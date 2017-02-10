About last night … Canadiens edge Coyotes 5-4 in OT

Has there been a bigger goal this season than Alex Galchenyuk’s Overtime winner in Arizona?
Don’t think so.
The Canadiens rode a season-worst four-game losing streak into Gila River Arena Thursday night.
Facing the 29th best team in the NHL, they contrived to blow 2-0 and 4-3 leads before Galchenyuk’s OT heroics.
Had the Canadiens lost the game, it would have been a LONG plane ride home. And they’d have landed in a city wallowing in the depths of hockey-indices depression.
That grim scenario was averted because all the Canadiens played a solid game against mighty Arizona.
Well, all the Canadiens except one.
Montreal fans will not be grimly contemplating a five-game losing streak on Friday.
They will, however, be wondering what the heck is wrong with Carey Price.
The erstwhile All-World goaltender gave up four goals on only 24 shots in Arizona.
Price was brutal on two of them:
• Max Domi’s loose-puck tap-in that needed a video review to count.
• Even worse, the Alex Goligoski shorthanded goal on which Price was facing completely away from the onrushing Arizona defenceman. Max Pacioretty’s backchecking on Goligoski was less than stellar … but still.
Price headed into the game with a perfect career record against the Coyotes: 8-0-0, with a goals-against average of 1.49 and save percentage of .949.
Contrast those stellar numbers with some recent stats: In five starts on the road heading into Arizona, Price was 0-5-0 with a 3.45 goals-against average and a sieve-like save percentage of .874.
In the immortal words of Marvin Gaye, what’s going on?
Is Price nursing an injury?
Is he distracted by the pitter-patter of little feet Chez Price? That wouldn’t account for the road losses.
Is Price thinking about his next contract? His current deal expires after the 2017-’18 season.
Regardless of what’s afflicting or annoying the goaltender, Price has to get his spit together if the Canadiens are going to:
a) Make the playoffs, which isn’t an absolute certainty just yet; and
b) make some noise in the postseason.
After a tough weekend back-to-back against St. Louis at the Bell Centre and the Bruins in Boston, the Canadiens get a five-day break.
Price should be spending a good chunk of that time with Stephane Waite.
OK, enough ragging on the Canadiens’ best and most valuable player.
What about the other 18 guys?
There was a lot to like in the OT win:
• In addition to scoring, Andrei Markov elevated the game of his new D partner, Jeff Petry.
• Superb effort by the top line: Pacioretty’s 27 goals put him third in the league; Alexander Radulov had eight shot attempts and scored a goal that gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead; Phillip Danault had two assists and won 11 of 21 faceoffs.
• Michael McCarron also won most of his draws: 7 of 11. And the big galoot – with linemates Torrey Mitchell and Daniel Carr – made things happen on every shift.
• Galchenyuk’s goal should help snap the team’s most talented forward …OK, tied with Radulov …out of his recent injury-plagued funk.
• Sven Andrighetto played well enough to get another start.
And, to the delight of the HIO Commentariat, the Canadiens scored five times with David Desharnais in the pressbox.
On to a tough weekend.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by Chair Troll:
Ugly win but it can be enough to get into better winning habits. What matters is how they play in the next few games and if steady improvement can be shown. Galchenyuk probably still needs a bit of time to get into true game shape but his OT goal should give the squad a boost. Perhaps Gallagher’s return will also help too. I predict Byron will start heating up again.
Still not seeing what is so great about Shaw to merit the contract that MB gave him. I only notice him when he takes penalties. He and Pleks are some of the most expensive 3rd liners.
And FenceSurfer, this one’s for you:
For all of the comentariat who are less than enthused about Galcheyuk’s play I say, his performance is a direct result of Therrien (as Timo would say) “making things better”.
There’s only so much even Gretzky could do with with an absolute green rookie on one side and a speedy but undersized, 3rd/4th line waiver-wire pick up on the other.
Give him a couple of NHL caliber wingers to work with (at least one who will go hard to the net and can actually score) and you’ll see a better result.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Listened to the game on 690. Good start, bad middle, ok end but there has to be a price to pay for crashing the crease. My defence will make sure anyone going near my goalies knows they are not welcome…usually after I have activated my blocker!
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
Re: the game thread last night, I don’t think I’ve seen so much sputtering incoherent rage on the Internet after a WIN since Donald Trump’s twitter feed.
Re: Price, it’s pretty clearly the noodle, not the knee (only). We’re in Tiger Woods territory here. Hope he sorts out whatever’s eating him. As I mentioned before, the calm quiet ones suffer the most.
—–
As an aside, if there is something bothering Price, not cutting back on his starts is probably the right thing to do.
—–
Trade Carey if the “Price is Right”. Get it?
I didn’t watch too much the game, but what I saw:
Habs all over the Yotes, 2-0; looking like the team we saw early season. Price gets crashed in to by Martinook, Emelin all over him, no response by Weber, Price or Emelin. Next moment it is 2-2.
I don’t know the answer on the ice, but physics tells me that if I aim my vector for the crease, knowing the vector of the Dman, I will crash the goalie.
Emelin can’t just let him go uncontested, but either make that 5 minutes and a game, or Weber better up the vaunted mean streak.
Free Front.
Weber did get mad and gave the net a shove.
It’s absolutely astonishing to hear the posts suggesting CP is nursing an injury and that is why he is off his game.
Here how you suggest coaching works.
MT says to himself CP is hurt you can see it in his play the last few games. Montoya is playing really well lately. Let me see who should I put in nets tonight? Muller agrees that he should put the injured CP in nets. MB and the group have a hurried up meeting the consensus is to play the injured CP and let the healthy Montoya who has been playing better than CP backup. Get some professional help you guys. It’s hockey and CP was never the Messiah like you claimed he is a really good goalie who is a bit off in his game. On second thought there is no way to acquire common sense so save you hard earned money.
Why is the Price is injured thing so unlikely? Despite your explanation the fact is that things like that happen all the time for various reasons. Personally I think he is just a bit worn out due to lack of sleep, new baby, and a year off last year, but the slightly injured hypothesis is still quite plausible. Price, when on his game, is the world’s best at his position, far more than just a good goalie.
My guess (getting more confident after every game) is that Price is on some meds and they need to adjust the ratios. New baby, wife now a mother, new stresses so things get tweaked and they messed up the mix. They’ll get it sorted but sometimes takes awhile.
jrs10069
why would he be on meds?
All the talk the last couple of years about Price being the best in the world, never bought it and always thought of it as media hype. Team played really good last night and no thanks to him, they managed to win. Carey Price should be backing up Al Montoya because in all honesty he has stunk for at least 2 months.
Not Hockey relared but Jeffrey Loria is in the news:
http://sports.yahoo.com/news/the-glorious-exit-of-jeffrey-loria-the-worst-owner-in-sports-054809854.html
The man/the myth/the degenerate.
Sorry. My earlier comment had a typo. I meant to say ‘trade value is diminished’ not ‘finished’. Dumb iphone
Carey Price = best player in the world
Max Pacioretty = bad captian, not invited to all star game, perimeter guy and mediocre back-checker
Forget Price, since I´ve been following the team it´s been Plekanec with Gallagher more recently talked about as the team´s most valuable forwards. It´s crazy. Replace Max´s 27 goals (and timely setups) with even an average top six guy and the habs would be currently out of the playoffs. And it´s not like those gaols are scored mostly in blowouts. How often have we seen him score in a close or tied game, like last night and the team pulls out the win? Very often.
Max Pacioretty is an elite NHL player.
No question about it. Consistently one of the leagues better goal scorers and tends to score important goals. I think he is 3rd in the last 3 years for number of game winning goals.
Price is baaaaaad…and not in a good way. He needs to wake the eff up. When they get back to the icebox that is MTL at the moment, MT needs to take his boy out on the 20 for a good ol’ fashion Mexican feezeout (look it up). That oughta jolt him back from whatever rodeo dreamland he’s in. And if that doesn’t work, put those two bananas he let in tonite on a continuous loop and make him watch it nonstop until his next start — which, if I’m the coach, isn’t til after the bye week. Seriously, the guy is a liability right now. Worst starter in the league hands down (which btw is where he is way to early on most shots).
The last three Arizona goals were all weird in development and finish. Some casual back checking, out of position defenseman and Carey Price visiting the Twilight Zone. Ugly. But, it’s the first goal that is more symptomatic of Price’s recent malaise.
I wonder about the very elementary goal tending skill of playing your angles properly. In almost every game in his current slump Price has been beaten with clean shots while he positions himself around the top of the crease. Sure, you can compliment the shooter for picking a corner or making a perfect shot, but Price used to stop a much higher percentage of those kinds of shots.
Slower reflexes? Trouble with his vision? Tentative about his technique and positioning? Out of sync about what he expects his defensemen to do? General lack of confidence?
In previous eras you had the old rectangular goalie crease which was a big help in defining angles with more precision. Today everything about the crease is chaotic. The rough traffic despite the blue ice boundary, what constitutes goalie interference, change in rules about deflections by skates and kicking motions, restrictions on ‘wandering goalies,’ cameras in and above the nets, ambivalent rules like ‘intention to blow the whistle’ and so on. The modern goalie has a lot to deal with in his domain. He can’t rule it the way a Hextall or Billy Smith did. I know Price grew into this environment but he seems more confused and discombobulated than ever.
Maybe his subconscious is negatively expressing itself in his body language and play around his sanctuary, the crease. Something seems to be bothering him. I wouldn’t hazard a guess about specifics, but it could be physical, psychological or interpersonal. It could be a mere mid season slump or a preview of deteriorating work skills. Time will tell.
Mr Boone, I disagree. Price is not the most valuable and best player on the team. He may have been but clearly is not now. With every passing game his trade value finished. I would like to see Montoya get two starts this weekend and see how he does.
Nothing to celebrate here – lose to the Avs and barely beat Phoenix. I’d be happier if they lost today.
Mt and MB don’t have the balls to do it.
It has nothing to do with balls. Unless Price is hurt you don’t play Montoya 2 games in a row. Price is still the world’s best goalie, everyone has slumps (for an example see the criticism of Patches early this year). Goalies have very little trade value to begin with and even if you trade Price at the top of his game, you need a top 5 starting goalie in return so at best you might get a draft pick or two back. There is no real scenario in which trading Price makes sense, unless he demands it.
Look, I don’t understand why it wouldnt be so hard to beleive Price is not the same guy after last season.
Come on, the guy was supposed to come back 5 times from December to April. I don’t think this injury has healed properly, and perhaps its interfering with his decisions with his movements.
Price has always been cool, but lately, he just doesn’t look comfortable making the extra stretch or slide.
Re-injury is always on his mind. Especially, when he wants that monster contract before he becomes damaged goods.
Just my thoughts.
I think we should stop making excuses for the guy and call it what it is.
Price including this year has made over 24 million dollars in the NHL since 2012…plus i am pretty sure a good amount outside of the NHL…His contract gets him another 14 million in the next 2 years…After this kind of income i cant believe he would be worried about his next contract…
2 factors to consider when it comes to Prices next contract.
1) his agent
2) the nhlpa
He will be getting pressure from both these 2 parties to set a new bar for goalie contracts.
But this should not have any effect on his play…A 70k salary today is not bad for most people and if they work 100 years they will make what Price makes a year…
“Patch was a true leader tonight, a true captain. He took charge, he played a hell of a game, and he deserves a lot of credit.”
— MT
Inner monologue: “Sure, some drunken buffoon may have called him the worst captain in team history, but I’m a little worried here, so let me smooch a little butt…”
I’m not surprised with the play of CP. He is trending as per past history. This squad will have to score a minimum of 3 goals a game each time out to have a chance. My guess, one series and out. Hopefully MB will not give him the keys to the bank comme PK. Have always liked Carey, but I don’t think he has the mental toughness to carry this squad and it shows in his play for the past couple of months. Sure hope he proves me wrong, but his only success has been when he had all star elite talent in front of him.
How ’bout a little love for Captain MK, who has played hurt and could still hit 40 (on a cheap contract) for the first time this year.
Even without the best centre he’s ever played with.
Boone, your ALN misses the mark. Galchenyuk did squat all night and only because of Max’ back check stealing the puck then feed did Chucky score. Yes Rad had 8 shot attempts but Max had 10 shots on goal, 10 of the 40 for the team, plus two goals and two assists. this game was all max yet you still seem reluctant to acknowledge him and praise others who did far less and frankly stunk for most of the game.
This looks like acknowledgement to me: “Superb effort by the top line: Pacioretty’s 27 goals put him third in the league”
If he didn’t say more, maybe it was because he gushed about Max several times during the live blog saying how good his game was. I don’t see reason for criticism.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Great pic.
Captured the harrumphing at its harrumphingest; the tangerine at its tangerinest (with a little help from his tiny oil applicator); and the bawbag at peak bawbagishness.
Mike Smith firmly held Arizona in this game.
Carey PRICE single handily allowed Arizona to stay in the game
“back to you Dick”
Yikes, thanks , I guess.
Must re-calibrate my retinas now.
Trade Price now for a valuable piece, ie Duchene, and possibly also pick up Tyson Barrie in the deal.
Move someone (Bealieau perhaps, if they were to acquire Barrie) to Pittsburgh for Marc Andre Fleury, and a pick (4th or 5th).
“back to you Dick”
Fifth. A fifth. ?
Egad, who knew at the start of this season that a February regular season OT win over a western non-playoff team would mean so much to us? Does that smack of a serious Cup contending team?
I think carey needs to spend time with a sports physchologist,somethings wrong,its a head thing I think
I think he’s been replace by aliens. Damned aliens!
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Team needed this win.
Not necessarily this way, but they needed it – and got it.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
Not exactly a statement game, was it?
Shouldn’t adjust the countdown clock on MT’s final tenure in Montreal one iota, either.