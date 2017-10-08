About last night …

It was déjà vu all over again.

Last April 22 at Madison Square Garden, the Canadiens outshot the Rangers 28-23, including an 11-6 advantage in the first period.

Beaten early by Alexei Emelin, of all people, Henrik Lundqvist shut the Canadiens out the rest of the way in a 3-1 win that ended the visiting team’s season.

On the evidence of Sunday night’s game, not much has changed … other than the departure of Emelin.

The Canadiens outshot the home team 12-8 in the first period en route to a 34-25 advantage on the game.

But Lundqvist stopped everything – except for two disallowed goals in the first period.

And the Canadiens’ popgun offence generated nothing in the way of sustained pressure.

Through three games – including an overtime in Buffalo – the Canadiens have scored three goals.

Two have been shorthanded, the other at even-strength.

The Canadiens power play is 0-for-9 on the season. And indicative of the minimal pressure generated in the Rangers zone, the Canadiens had only one man-advantage. Sunday night.

It was, of course, futile.

OK, it’s way too early to panic.

But despite a lineup that included seven players who weren’t dressed for last spring’s elimination game, this team is looking dismayingly like the one the Rangers eliminated.

And maybe … just maybe … worse.

Again, it’s way too early to panic.

Chicago visits the Bell Centre on Tuesday. A strong performance against the Hawks, and happy days are here again … at least for one night.

“We did a lot of good things,” Claude Julien said during his postgame scrum, telecast during L’Antichambre. “We created chances but we have to find a way to finish around the net better than we’ve done since the beginning of the season.

“The chances are there,” Julien added. “It’s the finish that’s missing.”

Julien said his team was better than they had been in Washington Saturday night.

But that’s damning the Canadiens with faint praise.

The game in D.C. was a no-show fiasco – an early version of last season’s 10-0 debacle in Columbus.

The Canadiens came to play at MSG. And if the two early goals had counted … well, we’ll never know.

What we do know is the team that began their season 9-1 a year ago is 1-2 … and lucky to score a Shootout win over the only non-playoff team they’ve faced.

The Tomas Plekanec line has played well through three games.

Jonathan Drouin’s line has looked good on most of its shifts.

But the Phillip Danault-Andrew Shaw-Alex Galchenyuk line is a mess.

And the fourth line, shaken up with the addition of Torrey Mitchell Sunday night, is … a fourth line.

As for the D corps …

The general manager thinks it’s better than last year’s.

On the evidence of three games, Marc Bergevin is seriously delusional.

Happy Thanksgiving.

