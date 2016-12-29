About last night … Canadiens beat Panthers 3-2 in OT

Man, did they EVER need that one!

Can you imagine the auld lang sighin’ if the Canadiens limped into Pittsburgh on New Years Eve carrying a season-long four-game losing streak?

Thanks to Phillip Danault, that ominous scenario has been averted.

Playing perhaps his best and certainly his most impactful game of the season, Danault set up Brendan Gallagher’s late-game tying goal and then bagged the winner in Overtime as the Canadiens beat Florida 3-2 Thursday night in Sunrise.

It has to be a confidence-builder for Danault. And if that confidence translates into continued heroics, maybe … just maybe … the Canadiens can survive the absence of the team’s only bona-fide Top 6 centre.

That would be Alex Galchenyuk, who is not expected back until February.

In the interim, the Canadiens’ most dangerous forwards, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, are being centred by Danault and Torrey Mitchell, respectively.

And it’s sort of working.

The Canadiens took three of four points on their Florida swing.

They followed the bitter disappointment of Wednesday night’s folderoo in Tampa with an impressive comeback in Sunrise.

Granted, the Panthers – playing without their two best forwards, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau – are not as good as the Lightning.

But there are no gimmes on the NHL schedule … particularly for the injury-wracked Canadiens.

They are five points up on Ottawa in an Atlantic Division race that likely will produce only three teams for the postseason. Tampa Bay and Toronto – yes, Toronto – are within striking distance of the division leaders.

Every game is important.

And when you can win one with a backup goaltender, after losing a heartbreaker with Carey Price … well, the Canadiens fly into western Pennsylvania with some wind beneath their wings.

There were no passengers on the bus in Sunrise. Despite an impressive total of 41 shots on goal – to 33 for the Panthers – the Canadiens struggled, at times, to achieve sustained pressure with their improvised set of forward lines.

But they kept battling.

And Al Montoya kept it close … notably with that miraculous second-period save that will be on all the sportscast highlight reels for a few days.

It had been two months since Montoya’s last W. He was due, and the veteran (and former Panther) deserved this one.

The D corps helped their goaltender. Jeff Petry, playing his best hockey since the Canadiens liberated him from Edmonton, was plus-2. Mark Barberio made some smooth-skating forays into the offensive zone.

The game’s oddest statistic was Hits: 20 for Florida and an absurd EIGHT for the Canadiens. Petry and Pacioretty had two hits apiece. No one else – including habitual thumper Alexei Emelin– had more than one.

Face-offs were a more positive stat. Torrey Mitchell was 12-8, Danault 11-9.

Tomas Plekanec was 5-12 on draws. And he still can’t buy a goal. It’s painful to watch a player who has given his heart and soul to the Canadiens struggling like Pleks.

When Galchenyuk returns, he and Danault are likely to be centring the top two lines.

They’re not Crosby and Malkin.

But it could be worse.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by city center:

Very nice road win. PAC gets unduly criticized around these virtual parts but he played a very real part in the win: a goal, a controlled pounding of trochek on the boards, and then the game winning assist. Nice. I think we should keep him–even if he is not the second coming of Jamie Benn.

Perhaps best of all was Gally scoring a much needed and ultra clutch goal. Hope that takes some of the pressure off.

Looking at the scoreboard, i see that Tampa lost in OT so basically a wash in FL. Not sure we could expect much more consistency given the rash of injuries and Weber not looking quite right. Chalk up December as a win given the circumstances.

And, comme Habitude, from DDO_Habs_Fan:

LMAO that end was entertaining…ET LE BUUUUUUUUUTTTTTTT! The three best things tonight:

1) Montoya’s reaction when Danault scored. Skating to center ice like a twelve year old. Johnston and McCarron laughing while Beaulieu jumps on him. Just hilarious.

2) Radulov’s reaction on the bench when Gally scored. Just as funny. I mean who wouldn’t want to play with this guy.

3) The boobs behind the bench and I am not talking about MT and JJD.

Finally, nice to see Rowe (and Vinny Barberino) lose again. If Gallant was coaching, they would have won against a bad-luck Habs team. That defense on Gally’s goal was some of the worst I have seen in a long time. How do you screw up a 2 on 3??? Too bad…enjoy missing the playoffs without Barkov losers…LMFAO.