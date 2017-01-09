Montreal Gazette

January 9, 2017 · 137 Comments

Liveblog: Washington 1 – Canadiens 0 after one

maxcaps

 

Nicklas Backstrom got Washington on the board 11 minutes in.

Alone in front of Carey Price, Backstrom cashed the rebound of an Alex Ovechkin blast.

Shots were 12-7 Washington.

•  •  •

Full disclosure: Tonight’s Liveblog is coming to you live from …

My basement in the suburbs.

The Ol’ Blogger is dealing with some health issues that preclude long commutes in bone-chilling cold.

Hope to be back gobbling hot dogs and bitching about crappy Bell barn music ASAP.

137 Comments

  1. Coach K says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Radulov has been a turnover machine tonight. Certainly not at his best. Trying too hard perhaps?

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  2. Coach K says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Wow, 6 shots this period. Hope our guys get the next goal because if they don’t there’s no way they’ll get 3 on Holtby tonight.

  3. on2ndthought says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Price keeping us in the game. Turning into a duel.

    Free Front.

  4. CJinBK says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    “Are the lines being juggled?” Oh, Boone, you crack me up.

  5. on2ndthought says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Pretty good road game by the Caps.

    Free Front.

