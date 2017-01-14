Liveblog: Rangers at Canadiens

Bell Centre fans have waited more than half a season for their first look at an Original Six rival.
The New York Rangers make their only regular-season visit on Saturday night. The Canadiens will visit Madison Square Garden twice, in February and March.
Montrealers will have but a fleeting glimpse of a lineup that includes Chris “The Crease-Crashing Killer” Kreider and Ryan “The One Who Got Away” McDonagh.
We’re unlikely to see Henrik “The Canadiens Own Him” Lundqvist.
King Henrik started Friday night in New York, where the Rangers lost 4-2 to the surging Leafs, undefeated in their last nine road games.
Kreider scored twice and Antti Raanta made 24 saves in a 5-2 win last March 26, the Rangers’ most recent visit to the Bell Centre.
Carey Price will be looking to improve on some recent decidedly unPriceian numbers: 4-4-2 in his last 10 games, with a goals-against average of 3.35 and an abysmal save percentage of .882.
The Canadiens lineup will be bolstered by the return of Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw, absent 18 and 14 games, respectively.
Puck drops 7:10ish.
Timo, I am in CGY next weekend, you better move over and make room.
Tonight’s Book of Hab or The End Times Begin.
The Rangers were on my “benign” list for a number of years.
You know? I was ambivalent. Could care less, whether they existed or not.
Then there was that terrible Kreider-led Saturday afternoon playoffs game, a few years back. They were on the radar for a while.
Now? meh. milquetoast.
NY Rangers are not the Bruins, Senators, Leafs, Flyers or Nordiques (in that order).
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I still think nick bjustand is coming to the Habs. That is why bergevin was with Florida people. Bjystand is having a terrible year but he is big a centre has talent and might be had for cheap.
Bjorstand? Byungstand? Bikestand? Bjugstad?
I would like Bjugstad for sure.
With the exception of last season, the Rangers have had as much trouble scoring a goal at the Bell Centre as the Buffalo Bills have had making the playoffs.
Carey Price will score a goal tonight
Hockey 101 Lesson 1789
1. NO goaltender in the world will sustain a .940 % with over half a dozen AHL players in the lineup. NO way, NO how. I would have never admitted this back in 2014 because I dislike Therrien hockey. The Habs completely shut down teams the year Carey Price won every single award there were that summer. But it was the style in front of him that got him the numbers. Now saying that, it’s THE crappiest way to win a game. If it wins a Cup then great, but it’s hard to take. This season’s Canadiens is a little more fun to watch. Especially now that Galchenyuk is back.
2. If you have the capabilities, go back and look at the sequence of goals during the Wild game (60 seconds prior to each one) and then ask yourself is it goaltending, or poor defensive team play. Even Weber was a mess on a couple plays.
3. I hope the troops go back to Kirk Muller hockey tonight. Speed, Numbers, and possession. That crap we saw in St. Paul was just impossible to watch. In fact I had to watch the game two times to actually believe what I was seeing. You can not play hockey like that against teams like the Wild, Sharks, Pens, Rags, and THE JACKETS (who am I missing?).
4. To the new member who thinks “Jesus Price,” got to his head. You clearly have no idea who Carey Price is.
Here Endeth the Lesson, Lets put the Rags to pasture.
Game Day:
I’m excited, Galchenyuk is a machine……….a combination of Lehkonen with Max, Radsie, and or Galchenyuk could make for a serious TKO.
For Fun:
Max-Danault-Radsie
Lehkonen-Galchenyuuk- ?(doesn’t matter, he’s a body in front)
Shaw-Plekanec-Bryon
Canadiens 6
Rangers 4
Best game of the season………
(I’m desperate for offensive hackey)
First Goal: Alex Glachenyuk, 3:27 1st
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I think it can be maintained with a team full of them.
http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/leagues/seasons/teams/0000331998.html
Yes Price has been struggling.
Must be the baby.
Why did they bring the baby on the road trip?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Nobody puts baby in a corner.
That is an infamous lineup
“Dawe, I’ve got a Grosek Brown Woolley Zhitnik on my Peca, wanna Smehlik?”
Gross. Nicely done.
The Dominator! One of the top 5 goaltenders in the world, any era. Loved watching him play.
Carey Price in last 9 starts vs. Rangers
8-1-0
0.46 GAA,
.984 SV%
5 Shutouts
If he struggles tonight, Panic Beard will emerge.
Definitely impressive record vs the blue shirts
