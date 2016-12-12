About last night … Bruins edge Canadiens 2-1 in OT

Can’t win ALL the home games.
At least the Canadiens were spared the ignominy of being shut out on home ice … which loomed as a distinct possibility until Paul Byron scored late in the third period.
OT is a crapshoot.
By the time Ryan Spooner beat Carey Price to win the game, each team had solid chances in the 3-on-3.
And Alexander Radulov and Andrei Markov had been on the ice perhaps too long.
It was – the low score notwithstanding – an entertaining game that featured flashes of the unpleasantness that was frequent during CH-Bs encounters of yesteryear.
I don’t think Brendan Gallagher vs. Torrey Krug matches the fistic fireworks of Pierre Bouchard-Stan Jonathan or countless other eruptions of hostility between these teams.
Props to Gallagher for attempting to avenge Krug’s borderline dirty hit on Andrew Shaw.
In the bad old days, that would have been the opener of a fight card that lasted till the final siren.
But in today’s relatively goon-free NHL, the fight was an isolated incident.
Like a Gallagher goal.
The number that jumps off the stat sheet is blocked shots. No fewer than 13 Bruins got themselves in front of 26 shots. Comparable stat for the Canadiens: Seven players blocked eight shots.
Maybe that’s an indicator of puck possession favouring the home team.
Or, just as plausibly, the Bruins threw themselves in front of shots that were entirely predictable.
Whatever, 26 blocks supplementing Tuukka Rask’s 30 saves is an impressive tribute t a team that plays dedicated and fearless D.
Not that Task and his teammates were severely tested.
I thought the Canadiens top line – Tomas Plekanec between Max Pacioretty and Andrew Radulov – was out of sync incapable of generating the sustained pressure we saw in that annihilation of Colorado.
The Bruins are not the Avalanche.
And Rask is neither Calvin Pickard nor Semyon Varlamov.
On a night when they weren’t at their best, the Canadiens salvaged a loser’s point to sneak past Pittsburgh into first place in the Eastern Conference … and overall.
The Canadiens’ home record slipped to 14-1-2 … also the best in the league.
The team is idle for three days while preparing for a challenging back-to-back: San Jose at the Bell Centre Friday night, then at Washington on Saturday.
I doubt we’ll see any radical lineup changes coming off this loss.
The power play, however, needs work.
A lot of work.
The PP was putrid against the league’s third-best penalty-killers. There was no net presence, and what few shots the Canadiens managed with the man advantage were from angles and distances that didn’t trouble Rask unduly.
Heading into the game, Rask was 5-15-3 lifetime against the CH … and two of the Ws were against Mike Condon last season.
This one was against Price, who was riding a nine-game winning streak against Boston. His last loss, also 2-1, was on Feb. 6, 2013.
The teams meet again Feb. 12 in Boston.
• • •
Comment on the Liveblog from habcertain:
Boonie’s reverse jinx worked again tonight, this was a rivalry game, fast paced, a lot of physical action, great goaltending.
I think this has been the most entertaining game I’ve watched this season, too bad we were on the wrong end, but everyone came to play. We continue to benefit from some outstanding 3rd/4th line compete, no one can complain about MB’s decisions with these guys.
I hope we can find some big money for Rads, thought he was outstanding tonight, he just has a knack of bringing others up to his level. We cannot let this guy get away, Jan.1 is coming soon, I would cut the deal, it can only get more expensive and we a few other signings on deck. I think he is the team MVP so far, let the Price debate begin.
And from Cal:
So, like, why was Old Man Markov out there in OT, and why did he take it OUT of the Bruins zone?
Well, they recovered a point out of this slug fest, which was a pretty decent game. It’s tough to score when the goalie actually stops pucks, and Rask did a good job tonight. Price was human. He should have had that 1st one.
Is it me or is Weber really struggling to make passes out there?
5 points out of 6 at home thus far and no game until Friday.
Then, it’s San Jose and those beards from the West and Saturday it’s Washington. This could be a rough end to the week.
March 15, 2017
Blah, blah, two points, blah, Price outstanding.
And the Power Play needs work!
Altho I was happy with how Habs played, so deserving 1 pt at the least….they still kind of deserved to lose because:
Rask outplayed Price (made a few more key saves)
Bos won the special teams (their PK awesome)
In a tight game, the winner of those 2 things typically get the win
So assuming he now gets a chance (esp. with Sharks/Caps this weekend), how do you slot in McCarron?
I think Andrighetto and Flynn ought to stay in but I’m not sure that adding him to that line is really the right answer… would people really want to see this:
Max-Plekanec-Radulov
Lehkonen-Danault-Shaw
Byron-Mitchell-Gallagher
Flynn-McCarron-Andrighetto
It just seems random. How about:
Max-Plekanec-Radulov
Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher
Byron-Shaw-McCarron
Flynn-Mitchell-Andrighetto
don’t think McC will play center when he gets in. Especially since all 4 of our C have done real well since chuck/DD went down.
He will take whoever’s spot he is replacing….so prob 4th line
Bergie & Therrien have a six-man cap on offensive contributors, and now that Byron is contributing offensively there’s no room for another.
… Koivu to Zednik to Kovalev …
Really good hockey game. Felt like a playoff preview. The B’s played the proverbial textbook road game – and Rask, for once, wasn’t psyched out by the Price/Habs mystique.
How big did the Habs’ first-period misses loom, later on – especially Nate’s? Yikes!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
New thread.
PK wishes us a Merry Christmas.
Weber 7 games without a point? Don’t worry Stu’s on it. The controversy continues. P.K. was tuned in by a 19 year old rookie…does that work against him?
Price is a bum. Halak > Price
Rask won the game for them last night but overall as a team we were better. The longer the game went on, the more out of gas we looked, which was ok too, as it was our sixth game in 12 days. I think the priority for the team is to ensure a playoff spot, where upon players will be rested. The only part of the game I did not like, were caused by Miller and Krug, whose hit was head hunting. Miller’s leg on Lehkonen was sneakier, but was very dangerous. We are winning so players are doing their jobs, along with the coaching staff.
I can see Gallagher being traded in a package.
Find a player with more finish and is bigger and less likely to get abused like Gally does…who knows PK was traded.
I always thought of Gallagher as a second line winger, at best. He is signed to a nice contract and will get his 20 goals a season. He wears his heart on his sleeve and works hard.
It is always possible that he gets traded but I would like to see him with the Habs.
in all thy sons command
All true but stuff happens.
Packages really don’t happen anymore. But even then, you’d think the Habs would have learned their lessons from long ago about not trading grit. They traded Darcy Tucker (with Richer and Wilkie) for Patrick Poulin, Igor Ulanov and Mick Vukota. They trade Arron Asham (and a pick) for 43 games worth of Mariusz Czerkawski. Asham went on for 11 more NHL seasons.
Possibly.
But it would be easier to fit Desharnais in a trade package.
He’s two inches shorter.
Lol..short guys are killing this team..
Maybe it was the beers that I had last night but I thought that it was a great game. I enjoyed the back and forth, the big hits and the play of both goalies.
in all thy sons command
Beers can’t hurt but I was strangely sober and thought it was a real good game. We should have won of course but the Bruins played hard.
It was a most excellent hockey game last night.
Maybe it’s the beers I’m having this very moment (6 reg + 1 tall…and counting) but I think gloating your team win on the losing team site is a little un-sportsman excessive. A la Massachusett style fan.
Ya know?
lol. Have some beers for me.
in all thy sons command
I’m prepping for my day off tomorrow, if that makes any sense.
Team played hard, competed in most every aspect of the game. Last night to me is the exposure we will see over the next while from good teams. We simply lack offensive ability at the center ice position.
Teams can focus on Radu/Max and Gallagher also. Shut those forwards down and make the Habs get goals from the depth players.
Hopefully we win more than we lose until Chucky returns, his absence was duly noted last night.
Price save percentage:
October: .954
November: . 944
December: .913
Normal market correction? Too-small sample size? Panic beard stubble beginning to show?
Certainly good pot stirring fodder for those who need to cook. I’m sure he is now in a downward spiral….
Did I mention strength of beard is seven games without a point?
I prefer “Face of Bear”.
Oh my..life is over.
The spiral is starting.
I don’t think he’s completing as many passes either.
Doodley-doodley do-do-do …
As God is my witness,there’s something not right about Price these days.I’m sure he is battling another knee issue.His body movements aren’t as fluid and seem labored at times and he isn’t as quick getting across the crease.He just seems like he’s a bit off and pucks are getting by him that he would normally stop.I think that’s another reason why he went postal on Palmieri the other night.
Maybe it’s paranoia, but it does seem like he’s often doing extra flexing/stretches during stoppages in play.
Perhaps the stiffness, etc., is something he’ll have to deal with for the rest of his career.
Yes and he isn’t as quick getting across the crease.That’s usually one of his strengths.He just seems strained at times.That pile of cow dung Kreider probably did permanent damage.
Perhaps he is bored as he is not getting alot of action lately.
Yawn.
As God is my witness I thought turkeys could fly.
The whiners are out. lol
Was a good game could have gone either way.
This is where another stud dman or forward with finish could come in handy against a lower team like the Bruins.
More importantly.
Big week with Anaheim on Friday night and in Washington Saturday night.
Never mind this link, It was supposed to be Garbage playing “I’m only happy when it rains”
lmao..gotta love Habs fans.
Man Mountain has now gone seven games without a point.
His career-long pointless skid is nine (twice).
My first marriage “pointless” skid would put his career-long skid to shame.
Not even a random second assist?
If by random second assist you mean cheating why yes. I had plenty of assists. I went to the old standard strip club and voila, my life in the assist fast lane was complete. Le Harem on Gouin BLVD never left my upbringing.
This has degenerated quickly.
Oh paleeeeeeeeeeeeze RN, spare me the false indignation that basically veils one of two things;
1) envy
2)The “your momma joke” on my last reply to you was out of line.
I have had many pointless skids. I think he’s banged up. That time of the season. Heal up over Christmas, spend some time with Mountain Mama and bada bing bada boom, back to normal.
Interesting look at the World Jrs.. Team Canada has now opened a goaltending battle and Michael McNiven is a one of the Habs’ prospects who got lucky getting in the selection camp. I hope he gets that either 1st or 2nd spot.
Our team sure knows how to look for goalie talent.
I watched McNiven steal a game last week, he was outstanding. I hope he wins a spot and gets a shot at playing a few games.
5 QUESTIONS:
1. What’s wrong with Gallagher (if anything)?
2. Is Montoya playing enough?
3. Does Therrien know how to win at 3-on-3?
4. Can Radulov keep this pace and energy through the year?
5. Was Shaw concussed last night?
SD
————————————-
When you’re in a foxhole, your head is naturally in the sand.
1. He’s playing the same way, but pucks aren’t going in. He’s having an off season where the breaks don’t go his way.
2. Yup.
3. Nope.
4. If his time is kept to around 15 minutes, I think he can.
5. It looked like it, but I’m not Dr. Recchi.
1. He’s not going in front of the net.
2. No.
3. His philosophy with 3-on-3 is the same as the regulation game/5-on-5.
4. I think so.
5. He is. Shaw’s an athlete so he knows how to brush it off and ask the team to let him play.
1. He’s not basing his game on 100% net presence & I think he misses being on the top line, too.
2. Absolutely. I bet he plays the Sharks & Carey goes Saturday as usual.
3. He leaves it up to the players, looks to me.
4. Seems like it, top players should have no trouble bringing it for 17 mins. a night.
5. No doubt, but he plays old school rules.
I resemble that remark. Though I never have used frozen cows as hockey nets.
You have to see the documentary. Way cool. How the horses got frozen in that Winnipeg river boggles the mind but, when you take a step back, so uniquely Canadian it makes one proud.
Cheers Horseman!
I’ll check that out during the holidays, thanks!
1. What’s wrong with Gallagher (if anything)?
Slumping… work smarter, not harder.
2. Is Montoya playing enough?
Yep. Thus the role of a back-up.
3. Does Therrien know how to win at 3-on-3?
Yep.
4. Can Radulov keep this pace and energy through the year?
Nope. I think he’ll hit a wall in Jan/Feb and slow down.
5. Was Shaw concussed last night?
I don’t know. He took a hard shot to the mush, but he didn’t respond to a single one of baseline test questions, so I can’t diagnose with confidence. His eyes DID NOT dilate when I shone a light at them, so that’s not good.
1. Nothing a couple of cheesy goals won’t help. Shooting percentage is the lowest of his career. It will even out.
2. Yes.
3. Not without DD.
4. Sure.
5. Unless his face is made of granite, yes.
Nothing…but needs to eat more pasta.
Yes….
Yes..
Yes..
No…just pissed.
Entertaining game. Can’t win ’em all. The hit on Shaw was a head shot. Nothing borderline about it. Weber seems to have partially disappeared. He’s not shooting. Is he playing with a broken foot too?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain
Shaw: He took a head shot but he also leaned into the puck, head-down, at the last second. In the good old days, you were asking for that shot. I’d expect our players to deliver those where they can get way with ’em. Nice to see #11 stand up for him.
Weber: I think Eastern teams have adjusted to him as well & blocking his shots. The Habs PP, as it’s been forever, is “pray our star D can get a keep a huge clapper off” and you can see he’s hesitant to do that when there’s no one in front – yet the traffic has stymied him as well lately. It’ll come back around if the Habs ever get a cycle going on the man advantage.
Also, get more guys to the net and he’ll shoot more often.
The problem with Gallagher is he doesn’t want to be in front on the net anymore, for obvious reasons, but does not have the skill, or size, to be a second line winger.
Hey wait a minute. I thought the PP was awful because Therrien was such a goof, and Muller was the saviour, a great hockey mind?
A look at the standings:
29 games in an the Habs remain 1st overall in the NHL with 42 points.
Don’t look now, but Pittsburgh is on their heels with 41 points in 29 games and the Rangers have 41 in 30 games. Chicago is next with with 40 in 30. Rounding out the top 5 is Philly with 39 in 31 games (after their so-so start, they’ve gone 9-1 the last 10).
Enjoy it while it lasts. I don’t think 1st through 5th is sustainable for this team, especially with Galchenyuk out.
On the defensive side, thanks to Carey’s incredible numbers, the Habs have allowed a low 64 after 29 games, even with that Columbus massacre. However, the team that is the best right now at keeping the puck out is the Wild. 56 against in 27 games means they have a good chance of being the #1 stingiest team all season. Washington is in the mix with 59 allowed after 27.
Sad sack Buffalo has only 56 goals for in 27 games. Winnipeg, Dallas and Philly are in it for the most goals allowed.
The one anomaly in this is Philly, with 101 for and 94 against.
Apparently here in the States the close button is disabled on elevators. Thought you might want to add that to your incredible list of knowledge.
Sometimes, the obvious has to be put out there.
To quote the great Python; Say no more, say no more. Nudge nudge, wink wink.
So to summarize. The other teams in the top 5 will continue to be good. The habs will be worse so they will fall out of the top 5. Because….you think so?
Apart from the 2 game, 15 goal outburst, the Habs offense has been falling down to earth with a thud. This team doesn’t have enough offense and the talent to be top 5.
I agree with the comments that Price has not been quite at his best the last few weeks. I would date it from the game we lost in OT to the Panthers. There have been a couple of games since then when he was noticeably below par — the Ottawa game and the game against the Kings, in both of which he gave up four goals. In the other games, he’s been near his best, but still not quite there. When he’s absolutely on top of his game, he’s all but unbeatable. There have been nights when he would have made the save on the OT goal.
As Jack Todd argued yesterday, the Habs have to do everything in their power to make sure Price is at the top of his game when the playoffs come round. I don’t think he ever has been. He’s been good and had some great games, but there’s another level. We have to make sure he finds it.
And Al Montoya needs to play more and get some wins. Other than the Columbus game, he’s been good enough, but somehow he hasn’t won since early in the season. It’ll start getting to him if it continues.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I guess keeping Condon would have been a lot better. Hindsight.
I have also noticed that Price has been doing stretches on the ice during stoppages in play. I wonder if his knee (leg) is tightening up.
His style of dropping onto his knees is very hard on the joints. He does that one knee slide, from post to post a lot. I hope it isn’t bothering him.
Habfan17
Just saw this. Made a similar comment above.
Are we just paranoid?
2014-2015 Season Stats Carey Price After 21 Games (you know that season he won League MVP, Vezina etc..)
GA – 49
GAA -2.33
Sv % .919
SO – 2
Wins – 14
2016-2017 Season States Carey Price After 21 games
GA – 38
GAA – 1.80
Sv % .940
SO – 2
Wins – 16
Anyone else think Price isn’t “Price” ??
So when the Habs block 30+ shots, it’s definitely a sign that the other team was throwing it around like the Harlem Globetrotters but when an opponent blocks 30+ shots, it’s a sign that the Habs’ shots were entirely too predictable.
mkay…..
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Drugs are bad, mkayyyy…
Markov was the only Habs to fake a shot and then find a shooting lane. Everyone else had the “I’ll put it through them” attitude, which, invariably, got blocked. A few more smarts would not have been out of place. A lot of the shooters had the time and space to pump fake to make room, but didn’t.
Maybe Gallagher’s issue has something to do with (dare I say it) his coach?
He played a minute less than Shaw last night even though Shaw missed a bunch of time.
That’s laughable. He should be playing upwards of 20 minutes a night, not 15. Just a thought
Didn’t see last night’s game but I still think that Gallagher is trying to handle the puck too much. That isn’t his game. Neither is trying to score like Lafleur with a slapper down the wing.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Gally also missed a chunk of time due to his 5minute major
The problem with our PP is that our PK is very passive. If the PK in practice allows easy entry and plays a simple box, then how are the PP guys going to learn how to play against teams that line up on the blue line and attack the guy with the puck?
Boston has a very good PK. Their best players play on it, and PPs have to respect the danger posed by Marchand, Bergeron or Czarnik. They pressure well, are very well coached. Julien may be the premiere Xs and Os guy in the league.
Free Front.
I was thinking along the same lines.
I saw most of the games, but in a didtracted environment. Price was fine, but perhaps not his best. 82 games, folks (+).
Gally and Plek took a little step back again, unfocused play; but Gally is due, you can sense it.
Bruins an overall good team that played a very effective, fast road game.
We’ll get ’em next time.
Free Front.
And I was thinking the same thing about price after he let in the gwg.. He’s been letting some soft ones in as of late … The rask goal was a mere broken play that bounced all over the place ..
One goal in regulation time on a wicked shot. When you let in one goal, you should win.
it was an entertaining game though, even with the low score. Fast hockey, but the Bruins D strategy prevailed over the Habs offensive plan. I would have liked 9 more Habs goals, but such is life.
Best hockey game in seen awhile ! Haven’t seen habs play like that including playoffs … Weber,,, yes , was impressing me in the beginning but trading for pk of the weber now yeasshhh.. I think I’m off the weber wagon for now and sliding back on the I can’t believe the habs traded pk wagon.. I need to see the 7.9 mill .. What I’m seeing now is what we pay a 4.2 mill Russian is doing for 2 more years .. And I gotta say the Russian is really impressing me.. He’s Been giving clean highlight hits quite a bit .. The Marchand was a beaut .. Master at the hip check .. Or how the rest of the league would call it ” clipping ” ????
So did Habs believe themselves that they were any good after trouncing Colorado 10-1? Cause they sure looked like they thought they didn’t need to skate much tonight. Pacioretty probably concluded that he’s achieve this season’s production and can go back to floating and doing nothing.
Even Radulov’s individual efforts were pretty frustrating to watch, mostly because both of his linemates were in some sort of la-la-land but not at the game.
Crappy game. Vintage Therrien BS team that just didn’t bring it.
Of course, you can’t win them all… especially you don’t deserve to win them when playing like crap like that.
With you 100%, Timo. I didn’t see one tape-to-tape pass all night. Habs were out of sync, which might be a testament to Julien’s prep, or might be that the Habs had spend Sunday watching their own highlight reel from the night before.
I don’t think 6 million will cut it for Radulov. I mean he makes 5.75 now(or something close) and that was a 1 year show-me-you-have- matured-and-are-no-longer-an-idiot contract. Since he has done that and proven he has top-line NHL skill, he will be looking for more than 6. I mean Pleks makes 6, RNH makes 6 and so on. It’s ridiculous (because all pro salaries are) but I think he can demand 7.5 for 5 or 6 years.
The hard part with Radulov will be term. I suspect the Habs would be OK breaking the bank for 3 years, but a 5-6 year contract for a 31-year-old is a big undertaking. Kris Russell found out the hard way what happens when your agent gets a little full of himself on July 1.
Gallagher is very frustrating to watch right now. How many shots are blocked or miss the net, coming down the wing? Hands of stone and seems clueless in the offensive zone. I know he works as hard as he can, but man, can he stop getting his mid range shots blocked every single time? Also Pleks, must have the weakest shot on the team. hesitates on every shot and it’s going 20mph
So what’s the price for Rads? $6million per for 6 years? That may have worked a couple months ago
6 million sounds right. Hopefully more like 4 years will be accepted
I haven’t watched too many OT periods, but there’s something weird about 3 on 3… Like come on, it looks cheesy, and doesn’t feel like hockey. More like guys playing scrimmage at the neighborhood rink.. Well I guess that’s Gary’s NHL for ya
Americans love it, though, and it is better than penalty shots, which were a horrible way to decide games with playoff implications.
But, yeah, 3-on-3 is hard to watch if you love hockey. I had a friend say “imagine if MLB said they would play extra innings with only two outfielders and no shortstop.”
Weber is not at his best. Slightly slower reaction time, some more minor misjudgmens positionally, timing off a tad passing and shooting. Nothing dramatic or bad, just not as sharp as he has been. It’s a long season and every player has spells of reduced efficiency. Including Price. The three day break should help.
Byron gives the team amazing bang for the buck. He’s changed games and generated excitement and momentum to some degree almost every night.
Solid entertainment tonight. At home I think they can trouble the Sharks. Three points in the next two games are a realistic expectation.
Somethings amiss with Weber also, I remember briefly watching a report on his mom succumbing to cancer. I can’t remember the timeline, but I suspect based on that report his play has been dedicated to his moms health for a long time.
Perhaps that passion or drive is gone, or maybe not gone, but flattened.
It seems hes dealing with something. I hope he gets the support he needs if so.
More likely a bruised foot or something. Weber is a workhorse, not a show pony. He’ll do what he has to in order to get wins.
The problem is that this is who Weber is.
This is who he was in Nashville the last year or so.
He was playing at his best in a long time to start the year and has regressed to his normal output.
This is who he is. This is who we paid for.
This…Is still really good.
I think he is playing hurt though
Really, really good.
Didn’t he go the the dressing room not too long ago after a hard hit?
Perhaps like Pacioretty he’s got a broken flu. Perhaps he’s just not as good as Bergevin would like us to believe.
Not sure why MT insists on pairing him with Emelin. Every other partner Weber has had in his career has been a mobile defenceman, capable of springing the breakout. Weber is a master at lifting guys off the puck, recovering it and making the first pass. From there, he churns his legs and begins the long trip up the ice. His first 2-3 steps aren’t that quick (he’s 235 pounds!) but once he gets up to speed, he is still fast.
too high, too far, too soon…
You saw the whole of the moon…
No complaints ….. that was an entertaining playoff battle. I like the character of les boys as they emptied the tank and tried to win it in ot for the fans….Seek and destroy ….speed kills. No one can complain about that game…. ot is a crap shoot for sure.
There have been a number of surprising goals on Price lately: goals that maybe wouldn’t be surprising on most goalies and goals that aren’t considered weak but still ones that I expect Carey to stop. So I have been surprised a little often in the past maybe 5 or 6 games.
Yes,Price has looked a bit dopey and unengaged lately.He should’ve had that first goal.He’s been giving up a few weak ones.
No one noticed, but that first goal was a deflection off the defenceman whom I can’t identify at the moment, who was sprawled out trying to block the pass. Not on Price whatsoever in my opinion.
The defenceman sliding across was Bealieu and the puck didn’t touch him. I watched it about 5 times and there was no deflection.
Carey just got beat by a pretty decent snipe, it happens…
I wonder if he’s not better when the team is being outplayed and gives up a lot of shots?
WTF?!!. People, Price has a 1.80 GAA (4th in the NHL) and a .940 save percentage (4th in the NHL). And 16 wins is tops in the league.
Who would you rather have in there, Dubnyk?
I don’t think you are getting what I am saying, but it’s early morning after all. I am not criticizing him; I am just saying that some of the recent goals look like they come from plays that I would normally expect him to save. It was an observation, possibly wrong, not a criticism. I did not suggest putting him out with the trash. 🙂
It was Max’s “dopey and unengaged” comment that woke me from my happy slumber.
Have teams figured out, as they did last year with P.K., that the primary purpose of the PP seems to be to load up Weber’s big blast? (someone smartly noted Marchand at one point lost his stick and simply stood by Weber).
Is this, in part, why Weber has no points in seven games?
Or is it just a predictable lull during a long season and everything will be fine?
Weber just isn’t scoring on 20%+ of his shots anymore. A predictable drop-off. So now that it’s back to normal, it sucks.
I could really see it this game. They had a man go right to Weber.
This is worse without Chucky as we don’t have the great one-timer on the other side so teams probably think they can cheat more.
1) every tean we play is very aggressive on their PK. Habs are not decisive enough with their pucj movement.
2) while it is hard to criticize Radulov for anything, he needs to be more selfish. He sometimes forces passes when he is a great shooting position. Tonight in OT is just one example.
Oh well, I was getting bored with the monotony of beating Boston, anyway. This will put more spark into the February game.
The game was lost with our atrocious PP.
5 on 5 we played decent enough to win. Rask made some big saves.
Webs is playing simple hockey, smart hockey, little passes out the zone – but not contributing much else. Certainly not on offense. Been that way for a few weeks.
Could it be? 1st?
EDIT: Naaaaaaah!
Enjoyed the game – not as much as a CH win, of course, but it was spirited and I didn’t see anyone in the nice uniforms back down – not one bit.
Agree with Colby Armstrong’s observation that, to be effective, Emelin has to play the way he does. He also made the point that, when Emelin got knocked out on the Lucic hit a few years ago, the Habs became a much different team.
Emelin isn’t Rhodes Scholar material, but his play is consistent no matter who the opponent is. Not entirely sold on him playing with Weber, altho Beaulieu is the one I would move if we are to lose a D-man.
Must admit I don’t notice him taking as many of the bad penalties that have driven me nuts in the past.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
