Liveblog: Washington at Canadiens

Forget what the clock says.

Saturday afternoon’s game – pitting Eastern Conference division leaders – is Gut Check Time at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens play host to the statistically top team in the NHL.

And although the playoffs are two months away, performances against the best are an important indicator of how much spring hockey we’ll be seeing in Montreal.

Washington has more wins (34) and fewer losses in regulation (11) than any other team in the league. The Caps are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

On their previous visit to the Bell Centre, Jan. 9, the Capitals outshot the Canadiens 39-23 and scored three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 4-1 win – avenging a 2-1 home-ice loss in mid-December.

Lars Eller played 17 minutes in the January W. Coach Barry Trotz has turned the former Hab into a steady third-line centre.

Puck drops at 1:10 p.m.

