Liveblog: Washington at Canadiens

Forget what the clock says.
Saturday afternoon’s game – pitting Eastern Conference division leaders – is Gut Check Time at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens play host to the statistically top team in the NHL.
And although the playoffs are two months away, performances against the best are an important indicator of how much spring hockey we’ll be seeing in Montreal.
Washington has more wins (34) and fewer losses in regulation (11) than any other team in the league. The Caps are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
On their previous visit to the Bell Centre, Jan. 9, the Capitals outshot the Canadiens 39-23 and scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 4-1 win – avenging a 2-1 home-ice loss in mid-December.
Lars Eller played 17 minutes in the January W. Coach Barry Trotz has turned the former Hab into a steady third-line centre.
Puck drops at 1:10 p.m.
Due to scheduling screw ups, the 67 game from last night is now this afternoon at CT start time 2 pm..of course..thank you to whoever invented the PVR..I am off to watch the 67 vs Erie Otters..I will have a good look at Strome, and Raddysh (love that name) ..then I can watch the Habs play at a normal time..try and enjoy the game and behave while I am gone..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Lineup posted?
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Washington Forward Lines & Pairings:
8-Alex Ovechkin 19-Niklas Backstrom 77-T.J. Oshie
90-Marcus Johansson 92-Evgeny Kuznetsov 14-Justin Williams
10-Brett Connolly 20-Lars Eller 65-Andre Burakovsky
26-Daniel Winnick 83-Jay Beagle 43-Tom Wilson
27-Karl Alzner 74-John Carlson
9-Dmitri Orlov 2-Matt Niskanen
44-Brooks Orpik 88-Nate Schmidt
70-Braden Holtby
WWDTD
It will be a very disappointing Super Bowl weekend if the Habs don’t win both matches. They need to make up for the stinker Thursday night.
Let the blending begin.
Today’s Disastrous Book of Hab.
I am confident we will see a much better effort than we witnessed Thursday night.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
WhooooHoooo!!
Early morning hockey, complete with a LiveBlog.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552