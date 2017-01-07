About last night … Canadiens beat Toronto 5-3

Elliotte Friedman put it best during Hockey Night in Canada’s postgame show:
“Some time in the near future, I want seven games of that.”
“That” was 60 minutes of wide-open, frequently thrilling hockey at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night. The Canadiens emerged on the long end of a 5-3 score, but the home team put up an epic battle in a game so exciting you could be forgiven for thinking you were watching the World Juniors.
Brendan Shanahan and Mike Babcock are building something special in Toronto, and the Leafs’ young stars shone against the Canadiens.
Toronto outshot the Canadiens 36-31. The margin in shot attempts was 67-49.
Thirteen Canadiens blocked 23 Toronto shots. The Leafs had four blocks by four players.
Of course, the Canadien making the key blocks was Carey Price. In recording his 10th straight win over the Leafs, Price made 15 saves in the third period, including a couple of spectacular stops on prize rookie Auston Matthews.
The disparity in hits was less a manifestation of newfound CH physicality than an indicator of which team had more possession time in the offensive zone.
After falling behind early, Toronto cranked up its speed to climb back into the game. Matthews and the spectacular Mitch Marner were threats to score on every shift they played.
But the Canadiens prevailed … and in the process secured a 400th win for Michel Therrien.
Therrien’s injury-ravaged team – lacking seven starters – completed their longest road trip of the season with a 4-1-2 record,.
The Canadiens bagged 10 of a possible 14 points and solidified their hold on the top spot in the Atlantic Division, 10 points clear of Boston with two games in hand on the Bruins.
Since the injury bug hit with the loss of Alex Galchenyuk, most of the Canadiens have stepped up big-time to fill the void left by the loss of their best forward and subsequent injuries to Andrew Shaw, David Desharnais, Greg Pateryn, Andrei Markov and, during the road trip, Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher.
This team battles.
In Toronto, the Canadiens squandered a 2-0 lead and let 4-2 become 4-3. But they never panicked, and Price was a wall down the stretch.
There’s a long list of Canadiens who have elevated their game since the injury bug hit:
Phillip Danault and Max Pacioretty have been excellent; and in Toronto, Alexander Radulov effectively filled the void on their line left by the injury to Gallagher.
Shea Weber and Alexei Emelin have been terrific all season. Jeff Petry and Nathan Beaulieu are emerging as a first-rate second pairing. This should let Markov play sensible minutes when he returns.
Tomas Plekanec is still struggling, but he was 11-7 on face offs in Toronto and plays a smart defensive game.
Artturi Lehkonen had an excellent road trip. The young Finn is emerging as the kind of solid, two-way player who’s been a feature of good Canadiens teams for decades.
Michael McCarron scored his first goal of the season. And his linemate, Nikita Scherbak, scored the first of his career.
McCarron and Bobby Farnham stepped up when the Leafs tried to turn the game into a Colton Orr Tribute Night.
That flashback notwithstanding, Toronto plays fast, skilled, exciting hockey that demanded the best of the Canadiens … Price in particular.
Let’s hope Friedman gets his wish.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from city center:
Great to see the Habs keep rolling. 24, 67 and 47 is a bona fide number one line. Danault does not look out of place one bit and you almost wonder whether MB was able to essentially steal a number one center away from Chicago. And Rads,…. the power forward we haven’t had since Cole got sent packing.
Perhaps the best thing to come out of this stretch is that the Captain has clearly grown into the role. He has upped his game just when the team faces its greatest adversity of the season and sets a club record for clutch goals.
Last, Shea Weber is everything i had hoped for and more. Knows when to pick his spots for payback and deliver justice without pulling a Ryan White meltdown for the team.
Well done boys. Tons of character.
And from Chris:
Since December 4th, the game where Montreal lost Galchenyuk, Pacioretty has 14 goals and 19 points in 16 games. Most impressively, that includes 7 goals and 11 points in 10 road games, where opposing coaches can match lines.
The other player who has really stepped up is Jeff Petry, who now has 5 goals and 12 points in those same 16 games, filling the offensive void left by Markov’s injury.
Maybe the best news is that the team has stayed afloat with all these injuries despite weak play by Carey Price, who sports a very mediocre 2.54 GAA and below average .900 SV% over those games. You know that Price can and will elevate his play, so a healthy Montreal team with a re-focused Price could be dangerous if they can pick up another scorer at the deadline.
• • •
And the final words to Angela Price
Big game for McCarron, he will play with more confidence now that he took on a NHL heavyweight and held his own, watch out for him now.
Regarding the Eller debate. St. Louis drafted him at his highest value, HABS traded for him at his second highest value point. Washington got him at his third highest value point. You get it? Usage, potential, blah blah. There are coaches, GMs and numerous scouts that give him a value and it’s not very high. Also, coaches see these guys play hours a day in practice and camp and review film. Fans see these guys for 40 seconds at a time and maybe 14-20 minutes a couple times a week. If you really think you know more than the hundreds of hockey guys I have a news flash for you. I like Eller, always did, … but he’s a third line guy period.
It’s the mid point of the season with a fair sample size. Who would you crown as the Habs MVP this year so far ? My vote is Radulov. He has been more impactful game in game out than anyone IMO including Price Weber and Max. Very impressive
I have to agree… leafs young players look good and Habs D has been exposed many times during the game. However, Habs young guys like Lekhtonen, McCarron, Sherbak and Carr didn’t look out of place either. Talent wise they are not there, but they belong in the NHL. I hope they stay. Big Mac MUST stay.
Decent game… Habs need to get meaner – but what else is new.
Pretty cool to think our drafting is directly responsible for most of our current core.
I counted 9 MTL drafted players on the ice tonight:
Pleks, Emelin, Price, Max, NB, Getto, McC, Lehk, Sherbak!
We’ve used a total of 13 drafted players this season.
+Gally, Marky, Serg, hudon.
From 1998 to 2016 – 18 years of draft picks are currently active with the team – Markov 38 could have been 18 years old Sergachev’s dad!
Throw in the fact we would not have webber if it wasn’t for PK this looks even better.
a few random thoughts:
a) i’m with mr. boone and others re the dd stuff. i am beginning to think there must be a sports section on breitbart for that material.
b) re above and dd: how does that square with the alleged raw deal one charles hudon is getting?
c) carey price and some bodies didn’t win that game in yyz. rather, the collection of 5th line puds assembled by bargain bergy and blenderized by therrien got that win.
d) a captain doesn’t have to be an obnoxious borderline thug. there are other archetypes.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Who from the Habs would you trade (realistically) to get Mitch Marner?
Gallagher (I know it would be rejected, but I wouldn’t offer more).
Free Front.
Why? Are leafs looking to trade him?
Eller is the only minus player on the Caps who have played 25 or more game ..he was at the top or near it with the Habs regularly…. He was and never will be a number 1 or 2 centre despite some posters who believe he was not given a fair chance….37 games has 7 points playing 14min a game…
danualt has 29 pts in 93 games and is just shy of 24 yrs old….Eller at same age in his season scored 30pts in 47 games…..had 75 pts in 202 games…..and never got a number 1 shot…..or number 2 shot for that matter…..spin it how you want ….those are the numbers …what is different…do the math on DD numbers at same age…what is the reason they got a shot and he didnl;t?
The French thing? I doubt that. If that’s the case it’s disgraceful.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
it was either that or personal between the coach and player….Eller several times earned his shot and NEVER got it… look who has gotten it? even Chcuky took years….Eller’s alleged opportunities would come as a winger when he had ever played the position…a joke really….not sure how I got sucked into this debate again but it isn’t even a debate…the facts and numbers are there….Eller never got a shot …other two did out of nowhere…well not nowhere….and like I said in my long winded post I sorta get it…don’t like it but I get it….but get frustrated when people pretend it wasn’t a factor…and make s it out like you are disgraceful for noticing it…read the post that got me into this…we are all psychotic, blah, blahs ….anyways it is what it is and team is doing awesome and I like \|Danault and hopefully he develops into what I think Eller could have as he plays a 200 ft game…the development window is limited and this next couple of years are Danautls shot so hopefully he runs with it..
I agree, but, in perspective who is the better option at 1c. Mitchell, Flynn, McCarron and Pleks are all we have. Danault is there by default it seems.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
There was a report recently that Eller refuses to even talk to his former teammates. Could it be that maybe he had an attitude problem and his play was only a part of it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I wouldn’t doubt he had an attitude by the end…never heard that …but I would undrerstand if he did because he had every right to be pissed by then. Mucj like PK I think it was in fact time for either MT or players to go…since MT was staying I think it best to start fresh with guys on board with MT and et new regime have a shot…I am fine with Eller move and PK move…once MT decided staying it had to be done…I get that….but that doesn’t undo the fact that Eller could be the best player on the team for weeks on end and never get a shot…while others could go 35 games with 1 or 2 pts and still get pp minutes and top linemates…just the way it was…and it is happening again right now…but I like Danault’s chances way better than DD’s as he plays a more complete game,,,,which means not having to shelter that line,etc…
I agree, Eller never got a shot. I just think there was something other than his play going on. You could see him giving MT dirty looks quite often (rightfully or not) that won’t work in a room.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Eller plays a defensive role…and is minus 1…haha OVie is plus 2….with his cherry picked opportunites, best linemates,etc ..a whopping 3 goals different ….try again…the SHL, KHL, AHL, NHL, and ECHL are all littered with players who if given the opprtunities that were afforded to DD/Danault would have put up similar numbers….have Patches numbers taken a hit without his magical set up man? hmmmm
you do not understand impact of usage, role and linemates have….
if you happen to know anyone who plays hockey or has played….just do me a favour and ask them about the importance of usage, linemates and role relative to their numbers…..
Guy Carbonneau could have put up more numbers in the NHL if he were given the top wingers year and year out …wasn’t his role…he adapted…as did Eller who was now worth 2 2nd rd picks…DD would cost us a 2nd to move….one has value..the other not so much….what was cost of Danault? I like the kid,….but right now do you think any team in the nHL would prefer to have Danault AND DD over Eller???
Every team in the NHL would take Danault over both DD and Eller combined and a new Audi thrown in.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
based on what? 24 years old with 29 career pts? yes he is playing well right now and could be something..or he could be another guy who can put up pts in ideal situations…but really…that is it…his career right now at 24 years old in a month is that…..people write off Hudon, Ghetto, or Jacob De La rose, or mock someone like PLeks, or Patch 2 weeks ago…and this kid has 29 career friggin points and is hyped…why do you suppose that is?
Ghetto is the same age as Danault…has 22 pts in 65 games..yet he can barely get a shift…yet Danault gets first line…
You answered your own question. 23 years old playing top line center for the fourth best team in the league. Points as you know only tell part of the story. Didn’t you mention earlier about line-mates? Who have Danault’s line-mates been for the early part of his career. Bottom lines in Chicago, barely a shot with us last year, fourth line for most of this season? GMs make trased based on potential and Danault has much more than Eller. Eller was a 13th overall draft pick and has never played up to his potential. Those are the facts.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
As far as Ghetto goes, his play has dropped, that’s why people slag him, he has 22 points but is also a liability defensively. Who pulled the puck off the line in the final minutes of the game tonight after it crept past price? Danault. Who wins faceoffs? Penalty Kills? Danault. Andrighetto and the others you mentioned do none of that. They are one dimensional players, either they produce offence or they are ineffective. Danault is an excellent two-way center.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Missed the game, but caught the ALN post – seems the Habs lost. Too bad.
umm, What?
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I don’t know if I agree with tanking but with the cap system and where it’s at for last couple of season you need to but I would have definitely tank for Mathews .. That guy can pick pocket a cop on duty .. I couldn’t believe how many times I was watching thinking he lost the puck or got passed him then all of sudden he got it right back .. Question is I never see anyone hit him like I see with mcdavid , or liane like today or even slash him like players do on Johnny hockey .. conspiracy? No , but I do find it wierd as much as this guy scores most of his goal in front of the net that nobody that I’ve seen knock him on his arse at all.. But any who leafs tanked on the right year .. Kid is a stud
I didn’t think he played very well today..not relative to the other times I have watched the leafs anyway.
so…did Auston Matthew play tonight? Mitch Marner sure as hell did….everyone entitle to their off nights and I have seen what Matthews can do when on…but man….Marner is the real dela nd a treat to watch…so much confidence and a feel for the game like very few, that one touch back pass today? that play is maybe made by a handful of people on this planet….the other one where circled the zone? 99 out of a hundred players make the simple play and “get the puck to the net” or “deep” about half a dozen times before that passing lane opens up…..hate to say it but I will now be watching Leafs games like I do OIlers, Pens, Chi games occasionally just to see some live magic by he games elite offensive players
Goals from Scherbac and Big Mac are HUGE! The Future is bright!
Gallagher’s hand injury made me bad. My heart is with #11.
With DD hurt, MT no longer has to force him into the line up, and give him pp time. The Habs haven’t missed DD and are a more complete team with him out of the line up. MT seems to be a better coach with DD out of the line up as well.
✔︎
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
double agree.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I respect what DD has done over the years, he scored that big goal in the playoffs a few years ago. But times are a changing. Big Mac is way more what this team needs than DD sucking up unproductive time on the PP. He’s too soft for other teams to play against and he’s simply not fast enough to justify his stature.
As for Eller, he was pretty terrible. How’s he doing in Washington?
lol..playing same role in Wash…..team seems to be doing pretty well….how did Danault do in Chicago when not in a prime role?
Why is johnston still in the lineup??
speed.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Did you notice that spin-o-rama in between two leaf fore-checkers to evade and then a perfect crisp pass to exit the zone? I liked that ALOT
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I like what he’s shown in his limited use. He doesn’t have the build or the belligerence to be a shutdown defenceman but he knows how to handle the puck and doesn’t panic.
I don’t think he’s terrible by any means but I’ll be glad when Patteryn’s back.
agree. Pateryn is also my favorite as a fifth/sixth.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If he were two inches taller and 15 pounds heavier he would be a legit career dman…incredibly smart, poise coming out the ying yang and makes great decisions and adds to the possession game…he gets smacked around like young Josh Gorges did, doesn’t have the shot of a Mark Streit, or the skating of a Beualieu…but pound for pound and considering his limited experience and career trajectory with being in Brampton to start,etc….he is doing extremely well…he terrifies me when I see he has no passing option and a big body barrelling in on him…but I am a huge fan of his hockey iq….especially with new commitment to puck possession team seems to have made
It is imperative to have at least one undersized, non-scoring overachiever in the lineup at all times to keep the coach happy.
Tonight Lehkonen, Big Mac and Scherbak added to the solid vets’ goals, making the difference in an entertaining game. Price had an odd game. Kind of ordinary early on and then a lot more like the goal keeper we are used to in the 3rd, preserving the win.
Toronto has talent, but they don’t have enough maturity yet and it showed with inconsistent play. Andersen didn’t have much of a chance on Pacioretty’s, Scherbak and Radulov’s goals, but Lehkonen’s and McCarron’s were very stoppable.
I see some are giving MT credit, but, to me, when your choices are this AHL player or that, and your fave is on LTIR, your Blenderizer remains in the closet. Kudos to Muller for tapping Scherbak for some PP time, resulting in his nice hands goal.
Barberio really picked up the slack tonight, racking up 18 minutes.
After 40 games, the Habs are 6 points ahead of my predicted 50 points, earning 26 points in the 2nd 20 game block. They are 3rd overall in the NHL with 3.1 goals scored per game versus 2.325 goals allowed.
Here is a detailed look at how they are doing head to head against other teams: http://www.hockey-reference.com/teams/MTL/2017_headtohead.html
Stuck listening to the game on XM as Habs 2-0 lead evaporated, I was unable to see for myself if the Laffs comeback was as remarkable as it was being described.
Regardless, the turning point for me was the Habs PP that followed – that they scored signalled, at least to me, the extent to which the team is more resilient than it was last season.
Absolutely loved the Weber tuneup of Hyman – think about it folks, SW sends that little message and then joins the team in the dressing room. No one will convince me he is not the single most significant addition to this team in years.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I reference your gif down the thread!….love Danault play but you should show one (just to be years ahead of the curve for when he is still in that role at age 47) …of MT smirk after Danault OT goal….ah…young llove…lol…seriously the look was priceless…
The 2nd goal was a PP on a brutal hooking call on Rads. That might not have been clear on the radio.
Giddy up
I particularly liked the timing of Weber stepping up against Hyman, too: The Leafs put him out on the ice with a couple of seconds left in the period to be the tough guy; instead, Weber shows him who is boss. Message sent: anyone touches Price, we touch you.
From Boone above, and every other ‘journalist/reporter’ in the league
Brendan Shanahan and Mike Babcock are building something special in Toronto, and the Leafs’ young stars shone against the Canadiens.
What the hell are MB and MT, as well as our youngsters, chopped liver!!!
A little credit where credit is due to all those who have columns to write hope to have their opinions well regarded
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
I’d agree to a certain extent, but as I mentioned below, Lefebvre is entering year five down on the farm and has produced just one regular (Beaulieu) that he coached for any extended period of time.
That’s terrible.
Maybe McCarron and Scherbak and Hudon and whomever else might help boost those numbers moving forward.
And I understand it’s two different circumstances.
The Leafs (or any other lousy team) can play their kids 18 minutes a game, living with their mistakes and correcting them along the way, because there’s no expectation to win, initially.
The Habs, with an already solid core in place and higher expectations, slot the kids in for nine minutes a game and ship them out or sit them down if they make mistakes – because winning now is the primary objective.
It’s tough.
Their youngsters are also top-flight talent due to years of suckitude that even I would have had the smarts to draft.
No doubt! The Habs have some terrific prospects and players that lay it all out to win games. The Leafs have talent but the Habs youth deserve some love from the Toronto-centric Media.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Maybe it’s just me, but one thing I’ve noticed without P.K. is the fact we make far more D-to-D passes this year.
And tape-to-tape?
Actually, there’s still room for improvement on that score, especially the long passes that miss and end up being called icing.
I think that’s out of necessity, as well as strategy.
They’re taught to be safe, and passing to your partner instead of carrying it out of trouble, is the safest route.
Fewer mistakes, but also slower transition at times. No forwards left jamming on the brakes at the far blueline as the wandering minstrel meanders up the ice, but also the potential for being hemmed in your own end a little more.
We still need a puck-carrier at the back.
Re-arrange the pairings so there’s rushing defenceman on each: Beaulieu, Petry, Barberio.
Yes, it is refreshing to see players in flight getting passes on the other side of centre ice.
Yes, I’ve noticed that too. Weber to Emelin to Weber to Radu to Patch est le but. I loved PK but it used to be PK to PK to PK to Patch back to PK est le but. Six of one, i guess.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Amazed we continue to pick up wins the way we have struggled with penalty kill and power play. 5 on 5 has been very good.
Giddy up
our possession numbers are the best they’ve been in years. That helps too.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Speaking of possession, I have noticed during this recent wave of OT games we are now hanging onto the puck, no dump ins, and sometimes even passing back to Price. Very much like that improvement
Giddy up
absolutely love the new circular regroup thing the team is doing instead of just dumping pucks away …they are always willing to just reset, reunite as a unite and attack with speed…if out of sync or not able to get a chip chase in flow…they reset…love it…
Raduov eating the puck for about 16 mins per game helps our possession numbers..haha
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Crosby, Subban, Jagr and Radulov? who else is better at just holding onto the puck even while essentially stationary? I guess Getzlaf and Perry do it pretty well too….
Galchenyuk is also quite excellent. The Russians seem to have that play in a phone booth skill down to a science. Tarasenko is also a great puck protection player.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Galchenyuk hasn’t mastered using his derriere though….he can stickhandle in a phone both but as far as using their body and managing to keep it between opposing player and puck he has a ways to go IMO… Pleks in his earlier days was really good at being the initiator of the contact and was surprisingly good at it for his size…he rarely does it anymore though…Gallagher holds onto more pucks then he should be able to as well….but those guys sometimes run into pure physics issues with the bigger guys….Rad can hang onto it against almost anyone
I’m hoping Big Mac can learn to use that big butt of his to protect the puck. He has the body just not sure he has the hands…yet.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Top 5 HIO controversies.
1. DD
2. PK – Weber
3. MT
4. MB
5. DD 😉
Giddy up
haha. ^
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This Habs team is doing something special banking the points they are with so many key players out of the lineup. They are a difficult team to play against. I still have angst towards MT, but he has this team playing 100% most every night.
His ability to get his team to play hard is his biggest asset.
His inability, IMO, to handle true high-end talent, and his predilection for overplaying his mediocre favourites, are his biggest weakness.
I’ve said all along I think he’s a good coach, just the wrong coach. I’ve also said all along I think he’s better-suited to make a bad team good, as opposed to a good team great (see: Pittsburgh).
How he’s got the team going with seven regulars out makes me believe that even more.
He’d be the perfect coach in Vegas.
Completely agree and why I still worry about it the playoffs and his ability to “raise” his game.
That’s why I still don’t think we’re a true threat to win it all.
We don’t have enough high-end talent, and I still question MT’s ability to deal with it if MB does provide more of it.
We’re still where we’ve been for a while. 100-110 point team with a healthy Price, capable of winning a playoff round or two given the right matchups.
That will keep people employed and many fans happy, it just doesn’t do it for me.
Different strokes…
If that’s how you feel, why are you smilin’ in your pic?
Yup, 400 wins in a league as tough as the NHL will certainly make a person wonder what the hell this guy is doing behind the bench of the Montreal Canadiens. Want a treat Nellies, remove last years record, for obvious reasons, and check out the kindly old coaches record against all other coaches in the NHL (yup, even HIM in Toronto) over the last 3 years. You may be surprised and be forced to say to yourself, REALLY??? I didn’t know that.
You’re welcome
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Ponch, you can’t remove last year’s record.
And exactly what do we have to be thankful for, since he doesn’t have a Cup?
And JB, I just can’t pull off the deadpan look you’ve perfected.
It serves me well in poker.
It drives the wife batty, however.
HE WAS WRONG COACH….Muller presence neutralizes that…. MT has always demanded a defense first mentality, a selfless approach and a commitment to structure…and done so extremely well…he just lacked communication skills , objectivity and an understanding of offense….add Muller, Weber and you have the communication thing, the understanding of offense licked…the player usage….much better….not my version of ideal….but pretty damn close…I do not really have nay gripes with this team and how they are operating right now of consequence…been a banner season so far…
Reading through the comments, I note that the tide of opinion on HIO seems to be turning with regards both to Michel Therrien and to Sylvain Lefebvre. Not so long ago the consensus was that Therrien was an idiot and a buffoon, a lousy coach who was incapable of making in-game adjustments and ruined young players. And Lefebvre was clearly incompetent since his team never made the playoffs.
Now the site is sprinkled with comments giving praise — albeit somewhat grudging — to Therrien, and there are a few positive remarks about Lefebvre and the Ice Caps.
I’ve supported Therrien since Bergevin hired him. I think that, with the exception of last year, he’s done an excellent job with this team, getting far more out of it than the sum of its parts. It seems to me he’s doing an even better job this year. In part because he, like Marc Bergevin and everyone involved with the team, learned a lot from last year’s debacle, in part no doubt because of the contribution of Kirk Muller. What the coaching staff and players have accomplished in the last few weeks with the lengthening list of injuries is very impressive; it’s also a testament to how well-coached the team is.
I’ll come right out and say it: I hope the Habs win the Cup with Therrien as their coach. But I also hope he doesn’t win the Jack Adams or even get nominated for it, as that seems to be all but fatal. I kind of like that people tend to equate the team with Price and overlook the quality of the coaching. Last year is still seen as proof that the Habs are nothing without Carey Price; therefore (the thinking seems to be), Therrien is negligible as a coach.
As for Sylvain Lefebvre, I haven’t watched the Ice Caps enough to judge whether he’s a good coach or not. But I’ve thought all along that he’s doing well at the job he was hired for which is to develop NHL players. Every player he’s sent up to the big team has been NHL-ready, or all but. They all make rookie mistakes, and not all of them are particularly talented, but they all have the basics — they can play within a system, they can play the role they’re assigned. None have looked out of place. This was far from being the case a few years ago.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Well said. MT is doing a fine job and under the circumstances he’s actually doing an excellent job and a Jack Adams is not unthinkable, it may even be probable if all aspects of the season get taken into account.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If Willie Desjardins gets the woeful Canucks into the playoffs, he’s the coach of the year, regardless of how many wins Torts or MT or Babcock or anyone else get.
That would be a freaking miracle.
That would be a miracle.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
What BC said
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Could not disagree more with Lefebvre. He has been terrible.
It is remarkably hard to miss the playoffs for four years in a row, even if you’re “doing as you’re told”.
Development should not be simply prepping players to suit up for nine minutes at a time and not screw up if you’re called up to the big club.
Part of preparation is learning how to win.
Roy and Co. won a Calder Cup before a Stanley Cup. Price and Co. also won a Calder Cup, though step two is still missing. Regardless, the players learned how to win.
Either Lefebvre is terrible, or what he’s being told to do, and the players we’ve drafted are terrible.
Either way, terrible.
In lefebvre’s defense, though, there have been so many injuries past few seasons that habs farm team has been playing with echl players, and constantly having to deal w call-up merry-go-round
Whether it’s Lefebvre or Timmins or MT or MB or a wild combination of everything, it’s still terrible.
He is in year five, and his tutelage has produced just one regular, full-time contributor, that being Beaulieu. You can also give him Gallagher if you’re generous, although he was just there for a half-season.
One legit regular in five freaking years is damned awful.
I’m not MT’s biggest fan but he has put a system in place that allows the callups and fringe players to play in it and contribute. Unfortunately I don’t think it allows our top players to show their stuff so much.
I’ve been saying for weeks that the problem with the PK is the passiveness of it. Most good PK teams are aggressive. Playing the simple box is old school and doesn’t work in todays NHL.
I hate political correctness but can we show an ounce of respect for Plekanec and DD whom have dedicated years of effort to the CH?
Neither are as useless as comes up here either.
I agree – particularly re Pleks. He’s snakebit on offense but still is one of the best shut-down centres in the league. DD really now has no place on the team, but did great service when we had no one to fill the top 1 or 2 C role.
I always love the notion/myth on HiO is that he purposely doesn’t pass to his teammates…
I’m not happy with his play this year (at all) But I always love theories people come up with that are like ridiculous.
To be clear, he will never be confused with Desharnais in his willingness to pass.
However, there have been countless occasions this season when the wiser play would have been to dish off the puck.
That said, it doesn’t mean he NEVER passes.
It could be he’s so anxious to get a goal he’ll shoot more often than not, when the opportunity isn’t really there, hoping something good will happen as it did with McCarron tonight.
Agreed. Max was doing that for a while as well. And, it doesn’t help playing with Flynn. Nothing against Flynn, but he’s no help for Plecs to break this slump.
Giddy up
I like Pleks but he doesn’t pick off corners anyomre. One into the breadbasket and done. He’s just not a threat.
Johnyk
Sorry UKh, but the sad truth is that words to adequately describe how useless Desharnais is to this team do not exist.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Meh he’s a third line centre that’s been asked to play above his capabilities.
I’d say he’s an AHLer who has been constantly put in the position that requires him to play above his capabilities.
Not his fault.
Retirement is his friend – and ours.
The sooner, the better.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
He’s got years of playing in Europe left if he wants.
I’ve also said often he’d be a good mentor in the AHL for our kids.
As much as my loins will be forever aching without him, I’d say that not even MT’s love will be enough to have him with the big club beyond this year.
Europe, retirement, waivers …
Whatever gets him off the CH roster and a safe distance from Therrien’s misplaced devotion.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I agree 100%. Just trying to let my loins down easy.
Disagree, the strengths of his game are offensive prowess and vision, a role that is best suited with the top forwards and protected minutes. That the team now has better options for #1 center when Galchenyuk is healthy removes him from a role suited for his game.
This is not to bash DD, but rather just a reality from my perspective.
This is what I think as well – he has to be either 1 or 2 C, or else he is with players who do not complement him. And, there is no room for him at 1 or 2 now.
Plekanec has five goals in 67 games.
He makes $6M.
You can always find puds who can check. Part of the deal with making $6M and being a ‘shutdown’ centre means forcing the big guns you’re playing against to at least respect your offensive ability as well.
Ryan Kesler is a shutdown centre. Plekanec is now a decent defensive centre.
There’s a big difference.
You nailed it with the 6 M dollars part. When an athlete makes 100 times what i make in a year I feel I have every right to criticize his play. If i showed up every day to work but started doing the work less and less effectively I doubt my boss would still give me a shot in the shoulder and say ” Hey bud, at least you’re trying” No, he would fire my a** and that’s just life.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
He’s trying to match Gomez. Pleks is making $7mil this year and $5mil next year. That’s about $2mil/season too much.
for sure, if Pleks was making 2.8 per nobody would complain about a great third line defensive center-man for that price.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I had to run out in the 3rd period and had to listen to the game on satellite radio. Joe Bowen (maybe) and some other dude. You think the HNIC and SN crew are Leaf blowers… take a listen to Bowen!
Bowen and Jim Ralph the kings of Leaf homerism
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
My daughter said “if you need to use bad words dad I understand”
your Daughter sounds pretty smart and funny too.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I, too, listened on satellite in the early going.
Couldn’t agree more / it was beyond terrible.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
To be fair isn’t it the “home” broadcast of the leafs.
” Leafs Hockey ” – it most certainly was.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Bowen is a regional broadcaster. I don’t have a problem with that. The national guys….that’s another story. They need to be better.
They could at least make an effort though to be better than 90/10 for the Leafs.
Unfortunately they don’t. Rogers/MLSE sign their cheques. Its a long HNIC tradition. I remember “Leafs in the bright blue, Detroit in the faded red…” from the wheezing, tubercular Foster Blewitt.
Johnyk
That hit on Laine. Its just open season out there on the stars.. He looked wrecked hobbling off the ice
Odd, I had the complete opposite thought from Elliot F. and Boone, to me the game lacked end to end flow, perhaps just the difference when a person gets to see a game live versus on TV.
I don’t get to as many NHL games every season as I used to, but what stood out to me tonight was how games really boil down to who makes the fewest mistakes as opposed to who makes the most beautiful plays. Montreal and I suppose much credit has to go to MT, stifles the opposition from getting their game going. Yes Price made some big saves, and yes the team blocked some key
shots, but overall this team simply doesn’t let the opposing teams top players get into the flow they need on a consistent basis.
All teams make mistakes, and these inevitably lead to either goals or goal scoring opportunities as was evidenced tonight. But this Habs team knows where their bread is buttered and they churn out the right play time after time.
Full marks to the Habs players and Coaches as I felt they outplayed the Leafs and controlled the game. The two early goals helped immensely, but goals are the key and the Habs can’t be faulted for scoring early and often.
Go Habs Go!
To clarify… I am a HUGE Weber fan, and was excited when the trade happened, and I’m the guy who said that Weber’s slap shot seems less fearsome: 40 mph slower. Okay, maybe that should have read 40 kmph slower, but we have to admit that he’s using it less, and wristing more. Maybe an injury? Soreness in the shoulder? Whatever the case, he is still incredibly effective, and has refound his scoring touch, for which I am thankful. I hope the 100+ mph slappers are back for the playoffs, and that if he is going to be breaking bones with it, that they are not Canadiens’ bones.
I wonder how injuring team mates with your shot effects your approach. Could that mess up Weber a bit?
Giddy up
Except the one that shattered BG’s hand. That was 98 MPH according to Sportsnet.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m just not seeing it. Weber seems to be improving lately, every season has ebbs and flows, he’s flowing pretty good lately. Also, his shot has hit quite a few players in practice and games and he may be a bit gun-shy.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Glad Chris called out great play of Petry…his skating is phenomenal….his activation has been crucial in keeping the habs offense afloat. His ability to cover ice and do something with it is what I envisioned Pk eventually doing however he actually always seemed to carry it down but never shot or drove the net….Petry does things in a Brent Burns type of way and is extremely underrated. THis is no anomaly…he was great in playoffs and I think the only times his play in Montreal really suffered was when he was playing hurt and at one point when he played with a growing Beaulieu.
Radulov is another one who has brought a new element to the team…his ability to hang onto the puck and show the poise he has been showing is among the best in the world…he may not be the smoothest skater anymore or have the shot of some of the elite….but his ability to create with sheer puck protection and vision is a treat to watch.
This is a deeeep team….obviously given what they have been enduring…but more importantly this team now has the jam I believe to survive the tougher series in the Spring….only downside is the timing of this emergence…last few years East IMO was more vulnerable…right now though I think the balance of power has clearly shifted and the East is way tougher….very good teams going down in first round this year…
Agree on Petry he is looking good but still struggles in some games in his zone especially on the boards..
If the blue line eventually looks like this, I think Petry will be perfect.
Weber-whichever Top 4 we traded for
Markov-Emelin
Petry-Beauieu
Pateryn, Barberio
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Markov has tended to struggle and slow dpwn coming back from injuries. Let’s hope that’s not the case this time.
I hope not. He sure hasn’t slowed down this season, he looks like a rookie out there. On pace for what 50 points? incredible really
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Every player not named Crosby has faults….Petry right now on many shifts looks like the most threatening player on the habs offensively…as a dman….when he goes down the right side of the ice I am more confident he will generate a chance than I am with almost every forward…he could likely be a Burns, Buff lite who could play forward and deliver, but I like that he skates more like Burns and can do both…he gets up ice but mostly makes it back…but he leads a rush with a much more driven purpose then PK did IMO…PK gained the line then seemed to go into Gomez delay mode as a rule….that drive today by Petry….if Subban had ever or ever does add that? look out….but Petry is a machine and with Muller involved it seems both eh and Nate have been given much more creative license to take advantage of their skating and it is leading to a very healthy offense despite missing bodies….teams under MT did this traditionally only late in games when down…and were effective but would bever go back to it….right now it has been consistent and highly effective….I have to believe that is Muller influence and also have to admit that good on MT for going with it…it is helping huge…allt hese injuries and Price NOT being all world goaltender last couple of weeks and appearing human and team still winning….structure of MT paying off…creative license and influebce of Muller, MB nargain bin mockings all turning into gold…and real leadership on team….all add up to a real fun year so far…super pumped…
Generally regarded as aa Negative Nellie on HIO….I was among most optimistic all offseason and loved the offseason work of MB…and love the work of all the management, coaching and new acquisitions….and while some are miffed at the likes of PLeks.Markov,etc….I am fine with them finishing out their contracts…is something better comes along you jump at it….but I can live with their downward slope…we got their best and their tenure in Montrela should not be tarnished IMO but what is an expected decline that comes with age….adjust their roles accordingly and accept that vets like then get overpaid….and understand it carries more weight to an organization when said players have spent over a decade in the org….was not the same as a Gomez at the end iMO….Pleks/Markov mean much more to club …if that makes any sense…
Your post is great but hard to read, many will skip over it if you don’t break it up into some paragraphs, its like stream of consciousness prose which is cool but people won’t read it without some structure. I liked it though
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
ha thank you but been posting these walls of text for years on here….those who know me will read it (and of course some will not)….but at the end of the day I yam what I yam!
I think that was my favourite win of the year.
Wasn’t pretty and three goals against is too many, but with a third of the team missing, at the end of an extended roadie, and against the stinky Loafs on Saturday night, that was some nuttage the team showed tonight.
Kids pitched in, best players were the best players, and did I mention it was against the stinky Loafs on Saturday night?
Well done.
The Laffs could have used Johnny Bower tonight.
Despite his advanced age.
Agreed. Although, not my favourite win.
Giddy up
Boone states smart defensive game by Plecks…What i see is that the other teams have a great scoring chance vs Plecks on most shifts…
I have a lot of patience for Plecs but I really wish he would stop the fly bys and actually play the man once in a while. Never really been part of his game but if you can’t produce offensively you have to find other ways to make up for it.
Giddy up
Plex still is able to make many smart plays on the ice which are not seen on TV. No doubt the offensive part of his game has dissappeared but I still don’t see him as a defensive liability.
Can we please stop bringing up the fact that DD is injured. I really like to think that he is no longer with the team.
This psychotic and nasty obsession with David Desharnais on H I/O is incredibly annoying.
Just cheer for another team.
—–
Couldn’t agree more, DipsyDoodler
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
Amen Mike and DiDo. He may not go down as the one of the greats, but the utter contempt on here must be a sign of some unresolved, hidden, unrequited love. The loins…
He works hard, excellent passer, not bad at retrieving the puck on the boards, and goes to the net regularly (even if he can’t hang in there like Gally can). He might actually be far more effective if the league ever got around to calling cross checks and boarding. Instead, this is the NHL where no one loses sleep over the skilled guys getting regularly mauled by guys who bring a “heavy” game.
yikes. Good along the boards? I must really know nothing about hockey. I’ve seen DD fall down 8 times per game for the last couple years, but, hey, to each their own, the kid deserves some love from a few people I guess.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Hilarious, isn’t it ?
The idiotic and nasty obsession you refer to exists in the coach’s office – it’s silly to suggest HI/O contributors should not comment on it, and it would be border on negligence if they didn’t. Desharnais has to go – pas plus compliqué que ça.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Wow, so a person doesn’t want to see DD on the roster anymore needs to CHeer for another team? So glad you actually have no pull in telling people who to CHeer for.
I’ll always cheer for the Canadiens, though my loins would probably follow DD to Arizona or Vegas or wherever.
Omnipresence is good quality for loins.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I believe the same characterization was made of Therrien’s deployment of No. 51: The inability to distinguish between what is real and what is not (psychotic) which misled him into thinking the centre’s play was ridiculously good (nasty).
Just read other posts. Don’t get annoyed. (Incredibly or otherwise.)
Funny how these two Cats had no issues when folks called Eller’s IQ less than that of a normal functioning hockey player. But if folks have an issue with DD that is intolerable.
Absolutely love the consistent stance.
Eller was never going to be the next Beliveau although it was my hope that he and Desharnais, cast in the mold of the Pocket Rocket, would somehow recreate that duo’s importance to the success of the current Canadiens without ever coming close to duplicating their athletic achievements.
Eller’s mom wears army boots.
The better to stomp you with … should she ever catch up to you.
It’s just frustration over his deployment. He is a great guy I’m sure but what drives the nasty on this board is the way DD is used in key situations that he consistently falls short in. Trade him, problem solved.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
sigh….sure it was all made up….there is no way they would randomly insert a player into a number one center role in the NHL because of his heritage….they definitely wouldn’t do it twice….or would they? Look I am loving Danault play…but Lars Eller did far more by Danault age to earn that opportunity and never got it…the fact that the two guys who did are both from La Belle PRovince is no coincidence and while it may not bother you…it bothered many. THat GIF Dmex shows is awesome….I wish someone would do one of the reaction to MT when Danault scored his OT goal….a new love…that smirk was priceless…
Good news is that right now, Danault is showing promise and playing well enough to keep that role….but that does not mean he ever should have got that role to begin with given that certain others didn’t..Eller’s numbers at same age were better, had size, potential too…but poor kid never stood a chance…
I really like Danault…and the story is eerily similar to DD…first year up didn’t look quick enough, came back having gotten faster, inserted into elevated role and voila….both are good stories but likely would not have happened on another team…..great thing about Danault though is he is not undersized and like I believe Eller could have may run with the opportunity….
I personally know guys who were similar players in Detroit, Boston systems…both of whom were never afforded anything but a 4th line token appearance …their development windows were closed with a trade or logjam at their position and they were both so far down the pecking order Europe was their next stop after the AHL once they realized where they stood…both put up numbers like Danault/DD….but opportunity, timing, luck….all huge factors…we do not see the attitude side of things and Habs have had a fair share of guys fizzle who reportedly were not exactly model citizens in practice, off ice, attitude etc like the Sekac,Sergei K, Semin types who are contradictions apparently to the culture the team is trying to build….but that does not mean they would not produce in top line role either….but they were looked at differently….they were players who needed to do nothing wrong to maintain a shot,……other players are given every chance to succeed ….in MOntreal anyway….to think this is not true is naïve….if you wish to accuse me of not understanding the history of the team,etc …..sure I admit I do not ttruly understand the significance…I get the idea but I do not truly appreciate it…I know that….but thinking people like me fabricated the seemingly inappropriate or at least biased opportunity giving is just wrong….unless you truly believe Gary Bettman has never meddled in anything, that Colin Campbell never sent anything to referees and that everything in this world is fair…it isn’t….
End of the day…I am a Hab fan…but not a typical cheerleader….I like to really look at things and my type of fandom involves my own personal analytical take on things…..sure I am a nobody….but that is how I watch and it is that or nothing…and there are thousands like me….cheerleader types are no more right….they are the reason that ticket prices go through the roof, that teams like Toronto did what they did to their fan base….and I am the type that makes it more difficult to play in MTL…..end of day…we are all fans….but my own personal belief is that the whole situation was completely bias…and there have plaenty of other cases like it….and from a business perspective and cultural sense it makes perfect sense…..but that is not how I or many others watch….if I worked ofr the Habs I would probably be more on board with some of those type of moves….as an overinvested analytical fan who enjoys playing imaginary GM/coach/player and typing for hours on aboard about woulds, couldas and never happened……I am severely pissed at what I believe were missed opportunities…..but as of right now…..let Danault run with it…maybe he does evolve into more that the typical plug in type of player in that role….and if not…I just hope they do not force him into it too long….but the kid has far better potential than DD did IMO…..but still pissed about Eller…seemed like a really good kid who got knocked around the hockey world..albeit making millions….but man he must be bitter somewhere deep inside….and unlike the other guys mentioned he has never been one to be alleged to an office issue or perceived trouble maker…just not one of the ones with the opportunity…it was never going to be there for him and that bothers a fan like me and mmany others.
props on the amount of thought you’ve put into it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Any chance on getting an executive summary.
Giddy up
I’m listening to the Delmar post-game show. Campbell and Wilde are talking about a possible “player X” as a 2nd line center. If you read between the lines, there could be a trade that is now in the works. I don’t know if that is what ppl. at HIO feels like just by listening to the tone of these radio ppl.?
If this has validity, it could be that Plekanec, Beaulieu, and possibly a prospect + a draft pick will be dealt with. But given the complications of the team, I’m not quite sure whether a trade should be done this season. Both players I mentioned can still contribute, especially Beaulieu. But based on fan feedback, and some reports by journalist, and hockey experts, This is possible trade pckg. that may be set for the deadline.
Off topic, how do we get kypreos off these telecasts? His last two comments were laudatory about how a “role” player or a predatory scumbag like phaneuf (who sent the only goal scorer in a game
Off the ice for the rest of the game) is one of the best hitters in the game. What is wrong with you sports net? Kypreos is Colton Orr hockey and you are supposed to be selling Mitch Marner. Seriously who is in charge?
I’ve been listening to the NBC broadcast of the Seahawks game. What a gulf in professionalism.
The football commentators are informed (presumably they have a team of analysts), thoughtful, entertaining. In hockey we get numbskulls flying by the seat of their pants.
—–
So, you’re saying that Al Michaels is somewhat more competent at his profession than Bob Cole is at his?
Oh,ok.
I’ll take Al for football and Bob for hockey. Would that be ok?
Johnyk
Al Michael’s favourite sport IS hockey.
He’s also a season ticket holder at LA Kings games.
Bigger budget Dipsy
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
It seems like the overall American standard of sports commentary is a bit more even-tempered, so I prefer finding a feed than watching SN, or heaven forbid RDS and their obvious biased obsession for DD which knows no bounds!
That was a great road trip! 2 more points in the bank. The Habs are sitting in the top 5 in the NHL. Many of the trolls on this web site have been very wrong about the Habs this season but I try to not take it personally because I firmly believe that many of them aren’t Habs fans anyway. The big ongoing joke on this web site is ‘we got a lot of dep’…it actually looks like we have some depth. I know we still need another top tier centre and some more size but I am quite pleased with the current state of affairs! Go Habs!!
One Top Four D-man and One 2nd line center with size and skill and we’d be very hard to beat in the playoffs. Danault and McCarron as 3rd and 4th centers. Plekanec may be traded at the deadline. I like our Top 4 D also but Weber playing 30 mins per game is too much and Emelin is better suited as a second pairing guy. Tough to get a top pairing D-man but Pleks+prospect+pick may get it done.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Lets hope the D corps stays healthy in this next stretch. Had Emelin been hurt, that woukda been a big loss
For sure, knock on wood, we can’t afford any injuries to the blue line. Markov back, and soon enough, Pateryn coming back makes us much stronger in the bottom pairing.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I don’t know what Boone and Friedman are talking about. This was no masterpiece by either team. Looked like they were playing with a rubber ball.
But I’ll take the win as good teams find a way, and they can’t all be masterpieces.
Giddy up
They didn’t say it was a masterpiece.
They said it was wide open and thrilling.
Along the lines of a block buster rather than a nuanced take on the human condition.
One thing the team is showing is that there is absolutely no place for DD on this team. Every player that has been called up brings so much more to the team than DD.
Irrelevant.
DD will be a Hab for life.
And quite possibly, beyond.
It was interesting to hear François Gagnon say on L’Antichambre after the game that Phillip Danault is now ahead of both Plekanec and Desharnais at centre, that he should centre the second line when Galchenyuk returns. If this happens, there will indeed be no place for Desharnais.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I hear you Dipsy, but do you admire Chicago?
Maybe Brendan Shanahan and Mike Babcock are building something special. Or maybe the team tanked for years and got top players as a result. Just like Florida and Colorado.
Deliberately losing to get Auston Matthews might be smart, but it isn’t admirable.
—–
Just like the pathetic Oilers who have tanked for close to a decade, and now celebrate the home run named McDavid.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
And it only took them 10 years. 🙂
Giddy up
Yes. it was a deliberate tank, not admirable at all. Classless, and I hope it backfires.
“… might be smart, but it isn’t admirable.”
Hey, if it’s good enough to win elections, it’s good enough to win Cups.
Such is the credo of politics and professional sports.
In both cases the show is just a distraction for the suckers?
—–
… while their pockets are being picked.
For the poster who said Weber’s game has been declining lately.
Weber’s last six games:
2 Goals
5 Assists
Plus 2
12 Shots
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Not to mention his imposing physical presence
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Not to mention his role as a leader in the locker room. Unlike what P.K. was bringing.
Yep
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
No kidding! I won’t draw the Larry Robinson comparison because Larry is incomparable, but, Weber is a modern era version of Big Bird and his presence is felt on the ice and between the opponent’s ears.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
That the same guy who said his shot has slowed down by 40 mph ?
Interesting how their names are so easily forgotten … 😈
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
2nd Star!
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
First