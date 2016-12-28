About last night … Canadiens drop 4-3 heartbreaker to Tampa Bay

Who’s your pick for Goat of the Game?
Shea Weber wasn’t great in Tampa Bay Wednesday night. His turnover led to Tyler Johnson’s first goal, erasing a 1-0 Canadiens lead in the first period.
And Weber was in the penalty box when Ondrej Palat completed the home team’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit.
Notwithstanding his power-play goal that restored the Canadiens’ first-period lead, the defenceman has had better nights.
And Weber will have better nights. So please, spare us a rehash of the trade in the Comments section.
Besides, Weber is not my pick to wear the goat horns.
They’d fit better on the guy behind the bench.
The Canadiens played a horrible third period. They sat on their 3-1 lead and let a dangerous home team come at them.
Big mistake.
Through 40 minutes, the Canadiens skated with the Lightning. They won some shifts, they lost some others … notably when Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov were on the ice.
But they battled. And they attacked a shaky-looking Andrei Vasilevsky in the Lightning nets.
Then, in the third period, the Canadiens sat on their lead.
Wave after wave of blue jerseys swept into the Canadiens end, tossing the puck around with abandon, patiently waiting for the highest percentage shots on Carey Price.
In a postgame media scrum that lasted about 40 seconds (telecast during L’Antichambre), Michel Therrien said his team was “guilty of a lack of effort, a lack of desperation.”
“The work ethic wasn’t there in the third period,” Therrien added..
Fine.
Why didn’t the kindly old coach do anything about that?
Call a Timeout.
Shake up the lines.
Do SOMETHING!
Now the Canadiens head across the state to play Florida, which lost 3-2 to the Leafs in a Shootout Wednesday night.
The Panthers will be pissed.
And the Canadiens?
“We can’t sit back like we did,” Weber said. “We gotta keep playing forward. They’re obviously a good team that can make things happen.”
Max Pacioretty echoed Weber’s comments.
“We sat back a little too much,” the Captain said. “We like to play in their end and not rely on Carey so much. He made some big saves we should have fed off of.”
Pacioretty had a chance to win it in OT. An Alexander Radulov cross-crease pass was on edge, and Pacioretty muffed the shot.
Like linemates Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher, Pacioretty was minus-2 on the game.
But again, you can’t pin this loss on an individual player or line or D pairing.
Or on a team that’s missing too many key elements.
Look, I love Paul Byron. But when he’s the best Canadiens forward – which he was, by a lot, in Tampa – you’ve got roster problems.
I like Phillip Danault. But when he’s centring the Number 1 line …
Alex Galchenyuk is expected to be back in February.
Figure the Canadiens will still be on top of the Atlantic Division by then?
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by Habalicious:
Last time I wrote here was also after an OT loss where I pointed out we are sitting ducks in OT. We are a counter-attack team with no offense outside of Radulov (and Galchenyuk). 3 on 3 makes us look scared, confused and disorganized. I mean, Max Pac just gives up the puck freely on the first sequence, and no team back tracks and “resets” the play in freaking 3 on 3 as much as we do. Absolutely zero flow and no creative instincts.
Which makes it all the more upsetting that knowing this, we sat on our asses in the 3rd and choked away a point to a division rival. This team is so structured that it almost structures away the emotion and the will.
And yes, I will say it. Carey Price has been just ok recently. He has been making the saves he is supposed to, but basically Tampa had about 6 scoring chances tonight in total and Price let in 4 of them. He isn’t making the big saves like he should be ala “best goalie in the world” status. Johnson should not have scored on that rush. He also should have had the first Tampa goal…that’s what the “elite” goalies do.
Dissapointing effort tonight. They gave away a point but it’s the way they played that is continually dissapointing. Here comes the slump and the “we will be ok” speeches.
And from RightNyder:
My biggest problem tonight was the effort level.
Danault was a lazy arse on the 3-2 goal. The defence had problems with gap control all night – and that is controllable, with effort.
MT’s calling card is getting his teams to play hard – all the time.
If we don’t have that, we’re left with his inability to nurture top-level talent and some questionable strategic decisions.
And that will get us a whole lotta nuthin’.
Perhaps he really does get his energy from DD…
Blah, typical NHL game. Most goals were from turnovers or broken plays. Only the OT goals wasn’t and Price should make that save.
If we has scored two to tie it in the third and then lost in OT would everyone feel better?
Yes.
Context matters.
For a team that’s supposed to have the best goalie in the world, a two goal lead to begin the third should be plenty.
But who are we kidding? When have the Habs come from two goals down to win lately? This team has a popgun offence.
With no ability to come from behind, it hurts more to lose the ones you should have closed out…
My thoughts on this evening’s tilt…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWnrb-Gh7SI
Good Gerry thoughts:
One loss, in OT (loser point, yay!), on the road. No big deal.
They led most of the game, then lost focus in the third and it got away from them. With this being the first game back after the Christmas break, you can expect they won’t be as sharp as they can be. No need to jump off the bandwagon. I believe the mantra when DD and Galchenyuk went down was “let’s play .500 until they return, then make the playoffs and see what happens”. Without looking to see if they have done that, it seems like they’re pretty close. And supposedly, January brings lower level opponents… Stay calm folks, it’s one game…
Bad Gerry thoughts:
Keep sliding boys, nice work. Get up 2 goals with a period to go, and take your foot off the gas. You don’t need the two points, Chucky, Shaw, and DD are already skating again. Carey will bail your asses out. Go back to sleep, enjoy Florida some more, then get back to playing three full periods maybe in Pittsburgh…
That was SARCASM! You guys aren’t good enough to take nights off. TB is good enough to come back from two goals down, they have SKILL, but you guys win games by playing your hearts out, getting a lead, then playing your brains out some more to hold onto that lead. Stop skating?! That’s a good way to stop winning…
Hey MB. How about you study up on Stevie Y, figure out how to stock your team with talent, get it in under budget, and have it young enough to challenge for years to come? They’re how many points back in the standings you say? How much you want to bet they’re in front by March?
I really dont understand all these ledge dwelling nellies on here.
I mean you all act like we havent been to a Stanley Cup final since 1994.
Oops.
How did Victor Mete respond to being cut from Team Canada. 6 points in his last three games. 4 assists tonight. 30 GP 9 G 21 A 30 P +25
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Super! Throw another garden gnome onto the pile…
Santa did give me my xmas gift ( Fire Therrien ) But maybe we can start 2017 off with a FIRING. Happy New Year!! GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.
I know, don’t react to a loss, it is only one game:
Habs will not see the light of day while MT is coach AND MB is GM.
No SCF.
No Stanley Cup.
Wild beat Rangers 7-4 in New York after playing in Montreal and the Rangers were off…Colorado beats Chicago on the road after losing the night before at home to Toronto 5-0 and the Hawks were off..Pittsburgh loses to Columbus 7-1…I wonder if these sites had as many drama queens as this site…When will posters realize that the talent level on the Habs is overachieving with MT and they would not be any better with any other coach because they are not a team full of talent wealth vs most of the league…
Drama queens? Are they ardent fans who wear their hearts on the sleeves of their gown?
Ooooh, I do wonder if other sites have as many as we do.
Thanks for volunteering to find out.
Boone; this game was not Weber’s fault; there is one goat and that was Gallagher on the second TB goal; Price and everyone else in the building knew this was a bad giveaway and opened the door for Tampa Bay. You can blame MT for still playing Gallagher on the power play after his giveaway while the Mitchell line sat the third period on the bench. Terrible coaching.. Where is the accountability here? Gallagher needs to spend a couple of games in the press box after this one..
The Positives
The National Hockey League knows to be very careful entering the HabsHammerZone against Emelin especially along the boards.
Weber served notice to the rest of the league that if you target his side you will get hammered.
Great stuff, been a very long time since Habs put any fear in the opposition.
Emelin and Weber a fine crushing duo
That was one the hardest hits I’ve seen in a while. Message sent for sure. Clean, textbook old school crushing hit.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Too bad the intended message wasn’t received by the rest of the team. TB on the other hand, woke right up.
We can pick this game apart to shreds, brutal turn overs, lazy back checks, sloppy etc. But i’d rather focus on the positives and that hit was one of the best I’ve seen and emphasized why we traded for Weber. The Weber-Emelin pairing is the hardest hitting duo in the league. Lots to dislike about the game, especially MT and his boneheaded lack of action when the game had clearly turned. Momentum is everything in hockey and all we needed was a timeout to gather the troops and give the collective head a shake. But, again, I’d rather look at Byron and how well he’s playing, Radulov’s bounce back effort etc.. that’s just me, i’d rather smile than slit my wrists after every loss.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Agreed. And on that note, I have to admit it’s good to see Weber and Emelin instilling some fear in the opposition. Ditto Byron and Radulov having good games.
Sherbak came back strong tonight with 2 assists. The Ice Caps keep winning despite being down even more players than the big club. It’s not much but at least it’s something positive on an otherwise disappointing night.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’ll be honest with you — just this once, don’t think of it as precedent-setting — but I just don’t like the look of Therrien behind the bench, the way he carries himself, the character he projects, the lack of engagement with those around him.
Now it could be the only time a camera pans over to him is when he is in that special zone that I find so off-putting, and that when the camera is off him, he’s a totally different person, someone who imparts his zest and knowledge of the game to those who serve him, instilling confidence in themselves and faith in his system.
But that’s not what my eyes tell me. I see someone who’s sullen and uncommunicative where others might see a coach who’s serious-minded and focused.
In fact, I’ll concede right now I’m way off-base in thinking so little of Therrien that I wish him gone without being able to offer facts in support of my stated desire.
Bill Belichick is another dour figure I dislike intensely who shows little warmth or likeability on the sideline or in dealings with the media but has done rather well for all of that.
I’d probably cut Therrien some slack if he were to achieve a similar degree of success. But I don’t see that happening.
Until he does I’ll look upon his work with a jaundiced eye. And hope for a cure that involves his removal
100 percent agree about therein,, iv always said for a player to learn from him he’d have to be psychic
Watched the Fox feed, and the commentators observed how Tampa needed to change their north 1st pass, and east-west 2nd pass, to be more north oriented and put pressure on Habs’ D. By the 3rd period, it seemed to be working, whatever their transition plan was. The blue sweaters just started taking up positions in the Habs’ zone without any pushback the other way. Seems like sitting back to protect leads does not work in this league anymore. Where was that forecheck that worked vs WSH ?
Wait for the ‘Pardonnez-moi’ banner to go up in the dressing room.
I have lost all hope of Beaulieu becoming a consistent top 4 defenceman. He is a great skater but has absolutely no hockey sense. He will never blossom. It is time to find this guy a new team.
As for Gallagher, if he is not scoring, he better not be hurting the team defensively. That give a way was brutal. In a 3-1 game in the third period and he is throwing a backhand pass up the middle.
If Eller, PK or Pateryn had done that, they would have been in the pressbox for a month.
Does anyone remember when the discussion was whether Brad Marchant or Brendan Gallagher should be on the Canadian World Cup Team. LOL.
Eller and PK are both doing a good job justifying MB’s decisions to trade them.
I love the Montreal Canadiens and have been a loyal fan for many years, so I’ve seen a lot of great Habs teams with plenty of character.
But when that second goal was scored to make it 3-2 early in the third, I had a pretty good idea how the game would play out. I even called the OT, though I had my fingers crossed that we would get the extra point.
I’m starting to wonder about the character of this latest version of the team I’ve loved for so long. I’ve seen this exact same scenario play out too many times under the Bergevin/Therrien regime.
Tampa Bay was a beaten team at the halfway mark, but we stopped playing and gave them hope. Once they got within a goal, the outcome seemed to become inevitable, though it shouldn’t have.
To me, this type of play from a reasonably talented team shows a lack of character. This is a big loss against a team that is having it’s share of injuries troubles as well, so there were no excuse for blowing a hard-earned lead.
Like last year, our strong start is once again a warm but distant memory. Injuries or not, I have no idea right now where this team is eventually headed in the standings.
Right now the only ‘character’ on this team are MB’s clown suits.
Always enjoy ALN, because Boone can simply tell it like he saw it.
And the harrumphing tangerine bawbag sports the horns tonight.
Trade price .. He’s becoming a primadonna .. This Jesus price crap is getting yo his head
I’m not sure this is just about Price. The mind farts that contributed to the Lightening goals were a big part. Also the OT winner was deflection but that doesn’t explain the players that MT iced during OT, or the lack of effort in the 3rd, or that Byron was the best offensive player on the ice for the Habs.
Only if it gets you a young frontline centre with term and a top pairing defnder of the same calibre.
Otherwise, resign him.
Leafs have not won a Cup in 50 years. Wow.
Who ya got winning one sooner – Habs or Leafs?
I dont think Therrien can win it, so I’ll take the Leafs as long as Therrien keeps his job.
Sadly, the Leafs. Auston McMatthews and his trusty sidekick, Marner, are just too talented for that not to happen.
Neither.
But Oilers or Jets might someday in the near future. McDavid’s plain outrageously talented, but Jets have more depth and Laine too..
Who the eff cares about the Leafs? I sure the hell don’t. That last time the Leafs won the cup it was against a Habs team that almost pulled it out with a rookie named Vachon who had just 11 regular season games to his credit.
Gallagher and Juulsen will be put in a package.
Habs just have to get ‘ard with a puck!
Well, that sucked. You could see it coming. Pas d’excuses, TB is a banged-up team but they kept skating unlike nos boys. Pricer’s puck handling is not as impeccable as a few weeks ago. Teams are onto it as they have recognized Radu’s ability and energy which likely caught them by surprise the first 25 games.
Johnyk
Games like this can break a season. Tampa Bay is now a point closer to the Habs, when they should be two points further in arrears. The probability that TB will finish ahead of the Habs has increased significantly. It’s likely only three Atlantic Division teams will make the playoffs.
Unacceptable losses like this one bring missing the playoffs into the realm of possibility for a Habs team that is ostensibly too good for that.
Smarten up, Habs!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
No matter how many positive moves Bergevin makes, history will judge him unfavourably for hiring Therrien, and then refusing to hold Therrien accountable.
Yes. One hundred times yes. He has assembled a great team. He really has. GMs make mistakes, it is unpossible to not. He has made some contract errors, some iffy trades (i am of the weber>PK mindset), but overall, in this salary cap world, he has done well with assembling this team.
His hesitation to move on from MT is his greatest failing. and it is a doozy.
Difficult to argue against this, simple yet definitive.
For a change Boone is right – it was up to Therrien to do something when it was obvious that his team was sitting in a lead. A better question yet is why no one from the media pointed this out to Therrien? Jessica is still the only Habs reporter in Mtl that has a pair.
I sez ‘pardon?’
Tonight the foxhole was obviously too deep for MT to see that his team was slumping in the 3rd so he just rolled his 4 and played out the period hoping for his #1 player Price to pull it from the fire. Oops!
Boone is often, if not, almost always right.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Tonight reminded me of Greg Norman in majors during the mid 80’s
“Norman has just snatched defeat from the jaws of victory”
Don’t remember who said it, probably Ken Venturi or Johnny Miller but I sure remember hearing it!
From the previous thread: go watch
Rogue One, forget about the Habs
until they start playing with CHaracter.
It doesn’t get much more discouraging than this.
I’d like to be able to say the loss surprised me, but it was plain to see that the game was about to go sideways once the Lightning scored their second goal. Still surprised to see Carey give up four, though.
But we simply stopped skating sometime during the second period and then just waited for Tampa Bay to come down the ice and take their shots.
Like I said, it sure doesn’t much more discouraging than having to sit through an effort like this…
A point on the road, not bad.
It is bad after a 3-1 lead.
Zzzzzz…