Liveblog: Winnipeg at Canadiens

It’s odd to start a new era in the afternoon …. unless it’s an era of naps, or mall shopping.
Claude Julien makes his debut behind the Canadiens’ bench when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Bell Centre Saturday at 2 p.m.
An ominous stat: Teams coming out of their five-day break are 3-9 this season.
Another ominous stat: In their 4-3 Overtime loss to Pittsburgh Thursday night, the Jets had 49 hits.
The physicality of the game cost Pittsburgh two defencemen: Olli Maatta And Justin Schultz.
Memo to the Canadiens: Keep your heads up.
Alex Galchenyuk returns to the top line against the Jets. He’ll centre Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.
Tomas Plekanec has been promoted to second-line centre duty, between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron.
Erstwhile top-line centre Phillip Danault will be on a line with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen.
D pairings are unchanged … for now.
Puck drops 2:10ish. Check back later for live game blogging.
Not going to lie, win OR lose, I just want to see the Boys compete…play hard from start to finish. Something they haven’t done in a long time. That goes for the whole team, from Carey out!
Good to hear that JB is OK.
Thanks for letting us know, Habfan10912.
Habs will spark some interest now that the end of the season is near,
plus the coaching change.
So Markov and Plekanec are the only 2 players still here since Julien’s departure … has anyone heard what they think of the change ?
Looking forward to what will happen except I have my own game at 2pm. Drag.
I want 2 things.
Habs to win and Laine to shine. I don’t want Matthews winning the ROTY.
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
You new around here?
Your looking for thoughts from not one but BOTH of the two players who never talk>?
GL
I want a win this afternoon. Let it be so. Lehkonen lights it up.
….Hab4life….
To O2T and others who were concerned about Johnbellyful:
John is fine. Like many of us he lost his enthusiasm for the organization. He is hoping the coaching change re-energizeso the team and he.
Thanks so much for the update. Hopefully he knows how missed he is around these parts.
Get that first win under Julien’s belt. The go get the SECOND….
Ya beat me Mavid. Go Habs!!!!!
First with the new coach..maybe I should buy a lottery ticket
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf