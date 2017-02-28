About last night … Canadiens edge Blue Jackets 1-0 in OT

Are the Canadiens rescuing their season?

Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, the home team beat an NHL powerhouse.

Alex Galchenyuk scored his second Overtime winner in as many nights, Carey Price had a 26-save shutout and the Canadiens are unbeaten with Jordie Benn in the lineup.

All that happened the night before Marc Bergevin pulled off a blockbuster deal on Trade Deadline Day, acquiring …

Well, one more sleep and we’ll see.

The Canadiens’ general manager will be sleeping soundly, or at least less anxiously than has been the case through the Canadiens’ prolonged slump.

Have they turned the corner?

Too early to say.

But OT wins on consecutive nights are impressive … the more so when the scoring hero is a player of immense and heretofore largely unrealized potential.

Galchenyuk didn’t do much in regulation time against Columbus: Less time on ice than either Tomas Plekanec or Phillip Danault, two shot attempts, one of which was on the spectacular Sergei Bobrovsky, and a horrendous one win in 11 faceoffs.

But the kid can play.

You see it in flashes, especially in the Offensive zone. When he’s on his game, Galchenyuk is a magician with the puck.

The OT hero should be centring Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on the top line. And Galchenyuk has had his chances.

But Phillip Danault, at this point, is a more complete player. He lacks Galchenyuk’s offensive skill set; but at this point in their respective careers, Danault is the more complete player.

So Galchenyuk – coming off a knee injury and playing for a new contract – is centring Brendan Gallagher and Arturri Lehkonen. And they’re not exactly lighting it up.

Which doesn’t make them unique. With the exception of the aforementioned top line, none of the Canadiens’ forwards are scoring or generating much in the way of sustained offensive zone possession time and blue-chip chances.

Despite that power outage, the Canadiens have managed to win three games in four nights.

The goaltending has been excellent. The coaching change seems to have transformed Carey Price into the goaltender he was before slumping during the latter games of the Michel Therrien Era.

Price faced fewer shots than Sergei Bobrovsky – and he had help from his goalposts and crossbar. But the goaltender is back to making highlight reel stops – that leg save on Cam Atkinson in OT! – and Price’s body language is that of a happy ‘keeper.

It helps that the players in front of Price are playing better D since Claude Julien took over.

Shea Weber played 27:52 in the second half of a back-to-back and is forming a solid top unit with his ageless partner, Andrei Markov.

Dropped to the second pairing, Alexei Emelin has somehow elevated the game of Jeff Petry, who’s been solid in the three straight wins.

And the new guy was terrific. Jordie Benn had three hits, blocked five shots, worked well on the penalty-kill and blended smoothly with partner Nathan Beaulieu.

Will the team that beat Columbus be the one that faces P.K. Subban & Friends on Thursday night?

Deadline Day will tell.

But at least Bergevin will be looking to fine-tune a team that’s winning, rather than resuscitate one that’s in a death spiral.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by Cal:

Pacioretty, inspired by Radulov’s play (as he was by Cole a loooong time ago), is setting the example on the ice. It’s taken him 140 games or so as captain, but he’s finally looking like one. Good on him.

Galchenyuk, being given a bit more leash and being doled out a dash of positivity from the coach, has started to produce when it matters most. Again, I ask: when will he be given the keys to the car? Danault isn’t producing. I don’t care how responsible he is in his zone when the job is to score. Drop him to #3, where he belongs.

And from Coach K:

When any new coach comes in to a team it is pretty much always because the team is underperforming.

Julien knew this going in. It’s taken him some time to find out what he had and the potential that lay within but it looks like he’s getting a handle on it.

Now, with 3 straight wins, the team is starting to respond. They’re playing like a team. They’re looking focused (with the exception of power play zone entries) and they are starting to drive to the net.

I’m thinking they have enough centres. Bergevin needs to move out somebody else and acquire a scoring winger with size who can contribute to the scoring in the top 6.

Once that happens the coach can really put his stamp on the steam and we’ll all enjoy the ride.