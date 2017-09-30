Preseason Liveblog: Canadiens stomp Senators 9-2

Were those the real Montreal Canadiens?
If so, reserve your spot on the Stanley Cup parade route.
Of course, without Erik Karlsson, the team that got creamed outshot 40-17 and creamed 9-2 at the Bell Centre Saturday night wasn’t the real Ottawa Senators.
But still …
Falling behind on a Kyle Turris goal 22 seconds in, the Canadiens took the game over and scored six times with no reply from the thoroughly outclassed visitors.
Third-period goals by Brendan Gallagher and Max Pacioretty – within 18 seconds – sealed the deal.
A Mark Stone goal was matched by a shorthanded tally by Jacob De La Rose, who scored again to make it 8-2 – a performance by DLR that may cost Torrey Mitchell a roster spot.
And then Victor Mete solidified his roster spot with the goal that made it 9-2.
How dominant were the Canadiens in the second period?
It took more than 15 minutes for Ottawa to register a shot on Carey Price … late in an inept Senators power play. Then Price made a spectacular save on Mike Hoffman in alone.
Shea Weber, with one of his patented power-play howitzers, had made it 4-1 less than two minutes into the period and the Canadiens had several good chances thereafter.
Alex Galchenyuk beat Craig Anderson with a wicked roster, late in the first period, and while the goal was being announced, lineman Andrew Shaw made it 3-1.
The home team had a great start … not.
With Galchenyuk in the penalty box because of an infraction on the opening face-off, Kyle Turris scored on the power play to put the visitors up 1-0.
And then Karl Alzner took a penalty.
But the PK was better, and the Canadiens bounced back from their early jitters until, 11 minutes into the period, Brendan Gallagher beat Craig Anderson from the lip of the crease to make it 1-1.
Price made a spectacular save on Turris late in the period to keep it 1-1
• • •
No ALN till real hockey begins, peeps.
But if I were writing one, I’d be praising the resurrection of Alex Galchenyuk, the emergence of Jacob De La Rose and the uncutability of Victor Mete.
Could be a fun season after all.
I am happy to see Mike Boone is still the voice of the internet habs fiends. The best natured take on the habs. Knows it’s a kids game, it’s for fun. Look forward to reading the game blogs again this season, not the comments, just the blogs
Boone.
☼
If Mete stays up with the habs, Pierre McGuire just might have a heart attack.
Haha! PM would say, “well, it’s MB’s choice”.
By the way, Pierre McGuire has become an angry man recently. I just switched channels when Pierre McGuire was on TSN690. He is no longer an objective commentator.
If Mete stays? ummm, he’s staying, no doubt about it.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
A night where just about everything went right. I mean, DLR with 2 goals? I must be in the Twilight Zone. Still, nice to see a no hitter night turn into a romp.
Drouin with a real quiet 3 assists. He wasn’t spectacular with the puck because he didn’t have to be. He just distributed it extremely well. Very smart player.
Gallagher with an intense night that paid off. He was the spark plug.
Galchenyuk with 2 points. He’s been getting better, especially in the last 2 games, but that penalty at 3 seconds was quite the buzzkill.
Mete looked very good tonight. Smart with the puck and speedy is an excellent combination. Is he far enough along the learning curve to be paired with Weber and play against the best of the best? I say give him 9 games and get him back to junior. Don’t rush him. He’ll be even better next year because he looks like a gamer.
Thursday seems a long ways away.
Love the way Drouin passes. He holds it until he forces the opposition to zero in on him then he moves it.
He looks better than he did when he was in Tampa and I wonder if part of it is because he made the decision to bulk up over the summer. Seems more willing to get involved physically which adds a new dimension to his game.
Gumper go with the white, I love a big arse
TMI, TMI, TM effin’ I …
😈
Gaaaahhhh!!!
hahaha.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Gents, (and broads),
Trying to decide if I should wear my home or away uni to the parade. Obviously the home red makes sense with me being a “fall” and the white makes my arse look big so… thoughts?
I’m wearing white because it complements o2t’s unicorn, which I’m stealing to ride in the parade.
… at your peril!