About last night … Bruins edge Canadiens 2-1 in OT

Can’t win ALL the home games.

At least the Canadiens were spared the ignominy of being shut out on home ice … which loomed as a distinct possibility until Paul Byron scored late in the third period.

OT is a crapshoot.

By the time Ryan Spooner beat Carey Price to win the game, each team had solid chances in the 3-on-3.

And Alexander Radulov and Andrei Markov had been on the ice perhaps too long.

It was – the low score notwithstanding – an entertaining game that featured flashes of the unpleasantness that was frequent during CH-Bs encounters of yesteryear.

I don’t think Brendan Gallagher vs. Torrey Krug matches the fistic fireworks of Pierre Bouchard-Stan Jonathan or countless other eruptions of hostility between these teams.

Props to Gallagher for attempting to avenge Krug’s borderline dirty hit on Andrew Shaw.

In the bad old days, that would have been the opener of a fight card that lasted till the final siren.

But in today’s relatively goon-free NHL, the fight was an isolated incident.

Like a Gallagher goal.

The number that jumps off the stat sheet is blocked shots. No fewer than 13 Bruins got themselves in front of 26 shots. Comparable stat for the Canadiens: Seven players blocked eight shots.

Maybe that’s an indicator of puck possession favouring the home team.

Or, just as plausibly, the Bruins threw themselves in front of shots that were entirely predictable.

Whatever, 26 blocks supplementing Tuukka Rask’s 30 saves is an impressive tribute t a team that plays dedicated and fearless D.

Not that Task and his teammates were severely tested.

I thought the Canadiens top line – Tomas Plekanec between Max Pacioretty and Andrew Radulov – was out of sync incapable of generating the sustained pressure we saw in that annihilation of Colorado.

The Bruins are not the Avalanche.

And Rask is neither Calvin Pickard nor Semyon Varlamov.

On a night when they weren’t at their best, the Canadiens salvaged a loser’s point to sneak past Pittsburgh into first place in the Eastern Conference … and overall.

The Canadiens’ home record slipped to 14-1-2 … also the best in the league.

The team is idle for three days while preparing for a challenging back-to-back: San Jose at the Bell Centre Friday night, then at Washington on Saturday.

I doubt we’ll see any radical lineup changes coming off this loss.

The power play, however, needs work.

A lot of work.

The PP was putrid against the league’s third-best penalty-killers. There was no net presence, and what few shots the Canadiens managed with the man advantage were from angles and distances that didn’t trouble Rask unduly.

Heading into the game, Rask was 5-15-3 lifetime against the CH … and two of the Ws were against Mike Condon last season.

This one was against Price, who was riding a nine-game winning streak against Boston. His last loss, also 2-1, was on Feb. 6, 2013.

The teams meet again Feb. 12 in Boston.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from habcertain:

Boonie’s reverse jinx worked again tonight, this was a rivalry game, fast paced, a lot of physical action, great goaltending.

I think this has been the most entertaining game I’ve watched this season, too bad we were on the wrong end, but everyone came to play. We continue to benefit from some outstanding 3rd/4th line compete, no one can complain about MB’s decisions with these guys.

I hope we can find some big money for Rads, thought he was outstanding tonight, he just has a knack of bringing others up to his level. We cannot let this guy get away, Jan.1 is coming soon, I would cut the deal, it can only get more expensive and we a few other signings on deck. I think he is the team MVP so far, let the Price debate begin.

And from Cal:

So, like, why was Old Man Markov out there in OT, and why did he take it OUT of the Bruins zone?

Well, they recovered a point out of this slug fest, which was a pretty decent game. It’s tough to score when the goalie actually stops pucks, and Rask did a good job tonight. Price was human. He should have had that 1st one.

Is it me or is Weber really struggling to make passes out there?

5 points out of 6 at home thus far and no game until Friday.

Then, it’s San Jose and those beards from the West and Saturday it’s Washington. This could be a rough end to the week.