About last night … Canadiens edge Predators 2-1 in OT

Shea Weber got the scoreboard tribute, but Alexander Radulov had the more spectacular return to Nashville.
Radulov set up Weber for the third-period goal that tied Tuesday night’s game 1-1.
Then, with only 30 seconds left in Overtime, Radulov beat several Nashville defenders and feathered a pass to Max Pacioretty, who blasted the winner past Pekka Rinne, earning himself the bonus $$$ that Weber and Radulov promised to the scorer who beat their former team.
The Canadiens were full value for their road win.
They dominated Nashville for extended stretches, outshooting the home team in all three periods en route to a 38-21 advantage through 60 minutes (the Predators were held to seven shots in each period).
The Overtime was bizarre.
The gang on L’Antichambre couldn’t figure out why Nashville sat back in a three-man zone defence that allowed the Canadiens to control the puck for about four minutes of the 4:30. Shots in OT were 5-2.
And Pacioretty’s winner put him in the Canadiens’ team record book: Seven OT goals equals a team mark held jointly by Saku Koivu and Howie Morenz.
(Might need an asterisk, though. The heroics of Koivu and Morenz won playoff games.)
Carey Price didn’t have as much work as Rinne, but the Canadiens’ goaltender was excellent. The one shot that beat Price changed direction off Nathan Beaulieu’s stick; and Price’s save on a Colton Sissons breakaway, early in the third period, kept the score 1-0.
Weber tied it up on the next shift.
In his postgame media scrum, telecast by L’Antichambre, Michel Therrien lauded “a very solid road game” in which the Canadiens’ displayed team spirit and and outstanding work ethic.
“It was a special game for Shea (Weber),” Therrien said, “but don’t forget Radulov. The crowd reaction to him was different, but it was an emotional game for both guys.”
The Canadiens’ defenceman, visibly moved by the home team’s classy scoreboard tribute to his years with the club, played one of his best games of the season. Weber did not put a skate wrong throughout the game, and his excellence has dramatically elevated the play of D partner Alexei Emelin.
There were no passengers on the Canadiens’ bus.
• Pacioretty had a mind-blowing 10 shots on goal … plus one that was blocked.
• Gaining confidence in his Top 6 role, Phillip Danault worked tirelessly on every shift and won 17 of his 23 face-offs.
• There were some scary moments for the pairing on the back end, but Jeff Petry has seven shots on goal. His partner, Nathan Beaulieu, had five (and blocked five shots).
A few blemishes:
Tomas Plekanec continues to struggle. Ryan Johnston is an adventure on the back end. The fourth line played less than eight minutes.
But it was a superb team effort.
And the Canadiens are unbeaten this year.
• Slapshot777 has a long Comment on the Liveblog:
On a night that was built up on the Weber/Subban matchup it was not to be as PK goes to the IR for 2-3 weeks minimum. That aside Weber still had his home coming to his former barn.
The Preds did a classy tribute to Weber and the game went on. Lost in all of this was also a former Preds player in bad boy Radulov. Fans didn’t forget to rain down the boos on Radulov who knew that his return would not be as glorious as Weber’s was going to be.
Like a storybook, Radulov handles the puck and looks for Weber who instead of his patented slap shot beats Rhinne with a wrist shot. Weber played a good game considering what he knew would be a difficult day with his return and the media just waiting to pounce on him with a barrage of questions.
Radulov had his own storyline to write and it wasn’t finished with the assist on Weber’s game tying goal. Has the boos got more and more constant the compete level for Radulov got more and more intense.
Now Radulov is an intense player as it is, but tonight he had something to prove. Yes he made a mistake as a young player and things were done that sent him packing back to the KHL.
Fast forward to 2016-17 and Radulov now a Montreal Canadiens is here to prove to some people who are still here that they made a mistake in the way they handled that situation going forward.
Radulov wanted that puck like a dog wanting a bone. He got it and there was not going to be a Predator tonight especially in “OT” take it from him and gets set up behind he nets and dangles the puck until a Pred defenseman makes the first move just enough to get a pass to Pacioretty who fires home the game winner.
Radulov who got the Nashville wrath leaves with the last laugh and goes out showing certain people that he is still the player he was drafted to be and that sometimes mistakes happen and you learn well tonight I guess Nashville learned that Radulov is still a force to be reckoned with and the chapter closes in Nashville on the Weber trade.
Now let’s focus on Dallas.
Happy New Year to all. Good goaltending duel. A nice win, but still worth examining some of the problems:
although N8 played big minutes, had lots of shots and blocked shots, he was the worst Hab on the ice. Too many small mistakes. Petry did not bring his best game either.
I’m not sure what management sees in Johnston, but I don’t see much there. Only 5’10” 180lbs, -14 with ice caps last year and -11 this year. Would rather have Redmond in his place. With the full complement on D, no need to ever hold our breaths. But with the current D squad, there are nervous moments on every shift when the top pair is not on and the play is in the defensive zone.
The boys worked hard tonight and it was a well-deserved victory. Danault has been doing a good job on faceoffs, but he’s been on the ice for a lot of goals against. I don’t see a whole lot of difference between Danault and Eller.
The fourth line struggled on a couple of shifts in defensive zone and saw very limited ice time; this could come into play in the Dallas game.
Habs called up Bobby Farnham, who did not play. 5’10” 188 lbs, about to turn 28 years old, with outrageous penalty minutes in AHL between 2012 and 2015 (666 pim in 3 years!). What’s up with that?
Habs give Montoya a two-year contract. They had to extend him, as they have to leave one goalie exposed in the expansion draft and both Lindgren and Fucale are exempt. 2-year deal is generous, though. No way Montoya is here through the end of 2017-2018 season. Lindgren will move up next year and will be the backup.
How ’bout those Leafs? 6-1-3 in last 10 and doing better than Habs on both PP and PK, even with lots of young players. A well-coached team, it would seem. seems likely they will finish in top 3 in our division, but wouldn’t it be crazy if somehow the bottom were to fall out for the Rangers while Ottawa and Boston or Tampa crush down the stretch, with Leafs taking top wild card and first round Habs-Leafs matchup? Or Leafs and Habs take first round series and meet in second round. This could be the year for a Habs-Leafs playoff matchup for first time since ’79 quarterfinals.
Nice touch by the Nashville Predators honoring Shea Weber.
Nicer game & win by the Habs.
That’s the second game this season that I truly enjoyed watching. First one was the drubbing of the Avs.
What about 4-0 vs Pens in home opener?
Was this a perfect fairy tale ending or what? For a change the ex-teammates that stuck it to their former team are on the Habs roster.
A very exciting game in general, capped by the perfect ending. Puck luck was on the Habs side. Even Michael Therrien was pretending to be coaching. Good for him. Appearance is everything these days.
Rads was a monster. TAGIL!!!
Weber was like the first 10 or so games with the Habs. The Danault kept buzzing and keeping Preds in their zone for the prolonged period of time.
Even Pacioretty appeared to be interested at time. Maybe that shot to the foot woke him up. Perhaps Weber should do it every now and then.
Anyhoo… great game to watch. Hopefully Team Canada won’t lay an egg tomorrow.
Was nice to see the NAS crowds’ appreciation of Weber. Even more hype Weber sniped.
Ya know, Patch has stepped up in lately and I applaud him for that. Although I prefer all-around captains that hit, backcheck, produce offence. etc, Max has stepped up recently. Nothing could have prepared him for becoming the C of Les Canadiens. He’s a sniper. And in my books hes been a difference maker recently.
Subban was invisible tonight.
He was totally neutralized by Ryan Johnston. Man… give the guy a few more games and he has M-A-B written all over him. Great talent. Pure awesomeness.
Weber played a darn near perfect game.
He and Radulov couldn’t have been much better.
Add in some stellar goaltenders and two teams that both played well up and down the line up and that turned out to be one heck of a game.
It would have been nice to have PK been a part of it, but you get what you’re given.
What. A. Game!
I enjoyed every minute of it. The tying goal was poetry: Former Predator Weber from former Predator Radulov. Rads is a beast!
Pekka Rinne and Carey Price kept the game scoreless for longer than any two goalies could be expected to. Rinne, in particular, was brilliant. He is, hands-down, the best goalie currently in the NHL never to have won the Vezina.
Onward, Habs!
Danault was damned good! I like ‘Third’. Leks is to stay, Hurray! McCarron, goes nowhere. The young man makes the third line, coaches’ fav, the best! Robots takeover or MB you are gone brother!
CH!
Agreed! I am really liking Danault and I think he is making a strong case for himself as the #2C on this team. I would also like to see McCarron stick as the #3C. When Galchenyuk gets back I see, Galchenyuk, Danault, McCarron, Mitchell as the 4 centres on this team. This would allow Bergevin to focus on strengthening the wing positions on the top 2 lines and perhaps an addition on the backend. Time for Plekanec to go?
plekanec will not go until expansion draft, as vegas will have to maintain a minimum payroll and his hefty salary will appeal to them. danault has proven he belongs at centre, but McCarron still has a ways to go on faceoffs. so most likely bigmac moves to the wing once galchenyuk is back. and who knows what will be done with DD. we all know about the sizzling loins and all that. but my money is on DD being waived. even though he works hard on fitness, he just won’t have the legs. think of markov, emelin, and pacioretty when they returned from major injuries. DD will not be able to get the legs back quickly enough and will be waived. maybe they’ll give him a chance for a few games, but he will be obviously slower, waived, and probably picked up by another team with cap space. or maybe not.
Solid tribute for Weber. You could tell he could barely hold it together. Good for the team to get the W for him and Rads. Hopefully it gives them some of that magic pixie powder which teams use to bond and win in the playoffs.
What is up with Price. He doesn’t look happy at all anymore in any of his interviews. Something is going on with him.
He is done with being pretty. He does not like you. He is on a mission.
CH!
Fun fact, it is illegal to put money up on the board for whoever scores the game winner because the league considers that a bonus, and countable against the cap!
Don’t you hate lawyers!
What does the league have to say about interest-free, 99-year loans ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
The danmed team played good! last PP was good. No centres, why not replace Byron with McBig for a go?
I wonder how much money is put on the board to the player who gets the winning goal for the guys against their old team.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Maybe he meant 2013 not 2003. I remember that DD goal. Was out of nowhere!
DD! Ok, I want farm hands to replace…
On a night of so many positives, even Mr. Boone’s post MOSTLY, he couldn’t contain himself and just HAD to
Pax scored in OT to win the game Mr Boone, leave it alone and move on
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Boone, they won in Nashville three years ago, DD with a ridiculous ot winner.
Fixed. Thanks for the heads-up, man.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
Oh why mess with facts. Let’s put stuff out there for those who may not know or remember the facts and maybe just maybe keep Nellies in the game and the Pollies at bay.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Oh yeah!
Wow!!
Numero Uno in the Foxhole.
