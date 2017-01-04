About last night … Canadiens beat Stars 4-3 in OT

Not a bad night for the Canadiens … and for Canada.
The juniors are on their way to the championship final against the U.S. Thursday night.
The Canadiens are on their way to Toronto, where they will complete a road trip during which the injury-ravaged team has managed to reap eight of a possible 12 points.
It started two days before Christmas in Columbus, where the Canadiens outshot the NHL’s hottest team 37-24 but were stoned by Sergei Bobrovsky in a 2-1 loss.
The five subsequent games have all been decided in Overtime. And the Canadiens have won three of them.
This has been accomplished despite key Canadiens dropping like … (fill in your own colourful metaphor, but keep it clean).
The latest casualties fell Wednesday night in Dallas, where Paul Byron was steamrollered by Patrick Sharp and snakebit Brendan Gallagher felt the venom of a Shea Weber slapshot.
I’ll be surprised if either of the diminutive forwards is in the lineup at the Air Canada Centre. On L’Antichambre, they were speculating that Byron had been concussed. And Gallagher’s left hand, which was broken last season, looked nasty after the Weber howitzer.
In his postgame media scrum, Michel Therrien lauded the “exceptional character” of his team. The coach cited an emotional Tuesday night win in Nashville and the rigors of travel as factors that may have sapped the Canadiens’ energy during a second period in which Dallas had a 16-7 shot advantage.
But down two forwards in the third period, the Canadiens matched the home team’s 11 shots. And then 19 seconds into OT, Jeff Petry sent Max Pacioretty off for the breakaway goal that knocked Howie Morenz and Saku Koivu out of the team record book.
It was Pacioretty’s eighth career OT winner.
And he’s got quite a few seasons to add to the record.
Notes from the stat sheet:
• Nathan Beaulieu had a goal (what a feed by Alexander Radulov!), two assists and, for the second straight game, led the Canadiens in ice time.
• Radulov had a goal, eight shot attempts (five of which were on target), blocked two shots and got in the grill of the execrable Antoine Roussel.
• Al Montoya won’t win any style points, but 39 saves on the road ain’t chopped liver.
• Phillip Danault had two assists. This road trip has enhanced Danault’s status as a possible second-line centre when Alex Galchenyuk returns.
• Alexei Emelin had only one hit … but it was a bone-crusher on Roussel.
• Ryan Johnston played almost 12 mistake-free minutes.
• Interesting stat cited during the telecast: The Canadiens are 15-2-2 when Radulov records a point.
Minus Galchenyuk, Andrei Markov, Andrew Shaw, Greg Pateryn and David Desharnais, the Canadiens have 10 more points than their closest Atlantic Division pursuers, Ottawa and Boston.
That’s seven points more than mighty Columbus’s lead in the Metropolitan, nine points more than Chicago’s margin in the Central and eight points more than San Jose’s lead in the Pacific.
Not too shabby for an banged-up team.
On to TO.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by habsr4ever:
Big Mac continues to impress.
This team is tight. No egos.
Results with all these injuries is amazing.
Montoya even looked off tonight.
Some how our boys win back to back on the road. No Benn helped but sheesh look at our injury list.
Shea Weber is the biggest trade of the season. our locker room needed some changes and bergy got it done even though the trade was very unpopular.
Raise your hand if u thought we were going to win after they tied it up?
I certainly didn’t. I was just hoping for a point. But then came 67 on a breakaway and he made hab history. Not bad for a player so many on here want to deal away.
None the less this team continues to roll. I don’t see an 18 wheeler going off the cliff even with all our injuries. This team is tight and we have tremendous leadership with pacman price and mister Weber where everyone has to fall in line or get the stare or wrath of Shea. Get well soon gally and pauley.
I’m out peace.
And from city center:
Another absolute gut check win. This team seems to be thriving off of the adversity which should bode well for the postseason–assuming anyone is left standing by then.
Former Hab Ludwig is talking right now about the character of the CH team on the Dallas post-game feed. Posters here have remarked about how tight the team is. Other team commentators are picking up on this too. I like that it is becoming this apparent.
Although Carr and BigMac are not lighting up the score sheet, they look and feel like they contribute every shift. Great screen by BigMac on the PP after Gally got injured.
Johnston looked really good in the first period. And then Dallas started to get its legs and attacked hard. From then on he was hanging on for dear life. Not sure if he can be in the lineup much longer without running our top 4 ragged.
Someone posted here several games ago that Max only scores goals when the game is out of hand. Couldn’t be more wrong. Plays hurt, scores clutch goals, class act and a team player. Can’t ask for much more. Congrats Captain for making the CH record books tonight.
As if we needed more reasons to hate Lindy Ruff who said the Habs “didn’t earn the win”.
The gutsy effort after losing 2 forwards says otherwise.
Gutsy win over Dallas minus 2 more players. When will this nightmare end? Hats off to Torey Mitchell for going after Patrick Sharp who nailed Byron. Goes to show us all that this team is on the same page and will stick up for one another. Did not expect a win with all our casualties and playing back to back which makes this win much more sweeter.
Hoping both Gallegher’s & Byron’s injuries aren’t as bad as they looked.
I am hesitant to write this comment after a feel-good week of Our Habs playing over Their heads and gutsing-out victories which really most of Us expected not much more than a .500 record, but in watching the Juniors and their number one line, made-up of 3 MOAR 6′-2″+ lanky fast skilled QUEBECOIS HOMEBOYZ, I find Myself mumbling to Myself WHY??? IN THE HELL did not Our Habs DRAFT ONE of these HUNKS for the franchise fan-base which is crying for a top-6 of a semblance of those characteristics ?
The other day I commented the Habs need FRESH EYES to replace Timmons as Our Head Junior Scout.
Someone to upgrade the present scouting quality, numbers and priorities in Quebec/Eastern Canada.
I mentioned this the other day, but did not get a bite from any of Y’all. Pro or con.
I think Timmons is a very capable scout. But obviously other teams have as good or better scouts. Timmons can be replaced. Of course the caveat is to replace Him with a ‘better’, not ‘worse’ Head Scout.
To Me Timmons tendency is influenced too much by His Little Napoleon psyche, –for the little fast ‘character’ guys, too often passing on too many bigger skilled fast big-bodies We could have drafted, but others identified and drafted.
Timmons has found some guys I love as Habs, but He just as much has missed some others that other teams have found in Our backyard.
Yeah, I’m rambling on about this –but I’m pissed.
So, WHAT ??? are You going to do about it ? 🙁
I PVRd both the Canada Sweden Jr & the Stars Habs game.
BOTH prematurely stopped recording mid-third periods 🙁
What is it with PVRs that they can not finish a recording until the completion of a scheduled programming ?
My provider is Telus. Do any of You experience the same limitation with Your PVRs ? Or am I the only one ?
Frustrating.
I guess if I was ‘smart’ (questionable) from now on to also set ‘record’ for any program following the hockey game.
Yet, with today’s technical sophistication You would expect the PVR to inherently sense when specific programming events begin and end/complete.
I always add an hour to the recording time when setting it. The game is almost never over at the scheduled time.
My Son set the recording –I had a long talk with Him 🙂
A couple of nice gutsy wins. They have to sign Radulov, he’s a difference-maker.
Hoping for the best for Byron. I’m assuming they are being cautious after mishandling Shaw. Byron’s hit didn’t seem as bad, so by avoiding further damage by taking him out of the game, hopefully he will have a quicker recovery. Ten years ago he would have finished the game so things have improved for these types of injuries.
It looks bad for Gallagher. Looks like the exact same spot, so how unlucky is that. I hope he didn’t have any plates or screws left in from the last break. Too bad, he was just starting to play well.
Is it My imagination, or have there been an uptick in new well-spoken members of the Commentariat lately ?
Anyhow, I must say I am enjoying the upgrade in the quality of some of the more recent level-headed Commentariat, a welcome addition to many of Our Old Reliables 🙂
Let us give someone credit for bringing Kirk Muller on board. I’m sure the players without a doubt listen to this guy
According to RDS Gallagher is off to Mtl to see the docs. Doesn’t sound like it’s just a bruise. Dr Recchi should give his diagnosis tomorrow.
Any guesses as to who they’ll call up? Scherback and DLR?
would be my guess unless they make a trade. They call up Andrighetto, they risk losing him next time they send him down.
Good night for hockey indeed. That team Canada game while wasn’t a classic, was super exciting to watch and Canada just stepped it up big time in the second and never let the foot of the gas. Juuslen and his partner were the go to pair. Not sure why Chabot got a star… his defensive game was pretty crappy. But anyway… very exciting game with the right result.
Feel bad for Byron if he is indeed concussed… He was having a great season. Who do Habs call up now if both Gallagher and Byron are out? Is there anyone on the farm who is over 6′ tall?
Solid road win especially considering it’s their second game in 2 nights against a rested team. They showed CHaracter and had puck luck.
hudon is still out. ghetto was -3 tonight. macmillan C shoots L 6’0″ 182 lbs has been playing well lately. he is 24, 2010 4th rounder, and has never played an NHL game. Scherbak is most likely callup. JDLR has brutal -8 on the season. Expect Johnston to be sent down and Lernout to be called up on D. Would like to see both MacMillan and Scherbak play vs Toronto, and Terry. Terry is better than Farnham.
I took the plunge and bought a ticket for tomorrow’s final. first time in decades there’s been a junior final in Montreal. should be exciting.
Enjoy man. My most fondest and exciting memory in attending a hockey game is from the world juniors. Especially if Canada wins it should be a crazy night at the Bell. Bon chance!
btw, I looked it up and macmillan came with tinordi in the 2010 draft. habs gave up 27th and 57th picks for 22nd and 113th. So if MacMillan should by some fluke turn out to be an NHLer, which of course seems unlikely, they could turn the tide on the Tinordi debacle. Kuznetzov was picked 25th in that draft and Tyler Toffoli 47th.
I still maintain that with a different coach Tinordi would have turned into a solid 6th dman in the NHL. Maybe he did have issues, but Habs sure didn’t go out of their way to help.
Ill be at the game sat. Leafs play friday in NJ. Hoping we can jump all over them
Predict Columbus loses vs Washington.
This team is solid, beyond Price. This road trip will be the key refereed to at the end of the year as the one that ensured a playoff birth. If you can bank points at the same time as infirmary cap dollars to spend at the deadline, you are simply spinning gold. How many bucks have already been banked toward late season additions?
I was listening to the post game show and heard a caller complaining about a few factors regarding recent play and team direction. Anyone complaining about this team is the kind of person who doesn’t understand what went wrong after their fifth marriage crapped the bed. To expect more out of this season is nonsensical.
OK, I do have a complaint. These guys are peaking too early.
Wait…they aren’t really the same guys. They are a fraction of the team that will play in the playoffs when the players return, rested.
On another note, Max persevered through a broken leg last year, foot this year, just to be hit with a Weber clapper yesterday. 3 goals since the stinger and sits in the top 10 for goals. Don’t count me in those who don’t appreciate him.
capfriendly predicts habs slightly above the cap. this will change with Gallagher injured, though. I don’t understand why Desharnais is LTIR, whereas the other injured players are just IR. Can anyone explain this?
I looked this up. LTIR is out for 24 days and 10 games. LTIR salary counts towards total cap for the year, but cap can be temporarily exceeded by difference between LTIR salary and available cap space.
In the last 3 seasons Pacioretty has 33 game winning goals second only to Ovechkin who has 35. Back to back overtime winners I wonder the last time that was done, he also set a record which his 8th overtime goal, it strange to mention that Beliveau only had one overtime goal in his career.
Tough to see Gallagher get hit with that shot. He is a warrior, so when he is grimacing in pain, you know it’s bad. And it’s apparently the same hand that was injured last year. Could be a long absence if reconstructive surgery is required.
Since he is going back to Montreal instead of Toronto to meet with doctors per tsn. Yup surgery is coming and will probably be done tomorrow. 6 weeks is my dr recchi assessment.
Watching avs play my home town flames. Avs have no heart and need changes big time. They look lost and dis interested and take penalty after penalty. So undisciplined. Trades are coming book it.
By the way I think juulsen is a great prospect . Have high hopes for him .
Habs have 8 out of 12 points on this trip Mr. Boone. Even better than u thought. I know it’s late.
Wow tough win with the injuries.
On the bright side, McCarron is looking good out there. Maybe not stacking up the points, but making his presence felt.
Good thing they have a points cushion to stave off these injuries.
And good thing the rest of the division sucks. But if Habs go through a month-long swoon, Leafs could end up taking the division! I wouldn’t bet on it, though. For what it’s worth, 24 out of remaining 43 games are against teams currently .550 or below. So the remaining schedule favors the Habs.
Sorry 25 but I don’t base it on one game or let alone one hockey tournament .
I hope not because as much as I like Sergachev he has been very under-whelming in this tournament. In the long run I have no doubt that Sergachev will be great but so will Juulsen and my point is that one player should not be put down to bring the other up, they are different players and will compliment each other well. I would love a Sergachev-Juulsen pairing some day.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Is Zach Redmond in the coach’s doghouse? Not sure how Ryan Johnston is an upgrade – he is a M.A. Bergeron clone in his own end.
Hope McCarron gets more time on the PP. His Chara-like, crease presence is exactly what the unit has been lacking.
Not sure what’s up with Redmond but he’s a huge upgrade on Johnston.
My thought on Johnston, and this is just a guess, is that he is related to Molson. That, or he is being ” show-cased ” for nobody to watch.
Failing the above, his presence in the lineup makes no sense whatsoever.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I think MT likes his speed over Redmond. I prefer Redmond for his size. I guess 4 assists in 8 games and a plus 5 doesn’t quite cut it for MT. Go figure.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yeah, what the heck does MT know?? He’s a bum. We should have gotten rid of him last year when Price got hurt but NOOOOO. Let’s wait until the next year when 7 of his starters are out of the lineup and see he does then. Yeah, that’s it. He will surely show he has no hockey judgment whatsoever and should have Redmond in the lineup over Johnston. Afterall look at the teams record since Johnston has been in the lineup. Why don’t some of us just ST_U and let MT do his job
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Settle down buddy. I support MT all the time, holy hell smoke another one. All i’m saying, and don’t have an aneurysm, Redmond HAS ALSO BEEN PRETTY GOOD. ok big guy?
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Are you suggesting Ryan
JohnsonJohnston has been a difference maker in any game he has played ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Jesus some of the reactionary posters on here are ridiculous.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
for sure D-Mex we have been winning BECAUSE of Johnston. MT is a god among men and deserves to have his Jack Adams trophy case glazed by the tears of angels.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
“Show-cased … FOR NOBODY TO WATCH”!
I almost peed myself.
Yes: Johnston out, Anybodyelse in.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Johnston is an RFA after this season. Must be they are trying to showcase him in preparation for a possible trade, as well as to see whether he has what it takes to play in the big league (seems he may not). He played 3 games last year, too. Who remembers this? Nobody! Habs have some extra second-round picks to play with in trade as well (one extra in 2017 and two extra in 2018). If Redmond is in MT doghouse, bring up Lernout. 6’4″ 213 lbs. If he’s fast enough and smart enough, he could be useful.
Some thoughts on an extremely engaging game:
– Antoine Roussel is a right POS. He lay motionless on the ice for a full second after Emelin caught him with his forearm-cum-elbow, pretending to be knocked out cold. When he didn’t hear a whistle, he sprang up, right as rain (except morally). He may be given an ineffectual fine, eventually, for diving.
– Speaking of ineffectual, how about that Ryan Johnston? We want Hanley! We want Hanley…!
– This was, of course, a Pyrrhic victory. With DD already out, the Habs lost their two remaining Little Engines That Could (or Couldn’t, as the case may be) in Byron and Gallagher. Is this now a critical mass? How long, realistically, can the Habs keep averaging better than a point per game in the standings?
– Shea Weber saved two goals, by my count. It seems like he really hates – viscerally HATES – to see the puck in his team’s goal. It’s a great quality for a defenceman to have.
– Rad-OO! Rad-OO! Rad-OO…!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Weber is the best defensive Dman the Canadiens have had since Chris Chelios. He’s just ridiculously good at being in the right place at the right time.
So is Markov (ultra smart positionally/stick/anticipation,etc)….but Weber like Chara/Pronger just cover so much space…and is mean….those type of guys take away half the ice , half the game….so huge to have a guy like that on the ice
Interesting you mention Pronger. I’m on record speculating that Shea Weber (2017) might just be to the Habs what Chris Pronger (2006) was to the Oilers.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Screwed by Rogers in BC. Again. Two SN channels showing hockey. The same game, Jets v. Panthers. What’s the bet the Habs would draw more than a few eyeballs? I guess Auston wasn’t playing.
Rant over and hats off to les boys. This ain’t last year’s team.
Johnyk
Buttman and Rogers know what you really want to watch.
If the Laffs aren’t playing, you want to watch sunbelt teams.
You don’t know this but, lucky for you, Buttman and Rogers do.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I don’t work for Rogers, so I don’t want to look like I’m defending them, but the telecasts have nothing to do with them, it’s all to do with NHL Blackout Rules. My understanding was that these rules were brought into affect around 20 years ago to create a local fan base for small market or new teams.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
@johnyk I saw both channels showing the Jet vs. Panthers too, but later on I saw the completion of the Habs game (most of the third and OT) on one of the SN channels.
Just watched Canada beat Sweden instead (holy entertaining!) while I kept tabs on the Habs game via 690 am online…
Great hockey night, except for the injuries. Ouch, Gally with nothing but bad luck, and Byron too! Lucky Rads and Patches are scoring, there’s no one else we can look to for goals now… Price needs to steal a few games between now and Chucky’s return.
@Gerry,
bummer for me, missed that. Gave up in disgust.
Johnyk
TSN web site states Gallagher not coming to Toronto but going back to Montreal to see doctor…
but I thought I read Dr. Recchi already said 6 weeks?
Bring up Scherbak and JDLR.
See where they are in terms of their development.
And what about Hudon?
Hudon is injured, probably for another month.
Another favourite HI/O target for abuse, Sylvain Lefebvre and his AHL coaching staff, also deserves some praise. Montreal’s injury woes has necessitated a carousel of players to be inserted into the line-up, often in top-9 roles. Despite the roster turmoil, Montreal has maintained a solid playoff position and St. John’s remain firmly in the AHL playoff hunt themselves.
Through 34 games, look at the leading scorers for the IceCaps and notice the missed games due to injuries and call-ups:
Terry (10 G, 26 PTS, 14 games missed)
Andrighetto (8 G, 22 PTS, 14 games missed)
Scherbak (10 G, 20 PTS, 7 games missed)
Barberio (3 G, 18 PTS, 14 games missed)
Hudon (10 G, 17 PTS, 16 games missed)
Audette (6 G, 17 PTS, 0 games missed)
de la Rose (3 G, 14 PTS, 4 games missed)
Friberg (6 G, 13 PTS, 5 games missed)
Matteau (7 G, 12 PTS, 6 games missed)
McCarron (4 G, 12 PTS, 13 games missed)
The IceCaps’ top-10 scorers this season have averaged 8.9 games missed of their 34 total games this season. That they are even close to a playoff spot is rather remarkable.
no doubt!!! that is impressive.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I think in this regard I tip my hat more to MB for his bargain binning and acquired depth allowing for more of a Detroit like model where guys are spending a little longer in the AHL and being groomed longer….defensively hat tip to Lefebrve but really I think the fact that MB managed to find the number of players he did through other avenues anyone who gets called up is ready and not having unrealistic expectations thrust upon them…theya re ready when they get to Montreal
Absolutely, he’s done an impressive job. The first few years, there was little or no talent on the farm team. The last two years, injuries on the Habs and a couple down there(Sherbak and Hudon) have robbed St. Johns of a chance to be an upper-tier AHL team.
Bergevin has done a tremendous job building the depth of this organization
The “worst captain in Canadiens’ history” is looking pretty good right now.
who cares about his captaining where does he fit in Habs goalscoring lore?….factor in the relative offense in the game in this day and age…and he is up there…..
best goal scorer they’ve had since the 80’s. Getting 30 in the NHL these days is like getting 40 or more back then. Habs only 40 goals season since 1990 were 51 by Richer and 40 by Vinnie Damphousse.
Habs have had 10-30 plus goal seasons this century, Max has 4 of them and well on his way to his 5th.
Sergachev is hands down much better all around defensman than Juulsen is and will ever be .
Juulsen plays smart, fast, physical hockey. Assists on the insurance goal with a beautiful pass, penalty killed first unit all night, what game were you watching?
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Juulsen has looked progressively better as the WJC has unfolded. He was a physical presence vs SWE when he had to be today, and impressively so.
I’m starting to think he might be more than just a pretty face …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
8 out of possible 12 (not 7)
Thank you. The old Booner seems to have been slipping. I have been ripping him a new one over the last few days for his ‘facts’, or lack thereof, which have the nellies just chomping on the bit waiting to pounce and you are correct, it is 8. Might be to positive a stat though for SOME including the Booner
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
some people really should STFU.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
The biggest hole in Sherbak’s game is his lack of consistency and mediocre work ethic. What room could be better for the kid’s development then ours right now. A big dose of Weber in one ear and Radulov in the other is just what he needs. There is no way that room would allow him to take a shift off. Bring him up and let him catch Radulov fever and become the player we all hope he will be. He scored tonight as well in a game the Ice Caps lost.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Wonder if they’ll have a video tribute for PaciOreTty the team’s first game back home.
It wasn’t error-free hockey but it didn’t lack for entertainment.
Montoya made sure of that doing his Hasek impression (it needs work).
Despite losing PK and Eller I find this team far more entertaining and likeable than most recent Habs teams …..you have the dynamic Rad, the guy other teams hate in Shaw, Weber….everything already been said, lehkonen (the rookie who seems like a 10yr vet)Byron is the underdog story that replaces early DD years…and his speed is incredible to watch, Emelin is playing bigger with Weber, Nate is emerging as a solid minute eating dman, still have the usual suspects, Danault somehow doubled his speed over the summer (apparently last year he was recovering from injury(, Price is back, Gally, Patch,Pleks, Markov,etc and Chcuky are themselves, Big Mac around, Petry becoming a gem…Muller on bench, really what is not to like? this is as good as a time I can remember watching Habs games…….
To the other important game tonight, I’m happy that team Canada won tonight. We got Juulsen in that lineup. However, we didn’t Bergy, Timmins and mgmt. took either a Tyson Jost, a Michael McLeod, a Julien Gauthier in last year’s draft? What do we get? A defenseman.
Yup, a D-man. Fait pas ton affaire ?
DO tell us, then, Arnou – who would you have picked
in that spot instead of Sergachev the D-man ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
The most important Habs defender for the last dozen years or so Andrei Markov is set to retire. That hole HAD to be filled or our transition game and power play would struggle for years. Sergachev could not be passed on at 9th. He was the best player available at that spot to fit our future needs. Jost may turn out to be a great player but D-men like Segachev are hard to find.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Sherbak
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This is actually a great time for all of these injuries if there is such a thing…all should be healed with plenty of season left…..better to be in this situation now then in April and May…comfortably in playoff spot…as far as bad luck goes this was pretty lucky if that makes sense
🙂