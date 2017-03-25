Liveblog: Canadiens 3 – Ottawa 1 after two

Andrei Markov scored twice – the second on a power play – early in the second period to pad the Canadiens’ lead.

But 12 minutes in, Mike Hoffman fed J-G Pageau for Ottawa’s first.

Erik Karlsson was in the penalty box when Shea Weber opened the scoring 9:28 into the game.

Weber blasted an Andrei Markov feed past Craig Anderson for his 17th of the season – 12 on the PP.

Shots through 40 are 22-18 for the team that’s trailing.