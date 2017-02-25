About last night … Canadiens edge Leafs 3-2 in OT

Based on what we saw Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre, who’s up up for a Montreal-Toronto playoff match-up?
Could be an exciting series … notwithstanding recent regular-season history.
The Canadiens have won a mind-boggling 14 straight games against the Leafs.
But the domination is becoming a lot more difficult.
With a lineup lacking two dynamic players – Tyler Bozak and rookie phenom Mitch Marner – Toronto outshot the Canadiens 34-28. The home team would have won the game in regulation were it not for the brilliance of Carey Price.
Price passed Ken Dryden to move into third on the team’s all-time wins list with 259 – 30 behind Patrick Roy.
At the other end of the ice, Frederik Andersen had his moments. But the Canadiens were unable to exert the kind of shift-after-shift-after-shift pressure that produces the kind of high-quality scoring chances with which Price had to deal.
The Canadiens’ goaltender had some support.
A new line – Alex Galchenyuk centring Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen – generated some offensive punch and looked like they might be together for a while.
Galchenyuk showed promising signs of stirring from a prolonged slumber. His goal snapped a five-game drought. Galchenyuk had four shots on goal and was a spectacular 9-3 in the faceoff circle.
Another recently constructed line played well in Toronto. Andrew Shaw’s Overtime winner, off a feed by Tomas Plekanec, reflected their hard work in the preceding 60 minutes. And with Paul Byron on the other wing, the line can skate.
Alexander Radulov took a while to get rolling in TO, but the top line – keyed by the ongoing excellence of Max Pacioretty – played like a Number One line.
I still think Galchenyuk is the future top-line centre of the Montreal Canadiens, but you can’t knock Phillip Danault’s hockey smarts and non-stop motor.
For one of the rare times over the last few months, three lines rolled in Toronto. Even the fourth line had its occasional moments, largely owing to a decent effort by David Desharnais: no shots in fewer than 10 minutes of ice time, but 4-1 on faceoffs and a lot of hustle.
Stellar goaltending, fine forward play: Hey, two of three ain’t bad, right?
The Canadiens D corps, however, was tested and often found wanting by the speedy Leafs.
Both of Auston Matthews’ goals were scored off shoddy D play – first by Nikita Nesterov, then by Alexei Emelin.
Shea Weber was steady. Andrei Markov was terrific for a 62-year-old man.
Nathan Beaulieu and Jeff Petry were better than they’ve been lately. Let’s hope that competence carries over into a tough week that begins with a visit to New Jersey and continues with home games against Columbus and Nashville before a visit to Madison Square Garden.
The W left the Canadiens four points up on Ottawa. But the Senators, who visit desperate Florida on Sunday, have three games in hand.
A first-round Canadiens-Leafs matchup will only happen if the teams finish second and third in the Atlantic Division.
Could happen.
Would be fun.
From the Liveblog Comments section, slapshot777 shares my opinion of #74:
I think the Habs need to get a defenseman to spell Emelin or sit him entirely. I like Oduya. has been there and is a competitor going in the trenches and working towards the playoffs. Pateryn will help as well but don’t know he will be here after March 1st.
Eddie 56 is more sanguine:
First a retraction from a previous post in which i thought we could get Drouin for a bag of pucks. Looked at his stats, and, nope gonna need to throw in a couple sherwoods on top to get that deal done.
#1 Chucky looked great
#2 Price played damn well
#3 Captain keeps potting them in
#4 Shawsie n Pleks combine for a humongous OT goal. Well done.
Sure its only 2 pts, and sure we gave up one to the Leafs, don’t think I get to keep calling them The Laughs, that T.O team has come a long way and their future is bright.
But let’s talk about confidence building, cause this could really get us going. We gotta put a W streak together and tonight was a good start.
Watched on the backporch of my Gma’s house in Arizona. Hell of a game. Glad we won.
Now (as much as I love PK) we gotta spoil his homecoming party this thursday. Hopefully we can.
Hope the fans at the Phone Booth give him a standing O though. He deserves it. Wow.
Cheers. Great HNIC game.
Carey Price simply awesome tonight.
He was the victim of 2 bad bounces (Rice was correct when asking in the game thread ‘did we score all 5?’). As has been the case the last several seasons, when CP is great, the Habs win.
A Gally plays real well with Rad.
or Patch…so essentially he plays well with others of equal or close to hockey skill and intellect….most skilled players need like minded guys to maximize output and be utilized correctly….you get eh odd freak of nature like Crosby, or the sedins who can play with anyone…but for the most part in a sport with 10 guys on the ice…you need guys playing with guys whose skills and instincts who together as a whole are greater than the sum of their parts….we have all played with other hockey players at some level where things clicked or did not click…..it is not rocket science….this team, while getting closer…is still not maximizing its potential…
+1
Any time Chucky on ice with either Patch or Rad things happen…not rocket science and no, they do not all have to be together….
Is Shea Weber a smart player? Because man he did a made a few different really bad plays this game.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Why is this a surprise . He needs a puck mover to help not a banger like Emelin.
Shea Weber smart? yup…..makes several times more many really good plays then he does the odd bad one…even his bad ones are usually not that bad.. his good ones? well they lead to very good things. Emelin? very rarely makes a really good play but makes fair share of bad palys..
Nate? makes some horrific plays…but makes many, many really good ones
Petry? see Nate
Nesterov? See emelin (need more time for him though to see)
Markov? Old, slow but a genius out there…it was his pass to PLkes in full stride off dzone faceoff that leads to 2 on 1 at end…like Weber his plusses always outweigh his negs
Up front Pleks, Chcuky, Shaw, Gally, Rad, Patch, Lehk ….their positives outweigh their negs and can play in a top 6 role and have positives outweigh negs …yes, Pleks, Shaw and LEhk….
Mitchell, Byron, Danault, Flynn, McCarron (in top 6 their negs outweigh their positives…sometimes even on third line this will happen to them)….however…ALL are capable 4th line players and positives outweigh negs in that role…
It is really that simple..
I say give them more time to learn the new system that Julien is implementing
4th liners a problem tho.
One more thing: the Leafs fans have lived through five decades of He&% so they can get pity draft picks in the form of Matthews, Reilly, Nylander, Marner, Brown etc.
Pathetic.
I just do not see it….I saw Galchenyuk clicking with either Patch ro Rad…per usual…actually he was clicking with everyone…what I did NOT see was any chemistry between Danault and Patch/Rad …yet again.
Patch/Rad=they work with a top 6 c but not with 4th liner(PD)
Pleks/Patch=They work with Gallagher
Chucky/Rad=they work with any top 6/9 player but no 4th line(Byr)
Patch/Gally=have always worked
Chcuky/Gally=worked with Patch….ok with Lehk as expected..if going this route NEED to trade for a no 1 center
Markvo/Weber works but it still messes with other pairs…it is SOOO obvious that if you pair Nate/Weber and Markov/Petry that for 45 of the 60 minutes you have very solid paris, smart, veterans, with swift, puck moving guys and pairs that compliment each other…anyways
Danault on pp? makes no sense
Petry/Nate together on pp? scares me
DD/Ghetto/Mitchell ……despite a few bad plays also generated some chances, drew some penalty calls ….was better than other 4ths we have seen.
Danault/Chucky both made a couple of ugly turnovers in own end….one made up for it in other end….one did not….again.
MB if this is all a ploy to elevate Danault value to include him in a trade for Duchene? I apologize….if not? please stop this….pretty, pretty please…the way all 3 of Patch/Rad/Chcuky played tonight this game should not have been close…..but you are asking Patch/Rad to carry a player AND be our offense? it is too much…they are not GRetz/Kurri andn going to carry Semenko…they need a 3rd that adds
24cups….sorry but I tried really hard tonight to see what they are seeing…as I have the last 10 games….I see a decent skating, ok at a lot of things(offense NOT one of em) player who is kind of similar to a Michal Bournival, Bryan Flynn, type of guy…..you can’t continue to paly him on the pp and top line…you just can’t …..
Forget Duchene if that is the most important thing and offer same package for Drouin….
More trade bait from the Sabres:
Marcus Foligno; could we get him for a second?
Nicolas Deslaurier; the famous fifth round pick?
Foligno would be good for this team imho.
I’d love the other Foligno.
I remember years ago having to wait unit after midnight to get these “About Last Nights” .Glad you changed that policy Boonzy.
Price = Crosby = McDavid.
I am glad to have CP31 as the Habs’ 2005 fifth pick overall.
That was a great gut check win. Price showed Anderson what an all world goaltender can do. Freddy was brutal on the OT goal. Even my 13 year old goalie son asked what he was doing on the Shaw goal.
I smell cup.
For the Price, Weber and Shaw haters. Puck you.! See who Price skated to 1st after win. Weber.
Which is supposed to mean what? That Weber won us the game? Or was a factor in the win? Because he wasn’t.
#FireBergevin
Emelin and Beaulieu are in desperate need of an upgrade. Pateryn over Nesterov any day of the week and twice on Sundays.
I liked the fourth line tonight, for the most part. Pleks is a great skater and passer, especially with room on OT.
A good win!