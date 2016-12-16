Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: San Jose hands Habs 4-2 home-ice loss

December 16, 2016 · 373 Comments

Liveblog: San Jose hands Habs 4-2 home-ice loss

Posted by
andrighettosj

Third-period goals by Brian Flynn and Jeff Petrey brought the crowd to life and set up an exciting final six minutes.

But it was too little and too late.

Melker Karlsson’s goal, 6:444 into the second period, made it 4-0 and ended Carey Price’s night.

In the first period, the home team took two early Offensive Zone penalties … and paid for the second.

Paul Byron was off when David Schlemko’s point shot eluded a screened Price 6:50 in.

A shade over two minutes later, Torrey Mitchell was serving his second O-zone minor when Joe Thornton found Patrick Marleau alone in front of Carey Price.

Just for variety, the Sharks got an even-strength goal, from AHL call-up Timo Meier, at 13:18.

 

Shots were 28-23 for the Canadiens.

373 Comments

  1. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    All I have to say about tonight is…no defense. Brutal. That game was nowhere as close as the score indicated. Price getting upset again is not a good sign for a player renowed for his calmness. They have some work to do.

  2. ThebadBoards says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:04 pm

    10 MINUTES DOES NOT MAKE A HOCKEY GAME

  3. ThebadBoards says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:03 pm

    Jeykll and hyde habs NO JOY JOY IN HABLAND TONIGHT

  4. piter says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:57 pm

    “spanish forcheck”
    That’s what AC guys are calling the stick waving by our forwards while defending.

  5. berc says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:54 pm

    There is a significant psychological dimension in all Sports. Tonight, psychology played a role. The Habs were snakebitten after the last San Jose Game, and after the goal on the second penalty (a bad call), the team was clearly intimidated. It seemed a forgone conclusion that the third penalty, resulting from a poor undisciplined play by Mitchell, would result in a goal–and it seemed that the players were playing as if they believed this was inevitable as well. Habs held the Sharks to only 5 shots after Price was pulled, less than half-way through the game, but their effort in the second half of the game was too little, too late. Petry showed some offensive promise, and McCarron looked pretty good–though he was running around in the defensive zone and seemed like he didn’t know what to do or where to go on one of the goals against. Does the team have enough to win without the players who are injured? Time will tell, but I have my doubts.

  6. CHicoHab says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:45 pm

    MT says Price playing tomorrow i heard

  7. plouf says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:45 pm

    Lots of people blaming our top players, but really, if guys like Byron and Mitchell manage 3 offensive zone penalties in the first 10 minutes you are in a deep hole.

  8. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:43 pm

    Hudon?

  9. deggy24 says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    Just want to say, and this applies universally, in a win/loss and percentage therein situation
    So when our record is 6 6 3 it is really 6w 9l. , ot losses are losses because it is Either Orr, Bobbys brother.
    By the way 6 6 3 is a .400 winning percentage. Please stop fracking with data to make Mt look better.

  10. Captain aHab says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    So instead of bringing up Terry to fill in for Ghetto, why not think big and bring up Scherbak in case he plays better in the NHL?

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.