About last night … Byron Shootout goal sinks Rangers 3-2

Paul Byron, who was born in Ottawa and played his junior hockey there – kept the surging Senators out of first place.

The not-so-surging Canadiens maintained their tenuous hold on the top spot in the Atlantic Division by playing a generally sound game at Madison Square Garden, where Byron’s Shootout goal on Henrik Lundqvist secured a 3-2 win.

Byron wasn’t the hero of the game.

That honour belongs, once again, to Carey Price. The Canadiens goaltender has recaptured his early-season form … and Price’s return to excellence has come at a crucial time.

That save in OT on J.T. Miller?

Otherworldly … and further proof that Price is enjoying life under Claude Julien.

That’s probably not fair to Michel Therrien. Price’s recent unPriceian play was possibly a result of fatigue. Coming off a serious injury, Price has played a lot of hockey this season, beginning with the World Cup. The goaltender seems to have benefited from the Canadiens’ five-day break.

And Price’s return to form has come at an absolutely crucial time.

Ottawa won in New Jersey Tuesday night. The Senators are two points behind the Canadiens, with two games in hand.

A Canadiens loss would have dropped them out of first place for the first time this season.

“I liked our work ethic,” Julien said in his postgame scrum, telecast during L’Antichambre. “We started well. It wasn’t a perfect game, but when you win in New York against a hot team … It’s a good win.”

“We were desperate for sure,” Price said, “and we have to play that way for the rest of the season.”

It was a desperate and very good win, thanks to Price, Byron and some solid hockey from unexpected sources.

The line of Tomas Plekanec between Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen was the Canadiens’ best.

Phillip Danault solidified his position as the team’s top-line centre – a tribute to Danault’s energy and work ethic, but also a reflection of Alex Galchneyuk’s ongoing struggles.

Galchenyuk had one shot on goal and lost five of eight faceoffs. His 15:58 of ice time trailed Danault (19:45) and Plekanec (18:20).

Julien seems to be running a meritocracy in which ice time is earned. The new coach has revived Plekanec and Shaw, but the Julien effect has yet to elevate the games of Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher.

On the back end, Shea Weber – with a goal and an assist – played his best game in about a month.

Andrei Markov was also really good.

Weber’s D partner, Alexei Emelin, continues to impersonate a top-pairing defenceman.

Playing with Markov continues to elevate Jeff Petry’s game … although he was brutal on the Rick Nash goal that made it 2-2.

And the third pairing – Nathan Beaulieu and Greg Pateryn, the latter allegedly being showcased for an imminent trade – had a good night against a fast, offensively gifted team.

The win was Price’s 258th, tying him with Ken Dryden for third on the Canadiens’ all-time list. Patrick Roy’s 289 is within reach next season, and then it’s on to Jacques Plante’s 314.

For now, it’s on to the Bell Centre, where the Islanders are Thursday night visitors.