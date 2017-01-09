Liveblog: Washington 1 – Canadiens 0 after one

Nicklas Backstrom got Washington on the board 11 minutes in.
Alone in front of Carey Price, Backstrom cashed the rebound of an Alex Ovechkin blast.
Shots were 12-7 Washington.
• • •
Full disclosure: Tonight’s Liveblog is coming to you live from …
My basement in the suburbs.
The Ol’ Blogger is dealing with some health issues that preclude long commutes in bone-chilling cold.
Hope to be back gobbling hot dogs and bitching about crappy Bell barn music ASAP.
Radulov has been a turnover machine tonight. Certainly not at his best. Trying too hard perhaps?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Wow, 6 shots this period. Hope our guys get the next goal because if they don’t there’s no way they’ll get 3 on Holtby tonight.
Price keeping us in the game. Turning into a duel.
Free Front.
“Are the lines being juggled?” Oh, Boone, you crack me up.
lots of changes on the fly and a PP. It’s hard to keep the lines together.
Free Front.
Pretty good road game by the Caps.
Free Front.