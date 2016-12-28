About last night … Canadiens drop 4-3 heartbreaker to Tampa Bay

Who’s your pick for Goat of the Game?

Shea Weber wasn’t great in Tampa Bay Wednesday night. His turnover led to Tyler Johnson’s first goal, erasing a 1-0 Canadiens lead in the first period.

And Weber was in the penalty box when Ondrej Palat completed the home team’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

Notwithstanding his power-play goal that restored the Canadiens’ first-period lead, the defenceman has had better nights.

And Weber will have better nights. So please, spare us a rehash of the trade in the Comments section.

Besides, Weber is not my pick to wear the goat horns.

They’d fit better on the guy behind the bench.

The Canadiens played a horrible third period. They sat on their 3-1 lead and let a dangerous home team come at them.

Big mistake.

Through 40 minutes, the Canadiens skated with the Lightning. They won some shifts, they lost some others … notably when Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov were on the ice.

But they battled. And they attacked a shaky-looking Andrei Vasilevsky in the Lightning nets.

Then, in the third period, the Canadiens sat on their lead.

Wave after wave of blue jerseys swept into the Canadiens end, tossing the puck around with abandon, patiently waiting for the highest percentage shots on Carey Price.

In a postgame media scrum that lasted about 40 seconds (telecast during L’Antichambre), Michel Therrien said his team was “guilty of a lack of effort, a lack of desperation.”

“The work ethic wasn’t there in the third period,” Therrien added..

Fine.

Why didn’t the kindly old coach do anything about that?

Call a Timeout.

Shake up the lines.

Do SOMETHING!

Now the Canadiens head across the state to play Florida, which lost 3-2 to the Leafs in a Shootout Wednesday night.

The Panthers will be pissed.

And the Canadiens?

“We can’t sit back like we did,” Weber said. “We gotta keep playing forward. They’re obviously a good team that can make things happen.”

Max Pacioretty echoed Weber’s comments.

“We sat back a little too much,” the Captain said. “We like to play in their end and not rely on Carey so much. He made some big saves we should have fed off of.”

Pacioretty had a chance to win it in OT. An Alexander Radulov cross-crease pass was on edge, and Pacioretty muffed the shot.

Like linemates Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher, Pacioretty was minus-2 on the game.

But again, you can’t pin this loss on an individual player or line or D pairing.

Or on a team that’s missing too many key elements.

Look, I love Paul Byron. But when he’s the best Canadiens forward – which he was, by a lot, in Tampa – you’ve got roster problems.

I like Phillip Danault. But when he’s centring the Number 1 line …

Alex Galchenyuk is expected to be back in February.

Figure the Canadiens will still be on top of the Atlantic Division by then?

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by Habalicious:

Last time I wrote here was also after an OT loss where I pointed out we are sitting ducks in OT. We are a counter-attack team with no offense outside of Radulov (and Galchenyuk). 3 on 3 makes us look scared, confused and disorganized. I mean, Max Pac just gives up the puck freely on the first sequence, and no team back tracks and “resets” the play in freaking 3 on 3 as much as we do. Absolutely zero flow and no creative instincts.

Which makes it all the more upsetting that knowing this, we sat on our asses in the 3rd and choked away a point to a division rival. This team is so structured that it almost structures away the emotion and the will.

And yes, I will say it. Carey Price has been just ok recently. He has been making the saves he is supposed to, but basically Tampa had about 6 scoring chances tonight in total and Price let in 4 of them. He isn’t making the big saves like he should be ala “best goalie in the world” status. Johnson should not have scored on that rush. He also should have had the first Tampa goal…that’s what the “elite” goalies do.

Dissapointing effort tonight. They gave away a point but it’s the way they played that is continually dissapointing. Here comes the slump and the “we will be ok” speeches.

And from RightNyder:

My biggest problem tonight was the effort level.

Danault was a lazy arse on the 3-2 goal. The defence had problems with gap control all night – and that is controllable, with effort.

MT’s calling card is getting his teams to play hard – all the time.

If we don’t have that, we’re left with his inability to nurture top-level talent and some questionable strategic decisions.

And that will get us a whole lotta nuthin’.

Perhaps he really does get his energy from DD…