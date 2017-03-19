Montreal Gazette

March 19, 2017 · 21 Comments

Liveblog: Ottawa at Canadiens

Bell Centre

Can the Canadiens administer the coup de grace?

A win over Ottawa at the Bell Centre Sunday night would lift the home side four points ahead of the Senators, who hold a game in hand.

The Canadiens begin a six-game homestand that includes two games against Ottawa and four against teams that are out of the current playoff picture: Detroit, Carolina, Dallas and Florida.

If they run the table, the Atlantic Division race is just about over.

And the Canadiens may not have to sweep the home games.

The Senators play six of their next seven on the road. In addition to two stops at the Bell Centre, Ottawa’s itinerary includes visits to inhospitable Boston, Minnesota and Winnipeg.

So the Canadiens’ sixth and last Sunday game of the season is a biggie.

And it caps a gloriously sunny almost-Spring weekend in Montreal.

Puck drops 7:40ish.

Check back later for live game blogging.

 

  1. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Anyone else noticed that games against Ottawa are always frustrating? Bad calls, bad goals, bad luck. There’s always something.

    I only saw 10 min yesterday but at that point we were ahead 2 to 1 in shots, in complete control, when Tim Peel calls a ridiculous penalty. You just knew what was happening next.

    —–

  2. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Just saw Ryan Miller at the grocery store. Dude is tall, and skinny!

  3. Gerry Pigeon says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    As long as Emelin doesn’t have too many brain cramps today, I see the Habs winning, even convincingly.

    Emelin and McCarron, think CJ expects some physicality?

    Let’s go score some goals boys!☺

  4. jimmy shaker says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Would like to see Martinsen, Ott and McCarron as the 4th line. King is too slow and is still upset he got moved by LA and Ott is more effective than Mitchell.

    Shaker out!

  5. Bash says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Big Mac will be looking for a few hits tonight. If Emmy can join the party we might have an interesting evening.

    "Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."

  6. Danno says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Price is in.
    From a source more reliable than Eklund…
    https://twitter.com/JohnLuTSNMtl/status/843567913508454400

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  7. Bash says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    According to Hickey..

    “As expected Price in goal tonight. McCarron and Emelin in, Orr and Davidson out #HabsIO”

    Really! They benched ORR! WTF!

    "Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."

  8. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Pat Hickey: “As expected Price in goal tonight. McCarron and Emelin in, Orr and Davidson out #HabsIO”

    Bobby or Colton?

    —–

  9. Danno says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    A win tonight will be like the most delicious gravy on some already decent mashed potatoes.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

    • Grabbed The Cup says:
      March 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      Like the best lay you’ve ever had magically transforming into a pizza seconds later.

      ______________________________________________________
      Nilan deserves a place on the coaching staff.

  10. jimmy shaker says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Price, Emmy and McCarron in….Ott, Davidson out!

    Shaker out!

  11. sholi2000.com says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Why We Win
    Carey Carey Carey

    Hopefully Emelin is sitting this game, play him vs Wings and Canes.

  12. Bergevin's Foxhole says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Happy Monday morning from Tokyo! Go Habuzu!

  13. topher5468 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Is it Price?????

    "It's not an obsession, It's a way of life.."


