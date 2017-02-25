About last night … Canadiens edge Leafs 3-2 in OT

Based on what we saw Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre, who’s up up for a Montreal-Toronto playoff match-up?

Could be an exciting series … notwithstanding recent regular-season history.

The Canadiens have won a mind-boggling 14 straight games against the Leafs.

But the domination is becoming a lot more difficult.

With a lineup lacking two dynamic players – Tyler Bozak and rookie phenom Mitch Marner – Toronto outshot the Canadiens 34-28. The home team would have won the game in regulation were it not for the brilliance of Carey Price.

Price passed Ken Dryden to move into third on the team’s all-time wins list with 259 – 30 behind Patrick Roy.

At the other end of the ice, Frederik Andersen had his moments. But the Canadiens were unable to exert the kind of shift-after-shift-after-shift pressure that produces the kind of high-quality scoring chances with which Price had to deal.

The Canadiens’ goaltender had some support.

A new line – Alex Galchenyuk centring Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen – generated some offensive punch and looked like they might be together for a while.

Galchenyuk showed promising signs of stirring from a prolonged slumber. His goal snapped a five-game drought. Galchenyuk had four shots on goal and was a spectacular 9-3 in the faceoff circle.

Another recently constructed line played well in Toronto. Andrew Shaw’s Overtime winner, off a feed by Tomas Plekanec, reflected their hard work in the preceding 60 minutes. And with Paul Byron on the other wing, the line can skate.

Alexander Radulov took a while to get rolling in TO, but the top line – keyed by the ongoing excellence of Max Pacioretty – played like a Number One line.

I still think Galchenyuk is the future top-line centre of the Montreal Canadiens, but you can’t knock Phillip Danault’s hockey smarts and non-stop motor.

For one of the rare times over the last few months, three lines rolled in Toronto. Even the fourth line had its occasional moments, largely owing to a decent effort by David Desharnais: no shots in fewer than 10 minutes of ice time, but 4-1 on faceoffs and a lot of hustle.

Stellar goaltending, fine forward play: Hey, two of three ain’t bad, right?

The Canadiens D corps, however, was tested and often found wanting by the speedy Leafs.

Both of Auston Matthews’ goals were scored off shoddy D play – first by Nikita Nesterov, then by Alexei Emelin.

Shea Weber was steady. Andrei Markov was terrific for a 62-year-old man.

Nathan Beaulieu and Jeff Petry were better than they’ve been lately. Let’s hope that competence carries over into a tough week that begins with a visit to New Jersey and continues with home games against Columbus and Nashville before a visit to Madison Square Garden.

The W left the Canadiens four points up on Ottawa. But the Senators, who visit desperate Florida on Sunday, have three games in hand.

A first-round Canadiens-Leafs matchup will only happen if the teams finish second and third in the Atlantic Division.

Could happen.

Would be fun.

• • •

From the Liveblog Comments section, slapshot777 shares my opinion of #74:

I think the Habs need to get a defenseman to spell Emelin or sit him entirely. I like Oduya. has been there and is a competitor going in the trenches and working towards the playoffs. Pateryn will help as well but don’t know he will be here after March 1st.

