Liveblog: Ottawa at Canadiens

Can the Canadiens administer the coup de grace?

A win over Ottawa at the Bell Centre Sunday night would lift the home side four points ahead of the Senators, who hold a game in hand.

The Canadiens begin a six-game homestand that includes two games against Ottawa and four against teams that are out of the current playoff picture: Detroit, Carolina, Dallas and Florida.

If they run the table, the Atlantic Division race is just about over.

And the Canadiens may not have to sweep the home games.

The Senators play six of their next seven on the road. In addition to two stops at the Bell Centre, Ottawa’s itinerary includes visits to inhospitable Boston, Minnesota and Winnipeg.

So the Canadiens’ sixth and last Sunday game of the season is a biggie.

And it caps a gloriously sunny almost-Spring weekend in Montreal.

Puck drops 7:40ish.

