About last night … Canadiens beat Panthers 3-2 in OT

Man, did they EVER need that one!
Can you imagine the auld lang sighin’ if the Canadiens limped into Pittsburgh on New Years Eve carrying a season-long four-game losing streak?
Thanks to Phillip Danault, that ominous scenario has been averted.
Playing perhaps his best and certainly his most impactful game of the season, Danault set up Brendan Gallagher’s late-game tying goal and then bagged the winner in Overtime as the Canadiens beat Florida 3-2 Thursday night in Sunrise.
It has to be a confidence-builder for Danault. And if that confidence translates into continued heroics, maybe … just maybe … the Canadiens can survive the absence of the team’s only bona-fide Top 6 centre.
That would be Alex Galchenyuk, who is not expected back until February.
In the interim, the Canadiens’ most dangerous forwards, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, are being centred by Danault and Torrey Mitchell, respectively.
And it’s sort of working.
The Canadiens took three of four points on their Florida swing.
They followed the bitter disappointment of Wednesday night’s folderoo in Tampa with an impressive comeback in Sunrise.
Granted, the Panthers – playing without their two best forwards, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau – are not as good as the Lightning.
But there are no gimmes on the NHL schedule … particularly for the injury-wracked Canadiens.
They are five points up on Ottawa in an Atlantic Division race that likely will produce only three teams for the postseason. Tampa Bay and Toronto – yes, Toronto – are within striking distance of the division leaders.
Every game is important.
And when you can win one with a backup goaltender, after losing a heartbreaker with Carey Price … well, the Canadiens fly into western Pennsylvania with some wind beneath their wings.
There were no passengers on the bus in Sunrise. Despite an impressive total of 41 shots on goal – to 33 for the Panthers – the Canadiens struggled, at times, to achieve sustained pressure with their improvised set of forward lines.
But they kept battling.
And Al Montoya kept it close … notably with that miraculous second-period save that will be on all the sportscast highlight reels for a few days.
It had been two months since Montoya’s last W. He was due, and the veteran (and former Panther) deserved this one.
The D corps helped their goaltender. Jeff Petry, playing his best hockey since the Canadiens liberated him from Edmonton, was plus-2. Mark Barberio made some smooth-skating forays into the offensive zone.
The game’s oddest statistic was Hits: 20 for Florida and an absurd EIGHT for the Canadiens. Petry and Pacioretty had two hits apiece. No one else – including habitual thumper Alexei Emelin– had more than one.
Face-offs were a more positive stat. Torrey Mitchell was 12-8, Danault 11-9.
Tomas Plekanec was 5-12 on draws. And he still can’t buy a goal. It’s painful to watch a player who has given his heart and soul to the Canadiens struggling like Pleks.
When Galchenyuk returns, he and Danault are likely to be centring the top two lines.
They’re not Crosby and Malkin.
But it could be worse.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog by city center:
Very nice road win. PAC gets unduly criticized around these virtual parts but he played a very real part in the win: a goal, a controlled pounding of trochek on the boards, and then the game winning assist. Nice. I think we should keep him–even if he is not the second coming of Jamie Benn.
Perhaps best of all was Gally scoring a much needed and ultra clutch goal. Hope that takes some of the pressure off.
Looking at the scoreboard, i see that Tampa lost in OT so basically a wash in FL. Not sure we could expect much more consistency given the rash of injuries and Weber not looking quite right. Chalk up December as a win given the circumstances.
And, comme Habitude, from DDO_Habs_Fan:
LMAO that end was entertaining…ET LE BUUUUUUUUUTTTTTTT! The three best things tonight:
1) Montoya’s reaction when Danault scored. Skating to center ice like a twelve year old. Johnston and McCarron laughing while Beaulieu jumps on him. Just hilarious.
2) Radulov’s reaction on the bench when Gally scored. Just as funny. I mean who wouldn’t want to play with this guy.
3) The boobs behind the bench and I am not talking about MT and JJD.
Finally, nice to see Rowe (and Vinny Barberino) lose again. If Gallant was coaching, they would have won against a bad-luck Habs team. That defense on Gally’s goal was some of the worst I have seen in a long time. How do you screw up a 2 on 3??? Too bad…enjoy missing the playoffs without Barkov losers…LMFAO.
We’re not on the comeback. We’re not lucky. We’re exactly where we should be. Not dominant nor talented enough to be brilliant all around. But good enough to tough out these wins, too. We’re hampered by injuries ( as are a lot of teams) but we gotta
pull through. Do I think MT is the answer, hell no, I think Gallant would be better by
a hundredfold. But that’s not my call, and maybe they’re right, who knows? But we’re middle of the pack, and I’m content until hundredfold playoffs. Go Habs Go!
Had to go out when it was still 2-1 FLA so listened to the end of the game in the car – a Panthers home feed (satellite), with emphasis on the homer angle. The FLA play-by-play guy called Habs 2nd and 3rd goals with the kind of enthusiasm you expect to hear when the noon news comes on.
Great that Montoya got the win against his former team. The hilite for me was Gallagher drawing the Habs even – the guy does nothing but work hard, and was finally rewarded. Whether he scores or he doesn’t, opponents know when his work ethic is around, and it’s tough to imagine his no-quit energy not inspiring teammates.
So : 3 out of 4 possible points from Québec south – in the bank and keep on rolling ❗
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
I got my Stanley Cup parade tickets. You folks let me know if you need any… I can help.
Very happy for MOntoya… he is a good guy on this team. He deserved a win from these stiffs.
Way to make Reimer look like Roy… 41 shots… sheesh… not like many were dangerous. And it’s Reimer. REIMER! And the Panthers. Nothing to get too excited about except. Even Gallagher’s goal… meh. Give me a nice consistent stretch of scoring, then we’ll talk.
I did notice and promptly appreciated the behind the Habs bench. I hear Florida has an abundance of those… Nice.
Good consistent third period work. They kept plugging away and finally got an outnumbered break for the tying goal. Very good shot by Gallagher. Skating with speed in full flight he picked the top glove side with as accurate and hard a shot as he’s shown in many weeks.
Lift the bloody puck! So many shots are low and easily stopped by the bulk of the big goalies and their oversized equipment. Test the reflexes where the hands and arms aren’t backed up by those massive torsos.
On pace for a. 500 road trip, which would be satisfactory given the circumstances.
Montoya should be rewarded with another game soon. He may stay hot and give Price extra rest. And perhaps, add a bit of internal competition amongst the goalies. Price is not at his best now, and hasn’t played with another hot goalie in ages. If Montoya wins some more games soon it could stimulate Carey’s competitive juices. Toe Blake and Scotty Bowman loved intense inner team competition. Pride and ego can be tweaked by these subtle under the radar dynamics.
I think all the fame price is getting is going straight to his head.
I hear it’s because he has a kid. When I had my kids I went straight to my boss and said “listen, boss… I had some kids. I am going to suck at this work thing for a while. But what ya gonna do… I have kids”
Sounds like I missed a good one. Great to see they’re not heading to Pitt on a 4 game losing streak, and Gallagher! Finally!
Went to see La La Land with the wife, excellent movie by the way. Rouge One next, keep hearing great things.
Enjoy the win!
If only Front were here
Habs sitting 4th in points percentage, ahead of Chicago, New York, and Washington.
There on pace for 110+ point season still.
Finishing second in the ATL division is WAY better than first…
Let’s hope they close out the year with a win in Pittsburgh.
Keep giving up PP goals..Plecks is great on the PK….the way he floats from one point to the other is a thing of beauty..ice show in his future…
Habs surrender the zone, more often than not, leaving the other team set up. Yet they can hardly get set up on their own PP. Why? Cuz other teams’ penalty killing starts in the neutral zone.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
On the US feed, they spoke with Demers about his goal and he observed that MTL typically collapses down low, so there is room in the middle.
Really nice comeback against a depleted team and an under-performing goalie they made look good for a couple periods. Good on Danault for the nice set up of Gallagher and for finishing on Pacioretty’s breakaway pass.
Overall, quite a scrambly game for both teams, who miss their star players badly. What a difference without Galchenyuk. Markov is missed, as well, but the play of Petry lately has made up for his absence.
Mats Naslund’s old number had the numerologists going tonight. Montoya’s last win was October 26. Gallagher’s last goal was November 26. Ssssssspooooky!
We could use a Mats Naslund, about now.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Entertaining game and nice win. Great to see BG get off the schneid.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Let’s all hope this game puts Gallagher back on track, we need him to help produce more offence.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
If he keeps getting passes like that from Danault he’ll score 20 in his next 30 games.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
