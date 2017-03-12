About last night … Canadiens beat Edmonton 4-1

It was the most boring game of the season.

Then it wasn’t.

The Canadiens scored twice in 69 seconds, late in the third period, to take the lead in what had been a soporific evening of ho-hum hockey.

Credit the coach.

Trailing 1-0, Claude Julien juggled his lines to excellent effect in the third period.

Alex Galchenyuk and Alexander Radulov joined Max Pacioretty.

Phillip Danault dropped down to centre the Mighty Mites, Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher.

And the shuffle worked … brilliantly.

Byron converted a Danault pass off yeoman work by Gallagher to tie the game 1-1 with fewer than seven minutes left.

And nine seconds later, Galchenyuk converted a Pacioretty pass to give the Canadiens a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Gallagher played only 12:34, but what quality minutes they were!

Playing in the city where he was born, Gallagher had nine shot attempts, six of which Cam Talbot had to stop.

Just in time, with the playoffs a few weeks away, Gallagher seems to have shaken off the lingering effects of his hand injuries to become a player who busts his butt on every shift. He, Byron (two goals, to reach 18 this season!) and Danault form an undersized line of excellent skaters who gave the Oilers ponderous defence fits.

Galchenyuk slotted in seamlessly between Radulov and Pacioretty (whose empty-netter raised his season total to 32.)

Radulov was kept off the scoresheet. But returning from a lower-body knack that kept him out of the first three games of the road trip, Radulov played with energy throughout the game … regardless of whom he was skating with.

The third line – Torrey Mitchell centring Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen – was kept off the scoresheet but contributed some high-energy shifts. All three are excellent skaters.

“The first period was maybe our weakest,” Julien said in a scrum telecast during L’Antichambre.”But then we found our game.”

Through their “weak” 20 minutes to start the game, the Canadiens outshot Edmonton 15-6. It was obvious, off the jump, that the team wouldn’t mail it in as they did in Calgary.

Of course, Carey Price didn’t play against the Flames.

Despite letting Milan Lucic beat him five-hole, Price was brilliant in Edmonton … as he has been since Julien took over behind the bench. His best stop was on Patrick Maroon 10 minutes into the third period. Had the Oilers forward made it 2-0 …

The defence corps – shaky in Calgary – were solid in front of Price. Holding an explosive team like the Oilers to 25 shots in their own barns is a tribute to the Team D concept Julien has imported from his days behind the Boston bench.

The coach has also improved the Canadiens’ penalty kill. Alexei Emelin’s four-minute minor in the second period could have doomed the Canadiens.

It didn’t.

And Julien’s system kept a tight lid on the Oilers’ most explosive line: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatl and Patrick Maroon each finished minus-3.

The win lifted the Canadiens back into first place in the Atlantic Division.

And they’ll stay there until at least Tuesday night, when Chicago visits the Bell Centre and desperate Tampa Bay is in Ottawa.

• David Desharnais played 12:11. That’s less time than he had on the RDS pre-game show.

• • •

Long and interesting Comment on the Liveblog from bwoar:

The old slow untalented Weber 26 minutes of ice time and plus 2.

Price makes key save to keep score 1-0 for oilers.

Byron on road to 20.

Pacman on road to 40.

Solid effort and well deserved two points. Stuck with it.

Beat a very fast and talented team on their ice.

Playoffs should happen now.

Will final four happen?

Can’t wait to find out.

Size matters but will we score enough?

Can’t wait to find out.