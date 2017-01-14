About last night … Canadiens edge Rangers 5-4

The Canadiens still haven’t lost in regulation on a Saturday night this season.

But the latest W – running their Saturday record to 10-0-2 – wasn’t easy.

Had the Rangers won – and they led the game three times – we’d be chewing over Rick Nash’s second-period goal, which made it 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Replays showed Kevin Hayes’ skate hooked into the top of Carey Price’s goalie pad, pulling Price away from the net and giving him no chance to stop Nash’s shot.

How is that a good goal?

Credit to the Canadiens for bouncing back after that bad call.

Also credit to them for bouncing back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits.

But I don’t know what conclusion we can draw from the game … other than the hope that Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn return to action in time for what should be tense times in February and March.

In a postgame interview telecast on TVA Sports, Phillip Danault lauded the Canadiens’ character and chemistry.

Both were on ample display in a game that was not an artistic triumph for the home team.

“It turned out to be a really emotional game,” Michel Therrien said during his press conference. “We showed a lot of character.”

Therrien alluded to a “playoff atmosphere” in the Bell Centre. The fans, he said, were a key factor in the Canadiens’ third-period explosion of three goals in 62 seconds.

“The fans were fantastic,” Therrien said. “Our players felt their energy.”

The raucous building may have rattled Henrik Lundqvist. Coming on in the second period in relief of an injured Antti Raanta, Lundqvist was beaten on two of the 12 shots he faced in the middle period and three of 10 in the third.

While still not looking like the All-World goaltender who sparked the Canadiens to their excellent start in November, Carey Price made the saves he had to … including a spectacular glove stop on Michael Grabner in the third period.

Some goaltenders might have been rattled by that weird Hayes interference play.

Price wasn’t. And he was unbeatable down the stretch, protecting a one-goal lead.

If we’re going to see vintage Carey Price – and the Canadiens, their lofty perch notwithstanding, are going to need his A-game – then the team has to tighten up in front of their goaltender.

There were too many instances when Price had to track the puck through a forest of white jerseys, too many occasions when Rangers had free run of the Canadiens’ zone.

Zach Redmond was plus-3 in 10:49 of ice time. And Mark Barberio’s point shot is an asset.

But the Canadiens will be better – and Price’s GAA and save percentage will become more Priceian – when the calming influence of Andrei Markov returns to the blueline.

Notes on the forwards:

• Demoted to the third line, Phillip Danault had an excellent game: three assists, 9-3 on faceoffs.

• Alex Galchenyuk will need more time to shake off the rust, but his goal was a confidence-booster. And chemistry with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov improved as the game progressed.

• Once again, the Artturi Lehkonen-Tomas Plekanec-Paul Byron line was the Canadiens’ best.

• Love his size and maybe he has an NHL future. But Michael McCarron needs more AHL seasoning.

• I’ll eat my words when he scores the Game 7 winner in the Stanley Cup final. But for me, Andrew Shaw is just too much of a Don Cherry hockey player.

The Canadiens’ come-from-behind win buttressed their hold on first place in the Atlantic Division. They have a nine-point bulge – with two games in hand – on Boston.

And look who’s in third place.

On to the Motor City for a Monday matinee.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by Mattyleg:

Look at the first games of the season.

Shaw came out and played like an unhinged mental patient.

We all worried about him.

He was just excited to be playing for a new team in a new arena in a new season.

He calmed down and became very useful.

Now he’s back from injury, and I expected this kind of game from him. The refs were too hard on him, unfortunately, but he’ll balance back out.

When the refs put away their whistles in the playoffs, he’ll really really come into his own.

And from slapshot777:

I know everyone has been guessing what is wrong with Price and with the play of the Habs in some games.

We have to remember is that the Habs have basically been on the road since December 23rd and have played only two home games in that span. Having said that teams when on the road usually don’t get much practice time which means players don’t get to work on things or goalies don’t get to correct their positioning.

The Habs won’t get to work on much until they get a stretch of home games. With injuries and road games the Habs have held up pretty well. Scores of games I don’t mind, a 7-1 loss is the same as a 2-1 loss only difference it is not pretty to watch.