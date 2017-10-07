About last night …

Why are the Montreal Canadiens like gun control legislation?

Neither wins in Washington.

OK, before the Commentariat tears me to shreds, THAT WASN’T MEANT TO TRIVIALIZE GUN VIOLENCE!!

I just figured everyone needed a little smile after almost three hours of non-stop frowns.

How about Braden Holtby rocking the Elvis Costello look in the pre-game autograph line?

The Canadiens’ impressive shot total notwithstanding, the Caps’ goaltender could have dressed that way for the game

Claude Julien put it succinctly in his postgame scrum, telecast during L’Antichambre:

“When you’re down three goals after three minutes, it’s tough to come back against a team like that.”

Without naming names, the coach went on to say that half his team didn’t show up against the Capitals.

Julien didn’t name names, and I’ll leave it to the Commentariat to fill in the blanks.

I’ll get you started: P-E-T …

The Canadiens were never in the game.

The stat that says a lot: The only Canadiens forwards who weren’t Minus on the game were fourth-liners Ales Hemsky, Paul Byron and Jacob De La Rose.

The surprising stat: The only defenceman who wasn’t Minus was Shea Weber … even though he led both teams in ice time at 24:54.

The unsurprising stats: Alex Ovechkin had four goals on eight shots and finished the game at Plus-3.

After his hat trick on opening night in Ottawa, the Great 8 is on pace to score 287 goals this season.

The Canadiens AS A TEAM are on pace to score 164.

Of course, neither scenario will eventuate.

Or at least not Ovechkin’s.

“We knew the type of game we were coming into,” Brendan Gallagher said. Their first game at home.

“There’s no excuse not to be ready. You can’t spot a team a three-goal lead in the first three minutes of the game and expect to win. We learned a tough lesson tonight.”

Shea Weber said “you can’t let a team like that go up on you early and expect to come back.”

So, lesson learned?

We’ll find out Sunday evening.

The Rangers battled back from a 5-1 deficit to tie Toronto 5-5 before the Leafs scored three unanswered in the third.

Like Carey Price, Henrik Lundqvist watched the final 40 minutes from the bench.

Kinh Henrik was beaten five times on 17 shots for a .706 save percentage.

Price stopped 11 of 14: 714.

Should be quite the goaltending duel at MSG.

• • •

Acerbic Comment on the Liveblog from 25soonenough:

This is wildly cynical. But I’ve put some thought into it and the only way I can see the team I love being great again is for them to suck this bad all season. Bergevin will be fired, the fans will force Molson’s hand on that. We draft high and we retool the whole shyte show that MB has created.

Any GM that signs Mark Streit, Protects Jaime Benn and signs Alzner to an immovable contract. Petry also immovable. Plekanec 6 M wasted dollars , Shaw 4M wasted dollars etc etc etc

This team is embarrassing when facing a strong skilled team like Washington. To be embarrassed as a Habs fan for this manu years should be unacceptable .

And some cynicism from Rufus:

I’m sure a lot of people are going to get all worked up about this game but really guys it’s going to be ok. I think I’ve got it figured out.

All we need to do is fire the coach. And the GM. And the owner, can you fire an owner? If so, he’s out. Any staff left in the building, some scouts. Boom they’re gone.

Now. To the business at hand. Trade the goalie. And the defence. Yes, just sweep the table clean. Forwards, thanks for trying, but you’re gone too, the lot of you.

Anyone left? What, some fans are still here? Sorry, you’ve been dealt, best of luck in Vegas.

Oh but you keep the crest and sweaters and all. I kinda like those.

And some much-needed perspective from The Gumper: