Canadiens Notebook: Shea Weber among four players to miss practice for ‘therapy day’
STU COWAN The Canadiens were missing four players when they practised Friday morning in Brossard before heading to New York, where they will face the Rangers Saturday night (7 p.m., CBC, TVA Sports, TSN Radio 690). Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov, […]
What to make of the Canadiens’ moves | HI/O Show
https://youtu.be/b9R7g0_eWP0 On this week's Hockey Inside/Out Show at hockeyinsideout.com, our panel — Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan, TSN 690 host and former Canadien Chris Nilan, and former Canadien and
About last night … Canadiens edge Predators 2-1
Let's hope that wasn't a preview of the Stanley Cup final ... unless, of course, Paul Byron scores the winner with nine seconds left in the seventh game. Until
Game Day: Canadiens not rushing newcomers into the lineup
By Pat Hickey
Claude Julien is in no hurry to rush the newcomers on his roster into battle.
The Canadiens acquired four new players in
Canadiens acquire forwards Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen
By Pat Hickey
The Canadiens are no closer to solving their scoring woes but they did add size and playoff experience with the acquisition of left
David Desharnais says he tried to enjoy every second with the Canadiens
STU COWAN David Desharnais had a feeling Monday night's game in New Jersey might be his last as a Montreal Canadien. Desharnais was playing in his second straight game after
Canadiens pick up veteran forward Steve Ott as trade deadline looms
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was working late after the Canadiens 1-0 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. At 12:33 a.m., the
About last night … Canadiens edge Blue Jackets 1-0 in OT
Are the Canadiens rescuing their season? Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, the home team beat an NHL powerhouse. Alex Galchenyuk scored his second Overtime winner in as many nights, Carey
New Canadiens defenceman Jordie Benn set for debut in ‘hockey heaven’
The Canadiens aren’t wasting any time putting newly acquired defenceman Jordie Benn to work.
Benn met with the the Montreal media Tuesday — “I’ve never seen
About last night … Galchenyuk’s OT goal sinks Devils 4-3
April, T.S. Eliot wrote, is "the cruellest month." He didn't have to watch the Montreal Canadiens play hockey in February. Let's get negativity out of the way early. Now we can celebrate