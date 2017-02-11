Liveblog: St. Louis beats Canadiens 4-2

Patrik Berglund’s empty-netter completed a hat trick for the St. Louis forward.
Berglund’s second of the game gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead with less than a minute left in the second period.
Al Montoya looked weak on on that one and on David Perron’s goal, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead, 7:20 into the period.
Thirteen minutes into the middle period, Alex Radulov keyed a dominant shift that culminated in Max Pacioretty’s 28th of the season, tying the game at 2-2.
Berglund got St. Louis on the board fewer than four minutes into the game.
Mike McCarron was beaten on the boards behind the Canadiens’ net, and the puck was fed out to Pietrangelo whose shot was tipped past Al Montoya by Berglund.
The Canadiens went 15 minutes without a shot on Jake Allen.
But at 16:39, Shea Weber blasted one past Allen for his 13th of the season. Alex Radulov had done the spade work, feeding the puck out from behind the St. Louis net.
Shots were 30-22 for the team that lost.
Lets sacrifice this year developing Danault as a number 1 center instead of giving Galchenyuk the year to develop.
The CHickens have come home to roast, er, roost.
The Nellies have not yet seen the error of our ways. Meanwhile, the Pollies are accepting of any kind of effort and all of Therrien and Bergevin’s moves/choices.
HIO, once a few losses became many, returns to its usual funny and chatty self. If only the Habs had such passion…kidding. Or am I?
MT should go back to one of his previous careers. Take MB with him, a real foxhole buddy would do that.
Bergy needs to talk to the NHL brass, about how the on ice officials have a vendetta against us. I see too many calls against us, that are allowed by our opponents.
It seems everytime Galchenyuk gets injured it takes him nearly quarter of the season to find his game when he comes back. He was brutal on many little plays today. And no big plays. Granted, he is playing with… I don’t know even who, but still..
So it is middle of February and Habs have how many wins this month? Is barely pulled out of their rear ends win in Phoenix the only win in Feb? Yeah, they are going places. And are tough to play against.
Timo, look at the big picture for a change!! It’s always preferable to lose playing the right way than to win playing the wrong way. Why can’t you see that?
DD came back and went straight tot he top of the heap…how does that happen?
Galchenyuk was a point a game player as a first line center. He gets hurt and now he is not even one of the 6 attackers on the ice to try and get the tying goal. What happened to not losing your spot due to an injury.
No other coach in the league would do this. Mark Schieffle did not come back from his injury and end up on the 3rd line. Neither did Johnathon Teows nor Tyler Seguin nor Connor McDavid when they got hurt last year. Unbelievable. Therrien is ruining Galchenyuk.
Disagree. Galchenyuk is ruining himself. Runs around in the defensive zone, unsure of whom to cover. On offense, on the outside too often and losing one-on-one battles. His injury is one of the major stories of this year’s team. He was on fire before the injury and obviously now far from where he was early in the season, irrespective of who his linemates are. He’ll regain his mojo, but how long is it going to take? Maybe Gallagher will help to inspire him.
Noah Juulsen is back with Everett.
He had an assist in last night’s 2-1 loss to Brandon
He had an assist in tonight’s 2-0 win over Moose Jaw
He now has 9 goals and 23 pts in 32 games)
Curious to see what MT will do if Gally plays tomorrow.
I’d like to see Mitchell come out but prob not.
I just want to see more Danault…how the Danault line does, how the Danault Pp does, How the Danault duo does if we get to 4 on 4….Danault bout you but I Danault what to do without Danault.
MY dream though is to see see Danault and DD TOGETHER in OT to start….I know I am asking for the impossible…unless they are both in the lineup and the game goes to OT …then odds are about 50/50
I danault about you, but I’m gettin’ tired of dis stuff.
Personally I have satisfied any kind of curiosity I had about Therrien’s moves several years ago. I am no longer curious.
Overall I liked the effort, once again we saw more active D (result of trailing?) anyways I liked the efforts a lot of guys brought….absurd to continue to play Danault in that role…..this is so disgusting….sure DD is out…but only once his replacement is in place….
Lars Eller I see a business opportunity for you….set up a hotline (no not for he bling Boone was talking about)…but a distress line so someone can provide Chucky and PLeks with some therapy to handle DD looking down at them from above and Danault from the side….unbelievable…just unbelievable…
I jokingly asked everyone who the Habs number 1 center was in my locker room other night….lol….they all said Desharnais and know how I feel about that…..I said nope….they said oh are you happy I said…nope…they said who is it? Plekanec? Galchenyuk? I said Phillip Dnault…one person knew who he was and laughed that he was number 1…1 person in a hockey locker room has even heard of him…and he is as nuts about hockey as me…only in MOntreal.
I call BS.
Who’s the Hurricanes #1 centre?
Times up.
Staal or Rask…but I would bet it is not some AHL calibre Carilona native…
Ouch.
With Chucky on the second line there’s at least the tiniest inkling of an almost chance of getting a goal from the bottom 9 forwards.
Danault wins faceoffs, wins puck battles along the boards, plays a responsible game in the defensive zone, and most importantly understands how to use his limited skill set to complement his wingers.
Does he belong there? Nope. Is there a better option at the moment? Not that I’m aware of.
Bozos hey . And yeah 1 shot after the first 15 min so exciting and competitive . Sorry to sound negative but this is a downward spiral , same ol song and dance lately , I think I feel for many fans on here, the negative comments actually come from such very high passion for guys team and franchise .
Jumpin German Jayzuz, that had to be the fastest real time hockey game in history.
I can usually give the game a 45 minute lead and catch up pvring in time for the post mortem b*tching. Not tonight. Went out for a dart between the second and third, checked WHIOing central (expecting to dip 5 minutes into the third and, it’s over. That’s 2:35ish real time. Never seen a game go that quickly.
Anyway, must watch the anticlimactic third to give myself some sense of credibility game b*tchingwise.
Expect a UCEian diatribe in ALN. Please try to contain your enthusiasm and anticipation….
You know the trade Montreal should of made with Nashville, Price for Rhinne, not PK.
Our defense mobility has lost with that trade.
Weber, is already thinking about getting rid of the puck before it evens comes his way.
What a mess.
This entire organizations philosophy has been protecting Price at all costs.
They have made a lot of money of his back, but it will not bring a championship, after a decade of being in the organization its clear the cup will not go through those doors that way. All the money in the world YES, championship NO.
If PK was with Habs this year and had the stats he has in Nashville the Habs would have 12 fewer points..
Those stats are a reflection of the mindfawk from being traded witht he philosphy he was the problem.
Hes reeling, with that gaslighting, scapegoating, from this organizations GREED first, championship….meh if it comes.
PK is leading Nashville in minus…he has 7 goals….PK/Weber not the problem….MT and favouritism the problem….still
So now that injuries are not an excuse, what is the matter with this team? Psychology is a factor. When the goalie is stopping nearly every shot, the offense has the confidence to go the extra mile and may be less worried about being out of position for a rush the other way. Chemistry is another factor–with the exception of the first line, there is an obvious problem with chemistry on the second and third lines. Defensive positioning is another factor, and this one is on the coaches–and in and of itself a strong reason in favour of making some changes on the coaching staff. And finally, goaltending is a major factor. Montoya, on balance, has not been any better than Condon was, and Price has been significantly worse than in recent years–at least in the past 2-3 months. How to cure these ills? Perhaps too many to cure at once. But perhaps if one is cured, some of the other problem areas might begin to improve.
The coach would be a good place to start. Which is also why we have bottom 6 players playing top roles in offensive situations.
Plecks has given up trying any type of play making…either he takes bad shots or dumps the puck in but the other team easily clears it out of the zone..His line constantly gets hemmed in and he is on for a goal a game either 5/5 or on the PK…He provides no help for his wingers…
When you play with wingers for 5 years that can’t score you adapt. If you have played hockey and have a revolving door of linemates you don’t have any chemistry. You have to find a way to be successful.
I didn’t read far down. Seriously, how can any of you bozos write this stuff? That was an exciting, thoroughly entertaining game. Oh, so close and a shame we lost. I’m going to cuddle with the spousal unit and drift off thinking happy thoughts.
Wayne Simmonds. wouldn’t it be something if we had a forward like this guy. Imagine him and Rads out there together. I would take Kane too. Another big bruising power forward that can bury them, and stand up for himself and his mates.
With Gallagher back tomorrow there’s a little hope….but not much. They need something fresh and they can’t fire the team.
Gallant, Muller, and Robinson for GM 😆
Price for Win 258 tomorrow!
Price to St Louis for Shattenkirk, Berglund, and Yakupov.
PP with about 10 mins left…Danault over Chucky. Goalie out …Danault over Chucky. in 4 on 4 OT who do we start with? Patch and Rad? nope it is always Danault and Patch. Right now your Montreal Canadiens are putting all of their faith in Danault just like they did with DD…..it is beyond absurd…….and incredibly insulting to Galchenyuk and PLkes….say what you will about Pleks he is still a better offensive and defensive center than Danault…and Chcuky is definitely the most talented offensive option at cente rin the lineup….
Kaiser Soze still pulling the strings somewhere …..
Not even a question good sir. You and RN are nailing it. The deployment is embarrassing and costing us points in the stands. Slumps happen, but you need to help your team win games, set them up for success. Therrien is clueless.
Please, don’t try to pass on Pleks being a better offensive player than
Danault. 4 on 4 OT, wow I missed that tonight. I’ll rewind the tape and
check it out.
Everyone keeps calling out the goaltending, but there is something much different than that going on. I think you can look at all the goaltenders that have left and are having success elsewhere to say there is something more than a goaltending problem with the team. There are some good players in Galchenyuk, Pacorietty, but the only player that seems to be able to change the momentum of the game is Radulov (P.K. was another guy that played to win, but lets face it he was also highly controversial even on here).
The goaltending on this team is looking like last year’s horror show featuring Condon and Scrivens. Will Price ever regain his top-flight form? Maybe not this season, or maybe not until the playoffs. As for Montoya, he has to remain on the roster as the team must leave a goalie exposed and the minor leaguers are exempt from the expansion draft. But clearly the time has come to bring up Lindgren and give him a shot in the big leagues. It cannot get any worse in front of the nets, and a newcomer may help to stabilize a very worrisome situation.
With Carr sent down after tonight and Gally coming back, they are only carrying 22 on the roster. There is room to carry a third goalie for a while, and they should do it. Lindgren should be given all of the non-division second-of-back-to-back starts for the rest of the season. And if Price somehow goes down, the team should turn to Lindgren. Montoya is a hopeless cause.
Montoya can do whatever he wants, as he is UFA at season ends.
So no, he doesn’t have to remain on the roster. He calls the shot.
So how many more games/losses before MB gives his entire coaching staff a vote of confidence and states that MT will not be fired this season? I can’t help but notice that he is already about 20 days late compared to last season…
Get it straight, he was asked the question, by Marinaro. And that’s when he said it.
He is not just going to come out and say it one way or another.
If it is important to you, pop the question to him.
A slice of warmed blueberry pie accompanied by a scoop of ice cream, accompanied with 2 oz of Bacardi Meastro de Ron mixed with Coca Cola Life has mitigated My heartburn –slightly.
Nothing like good pie.
The Habs win a game … “Yeah we are going to win the Stanley Cup”
The Habs lose a game … “Get rid of all the bums”
Better team lost. Too bad.
How many good chances missed the net? 4 or 5 at least.
Perfect – When the Bruins smoke these guys tomorrow Therrien HAS to have a cab waiting for him immediately after the cab!
I’ll wager a nice W coming tomorrow in Boston. But there won’t be enough of these to remain ahead of Ottawa and claim first place in the division by season’s end. But this may be good news, as Rangers would be a formidable foe in first round of playoffs and a Habs-Leafs series would be entertaining, likely resulting in a victory by the Habs.
Leafs not making the playoffs…but watch out for them in 2018-2019….Finishing second may provide the best match up for the Habs…but it will be a struggle to beat any team…
Molson should fire MB and MT.
Five years is enough.
Wait until the playoffs are over 1st. Still early for MB.
Therien was asked why the team can’t string together any wins since January, his reply ” I just can’t focus on that”
He was asked if he was concerned about lack of secondary scoring, his reply ” the Danault like has been playing really well ” That shut that reporter up to which she asked the question again, his reply ” I know we need more secondary scoring”
MT hasn’t a clue and doesn’t have the answers to the question in his post game interviews so if he hasn’t got answers then imagine what is going through his mind during the game ( picture hamster stuck on the wheel and can’t figure how to get free)
The Danault line? did he really call it that? that makes me want to vomit….