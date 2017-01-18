Liveblog: Pittsburgh at Canadiens

The last time Pittsburgh visited the Bell Centre, Montreal wasn’t nestled under a fresh blanket of snow.
The trees still bore leaves on Oct. 10, when Al Montoya made 36 saves and David Desharnais scored twice in a 4-0 Canadiens’ win.
Neither Carey Price nor Sidney Crosby was dressed for that game.
Both played New Year’s Eve in Pittsburgh, where the Canadiens took a Too Many Men penalty 1:10 into Overtime and Evgeni Malkin’s scored 44 seconds later to seal a 4-3 win for the Penguins.
The Canadiens led that game 3-2 until Conor Sheary beat Price with 55 seconds left to set up the OT.
Pittsburgh is coming off a wild 8-7 OT win over Washington on Monday – a game so wacky that Lars Eller scored twice for the Caps.
A few hours earlier on Martin Luther King Day, the Canadiens had been 1-0 losers to Detroit in the most boring 60 minutes in the history of hockey.
Fearless Prediction: There will be few dull moments Wednesday night at the Bell Centre, where two skating teams usually open ‘er up.
Great job standing still in your own end and screening your goalie. Get out of the way if you’re not going to block it. Jayzus!!
Cap’n hustles to beat out the icing, zebra calls it anyways.
–Go Habs Go!–
Another Turlepex shot to the crest!!
Somebody needs to remind him that they still haven’t made a puck yet that will go through a goalie’s chest protector.
Mitchell! – hands of Moen!
Arg, more pop up ads on RDS covering a big chunk of the live action.
–Go Habs Go!–
That was quite the shank by Mitchell. Guaranteed he gets chirped big time on the bench.
Boone – Re. PIZZA
Try Mike’s International. As close to real pizza as you can get from a store.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Boone – Dr Oetker is not bad
Yes some of those are pretty good. I like the Hawaiian… but it's hard to find in some stores.
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Same old story…can’t complete more than 2 passes in a row.
As I mentioned last game. It doesn’t matter what the score is…if Galley is working the game, you lose.
I prefer Bartlett and York, much better than this pair of Yokels!!
Weber and Emelin looked a bit out of sync that last shift. Couldn’t figure out who was taking the puck. Hopefully that doesn’t happen too often against this team…
Romanuk man….
That voice is something…sounds like it has been seasoned by a lifetime of whiskey and darts.
Aha that’s what I thought
I just came on to give a HUGE shout out to my favorite baseball player.
Our most dynamic and solid ROCK!
Tim Raines, congrats on your entry into the baseball Hall of Fame.
It’s very well deserved and 9 years overdue.
*hoists a pint*
Oh my stars, Romanuk and Galley – can it get any worse?
That anthem singer has to go. It’s supposed to be a rousing ,, inspiring song not a poorly warbled funeral dirge.
Come on Geoff…get off your wallet and hire someone competent.
You got it Coach k…
How about signing Briannah Donolo to a long term deal?
Deeeeeeelish!
Rick Astley is back! When he start covering the Hab games?
Boone has an ailment? Is it of the variety where a massage could help?
Bell has a free NHL Centre Ice preview from today until Jan. 24th
–Go Habs Go!–
Get well soon, Mr Boone.
What’s up Booner, you gonna make us worry about ya?
Get effing better, this whole blog scene ain’t nothing without ya at 100%
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
SN does it again. No Habs game in BC. Instead we get the thrilling Arizonas against A.N. Opponent. Give the fans what they want, eh, Rogers and the NHL? Anal orifices of the first order, both of them.
Johnyk
Here in eastern Ontario I get almost every Hab game on one of the five Sportsnet channels in my cable package. Some Saturdays I get the home Hab game on City. So I feel for my Habfan brothers out west.
Sorry to hear about your lingering ailment, Booner. Hope you manage to kick it* soon!
(* “It” being the ailment, as opposed to the proverbial bucket.)
Edit: I’m far better looking than Gary Dutton.
Myron. You missed Parisi. Cause it sounds like Parise.
Tonight’s March of the Penguins Begins in the Book of Hab.
Hudon – M.McCarron – Terry
Veilleux – Audette – Scherbak
Broll – Farnham – Friberg
Camara – MacMillan – J.McCarron
Brouillette – Lernout
Parisi – Hanley
Samuelsson – Didier
Danis
–Go Habs Go!–
Kind of scary – Hudon, McCarron, Scherbak and that’s about it for genuine prospects. Or am I missing someone?
I wouldn’t discount Audette yet…a Gallagher type in many ways
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Yes, I mentioned a few bellow, but I did miss a couple of others playing in junior and oversees. Audette was one I missed from the ice caps. I would add, Vejdemo, Addison, Bitten, Mette and Henrikson
Habfan17
Audette is going to play for the Habs one day, very slick player
I would add in Lindgren, Fucale, Lernout, Juulsen and Sergachev.
Habfan17
Lernout and Fucale have a ways to go before becoming legitimate prospects.
Perhaps, McNiven could be a diamond also. Fucale played very well for Canada in the Spengler Cup, Lernout looks like he could be a cross between Ludwig and Lyle Odelein, a solid 3rd pairing defenceman with a mean streak.
Habfan17
Sorry – should have specified, I meant actually in that lineup for tonight’s Icecaps game.
My favorite Expo growing up Tim Raines will be getting inducted in the Hall of Fame. Well deserved.
I remember him playing.Didn’t see him a whole lot though. Great leadoff man. I don’t have an issue with it,though his stats can make it debateable. Didn’t get 3,000 hits,or hit .300 lifetime . Vlad came close also,but no Clemens, Bonds or Schilling is lame. Pudge and Bagwell were just as obvious roid users as Clemens or Bonds.
Where’s the beef MB ?
FINALLLLLYYYYY THE ROCK IS GOING TO COOPERSTOWN
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Yes – terrific news, long overdue.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Not expecting anything big tonight from the Habs so if they win it will be a great surprise.
Very odd move to put Murray (shell shocked for sure) in there since MAF is just as good as Murray. Makes me wonder if they don’t want MAF to get hurt in order to trade him. Which would be a shocker for the fan base sense they all love Fleury.
Galchenyuk scores two.
Price 1st star.
Canadiens 5
Pens 1
According to the fan base in the GDT, All three goals will be Price’s fault and if I wanted to I could actually name the five members who will be first to slam him. One for sure will be driving around NJ looking for free Wi-Fi so he can troll the boards.
So just out of curiosity – what is GDT?
Game Day Thread, not sure if that acronym is used here, but I’ve been calling game day threads since early 2000.
I believe Jaro is available from the Isle, isn’t he? Laugh out loud!
Shaker out!
The reigning Cup champs are coming in after knocking off the hot Capitals. The Habs are coming in off a tight 1-0 loss to Detroit (who beat Pittsburgh 6-3 Saturday). The pop-gun Habs sit 1 point ahead of the powerful Penguins who have 2 games in hand. Montreal has 13 points in their last 10 games, Pittsburgh has 12. So far this season, Pittsburgh averages almost half a goal more for per game than Montreal while Montreal averages almost half a goal less against per game than Pittsburgh. Despite conventional practice, Pittsburgh is not going with their Quebec goalie tonight. Here’s hoping a healthy Boone is live at the Bell Centre again and won’t have a boring game to complain about.
Sheary – Crosby – Rust
Guentzel – Malkin – Hornqvist
Hagelin – Bonino – Kessel
Kunitz – Fehr – Kuhnhackl
Maatta – Daley
Cole – Schultz
Gaunce – Ruhwedel
Murray
Tonight’s refs: Dan O’Rourque & Dave Lewis
–Go Habs Go!–