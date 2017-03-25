Montreal Gazette

March 25, 2017 · 320 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens 3 – Ottawa 1 after two

Posted by
LehkonenSens

Andrei Markov scored twice – the second on a power play – early in the second period to pad the Canadiens’ lead.

But 12 minutes in, Mike Hoffman fed J-G Pageau for Ottawa’s first.

Erik Karlsson was in the penalty box when Shea Weber opened the scoring 9:28 into the game.

Weber blasted an Andrei Markov feed past Craig Anderson for his 17th of the season – 12 on the PP.

Shots through 40 are 22-18 for the team that’s trailing.

 

  1. Duffy says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Three goals may not be enough to win this,,,,’

  2. B says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Karlsson right back on the PP? Shouldn’t the concussion spotters have him taken aside and checked out? Melnyk must be livid

    –Go Habs Go!–

  3. The Gumper says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Further to Danno’s earlier bit, Marky gets his first (?) hatty tonight…
    Book it!

  4. on2ndthought says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Karlsson was three quarters twisted already, damn

  5. Mavid says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    boy that is a 8.5 dive..maybe 9

    boy that is a 8.5 dive..maybe 9

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  6. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    He totally fell wow

  7. Mavid says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Lets put this away boys..and make Galley cry..

    Lets put this away boys..and make Galley cry..

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  8. Danno says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Does CJ have a dog house?
    Is Chucky inside of it?

    Does CJ have a dog house?
Is Chucky inside of it?

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  9. ari says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I think package of home boy pacioretty;and couple of prospect like scherbak;Hudon,and 1st will be enough for
    Tavares

  10. Luke says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Hello from Madrid!

    Go Marky!
    Crush these weasels!

    Obviously I’ve been away and have missed quite a bit of what’s been happening, so I’ll expect your reports on my desk Wednesday morning.

    • Mavid says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      Madrid nice…that is on the bucket list

      Madrid nice…that is on the bucket list

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  11. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Could be an exciting offseason Tavares maybe, L-kog, Duchene etc etc etc

  12. the habinator says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Can you imagine Tavares being available. One can only wish.

    • D Mex says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      I can.
      If he communicates to Snow that he wants out, the calculation there is virtually identical to what has been discussed here re : CP.
      Tavares, to me, is the player to pursue this offseason. Pacioretty and Beaulieu going the other way and, from there, add as required.
      Hab John Tavares.

    • Habfan17 says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      If he does become available, Galchenyuk, Gallagher, this years first and Beaulieu. Then resign Rads and sign Shipachev. Move out Pleks, move Danault to 3rd line centre with McCarron on the 4th line. Bring up Sherbak.

      Patches, Tavares, Sherbak
      Lehkonen, Shipachec, Rads
      Byron, Danault, Shaw
      Martinsen, McCarron, King
      Mitchel

      Habfan17

  13. on2ndthought says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    how about talking about the game we’re watching sn?

  14. piper says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    If Max has a shot he should take it. If he doesn’t have the shot he should just get it deep because he can’t pass the puck.
    What a game by the old man. He could easily have 5 or 6 points already.

  15. slapshot777 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    It’s laughable HNIC whining about falling on Leaf goalie Andersen and him getting hurt. Price gets nailed every game and no one is on CBC or Sportsnet complaining about running Price.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  16. Habsbill24 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Boone, the first line actually does have a point. Max’s cross ice pass feed Markov for his first goal.

  17. Danno says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    The General needs to be more greedy and allow himself to get that hat trick he so richly deserves.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  18. Coach K says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Is it me or is Radulov really sucking with his decision making lately?

    Seems like he’s trying to do too much with the puck or is trying to do it all by himself and just turns it over.

    I don’t know if he’s lost faith in his linemates but he isn’t using them nearly as effectively as he was earlier in the season.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

    • D Mex says:
      March 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      Recent comments on this have been that he is trying to do too much by himself. Not sure if the thinking is that he wants to show what he can do in the lead-up to a new contract, but there you go.

  19. B says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Montreal 2 for 3 on the PP and winning 64% of the FOs

    –Go Habs Go!–

  20. slapshot777 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    No need to get cute and that is what they did on that PP so far. Making passes to far apart and not getting it down low to the forwards you know they got to be watching Makov and Weber now so down low play should be open.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  21. PK says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    A question that came up here, a few years ago:

    Do the Habs retire #79 if he wins a
    Stanley Cup with the Habs?

  22. Habnormal says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    How many times this period was Gallagher just one stride away from a breakaway?

  23. Clemenza says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    next goal wins

  24. Habnormal says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Markov is so smart

  25. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Patches have a microfracture or what?

  26. The Gumper says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Gally muscles Phanoaf off the puck and gives him a Sherwood across the lips for good measure…

    • Mavid says:
      March 25, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      LOL..saw that..and then the hands in the air…like “HEY” cry me a river poof poof the magic dragon

      LOL..saw that..and then the hands in the air…like "HEY" cry me a river poof poof the magic dragon

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  27. haberoo13 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Awesome pond hockey for 3-4 minutes

    Haberoo13
    MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!

  28. haberoo13 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Has Benn been on?

    Haberoo13
    MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!

  29. B says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Great heads up pass by Lehkonen to Beaulieu

    –Go Habs Go!–

  30. I_Am_Second says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    With Cherry & the commentary HNIC is a joke!
    How much more excited can they be when the Sens scored?
    Why does Ron let Cherry insult him like that?
    Why doesn’t Ron ask Don how many cups he as won?
    Oh right, Montreal used to beat you every time that’s why…

    “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”

  31. Coach K says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    They’ve taken a couple of games off lately. Would be nice if some of the Habs forwards showed up in the goal scoring department at some point tonight…

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  32. FormalWare says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Andrei Markov will ascend to Hab Heaven as a demigod. One of the best defensemen ever to wear la sainte flanelle.


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

  33. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Watching King Is like when you start driving a car from 5th gear.

  34. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Earth hour for those who give a care lol

  35. Coach K says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Time for a strong pushback shift or two in their end…

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  36. Duffy says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Could we please have a goal from one of the forwards, the guys who get payed to score goals,,,,,,,

  37. Gerry Pigeon says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Galley’ so excited now.

    “Let’s get one more before the period’s over, tighten this thing up!”

    Keep dreamin’

    Habs score the next goal.

  38. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Galley just got lit the hell up with that goal.

  39. 4m3y2j says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    john slatteryReally Boone?”It ain’t over?What hapenned to your prediction 10 minutes ago ?

  40. slapshot777 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    They are happy now, talk about whining all through the game.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  41. hajidirobertis says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Another N8 mistake.

  42. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Galley is excited.. Holy.

  43. B says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    The broadcast crew is waking up now…

    –Go Habs Go!–

  44. PK says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Go Galley Go!!!

    • Mavid says:
      March 25, 2017 at 9:01 pm

      yea I was thinking the same thing..sporting his Sens shirt proudly tonight

      yea I was thinking the same thing..sporting his Sens shirt proudly tonight

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  45. Coach K says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Crap. Pageau attacks the seam and makes a game of it.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  46. on2ndthought says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Hab killer

  47. hajidirobertis says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Galley just had an Orgasm.

  48. Islandhabber69 says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Good 2 see everyone moving their feet….making passes easier…..supporting fills on the backend…..checking…scoring….this is what’s it’s about…

  49. StanleyHab says:
    March 25, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I don’t wanna Seymour Hoffmann tonight! Kill him!

