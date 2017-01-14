Liveblog: Rangers at Canadiens

Bell Centre fans have waited more than half a season for their first look at an Original Six rival.

The New York Rangers make their only regular-season visit on Saturday night. The Canadiens will visit Madison Square Garden twice, in February and March.

Montrealers will have but a fleeting glimpse of a lineup that includes Chris “The Crease-Crashing Killer” Kreider and Ryan “The One Who Got Away” McDonagh.

We’re unlikely to see Henrik “The Canadiens Own Him” Lundqvist.

King Henrik started Friday night in New York, where the Rangers lost 4-2 to the surging Leafs, undefeated in their last nine road games.

Kreider scored twice and Antti Raanta made 24 saves in a 5-2 win last March 26, the Rangers’ most recent visit to the Bell Centre.

Carey Price will be looking to improve on some recent decidedly unPriceian numbers: 4-4-2 in his last 10 games, with a goals-against average of 3.35 and an abysmal save percentage of .882.

The Canadiens lineup will be bolstered by the return of Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw, absent 18 and 14 games, respectively.

Puck drops 7:10ish.