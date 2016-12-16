Liveblog: San Jose hands Habs 4-2 home-ice loss

Third-period goals by Brian Flynn and Jeff Petrey brought the crowd to life and set up an exciting final six minutes.

But it was too little and too late.

Melker Karlsson’s goal, 6:444 into the second period, made it 4-0 and ended Carey Price’s night.

In the first period, the home team took two early Offensive Zone penalties … and paid for the second.

Paul Byron was off when David Schlemko’s point shot eluded a screened Price 6:50 in.

A shade over two minutes later, Torrey Mitchell was serving his second O-zone minor when Joe Thornton found Patrick Marleau alone in front of Carey Price.

Just for variety, the Sharks got an even-strength goal, from AHL call-up Timo Meier, at 13:18.

Shots were 28-23 for the Canadiens.