawa. It comes down to an overtime loss on opening night. Or as TO fans are calling it, The coming of Matthews
Toronto must have more ROW’s. unfortunately those standings don’t show how many games a team has won in a shootout.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Good on Price for sticking in there! If he goes the season winning more than 31 games, a 3.10 GAA he is in familiar Roy territory. Does anyone remember how Roy was always written off because he played behind ‘great’ D? Different eras of comparison, but I believe in trial by fire- Price will come around if CH makes playoffs! Who knows really?! I am really digging #27’s maturation. Go get ’em Chuck! 67-27-47 is a darned crazy good line that I hope gels into unholy foie gras!
Most ‘surprising’ Hab this season ?
Arturri Lehkonen.
Notwithstanding Saku Koivu’s assurance He would make The Team out of training camp, I had great doubts.
Only 22, there was no indication He was that exceptional. If not able to make The Team, He was one of those that the AHL was not an option. Big Team, or back to Sweden and the SHL.
But Arturri has shown to be a solid 200′ Player. A Player that should be considered one of the reasons it is very unlikely We would self-destruct and crater as last season.
No top-15 draft-choices for Us this time in July.
Lehkonen shrugged off a big hit along the boards, and maintained possession at one point tonight. It was impressive how overall strong his game is. Kind of like Danault, in that respect, though seeing it in a young center is even more impressive.
Lehkonen! The poisoned Finn! Love that guy.
Philip Danault is playing with so much confidence these days it is incredible. He is carrying the puck as if he is going to do one of his end to end rushes each shift.
I guess this team always needed a Carbo, this kid(t3rd) is doing his thing fine!
Emelin can’t be your top 2 d man that’s for sure but I’m not so sure Bealieu can be in your top 4 either . Sure he is getting some points and is on an career high pace , however his defensive play and awareness seems to be lacking more so than often . He has the skating though and it might be one of those things where he is more of an asset to you to keep him and not trade bait him if he can continue to keep on developing and progressing into that top 4 defender he was drafted to be .
I saw about 3 questionable goals tonight (in a couple of games) and didnt agree with any of the final decisions. Dragging the goalie out of the goal can’t be legal…accidental or not. Just like an accidental high stick is a penalty.
On now, Jarri Kurri being honored as ‘a Los Angeles King legend’ ?
’91 to ’96. Those were years I was living mostly overseas.
Real hard getting My head around he being a King, rather than an Oiler.
Well how about that hockey fans? Sorry the Duker who was puking on your radio… Was out tonight in Toronto .,watching this wonderful come back for the second time…are you like me? Do you go through every goal every analysis over and over and over… even with the “what a shame the king Henry would ever want to go I got in there oh baby “or “it’s a shame that a goaltender let’s one like that in… Screen like that… On a Saturday night… Oh baby there”..in retrospect we Kind of got the screws on that shoulder to shoulder five-minute penalty on Mr. Shaw on his comeback, a? Either way that was absolutely hilarious… Good happy thoughts my fellow have fans… You’re not gonna get a lot of analysis from the Duker ….just good tidings of great joy… I love your comments… Keep them coming… I hope you do the same…
First of all, a few questions:
1) As eluded to, how was Nashs goal allowed? Price was outside of the trap by the time it went over the line. Looked like a downed Gazelle being dragged off to the lions den on the plains of the Serengeti. Garbage.
2) Did the entire team forget how to let go of a onetimer tonight? It seemed like every pass made to the slot or high slot was stopped on their stick and only allowed NY to get into the shooting lane for the block. Call it hitting their stick wrong or what have you, but I’ve never seen such a hesitation in release of shot as I did tonight.
3) When will the league figure out they need cameras along the goal line set to cross bar height for a better visual of high stick tips. There is no current view that can overturn the call when it is close. But hey, let’s put ice level cameras along the blue lines to check offsides…but just for the playoffs right?
As far as I’m concerned, Price only got beat twice tonight, and the first was a bi product of #65’s soft interference call and a perfectly placed top corner shot that Price had not chance on. Gotta win those draws.
Funny….#27 comes back and scores a goal. #65 comes back and helps a goal get called back, sits in the box to witness his team get scored on, takes a misconduct and gets tossed all before the end of the first period. Perspective I guess huh?
A famous line from an episode of the Simpson’s has Lisa ask her father Homer: “Dad, if you’re the police, then who will police the police?” If Price is the calm in the room, then who calms the calm? I am starting to get on board with the theory of Markov being more of a leader and influence than I once thought. The bench wants to win for Price, but perhaps Price wants to win for Markov? The two of them and Plekanec are the three senior most players we have now, so perhaps their off ice relationship/respect/friendship goes deeper than most people think. Anxious to get him back – despite his setback – to see the change in the flow of the team. Just please, manage his minutes!
Tonight was the dirtiest ugliest game they’ve played all season and I think the Hockey Gods took Raanta out for us so we could get the win. That being said, sometimes it’s ugly but they get the job done. It seems they’ve stumbled and bumbled lately but are finding ways to get it done for the most part. Some ugly losses lately, but winning teams capitalize on the weaknesses of other teams, and on losses like Minnesota/Columbus, we were weak. the King was weak tonight too, and our boys made him pay for it. That’s how you do it for 82 games.
Can we now finally put the criticism of our captain to rest? 16 goals in his last 24 games or so? He is putting in everything he has every shift and I am more than a little excited to see more of 27/47/67 on our top line. playing a full season, that’s pushing 100 goals between the three of them.
I’ll be looking to the press box for #65 when I get to the Joe Monday afternoon for the game. I didn’t mind Eller, but understand the trades on draft day. However, Shaw has a lot of work to do before I am sold on him. Between games like tonight, and his homophobic slur in the playoffs last year, he seems a bit too Bruin for my liking. You want sandpaper? Go to a hardware store.
Danault looks more and more confident every game and is really starting to trust his own legs. I wouldnt call him playing the 3rd line a demotion though, If anything it just shares the wealth through the lines. Big Mike can play 4th line anytime for me. I have yet to see him Blunder or be on the wrong side of a bad goal to be honest. Maybe he doesnt make the cut for the playoffs, but I don’t see a rush to take him out of the line. I think the right guys were sat tonight for 27 and 65 to come back in – but dont get me going on 65 again…
And lastly, I sounds like a broken record, but 6 and 74 need to spend some time apart and date other people….or in hockey lingo – Mix up the pairings, MT! Emelin cannot be your #2 D man.
3rd in the league, fellas.
To answer your question ” Why was the goal allowed?”, according to HNIC they supposedly checked with the War Room and their explanation was that when Nash made contact with Price, Price was not in his crease.
the contact wasnt from Nash, it was I think Hayes that came in on the breakaway? Stick clips price in the mask and then hooks him and drags him out of the blue paint. When the dallas player smoked Lundqvist a few weeks ago behind the net, was that not a penalty? Even though he was “outside the blue”. Not attacking your response, cause I do appreciate it, but I just hate how flip floppy the league is on these calls. There needs to be consistency. I guess I am yelling at the league and you just happen to be in the way haha. Sorry, brother.
1)That thing that does not exist, Karma.
2)Kat and Mouse for potential playoffs matchup. Figuring out strategies for when it really matters.
3)Poetry and flow of game is more important than logical-mechanical bog downs. Trusting computers can be pretty complacent as computers make errors all the time anyways. What would you be happy with, darned ref or error 404?
“I don’t know what conclusion can be drawn….” – well, as the writer of the summary, perhaps you should draw the conclusion. Perhaps, simply: they played very well and won? Or else: they played poorly and were very lucky? Or alternatively: It was an entertaining game by two good teams and one of them won? Why don’t you choose one? It’s not science and the only reason we read the blog is to get an often witty and insightful, but always subjective and jaded opinion/perspective, not a biopsy ….go for it. Draw one.
Funny, speaking to a fellow Hab fan on the island this morning and talk veered toward the refs bias toward the team. Good to see the team take matters into their own hands. Take that Ontario refs!
Entertaining. Lively. Fun. Sat night. HNIC. It’s da besssssssss!!!
I would take it over a free helicopter ride to a private island in the Bahamas any day of the week, wouldn’t you JT?
Take that to the clubhouse and smoke it!!!
Goldenchild out.
Anyone know why the Monday game is in the afternoon
Martin Luther King Day in the U.S.
Martin Luther King Day in the states.
Amazing.
All those years and comments on Liveblogs, and nary a hat-doff.
…and then one of my countable-on-one-hand posts this season gets the Royal Treatment on the storied ALN blog.
A come-from-behind victory, and then this?
Looks like everything is coming up Mattyleg!
Lol. Your post was a calm, rational assessment of a situation. Being such a rarity on HIO, it was noticed.
DD has to be sure he is 100% so he can throw some of his patented bone crushing hits upon his return
Nice win boys. Way to gut it out. Us against the world mentality..love it. Hope Gary Galley was tres PO’d!
24 cups and counting….
explain the Galley comment??
@HabFab
Frank, if You’re still out there, I wanted to contact You during the Holidays to find out how You are doing and wish a Merry Christmas.
But somehow I have lost You’re e-mail after upgrading My laptop to Windows 10.
Could You send Me a message so We can stay in touch.
By the way, Merry Christmas 🙂
We should get 6 points for tonight’s game. Beating the Rangers, refs and the Toronto war room.
3 goals in a minute, in your f-ing face refs/Rangers.
+1
24 cups and counting….
You bet!!!!!
This. I like this. Haha Well said, friend.
IceCaps beat Hartford 4-2 after losing in OT to them last night.
Broll’dozer’s 4th of the season on the PP was the winner.
Friberg, Ranger and Camara also scored for the good guys.
Camara’s goal was his 2nd in 3 games since joining the IceCaps.
Danis was the 1st star stopping 24 of 26 (IceCaps had 34 shots).
McNiven stopped 29 of 31 in a 6-2 win over Sarnia
That’s his 10th win in a row and OS’s 13th win in a row.
Camp invitee Palmu now has 25 goals and 51 pts in 37 games
Bitten had a beauty assist this aft, but the 67s won 5-2
He now has 34 points in 39 games.
Evans had his 14th assist in a 4-2 loss to Merrimack
He now has 21 points in 23 games
Note that Mete didn’t play tonight, he left Friday’s game 5 minutes in with a cloth to his head after a deflected puck hit him in the ear.
Palmu? Never heard of him – but he’s obviously having a heck of a season. Do the Habs have his rights?
They don’t hold his rights, he went undrafted in the 2016 draft (5’6″ 170 lbs) and has not been signed by any NHL team yet. He attended the Habs’ 2016 development and rookie camps as an invitee
Thanks for the update B. Happy to see McNiven doing so well!
24 cups and counting….
Good win despite no luck with bad goals and questionable calls by refs
+1
24 cups and counting….
6-2-2 in the last 10 games, despite giving up 34 goals.
Just wait until Price finds his game.
And DD comes back.
http://giphy.com/gifs/season-12-the-simpsons-12×3-l2JeijhC8NxYatGXm
When is DD expected back?
One doesn’t hear too much about his progress.
He was on the same timetable as Galchenyuk.
So… soon!
http://gph.is/2jcGXlh
Darn it FormalWare
Yup.
First
Hey!
Again, the Habs win by playing hard, rather than particularly well. I love wins like this one! This is why I’m a sports fan.
