About last night … Canadiens edge Predators 2-1

Let’s hope that wasn’t a preview of the Stanley Cup final … unless, of course, Paul Byron scores the winner with nine seconds left in the seventh game.

Until late-game heroics by Byron and Brendan Gallagher, the Canadiens – and their increasingly POed fans – were skating in quicksand against the Nashville Devils … er, Predators.

After Ryan Ellis scored the game’s first goal, late in the first period, the visitors went into full Jacques Lemaire soporific mode. The Predators clogged the neutral zone, neutralizing the Canadiens’ speed, and obliged the home team to take low-percentage shots on an unruffled Pekka Rinne.

It was not entertaining hockey.

And the crowd – stoked by the Canadiens’ three-game win streak and a classy video tribute to P.K. Subban – grew increasingly gnarly as time ticked on.

How deliciously ironic it was that after Marc Bergevin exiled David Desharnais and Sven Andrighetto, the surviving Smurfs won the game.

Gallagher deserved the goal that tied it at 1-1. Injured and mired in a miserable slump for most of the season, Gallagher has played his heart out in recent games.

That end-to-end rush was vintage Gallagher.

And the breakaway goal that won the game was vintage Byron. Poking the puck away at the Canadiens blueline, the diminutive winger turned on the jets and managed a shot that found its way through Pekka Rinne.

The Canadiens had a 26-25 shot advantage, but that stat is misleading. Nashville had more quality chances, and Carey Price continued the return to form he’s enjoyed since the coaching change.

“I like that we hung in and found a way to win,” Claude Julien said in his postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre. Julien said his team’s “execution was off” on the attack, but the coach was pleased with their. defensive effort.

Julien also lauded long-awaited secondary scoring from players not named Max Pacioretty, Alexander Radulov or Alex Galchenyuk.

Highlights from the stat sheet:

• P.K. played 24:33 and assisted on Nashville’s goal. He took six shots, none of which hit the net, had five hits and blocked five shots.

• Shea Weber played 22:22, took three shots, none of which reached Rinne, had three hits, blocked three shots and was on for the winning goal.

• Tomas Plekanec and Phillip Danault got killed on faceoffs. But Alex Galchenyuk won seven, lost eight; Andrew Shaw was 4-4 and Torrey Mitchell won seven of eight.

• Dwight King played a shade under 11 minutes and had five hits – second to Alexei Emelin’s six.

• Andrei Markov played a sensible 21:20 and was his usual cerebral self.

• Jordie Benn played almost 16 solid minutes and looked much steadier than his partner, Nathan Beaulieu.

• The Jeff Petry-Alexei Emelin pairing was solid.

• Michael McCarron did nothing to keep Steve Ott out of the lineup.

The win left the Canadiens six points up on Ottawa, which beat Colorado 2-1 (new arrival Alex burrows scored both goals).

And it left P.K.’s Montreal fans waving a tearful goodbye until next season.

Or the Cup final.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from HabinBurlington:

One of these wins eventually has to get the boys their confidence back. Perhaps tonight with some scoring from folks not named Max , Radulov and Alex.

Price was excellent and the defense solid. Offensively it looks like guys playing not to do the wrong thing. Zero confidence with the puck, making the quick shot or pass and not reading the situation or not trusting offensive instincts.

I still think Plex or Chucky should be centering Max and Radulov, Danault just doesn’t seem to have the offensive acumen.

Great come from behind win, hope Byron enjoys spending his cash from Weber , well earned.

And from naweed235:

Can you imagine how weird it must be for the new comers who are not necessarily up to speed with all the latest Hab events to first see the home crowd cheer an opposing team player, and then to hear fans boo in a 1-0 game?

Granted it was a snooz fest but they had won 3 games in a row for Fs sake and they were by no means being outplayed…

Our fans can be pretty embarrassing sometimes…

Other than that, Gally and Byron came up big. Hopefully it’s just a sign of things to come. As long as they get hot before the playoffs we should be alright