January 18, 2017 · 49 Comments

Liveblog: Pittsburgh at Canadiens

MalkinRadu

The last time Pittsburgh visited the Bell Centre, Montreal wasn’t nestled under a fresh blanket of snow.

The trees still bore leaves on Oct. 10, when Al Montoya made 36 saves and David Desharnais scored twice in a 4-0 Canadiens’ win.

Neither Carey Price nor Sidney Crosby was dressed for that game.

Both played New Year’s Eve in Pittsburgh, where the Canadiens took a Too Many Men penalty 1:10 into Overtime and Evgeni Malkin’s scored 44 seconds later to seal a 4-3 win for the Penguins.

The Canadiens led that game 3-2 until Conor Sheary beat Price with 55 seconds left to set up the OT.

Pittsburgh is coming off a wild 8-7 OT win over Washington on Monday – a game so wacky that Lars Eller scored twice for the Caps.

A few hours earlier on Martin Luther King Day, the Canadiens had been 1-0 losers to Detroit in the most boring 60 minutes in the history of hockey.

Fearless Prediction: There will be few dull moments Wednesday night at the Bell Centre, where two skating teams usually open ‘er up.

 

49 Comments

  1. Coach K says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Great job standing still in your own end and screening your goalie. Get out of the way if you're not going to block it. Jayzus!!

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  2. B says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Cap'n hustles to beat out the icing, zebra calls it anyways.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  3. Coach K says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Another Turlepex shot to the crest!!

    Somebody needs to remind him that they still haven’t made a puck yet that will go through a goalie’s chest protector.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  4. zip by says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Mitchell! – hands of Moen!

  5. B says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Arg, more pop up ads on RDS covering a big chunk of the live action.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  6. Coach K says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    That was quite the shank by Mitchell. Guaranteed he gets chirped big time on the bench.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  7. SmartDog says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Boone – Re. PIZZA

    Try Mike’s International. As close to real pizza as you can get from a store.

    ————————————-
    Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.

  8. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Boone – Dr Oetker is not bad

    • SmartDog says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      Yes some of those are pretty good. I like the Hawaiian... but it's hard to find in some stores.

      ————————————-
      Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.

  9. iha8losin says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Same old story…can’t complete more than 2 passes in a row.

  10. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    As I mentioned last game. It doesn’t matter what the score is…if Galley is working the game, you lose.

  11. Coach K says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Weber and Emelin looked a bit out of sync that last shift. Couldn't figure out who was taking the puck. Hopefully that doesn't happen too often against this team…

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  12. UKRAINIANhab says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Romanuk man….

  13. BriPro says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I just came on to give a HUGE shout out to my favorite baseball player.
    Our most dynamic and solid ROCK!

    Tim Raines, congrats on your entry into the baseball Hall of Fame.

    It’s very well deserved and 9 years overdue.

  14. AllHailTheFlower says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Oh my stars, Romanuk and Galley – can it get any worse?

  15. Coach K says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    That anthem singer has to go. It’s supposed to be a rousing ,, inspiring song not a poorly warbled funeral dirge.

    Come on Geoff…get off your wallet and hire someone competent.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  16. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Rick Astley is back! When he start covering the Hab games?

  17. Timo says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Boone has an ailment? Is it of the variety where a massage could help?

  18. B says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Bell has a free NHL Centre Ice preview from today until Jan. 24th

    –Go Habs Go!–

  19. DipsyDoodler says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Get well soon, Mr Boone.

    —–

  20. smiler2729 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    What’s up Booner, you gonna make us worry about ya?

    Get effing better, this whole blog scene ain’t nothing without ya at 100%

    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  21. johnyk says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    SN does it again. No Habs game in BC. Instead we get the thrilling Arizonas against A.N. Opponent. Give the fans what they want, eh, Rogers and the NHL? Anal orifices of the first order, both of them.

Johnyk

    Johnyk

    • Ktowner says:
      January 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Here in eastern Ontario I get almost every Hab game on one of the five Sportsnet channels in my cable package. Some Saturdays I get the home Hab game on City. So I feel for my Habfan brothers out west.

  22. johnnylarue says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Sorry to hear about your lingering ailment, Booner. Hope you manage to kick it* soon!

    (* “It” being the ailment, as opposed to the proverbial bucket.)

    Edit: I’m far better looking than Gary Dutton.

  23. HabsFix says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Myron. You missed Parisi. Cause it sounds like Parise.

  24. Cal says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Tonight’s March of the Penguins Begins in the Book of Hab.

  25. B says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Hudon – M.McCarron – Terry
    Veilleux – Audette – Scherbak
    Broll – Farnham – Friberg
    Camara – MacMillan – J.McCarron
    Brouillette – Lernout
    Parisi – Hanley
    Samuelsson – Didier
    Danis

    –Go Habs Go!–

  26. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    My favorite Expo growing up Tim Raines will be getting inducted in the Hall of Fame. Well deserved.

    • Duker says:
      January 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      I remember him playing.Didn't see him a whole lot though. Great leadoff man. I don't have an issue with it,though his stats can make it debateable. Didn't get 3,000 hits,or hit .300 lifetime . Vlad came close also,but no Clemens, Bonds or Schilling is lame. Pudge and Bagwell were just as obvious roid users as Clemens or Bonds.

Where's the beef MB ?

      Where’s the beef MB ?

    • haberoo13 says:
      January 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      FINALLLLLYYYYY THE ROCK IS GOING TO COOPERSTOWN

      Haberoo13
      MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!

  27. sholi2000.com says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Not expecting anything big tonight from the Habs so if they win it will be a great surprise.

    Very odd move to put Murray (shell shocked for sure) in there since MAF is just as good as Murray. Makes me wonder if they don’t want MAF to get hurt in order to trade him. Which would be a shocker for the fan base sense they all love Fleury.
    Galchenyuk scores two.
    Price 1st star.
    Canadiens 5
    Pens 1

    According to the fan base in the GDT, All three goals will be Price’s fault and if I wanted to I could actually name the five members who will be first to slam him. One for sure will be driving around NJ looking for free Wi-Fi so he can troll the boards.

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    Price vs Dryden
    January 31st, Win 258
    5 Feb, Win 259
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  28. B says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    The reigning Cup champs are coming in after knocking off the hot Capitals. The Habs are coming in off a tight 1-0 loss to Detroit (who beat Pittsburgh 6-3 Saturday). The pop-gun Habs sit 1 point ahead of the powerful Penguins who have 2 games in hand. Montreal has 13 points in their last 10 games, Pittsburgh has 12. So far this season, Pittsburgh averages almost half a goal more for per game than Montreal while Montreal averages almost half a goal less against per game than Pittsburgh. Despite conventional practice, Pittsburgh is not going with their Quebec goalie tonight. Here's hoping a healthy Boone is live at the Bell Centre again and won't have a boring game to complain about.

Sheary – Crosby – Rust
Guentzel – Malkin – Hornqvist
Hagelin – Bonino – Kessel
Kunitz – Fehr – Kuhnhackl
Maatta – Daley
Cole – Schultz
Gaunce – Ruhwedel
Murray

Tonight's refs: Dan O'Rourque & Dave Lewis

    Sheary – Crosby – Rust
    Guentzel – Malkin – Hornqvist
    Hagelin – Bonino – Kessel
    Kunitz – Fehr – Kuhnhackl
    Maatta – Daley
    Cole – Schultz
    Gaunce – Ruhwedel
    Murray

    Tonight’s refs: Dan O’Rourque & Dave Lewis

    –Go Habs Go!–


