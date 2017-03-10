About last night … Canadiens drubbed 5-0 in Calgary

A picture is said to be worth a thousand words … or, in this case, the 450 words you’d usually be reading in ALN.

Note the number of red jerseys protecting the Calgary net in the Getty Images photo.

Note Phillip Danault helpless and on his knees while being casually cross-checked by Matthew Tkachuk.

Note Brendan Gallagher being mugged by big, bad Mikael Backlund.

That’s Thursday night’s game right there, folks.

Calgary pounded the snot out of the Canadiens. The 5-0 final score actually flattered the team in white jerseys.

A couple times in the course of a difficult-to-watch telecast, Sportsnet play-by-play guy John Bartlett suggested the bug that had afflicted Torrey Mitchell early in the Vancouver game – and which had knocked Carey Price out of the start in Calgary – may have de-energized the entire roster.

That’s probably a stretch … although Jordie Benn and Alexei Emelin – each on for three goals-against – played like they had Bubonic Plague.

Which didn’t make the struggling defencemen unique.

With the exception of Al Montoya and the fourth-line pluggers, the Canadiens were uniformly dreadful.

Brian Elliott made 24 saves for what had to be the easiest shutout of his career.

The Canadiens power play – which has dialled up some epic stinkers this season – was particularly inept against a Calgary PK that came into the game ranked 18th in the NHL.

While the Canadiens tripped over their rhymes-with-sticks in Alberta, the Senators were rallying from a 2-1 deficit in Arizona.

The great Erik Karlsson tied it at 2-2 12:47 into the third period and then beat Mike Smith on a breakaway, 40 seconds into OT.

Chris Cuthbert, doing play-by-play, said “the Norris Trophy race gets a little closer”, alluding to Karlsson’s chances of snatching the League’s Best Dman silverware away from Brent Burns.

What’s getting A LOT closer is the Atlantic Division standings.

Karlsson’s heroics lifted Ottawa to within two points of the Canadiens. And Ottawa, which visits mighty Colorado Saturday night – has two games in hand.

It is entirely possible – bordering on probable, the way Ottawa is playing – that for the first time in this long season, the Canadiens will take the ice in Edmonton on Sunday looking up at the new Atlantic leaders.

That’s almost as scary as the one more season remaining on Alexei Emelin’s contract.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by Jimmy Shaker:

So when the boyz lose, they frickin lose! WOW and holy crap! Don’t understand how they don’t lose well or keep themselves in games. How can they have no push back? Weber looks fragile, puck looks like a grenade on his stick at times, he’s a horrible passer of the puck, I hope we’re not seeing how quick the Habs lost the PK/Weber trade already and he doesn’t even hit anyone anymore…..Montoya should s— in all these guys skates for how they played in front of him. What a crock!

And a long rant from dickanddanny:

I can’t see how Terry and Hudon can hurt this line-up right now. Give them a chance. Together played on the same line and not on the 4th line. Sit down McCarron and Mitchell. Drop Byron to the fourth line.

Also, Nesterov can play forward so he is another option which for some reason Julien hasn’t tried yet but it worked in TB.

You could tell almost from the puck drop the way this game was going to go. Absolutely no pride shown tonight.

And, as for our captain Pacioretty on their first goal he was loafing as usual. He doesn’t cover their d-man on his side of the ice, which allows the puck to come out right past him and with little or no effort to stop the pass. With a little effort he could have stopped that puck if he had wanted to. He cruised all night. Never threw a check, never fore checked, never back checked, did nothing basically. And, he’s our captain why? Oh ya cuz he’s the only guy who can put the puck in the net with any consistency. Lately I thought he had played well over-all but tonight he went back to the lazy loafing Max.