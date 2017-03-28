About last night … Canadiens beat Dallas 4-1

Benn vs. Benn.

Lehkonen vs. Lehtonen.

Petry vs. Pateryn.

What is this?

The National Hillbilly League?

OK, we’ve had our laugh. And why not yuck it up?

The Canadiens, in their 4-1 win over Dallas, looked like they’re ready for the postseason.

Carey Price was customarily brilliant. The Canadiens’ 36-28 shot advantage is misleading because Dallas had some Grade A looks at Price … and he stopped them all, save for that fluke Curtis McKenzie goal in the early minutes.

In 15 games under Claude Julien, Price is 11-4-0.

The All-World goaltender is in the zone. That augurs very well for the playoffs.

And for a change, Price got some run support.

The three top forward lines all made the scoresheet, with goals by top liners Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, Brendan Gallagher (with an assist by fellow Mighty Mite Paul Byron) and Artturi Lehkonen, who is up to 14 on the season.

Ageless Andrei Markov assisted on the Lehkonen goal. It was the 572nd point of Markov’s career, tying him with Guy Lapointe for second place on the team’s all-time list.

And the way he’s playing down the stretch, Markov looks like he could make a run at Larry Robinson’s 883 career points.

OK, we’ve had our second laugh.

But what a career Markov has had in blue-blanc-rouge. When you factor in his succession of D partners and the crapitude of some of the Canadiens teams he’s played on, Markov deserves to have number 79 hoisted to the rafters at the Bell Centre.

“(Markov) has given everything to the team, and he continues to give everything,” Claude Julien said to open his postgame press conference, telecast during L’Antichambre.

The coach was in a jovial mood after the W. When asked to compare the Markov he coached during his first tenure with the Canadiens to the player he’s coaching today, Julien said: “Like me, he had more hair.”

As the playoffs approach and the beards fill out, the Canadiens are looking hairier … and more capable of making some noise in the postseason.

They’re not a lock for the Cup.

As Gaston Therrien pointed out during L’Antichambre, Tomas Plekanec and Alex Galchenyuk continue to struggle.

Plekanec, as usual, missed some glorious chances. But he’s fit in well with Byron and Gallagher, and Pleks brings some defensive responsibility to the line.

Galchenyuk’s scoresheet stats: Two shots, both of which were blocked. And that’s it: No hits, no takeaways, no shot blocks.

Galchenyuk is in a contract year, and he’ll need a spectacular performance in the playoffs to get the $$$ his undeniable talent merits.

In highlighting a succession of Grade A scoring chances by the Stars, the Antichambre guys said it was a good thing Price played instead of the scheduled Al Montoya, who was injured in practice on Monday.

They have a point.

There were too many times when Dallas had the aforementioned excellent chances to score.

Canadiens will have to tighten up their D against visiting Florida on Thursday … and in the five games – four on the road – remaining in the regular season.

But the week is off to a good start.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from slapshot777:

Tonight was a game the Habs needed to assert themselves after beating Ottawa on Saturday. Didn’t look like it early in fact it looked like a Hurricane repeat.

The Habs however regrouped and slowly took over a game they needed and also to start to get some home wins. The number one line got on track tonight with goals by Pacioretty and Radulov which the Habs need going forward.

Gallagher gets a much needed goal and his first game winner since October 24th against the Flyers. Markov , which we knew climbs the ladder in points and ties a Habs great in Lapointe.

Price plays lights out after getting scored on early via a lucky bounce. CJ needs to slowly build this teams confidence going forward in the last six games.

One more win and the Habs clinch a playoff berth. Let’s do it on Thursday versus the Panthers

And from Cal:

Good to see Radulov will that puck into the net. Good for Gallagher; nice snap shot perfectly placed. Good on Pacioretty, squeaking that backhander in. Good on Lehkonen, handling that rolling pass and turning it into a knuckler that Lettemin couldn’t handle. Finally, good on Price. He made a lot of difficult saves because of the brain dead plays in front of him.