Liveblog: Ottawa at Canadiens

Can the Canadiens administer the coup de grace?
A win over Ottawa at the Bell Centre Sunday night would lift the home side four points ahead of the Senators, who hold a game in hand.
The Canadiens begin a six-game homestand that includes two games against Ottawa and four against teams that are out of the current playoff picture: Detroit, Carolina, Dallas and Florida.
If they run the table, the Atlantic Division race is just about over.
And the Canadiens may not have to sweep the home games.
The Senators play six of their next seven on the road. In addition to two stops at the Bell Centre, Ottawa’s itinerary includes visits to inhospitable Boston, Minnesota and Winnipeg.
So the Canadiens’ sixth and last Sunday game of the season is a biggie.
And it caps a gloriously sunny almost-Spring weekend in Montreal.
Puck drops 7:40ish.
Check back later for live game blogging.
Anyone else noticed that games against Ottawa are always frustrating? Bad calls, bad goals, bad luck. There’s always something.
I only saw 10 min yesterday but at that point we were ahead 2 to 1 in shots, in complete control, when Tim Peel calls a ridiculous penalty. You just knew what was happening next.
Just saw Ryan Miller at the grocery store. Dude is tall, and skinny!
As long as Emelin doesn’t have too many brain cramps today, I see the Habs winning, even convincingly.
Emelin and McCarron, think CJ expects some physicality?
Let’s go score some goals boys!☺
Would like to see Martinsen, Ott and McCarron as the 4th line. King is too slow and is still upset he got moved by LA and Ott is more effective than Mitchell.
Big Mac will be looking for a few hits tonight. If Emmy can join the party we might have an interesting evening.
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
Price is in.
From a source more reliable than Eklund…
https://twitter.com/JohnLuTSNMtl/status/843567913508454400
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
According to Hickey..
“As expected Price in goal tonight. McCarron and Emelin in, Orr and Davidson out #HabsIO”
Really! They benched ORR! WTF!
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
No one is safe.
Pat Hickey: "As expected Price in goal tonight. McCarron and Emelin in, Orr and Davidson out #HabsIO"
Bobby or Colton?
You beat me to it DD. I must have been typing as you posted.
"Damn it Jim I'm not a doctor; I'm a hockey expert."
Big Mac > Orr
I hope this doesn’t go to his head.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
A win tonight will be like the most delicious gravy on some already decent mashed potatoes.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Like the best lay you’ve ever had magically transforming into a pizza seconds later.
Nilan deserves a place on the coaching staff.
Price, Emmy and McCarron in….Ott, Davidson out!
Wish?
Fact?
Fake news?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Fact
"Do not fear mistakes. There are none." – MD
Should have kept Ott and added Martinsen (instead of Mitchell) on the 4th line for extra truculence.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Why We Win
Carey Carey Carey
Hopefully Emelin is sitting this game, play him vs Wings and Canes.
Happy Monday morning from Tokyo! Go Habuzu!
Is it Price?????
"It's not an obsession, It's a way of life.."