Liveblog: Pittsburgh at Canadiens

The last time Pittsburgh visited the Bell Centre, Montreal wasn’t nestled under a fresh blanket of snow.

The trees still bore leaves on Oct. 10, when Al Montoya made 36 saves and David Desharnais scored twice in a 4-0 Canadiens’ win.

Neither Carey Price nor Sidney Crosby was dressed for that game.

Both played New Year’s Eve in Pittsburgh, where the Canadiens took a Too Many Men penalty 1:10 into Overtime and Evgeni Malkin’s scored 44 seconds later to seal a 4-3 win for the Penguins.

The Canadiens led that game 3-2 until Conor Sheary beat Price with 55 seconds left to set up the OT.

Pittsburgh is coming off a wild 8-7 OT win over Washington on Monday – a game so wacky that Lars Eller scored twice for the Caps.

A few hours earlier on Martin Luther King Day, the Canadiens had been 1-0 losers to Detroit in the most boring 60 minutes in the history of hockey.

Fearless Prediction: There will be few dull moments Wednesday night at the Bell Centre, where two skating teams usually open ‘er up.