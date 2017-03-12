About last night … Canadiens beat Edmonton 4-1

It was the most boring game of the season.
Then it wasn’t.
The Canadiens scored twice in 69 seconds, late in the third period, to take the lead in what had been a soporific evening of ho-hum hockey.
Credit the coach.
Trailing 1-0, Claude Julien juggled his lines to excellent effect in the third period.
Alex Galchenyuk and Alexander Radulov joined Max Pacioretty.
Phillip Danault dropped down to centre the Mighty Mites, Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher.
And the shuffle worked … brilliantly.
Byron converted a Danault pass off yeoman work by Gallagher to tie the game 1-1 with fewer than seven minutes left.
And nine seconds later, Galchenyuk converted a Pacioretty pass to give the Canadiens a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Gallagher played only 12:34, but what quality minutes they were!
Playing in the city where he was born, Gallagher had nine shot attempts, six of which Cam Talbot had to stop.
Just in time, with the playoffs a few weeks away, Gallagher seems to have shaken off the lingering effects of his hand injuries to become a player who busts his butt on every shift. He, Byron (two goals, to reach 18 this season!) and Danault form an undersized line of excellent skaters who gave the Oilers ponderous defence fits.
Galchenyuk slotted in seamlessly between Radulov and Pacioretty (whose empty-netter raised his season total to 32.)
Radulov was kept off the scoresheet. But returning from a lower-body knack that kept him out of the first three games of the road trip, Radulov played with energy throughout the game … regardless of whom he was skating with.
The third line – Torrey Mitchell centring Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen – was kept off the scoresheet but contributed some high-energy shifts. All three are excellent skaters.
“The first period was maybe our weakest,” Julien said in a scrum telecast during L’Antichambre.”But then we found our game.”
Through their “weak” 20 minutes to start the game, the Canadiens outshot Edmonton 15-6. It was obvious, off the jump, that the team wouldn’t mail it in as they did in Calgary.
Of course, Carey Price didn’t play against the Flames.
Despite letting Milan Lucic beat him five-hole, Price was brilliant in Edmonton … as he has been since Julien took over behind the bench. His best stop was on Patrick Maroon 10 minutes into the third period. Had the Oilers forward made it 2-0 …
The defence corps – shaky in Calgary – were solid in front of Price. Holding an explosive team like the Oilers to 25 shots in their own barns is a tribute to the Team D concept Julien has imported from his days behind the Boston bench.
The coach has also improved the Canadiens’ penalty kill. Alexei Emelin’s four-minute minor in the second period could have doomed the Canadiens.
It didn’t.
And Julien’s system kept a tight lid on the Oilers’ most explosive line: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatl and Patrick Maroon each finished minus-3.
The win lifted the Canadiens back into first place in the Atlantic Division.
And they’ll stay there until at least Tuesday night, when Chicago visits the Bell Centre and desperate Tampa Bay is in Ottawa.
• David Desharnais played 12:11. That’s less time than he had on the RDS pre-game show.
Long and interesting Comment on the Liveblog from bwoar:
Sweet road game. Hard work and grit.
Up top I see “4-1 is not indicative of this game”, but I also see
“Shots were 41-25 for the team that won.”
Not much to say about that, except: “So it is above, so shall it be down below.” And clearly the opposite is true,
I know what I just saw, and it was in between. The Oilers played some serious hockey, and lost to a team that was willing to work harder. The line change in the 3rd period seemed to drop ‘the’ key piece into place. Carey Price is once again the best goaltender in the world (surprise, chumps) and Andrew Shaw isn’t taking all the dumb penalties I hear he was going to.
Also I read here – and I eff well wanna call you out you schmuck you – that Gallagher was a band-aid, and we had people were saying it’s time to trade him while we could still get something. I guess that was pretty wrong, hey?
Double down on that to all the sanity-challenged people who think Pacioretty is some sort of floater.
I’m gonna say that if McCarron embraces a role as a fourth line guy who is big, skates, and fights sometimes, he’s got a job. Hope he plays next time. He leaves for 5 and Nurse is out for 5? I’ll take that exchange. I’ve been hard on his hockey, but he’s making his own niche on Team Dirty Champs.
If you’re all grumbly that the Habs don’t score much, at least please admit that we get into tight games and win, even on the road. The Dirty Champions don’t gaf, so long as the final score works right. Nice game right there, Emelin included. PK would’ve lost that one for us.
Price makes key save to keep score 1-0 for oilers.
Byron on road to 20.
Pacman on road to 40.
Solid effort and well deserved two points. Stuck with it.
Beat a very fast and talented team on their ice.
Playoffs should happen now.
Will final four happen?
Can’t wait to find out.
Size matters but will we score enough?
Can’t wait to find out.
I had a feeling McCarron and Nurse were going to go. They fought each other in Junior. That’s why they fought so early in the game, it had nothing to do with tonight’s game, they were simply renewing acquaintances. Notice the friendly tap at the end of the tilt. A spirited affair between two big boys!
It was a spirited tilt. Too bad it was absolutely pointless and staged. Did McCarron get sliced but Nurse’s flying helmet or did Nurse actually land one?
Can our new viking fight? His hockey is better than Big Mac’s, I think.
Also, Oilers won’t win a single playoff game.
I’d much rather they won in Calgary and laid a stinker in Edmonton. I don’t have to go to work in Edmonton.
It was a classic rope-a-dope
Wasn’t able to,watch the game due to no feed, but good to bounce back after an atrocious night in Calgary. I can say though that it’s about time Galchenyuk got put back on the top line. I like Danault well enough, but he just wasn’t producing with MaxPac and Radulov. Better to put him out with other guys and try to get him scoring again. Given how well I personally feel Martinsen has played for us, I was surprised somewhat to seem him scratched. Yeah it’s a numbers game and everyone needs to get in there in order to stay sharp, but i just love the game he brings.
Habs rule, leafs drool.
55 minute snoozefest and then kerpowie! Thanks to Carey for keeping it close. Who would have thought that Byron would have more goals than Gallagher and Plekanec combined, at this point of the season? Go figure!
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Yes MaxPac has been impressive. I for one was wrong about him. Hard to replace those goals but man there are nights where I really wish Gallagher’s work ethic would rub off on him. He was good tonight and showed some heart
Just to point out what was said earlier, Max scored the second goal, apparently Chucky never touched it so another game winning goal for the Captain. Max also has 33 goals, second in the league, only one behind Sid. Not bad for someone that many on HIO claim is a floater. I wish we had four more “floaters” like Max.
Sure looked like AG got his stick on it to me. Is that official?
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
I missed the game and only got to see the 2 minute highlight reels. It was great to see Steve Ott mocking Zach Kassian and the entire Oilers bench. We will not be bullied anymore. With Big Mac, Ott, Shaw, King, Weber, Martinsen…we’re finally a team you won’t indimidate by bullying. It’s only one aspect of the gane, an intangible, but it’s important at this point and in the playoffs. Happy to see it!
Habs are playing .727 hockey since CJ
Is it good?
Habs are unbeaten in the new clean-shaven Radulov era
This is a different team under Claude Julien. They look more focused, more energetic, more determined. We really needed a coaching change didn’t we?
Julien is not afraid to make adjustments during the game. This is a big improvement over MT
Really? Seems to me I remember MT making way too many line adjustments every damn game. Some nights he’d be splitting the top pairings on offence up after one shift, maybe on a hunch I dunno, and his endless line shuffling didn’t allow any chemistry to develop. I’m so glad Therrien is gone.
Habs rule, leafs drool.
Nice to see the structure and system maintained for 60 minutes. Even with some line tinkering they all rolled out and kept up speed and pressure. Confidence, even when behind half way through the third. And with Edmonton’s speed and skill they never really had sustained pressure. Speaks well of team discipline and positional responsibility.
The defenders used the boards well and the forwards were quick on the counterattack. Byron is the unsung gem on this team. He usually makes things happen when in the offensively zone. Not only with speed, but with clever short passes and smart work near the net. Lots of his points have come from in close as well as from breakaways and outnumbered rushes. Two successive seasons of good play, and a definite bargain at his million bucks.
Boring game but a good road win. Price kept us in it & Gallagher was a stud tonight despite no love from the Refs.
DesPite my preceding comment, the way the league is now with so few goals, it is possible for them to beat any team in the league in a 7. game series. Even Washington. I think MB is right. Ride Price and anything can happen (recall Halak and the Habs winning 2 playoff rounds when they had no business doing so)
Bryon is this year’s unsung hero. There’s always one of those each season. Last year it was Weisse. The season before Prust.
I did not even notic e Pleks absence. Perhaps sub out Mitchell for Pleks on 4th line when he is ready.
Plekanec’s absense does hurt the lineup. Not that he brings offense, but it throws the other lines out of whack.
Kinda like having Desharnais all those years. He was taking ice away from Eller and Galchenyuk (especially Galchenyuk).
But that’s just me 😎
Plex would make a great croupier in Vegas
I can’t imagine who the Knights will pick, but with Kelly McCrimmon in the front office I don’t think Pleks is high on his list…..Radulov however? (6 years 7 million in Vegas. That would really suck for us)
Emelin is playing his way to staying. That’s probably his plan…..well that and to get Therrien fired. 😆
Poor Emmy didn’t get the memo! 🙂
Withoit Price, this team would be in a lottery position. I wish I was being sarcastic. Gallagher completely and single-handedly changed the momentum of the game. Lots of loving for him on Oilers radio post game show earlier
Wow, rainbows and lollipops here – let’s be honest, this was as lucky a win as you will see. They played well and kept the chances to a minimum but so did the oil, only a drunk delusional fan could think that this is a team on a roll.
This is the lemaire wild and that’s not a compliment. Ugh.
Solid win, 6 of 8 possible points on this road trip. Big week coming up, Chicago and then the Senators twice.
Solid game by all D pairings, Oilers offense was non-existent all night and whatever flared up, Price put out quickly.
Quick Stats for D pairings
Weber-Markov 1GF,1GA, 13SF, 8SA
Petry-Emelin 0GF,1GA, 18SF, 8SA
Benn-Beau 1GF,0GA, 4SF, 3SA
5 on 5 Habs outshot Oilers 39-19
Loving what I’m seeing out of Jordie Benn, solidified the 3rd pairing and has been excellent on the PK.
Yes Benn really compliments Nate well also.
Very good road trip.
absolutely!!
saw a lot of expert commentary about why they would get any D for Dallas but hey if Bergevin listened to the expert’s the Habs would have Lucas Lessio on the 3rd line 🙂
Pretty decent road trip after all.
The Habs kept up the pressure until finally Gallagher, Danault and Byron found a way. The goal a minute later was lucky, but it reminds me of what most successful people say on the subject: “The harder I work, the better my luck.” The Habs simply out hustled, outworked and wanted, no, needed this game more.
Great bounce back from a totally crap night against Calgary.
Price was 1 shot away from being perfect.
Nice to have King-Ott-McCarron out there for the last 40 seconds. No goonery from the Oil where there would have been goonery in the past.
Gritty, hard fought win for the good guys. Gallagher simply would not be denied tonight. He carried the Habs against a very good Oiler team. Hopefully the old Gallagher is back in time for the playoffs — we need his infectious energy to have any hope of winning a playoff series. Oh, and hail the other pipsqueak Lord Byron. Overall, a good, tight, tactical playoff style game.
Oilers have not been in the playoffs since 2006.
They are second only to the Toronto Maple Leafs, when it comes to this type of on-ice success.
And that, apparently, is how you build a champion…
They could be on their way in the 5 or so. McDavid is championship material and I would feel fairly confident betting that he will win one while he is still in his prime. I actually like that Edmonton team and where they’re going. It’s been a long time in the tundra for the organization.
Solid third period, especially after the lines switched up. But prior to that they were losing 0-1 and not looking good doing it IMO. Glad to see the late push, which showed some stones, but let’s not forget that a weird deflection and couple empties are the ultimate measure of this game.
Bwoar – I haven’t even been on here that often this year, so I don’t know the exact context, but you are on a real beeawcth recently eh? Not that I disagree with you. Although Shaw did in fact take a borderline dumb penalty on a PP, did he not? And the PK drop at the end is clearly a poop wand…
Habnormal agreed. Danault needs to be off first like. Give Galchenyuk, Pacioretty and Radulov a chance to gel.
I agree.
Lol at Boones comment on Davey.
Goofy Oiler blog (I have never read it before until today because HIO is having a slow night) saying Nurse won the fight. I disagree.
How about that #74 fella?
On the road, baby!
Out west, no less.
My brother, an Oiler fan said it best. The Canadiens out coached the Oilers. That Danault Byron Gallagher line needs to remain intact. Exciting and outstanding. Gallagher fully deserved the first star and Price was brilliant.
So…don’t look now but the Rangers are only 5 points behind the Capitals…can you guys imagine the Capitals falling to the wild card?
Sitting out here (West) I’ve been watching the Fall of Oil, hoping the Blues and Kings get in and Flamers and Oil get knocked out. Flames are playing real hockey, Oil, not so much.
The two teams that made the big trades to “load up” have both gone on losing streaks.
Anaheim just scored…
1st place complacency 😆 It happens all the time.
I’ll be shocked if the Pens don’t go all the way, and I have no clue about the West, but Calgary is fluking some nice bottom feeder wins to give their fans hope 😆
Carey Carey Carey
I think my favourite part of the game was the first goal against. Tic tic tic, and boom, the Halak fans come out. Did they comment on Emelin’s pinch and lost battle with Emelin (Edit, Emelin? LOL)? Did they comment on how Petry didn’t take one or (edit) the other? Nope. That goal was all Price according to the same poor souls who come out after every goal against……then they disappear 😆
Every player knows on a broken 2 on 1, the last man either has to force the puck, or take the other man. Petry decided to play the pass (do nothing). What does that do to a goalie? No need for google Halak fans, I’ll let you know 😆 By not doing one or the other Price not only had to play the shooter, but he also has to second guess if Lucic is going to pass across to a wide open player. So yes, that goal on Price was weak (we all hate those goals where you lose the mental game, it’s a hockey thing), but he was doing more on that play than anyone else on the ice.
Now, I’m not saying had Petry taken the other player or forced Lucic to make a play would have stopped the goal, but you have to do something, backing in on goal does nothing, but that’s just me. Other coaches may like that play. I don’t. Petry and Emelin spent the evening giving the Oilers ice….time and space, that’s a bad thing. Over nine million in defense right there, but yeah, let’s trade Carey Price for offense 😆 😆 😆
Besides that, it was a typical Marc Bergevin, Carey Price road game……I hate those, until they win of course. Julien play of the night, up 4-1, with seconds left and in gives the 4th dingers some ice time. I love that, keeps our stars on the bench.
What a great way to start the week, Julien on the bench, Price with a GREAT game, four goals, and shutting down McDavid. Edmonton Oilers, Bah, I got socks with more talent…..cheaper too. 😎
OT: Why on earth did Mitchel not pass that puck back to Price for an empty net attempt, I gotta say, I think Mitchell is trying to get Price fired. 😳
OT: Our boy Price needs to work on his soccer skills, that Kassian take down was pretty ugly 😆
“He went down faster than a frat house kegger.”- P. McGuire
The 2nd goal was actually a minute and nine seconds later… And it was evnyually given to Pacioretty !!
HabsFanInParis !!!!
First?
Good hustle Chuck.
CHeers bud, nice win for the boys.