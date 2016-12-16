Liveblog: San Jose hands Habs 4-2 home-ice loss

Third-period goals by Brian Flynn and Jeff Petrey brought the crowd to life and set up an exciting final six minutes.
But it was too little and too late.
Melker Karlsson’s goal, 6:444 into the second period, made it 4-0 and ended Carey Price’s night.
In the first period, the home team took two early Offensive Zone penalties … and paid for the second.
Paul Byron was off when David Schlemko’s point shot eluded a screened Price 6:50 in.
A shade over two minutes later, Torrey Mitchell was serving his second O-zone minor when Joe Thornton found Patrick Marleau alone in front of Carey Price.
Just for variety, the Sharks got an even-strength goal, from AHL call-up Timo Meier, at 13:18.
Shots were 28-23 for the Canadiens.
All I have to say about tonight is…no defense. Brutal. That game was nowhere as close as the score indicated. Price getting upset again is not a good sign for a player renowed for his calmness. They have some work to do.
10 MINUTES DOES NOT MAKE A HOCKEY GAME
Jeykll and hyde habs NO JOY JOY IN HABLAND TONIGHT
“spanish forcheck”
That’s what AC guys are calling the stick waving by our forwards while defending.
There is a significant psychological dimension in all Sports. Tonight, psychology played a role. The Habs were snakebitten after the last San Jose Game, and after the goal on the second penalty (a bad call), the team was clearly intimidated. It seemed a forgone conclusion that the third penalty, resulting from a poor undisciplined play by Mitchell, would result in a goal–and it seemed that the players were playing as if they believed this was inevitable as well. Habs held the Sharks to only 5 shots after Price was pulled, less than half-way through the game, but their effort in the second half of the game was too little, too late. Petry showed some offensive promise, and McCarron looked pretty good–though he was running around in the defensive zone and seemed like he didn’t know what to do or where to go on one of the goals against. Does the team have enough to win without the players who are injured? Time will tell, but I have my doubts.
MT says Price playing tomorrow i heard
Lots of people blaming our top players, but really, if guys like Byron and Mitchell manage 3 offensive zone penalties in the first 10 minutes you are in a deep hole.
Hudon?
Injured also, didn’t play tonight
–Go Habs Go!–
Just want to say, and this applies universally, in a win/loss and percentage therein situation
So when our record is 6 6 3 it is really 6w 9l. , ot losses are losses because it is Either Orr, Bobbys brother.
By the way 6 6 3 is a .400 winning percentage. Please stop fracking with data to make Mt look better.
So instead of bringing up Terry to fill in for Ghetto, why not think big and bring up Scherbak in case he plays better in the NHL?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Scherbak is injured, he didn’t play tonight.
–Go Habs Go!–
In that case, MB will have to figure out how to work his roster and his prospects. This new injury with Andrighetto will push him harder to make a trade call. This is another mgmt. work to bolster the team.
I doubt that there are trades on the horizon. The team will have to make do with what it has. How long is Scherbak out for? And Hudon?