Shea Weber
March 3, 2017 · 73 Comments

Canadiens Notebook: Shea Weber among four players to miss practice for ‘therapy day’

STU COWAN The Canadiens were missing four players when they practised Friday morning in Brossard before heading to New York, where they will face the Rangers Saturday night (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov, […]

Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, TSN 690 host and former Canadien Chris Nilan, and former Canadien and 91.9 Sports host Georges Laraque, along with host Adam Susser.

What to make of the Canadiens’ moves | HI/O Show

March 3, 2017 · 292 Comments

https://youtu.be/b9R7g0_eWP0 On this week's Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, TSN 690 host and former Canadien Chris Nilan, and former Canadien and

ByronPredsGoal

About last night … Canadiens edge Predators 2-1

March 2, 2017 · 135 Comments

Let's hope that wasn't a preview of the Stanley Cup final ... unless, of course, Paul Byron scores the winner with nine seconds left in the seventh game. Until

Dwight King will make his debut with the Canadiens Thursday night against the Nashville Predators. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Game Day: Canadiens not rushing newcomers into the lineup

March 2, 2017 · 291 Comments

By Pat Hickey

Claude Julien is in no hurry to rush the newcomers on his roster into battle.

The Canadiens acquired four new players in

Los Angeles Kings' Dwight King (74) celebrates after scoring a goal as Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Stanton, back right, and goalie Ryan Miller look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday January 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadiens acquire forwards Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen

March 1, 2017 · 1,378 Comments

By Pat Hickey

The Canadiens are no closer to solving their scoring woes but they did add size and playoff experience with the acquisition of left

Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers

David Desharnais says he tried to enjoy every second with the Canadiens

March 1, 2017 · 127 Comments

STU COWAN David Desharnais had a feeling Monday night's game in New Jersey might be his last as a Montreal Canadien. Desharnais was playing in his second straight game after

Steve Ott, with the Detroit Red Wings, looks to get around the defense of Viktor Arvidsson #38 of the Nashville Predators during the fist period at Joe Louis Arena on October 21, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Canadiens pick up veteran forward Steve Ott as trade deadline looms

March 1, 2017 · 180 Comments

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was working late after the Canadiens 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. At 12:33 a.m., the

CelebrateColumbus

About last night … Canadiens edge Blue Jackets 1-0 in OT

February 28, 2017 · 418 Comments

Are the Canadiens rescuing their season? Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, the home team beat an NHL powerhouse.  Alex Galchenyuk scored his second Overtime winner in as many nights, Carey

Maple Leafs centre Leo Komarov (47) gets nailed by former Dallas Stars defenceman Jordie Benn. Benn is now a member of the Montreal Canadiens. Craig Robertson/Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network

New Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn set for debut in ‘hockey heaven’

February 28, 2017 · 176 Comments

The Canadiens aren’t wasting any time putting newly acquired defenceman Jordie Benn to work.

Benn met with the the Montreal media Tuesday — “I’ve never seen

GallagherNJ

About last night … Galchenyuk’s OT goal sinks Devils 4-3

February 27, 2017 · 614 Comments

April, T.S. Eliot wrote, is "the cruellest month." He didn't have to watch the Montreal Canadiens play hockey in February. Let's get negativity out of the way early. Now we can celebrate

