Preseason Liveblog: Canadiens stomp Senators 9-2

Were those the real Montreal Canadiens?

If so, reserve your spot on the Stanley Cup parade route.

Of course, without Erik Karlsson, the team that got creamed outshot 40-17 and creamed 9-2 at the Bell Centre Saturday night wasn’t the real Ottawa Senators.

But still …

Falling behind on a Kyle Turris goal 22 seconds in, the Canadiens took the game over and scored six times with no reply from the thoroughly outclassed visitors.

Third-period goals by Brendan Gallagher and Max Pacioretty – within 18 seconds – sealed the deal.

A Mark Stone goal was matched by a shorthanded tally by Jacob De La Rose, who scored again to make it 8-2 – a performance by DLR that may cost Torrey Mitchell a roster spot.

And then Victor Mete solidified his roster spot with the goal that made it 9-2.

How dominant were the Canadiens in the second period?

It took more than 15 minutes for Ottawa to register a shot on Carey Price … late in an inept Senators power play. Then Price made a spectacular save on Mike Hoffman in alone.

Shea Weber, with one of his patented power-play howitzers, had made it 4-1 less than two minutes into the period and the Canadiens had several good chances thereafter.

Alex Galchenyuk beat Craig Anderson with a wicked roster, late in the first period, and while the goal was being announced, lineman Andrew Shaw made it 3-1.

The home team had a great start … not.

With Galchenyuk in the penalty box because of an infraction on the opening face-off, Kyle Turris scored on the power play to put the visitors up 1-0.

And then Karl Alzner took a penalty.

But the PK was better, and the Canadiens bounced back from their early jitters until, 11 minutes into the period, Brendan Gallagher beat Craig Anderson from the lip of the crease to make it 1-1.

Price made a spectacular save on Turris late in the period to keep it 1-1

• • •

No ALN till real hockey begins, peeps.

But if I were writing one, I’d be praising the resurrection of Alex Galchenyuk, the emergence of Jacob De La Rose and the uncutability of Victor Mete.

Could be a fun season after all.