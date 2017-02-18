Liveblog: Winnipeg at Canadiens

It’s odd to start a new era in the afternoon …. unless it’s an era of naps, or mall shopping.

Claude Julien makes his debut behind the Canadiens’ bench when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Bell Centre Saturday at 2 p.m.

An ominous stat: Teams coming out of their five-day break are 3-9 this season.

Another ominous stat: In their 4-3 Overtime loss to Pittsburgh Thursday night, the Jets had 49 hits.

The physicality of the game cost Pittsburgh two defencemen: Olli Maatta And Justin Schultz.

Memo to the Canadiens: Keep your heads up.

Alex Galchenyuk returns to the top line against the Jets. He’ll centre Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

Tomas Plekanec has been promoted to second-line centre duty, between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron.

Erstwhile top-line centre Phillip Danault will be on a line with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen.

D pairings are unchanged … for now.

Puck drops 2:10ish. Check back later for live game blogging.