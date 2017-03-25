Liveblog: Canadiens 3 – Ottawa 1 after two

Andrei Markov scored twice – the second on a power play – early in the second period to pad the Canadiens’ lead.
But 12 minutes in, Mike Hoffman fed J-G Pageau for Ottawa’s first.
Erik Karlsson was in the penalty box when Shea Weber opened the scoring 9:28 into the game.
Weber blasted an Andrei Markov feed past Craig Anderson for his 17th of the season – 12 on the PP.
Shots through 40 are 22-18 for the team that’s trailing.
Three goals may not be enough to win this,,,,’
Karlsson right back on the PP? Shouldn’t the concussion spotters have him taken aside and checked out? Melnyk must be livid
–Go Habs Go!–
Further to Danno’s earlier bit, Marky gets his first (?) hatty tonight…
Book it!
Karlsson was three quarters twisted already, damn
boy that is a 8.5 dive..maybe 9
He totally fell wow
Lets put this away boys..and make Galley cry..
Does CJ have a dog house?
Is Chucky inside of it?
I think package of home boy pacioretty;and couple of prospect like scherbak;Hudon,and 1st will be enough for
Tavares
Have to keep Patches if you can get Tavares, too good a one-two punch to pass up.
Hello from Madrid!
Go Marky!
Crush these weasels!
Obviously I’ve been away and have missed quite a bit of what’s been happening, so I’ll expect your reports on my desk Wednesday morning.
Madrid nice…that is on the bucket list
Could be an exciting offseason Tavares maybe, L-kog, Duchene etc etc etc
Can you imagine Tavares being available. One can only wish.
I can.
If he communicates to Snow that he wants out, the calculation there is virtually identical to what has been discussed here re : CP.
Tavares, to me, is the player to pursue this offseason. Pacioretty and Beaulieu going the other way and, from there, add as required.
Hab John Tavares.
Max, N8 and 2 firsts.
Bit too much for my taste, but, Hab John Tavares …
They’d be late firsts especially 2018
If he does become available, Galchenyuk, Gallagher, this years first and Beaulieu. Then resign Rads and sign Shipachev. Move out Pleks, move Danault to 3rd line centre with McCarron on the 4th line. Bring up Sherbak.
Patches, Tavares, Sherbak
Lehkonen, Shipachec, Rads
Byron, Danault, Shaw
Martinsen, McCarron, King
Mitchel
Habfan17
how about talking about the game we’re watching sn?
If Max has a shot he should take it. If he doesn’t have the shot he should just get it deep because he can’t pass the puck.
What a game by the old man. He could easily have 5 or 6 points already.
he made a great pass to rads cross ice, rads couldn’t hold on to it
good vision, good execution
Rads sucks
you little ray of sunshine, you
Sorry. Sarcasm. Max’s passes seem to get picked off more than they get through. The assist pass on Markov’s goal was very lucky to make it through.
It’s laughable HNIC whining about falling on Leaf goalie Andersen and him getting hurt. Price gets nailed every game and no one is on CBC or Sportsnet complaining about running Price.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
+1
Boone, the first line actually does have a point. Max’s cross ice pass feed Markov for his first goal.
Right. Thanks for the heads-up.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
The General needs to be more greedy and allow himself to get that hat trick he so richly deserves.
That I would love to see.
The 1st 2 PP’s the point men blasted away,this last one they revert back to trying to pass it around.Choot da puck!!
Is it me or is Radulov really sucking with his decision making lately?
Seems like he’s trying to do too much with the puck or is trying to do it all by himself and just turns it over.
I don’t know if he’s lost faith in his linemates but he isn’t using them nearly as effectively as he was earlier in the season.
Recent comments on this have been that he is trying to do too much by himself. Not sure if the thinking is that he wants to show what he can do in the lead-up to a new contract, but there you go.
Montreal 2 for 3 on the PP and winning 64% of the FOs
No need to get cute and that is what they did on that PP so far. Making passes to far apart and not getting it down low to the forwards you know they got to be watching Makov and Weber now so down low play should be open.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Again no AG27 on the PP. Wonder if something is up between him and Julein?
Don’t really understand that
A question that came up here, a few years ago:
Do the Habs retire #79 if he wins a
Stanley Cup with the Habs?
If we win a cup Idrc what they do ! 🙂
It should be considered I think.
How many times this period was Gallagher just one stride away from a breakaway?
next goal wins
Next goal is HUGE!
Markov is so smart
Patches have a microfracture or what?
Who was it who had the microfracture on the Sens a couple years ago?
Stone
Thanks,
Courtesy PK, generous soul that he is 🙂
Gally muscles Phanoaf off the puck and gives him a Sherwood across the lips for good measure…
LOL..saw that..and then the hands in the air…like “HEY” cry me a river poof poof the magic dragon
Awesome pond hockey for 3-4 minutes
Has Benn been on?
check that
✔︎
Great heads up pass by Lehkonen to Beaulieu
Gorgeous pass.
Like Lehks.
With Cherry & the commentary HNIC is a joke!
How much more excited can they be when the Sens scored?
Why does Ron let Cherry insult him like that?
Why doesn’t Ron ask Don how many cups he as won?
Oh right, Montreal used to beat you every time that’s why…
“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”
If I was a bird, I know what I would be Sh—ting on !!!!!
They’ve taken a couple of games off lately. Would be nice if some of the Habs forwards showed up in the goal scoring department at some point tonight…
Andrei Markov will ascend to Hab Heaven as a demigod. One of the best defensemen ever to wear la sainte flanelle.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Watching King Is like when you start driving a car from 5th gear.
Earth hour for those who give a care lol
Habs forwards doing their part.
Lmao
Time for a strong pushback shift or two in their end…
Could we please have a goal from one of the forwards, the guys who get payed to score goals,,,,,,,
Galley’ so excited now.
“Let’s get one more before the period’s over, tighten this thing up!”
Keep dreamin’
Habs score the next goal.
Galley just got lit the hell up with that goal.
john slatteryReally Boone?”It ain’t over?What hapenned to your prediction 10 minutes ago ?
They are happy now, talk about whining all through the game.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Another N8 mistake.
Galley is excited.. Holy.
The broadcast crew is waking up now…
Go Galley Go!!!
yea I was thinking the same thing..sporting his Sens shirt proudly tonight
Crap. Pageau attacks the seam and makes a game of it.
Hab killer
Galley just had an Orgasm.
Good 2 see everyone moving their feet….making passes easier…..supporting fills on the backend…..checking…scoring….this is what’s it’s about…
I don’t wanna Seymour Hoffmann tonight! Kill him!