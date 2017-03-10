About last night … Canadiens drubbed 5-0 in Calgary

A picture is said to be worth a thousand words … or, in this case, the 450 words you’d usually be reading in ALN.
Note the number of red jerseys protecting the Calgary net in the Getty Images photo.
Note Phillip Danault helpless and on his knees while being casually cross-checked by Matthew Tkachuk.
Note Brendan Gallagher being mugged by big, bad Mikael Backlund.
That’s Thursday night’s game right there, folks.
Calgary pounded the snot out of the Canadiens. The 5-0 final score actually flattered the team in white jerseys.
A couple times in the course of a difficult-to-watch telecast, Sportsnet play-by-play guy John Bartlett suggested the bug that had afflicted Torrey Mitchell early in the Vancouver game – and which had knocked Carey Price out of the start in Calgary – may have de-energized the entire roster.
That’s probably a stretch … although Jordie Benn and Alexei Emelin – each on for three goals-against – played like they had Bubonic Plague.
Which didn’t make the struggling defencemen unique.
With the exception of Al Montoya and the fourth-line pluggers, the Canadiens were uniformly dreadful.
Brian Elliott made 24 saves for what had to be the easiest shutout of his career.
The Canadiens power play – which has dialled up some epic stinkers this season – was particularly inept against a Calgary PK that came into the game ranked 18th in the NHL.
While the Canadiens tripped over their rhymes-with-sticks in Alberta, the Senators were rallying from a 2-1 deficit in Arizona.
The great Erik Karlsson tied it at 2-2 12:47 into the third period and then beat Mike Smith on a breakaway, 40 seconds into OT.
Chris Cuthbert, doing play-by-play, said “the Norris Trophy race gets a little closer”, alluding to Karlsson’s chances of snatching the League’s Best Dman silverware away from Brent Burns.
What’s getting A LOT closer is the Atlantic Division standings.
Karlsson’s heroics lifted Ottawa to within two points of the Canadiens. And Ottawa, which visits mighty Colorado Saturday night – has two games in hand.
It is entirely possible – bordering on probable, the way Ottawa is playing – that for the first time in this long season, the Canadiens will take the ice in Edmonton on Sunday looking up at the new Atlantic leaders.
That’s almost as scary as the one more season remaining on Alexei Emelin’s contract.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by Jimmy Shaker:
So when the boyz lose, they frickin lose! WOW and holy crap! Don’t understand how they don’t lose well or keep themselves in games. How can they have no push back? Weber looks fragile, puck looks like a grenade on his stick at times, he’s a horrible passer of the puck, I hope we’re not seeing how quick the Habs lost the PK/Weber trade already and he doesn’t even hit anyone anymore…..Montoya should s— in all these guys skates for how they played in front of him. What a crock!
And a long rant from dickanddanny:
I can’t see how Terry and Hudon can hurt this line-up right now. Give them a chance. Together played on the same line and not on the 4th line. Sit down McCarron and Mitchell. Drop Byron to the fourth line.
Also, Nesterov can play forward so he is another option which for some reason Julien hasn’t tried yet but it worked in TB.
You could tell almost from the puck drop the way this game was going to go. Absolutely no pride shown tonight.
And, as for our captain Pacioretty on their first goal he was loafing as usual. He doesn’t cover their d-man on his side of the ice, which allows the puck to come out right past him and with little or no effort to stop the pass. With a little effort he could have stopped that puck if he had wanted to. He cruised all night. Never threw a check, never fore checked, never back checked, did nothing basically. And, he’s our captain why? Oh ya cuz he’s the only guy who can put the puck in the net with any consistency. Lately I thought he had played well over-all but tonight he went back to the lazy loafing Max.
The way Emelin has played of late–and that game in New York was the worst I’ve ever seen out of him–why would Vegas even want him? They’d be better off, and so would we, taking Plekanec. He might not be getting it done for us, but they will need to grab a few higher priced contracts just to get to the floor. It would get that black mark of a contract off our books too. In any case,this mythical window I hear/read so much about, do we even believe it exists? I don’t. MB has done poorly in addressing the major issues facing this team every year, while looking good for getting value from bottom sixers. He needs to go. Much like Bob Gainey, who not only was kept way too long, but was allowed to compound the problems by picking his own successor, MB is slowly but surely burying this team in mediocrity. Trevor Timmins needs to be fired too, and maybe some of his staff too. We have so few legitimate prospects, it’s terrible. Hudon, you say, Terry? I doubt we could get a 3rd rounder for both in a padkage, how are they gonna help the 4th line?
Grr.
Habs rule, leafs drool.
Was hoping this type of effort was a thing of the past, something associated with MT’s era, not CJ’s.
In a funny way, this team is united. When a few decide they’re not playing tonight, the majority join in solidarity. Poor Al always seems to find himself in net on these occasions.
So, what do we make of this team?
Over the summer, MB busies himself patching the holes, and the club screams out of the gate at a 13-1-1 clip. Injuries and a steady decline in play had me calling for a total rebuild based on the last two seasons, and to trade Carey for long needed offence. MT finally gets turfed, CJ arrives along with some big bodies at the deadline, and Carey starts to play like Carey again, getting my hopes up with a six game winning streak. Then tonight’s turd of an effort.
Is tonight an anomaly? Is the team really flu ridden? Or does this team still fold like a cheap tent when confronted with adversity? I don’t understand. Through December and January, when the injuries kept coming and a third of an AHL lineup wore the CH, this team did exactly what we hoped, treading water until the regulars returned. Then the train left the tracks in February, leading to a coaching change, seemingly an attitude correction, and 7-2 record under CJ.
So how does this type of effort still keep raising its ugly head?
In a way, I’m glad. While Ott and Byron at least cared enough to put up a fight, others (Petry!) played like utter crap. CJ’s been around plenty long enough to see when someone’s just off, and when they’re plain dogging it. Tonight is a step forward to help CJ assess his roster, and decide with MB who should stay and who should go.
So 20 goals in 10 games, 7-3 since CJ arrived, team still can’t score. I heard the Habs have the most come from behind wins in the NHL this season when trailing after 2 periods. I’ll bet they’re also near the lead in number of times they’ve been shutout. What do you do with a team like this?
??? Sigh, grrr…
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
“It is entirely possible – bordering on probable, the way Ottawa is playing – that for the first time in this long season, the Canadiens will take the ice in Edmonton on Sunday looking up at the new Atlantic leaders.”
why is that scary? because of the ridiculous format, the Habs would actually end up with an easier first-round matchup. whoever finishes fourth in the Met is much scarier than whoever gets 2nd or 3rd in the Atlantic. especially given the way the habs have played against those teams (I don’t need to list them, you all know which ones they are)
Where was the added toughness tonight? On the night when Habs got outclassed at every single aspect of the game at the very least you’d expect the line of Martisen, McCarron and Ott to stir something. Nope. Wouldn’t know the different if it were Flynn, Davey and whatever other smurf you want to put on that line.
Ott fought once, McCarron hit everything and Martinsen was fine every time he was out there. The fourth line is/was not the problem.
“back to you Dick”
The HI/O Show talked about Habs window for winning not being very big, probably starting to shut. The way I see it, with this team, the window for winning the cup has to be by next season.MB made the moves this season to get closer to the cup. MB could very well be gone if it does not happen next season. Just my 2cents.
Couldn’t happen soon enough.
Who’s next, Goldberg?
I was at game and boy $150 for that was not good.
Love seeing our jersey. Warm up was awesome and all the hoopla. The game was well $150 over priced.
Benn and emelin were not very good. Emelin has lost his confidence it’s pretty obvious. Benn does some good thungs too but yikes he had am off night. It happens.
But lack of o was obvious.
Rads will help.
We are still 2-1 on this road trip. Let’s get at least a point in Edmonton and this trip is a huge success.
I want a refund but if I was a flames fan it was money well spent. Man are they playing well right now.
but, were the $15 hotdogs any good?
“back to you Dick”
Fort. Was lucky not to be able to watch the game. Sounds like I missed nothing worth missing. Tant pis. Onto Edmonton. Demon tonton.
coff coff ouch. That smarted. We gotta ride that big Bleu Blanc et Rouge train into EDM and take charge right out of the gate. Anyone who used/uses the day off to go skiing should sit. Byron you’re excepted and so is BigAl..argh
Not much to write about other than I’ll never get those 3 hours back in my life.
“back to you Dick”
Leave Emelin unprotected. Can bring his skills to Vegas
First, or last man standing on the bandwagon?