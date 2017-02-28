About last night … Canadiens edge Blue Jackets 1-0 in OT

Are the Canadiens rescuing their season?
Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, the home team beat an NHL powerhouse.
Alex Galchenyuk scored his second Overtime winner in as many nights, Carey Price had a 26-save shutout and the Canadiens are unbeaten with Jordie Benn in the lineup.
All that happened the night before Marc Bergevin pulled off a blockbuster deal on Trade Deadline Day, acquiring …
Well, one more sleep and we’ll see.
The Canadiens’ general manager will be sleeping soundly, or at least less anxiously than has been the case through the Canadiens’ prolonged slump.
Have they turned the corner?
Too early to say.
But OT wins on consecutive nights are impressive … the more so when the scoring hero is a player of immense and heretofore largely unrealized potential.
Galchenyuk didn’t do much in regulation time against Columbus: Less time on ice than either Tomas Plekanec or Phillip Danault, two shot attempts, one of which was on the spectacular Sergei Bobrovsky, and a horrendous one win in 11 faceoffs.
But the kid can play.
You see it in flashes, especially in the Offensive zone. When he’s on his game, Galchenyuk is a magician with the puck.
The OT hero should be centring Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on the top line. And Galchenyuk has had his chances.
But Phillip Danault, at this point, is a more complete player. He lacks Galchenyuk’s offensive skill set; but at this point in their respective careers, Danault is the more complete player.
So Galchenyuk – coming off a knee injury and playing for a new contract – is centring Brendan Gallagher and Arturri Lehkonen. And they’re not exactly lighting it up.
Which doesn’t make them unique. With the exception of the aforementioned top line, none of the Canadiens’ forwards are scoring or generating much in the way of sustained offensive zone possession time and blue-chip chances.
Despite that power outage, the Canadiens have managed to win three games in four nights.
The goaltending has been excellent. The coaching change seems to have transformed Carey Price into the goaltender he was before slumping during the latter games of the Michel Therrien Era.
Price faced fewer shots than Sergei Bobrovsky – and he had help from his goalposts and crossbar. But the goaltender is back to making highlight reel stops – that leg save on Cam Atkinson in OT! – and Price’s body language is that of a happy ‘keeper.
It helps that the players in front of Price are playing better D since Claude Julien took over.
Shea Weber played 27:52 in the second half of a back-to-back and is forming a solid top unit with his ageless partner, Andrei Markov.
Dropped to the second pairing, Alexei Emelin has somehow elevated the game of Jeff Petry, who’s been solid in the three straight wins.
And the new guy was terrific. Jordie Benn had three hits, blocked five shots, worked well on the penalty-kill and blended smoothly with partner Nathan Beaulieu.
Will the team that beat Columbus be the one that faces P.K. Subban & Friends on Thursday night?
Deadline Day will tell.
But at least Bergevin will be looking to fine-tune a team that’s winning, rather than resuscitate one that’s in a death spiral.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by Cal:
Pacioretty, inspired by Radulov’s play (as he was by Cole a loooong time ago), is setting the example on the ice. It’s taken him 140 games or so as captain, but he’s finally looking like one. Good on him.
Galchenyuk, being given a bit more leash and being doled out a dash of positivity from the coach, has started to produce when it matters most. Again, I ask: when will he be given the keys to the car? Danault isn’t producing. I don’t care how responsible he is in his zone when the job is to score. Drop him to #3, where he belongs.
And from Coach K:
When any new coach comes in to a team it is pretty much always because the team is underperforming.
Julien knew this going in. It’s taken him some time to find out what he had and the potential that lay within but it looks like he’s getting a handle on it.
Now, with 3 straight wins, the team is starting to respond. They’re playing like a team. They’re looking focused (with the exception of power play zone entries) and they are starting to drive to the net.
I’m thinking they have enough centres. Bergevin needs to move out somebody else and acquire a scoring winger with size who can contribute to the scoring in the top 6.
Once that happens the coach can really put his stamp on the steam and we’ll all enjoy the ride.
Ironic François Gagnon headline :
Jordie Benn arrive, David Desharnais part et le CH gagne
(video embedded)
http://www.rds.ca/hockey/canadiens/benn-arrive-desharnais-part-le-ch-gagne-1.4389639
Trade deadline predictions: Duclair and Doan to Montreal for Beaulieu (or Davidson), and 2017 second-round pick.
Vanek to Montreal for 2018 second and maybe a low pick in 2017.
Neither Duchene nor Landeskog comes to Montreal.
Flynn waived or included as part of one of these deals.
McCarron has to be sent down to keep roster at 23 and to remain within cap. Duclair goes to Ice Caps.
Nesterov has gone from being the ‘new guy’ on defense to the third newest in a really short time. He had his audition and will probably be lowest on the depth chart.
A very enjoyable game tonight. Evenly matched, up and down the ice with speed and tight checking. Each scoring chance had to be fought for and earned. Almost playoff like, but without the edge and tension. Nice to see the Habs play well structured and show consistent energy. No floaters tonight.
DD had a very respectful career. Without size, speed or strength he managed to get the most out of his playmaking ability and chip in with the occasional goal. And he was pretty good in shoot outs. The average NHL career isn’t that long and he had a few consistent seasons. Millions of kids only wish they could have as decent a major league run. And put substantial money in the bank doing so. But time to move on.
Nesterov was already expendable when they got him, and now he is even more expendable. Does anyone else out there prefer Redmond to Nesterov?
At the moment, the roster limit has been exceeded. Expect Flynn to be waived or perhaps part of a deal. At least one left D is gone by the deadline, and this is more likely to be Beaulieu than Emelin (or could possibly be Davidson). Gallagher will be given a chance to redeem himself between now and the end of the season. Doubtful that any of Scherbak, Juulsen or Sergachev is dealt. Doubtful that Emelin goes now that Julien is here, though I would be glad to see him go. It is possible that McCarron may go.
Doan is a more likely rental than Iginla–Iginla’s cap hit too much, but adding Doan (and subtracting Flynn and perhaps McCarron) remains within the cap. But Doan has played his entire career for same franchise, and gets only one shot with a contender–and Montreal is not arguably a contender. If neither Plekanec nor Emelin is dealt, there could be room to take on about $6.5M of salary. I don’t see Landeskog or Duchene coming to Mtl. Both have high cap hit relative to their value on the ice, long-term contracts, and would cost a lot to get. Despite his past playoff failure, Vanek has an affordable cap hit, could be a reasonable rental, and has the scoring skills that the team needs. Add Doan and Vanek, subtract Beaulieu and Flynn (and McCarron), and this is indisputably a better team.
Pacioretty-Galchenyuk-Radulov
Byron-Shaw-Vanek
Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher
Ott-Mitchell-Doan
Markov-Weber
Emelin-Petry
Davidson/Beaulieu-Benn
How can Boone not even mention the trade of DD in his ALN? Wasn’t this bigger than the game?
I’m guessing that Boone, like Timo, is grieving, and unable to face this new reality 🙂
So CJ record 0-2-4….